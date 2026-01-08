I saw the other day that another sensationalized shooting had taken place in America.

I then spent 20 minutes browsing the memes to get a grasp of the situation and backwards reverse-engineer an understanding of the events that occurred. When it comes to American news, I just flat out refuse to read it. Instead, I let memes inform me with their esoteric wisdom sourced from the collective group consciousness of the peasantry instead.

So, apparently, some manner of vicious hell-demon chupacabra hybrid was caught stalking Somali child-soldiers in a quiet Minnesotan neighborhood. It was then heroically put down by the neighborhood Iranian-Ayatollah-Antifa agent. The rampaging creature was caught on camera below, eyeing another Somali child student at the “Learing Center” for its next meal:

And that’s about what I managed to glean from memes about the latest scandal du jour in America. However, based on the wall-to-wall coverage that it is receiving, there must be something else afoot, which attention is being cleverly misdirected from.

…

Meanwhile, real stuff is happening in and around Iran. Stuff that indicates that we are very, very close to the start of the Judeo-Anglo operation to topple the government and begin a civil war there.

The Russian Embassy in Israel has already evacuated its personnel, anticipating light showers in response to the next bombing campaign over Tehran. Here:

Russia is urgently evacuating Russian embassy staff and their families from Israel and returning them to Russia. This is Russia’s third flight in the last 24 hours to evacuate its embassy in Israel, according to DIN. While Trump was busy peddling the importance of peace, they were preparing a major operation in Venezuela and Iran. Rebels captured a city on the Iran-Iraq border. This was the result of Bibi (Netanyahu)’s visit to America.

Meanwhile, the Kurdish sleeper cells have seized control of two cities in Iran’s Western provinces, Abdanan and Malekshahi. Here:

The protests against the regime in Iran have reached their 11th day, and they show no signs of stopping. On Wednesday, in a precedent-setting development, two cities in the country’s Kurdish province—Abdanan and Malekshahi—fell into the hands of the protesters after security forces withdrew from them. The official news agencies of the regime in Iran did report deaths in clashes between protesters and security forces, but at the same time continued to deliver reports that contradict reality, in an attempt by the regime to downplay the protests.

For what it is worth, when I was explaining the scenario by which I envisioned Tehran being toppled and the country plunging into civil war, I envisioned the Azeris playing the crucial role, backed up by Arab groups in the south.

But it is still early days.

Both the Kremlin and Washington trained and armed and assisted the Kurds during the Syria adventure, by the way. The latter much more seriously, of course. Meanwhile, there are apparently huge protests already occurring in Tehran. They will be bloodied, and then this will be the pretext for the ouster of the government, obviously.

Meanwhile, American senators are openly calling for the death of the leaders of the Iranian government. Here:

In light of the widespread demonstrations in Iran, US Senator Lindsey Graham has publicly threatened Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that if the Iranian government does not cease killing protesters, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, may order the assassination of Khamenei. During a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News, Graham made the stark threat while bringing up the ongoing anti-regime rallies in Iran. As of Wednesday, the disturbance had resulted in at least 36 deaths and almost 2,000 arrests. While talking to host Sean Hannity, Graham stated,” To the people of Iran: We stand with you tonight. We stand for you taking back your country from the Ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills you and terrorizes the world,” as reported by Fox News. “And to the Ayatollah: You need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you,” he added, as reported by Fox News.

But Iran has nothing to worry about, because they’ve got Putin backing them up!

The same Kremlin which just recently had its oil tanker seized by Hegseth’s department and did absolutely nothing. And why is Trump, the supposed agent of Putin and his best friend and helper, so brazen in his aggression against Russia now?

Comrade Artem explains:

Well, comrades. The spirit of the Minsk agreement, which seamlessly merged with the spirit of Anchorage, is bearing amazing fruit. US forces seized a tanker flying the Russian flag. An open act of aggression. Why did this happen? Because despite the enemy having killed hundreds of thousands of Russians since 2014, all it received in response was red lines, which very quickly turned brown. Furthermore, the Russian elite, despite 13 years of war, has still not abandoned its colonial financial system and colonial economic policy. The Trumpists were watching all of this closely. Moreover, to make absolutely sure that the Russian elite would never punch the presumptuous aggressor in the face, the US feigned a negotiation process, the spirit of Anchorage, feigned weakness, allowed the leaders of Russia and China to feel like they were the masters of the world’s fate, communicated with them, extracted information from them, convinced themselves of their own herbivorous and leopold-like nature, and then, having conducted this kind of disinformation campaign, began to act decisively and aggressively. Now, in my view, is the hour X for BRICS. If the US doesn’t receive a symmetrical military response to the lawlessness it’s committing in the coming hours, BRICS will crumble like a house of cards.

Yeah, well, BRICS is not and never has been a real thing.

All that BRICS ever was, was a project put together by Goldman Sachs to create a secondary credit market for second-tier countries in the global financial hierarchy. From there, propagandists spun out a lurid fantasy which portrayed BRICS as a kind of anti-NATO bloc.

They even attached some made-up, non-existent ideology to it, which is called “Duginism”, although nobody can explain what that even means. If you must know, Dugin is a Platonist, and believes he is one of the last living philosophers who are trying to implement the Platonic project, as he sees it, which means creating a global “Templar-Bolshevik” police force, apparently in cooperation with the Americans, to create a global “anti-Athens” and “pro-Sparta” world state.

Also, it will be run by shared Abrahamic values.

Ridiculous.

And the same Kremlin helped the Tokayev government stay in power in Kazakhstan. The Tokayev government which just announced that they are now moving to help the Americans aggressively buy out the Russian Federation registered oil and gas companies and their assets in Kazakhstan (probably for peanuts). Here:

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Private equity group Quantum Energy Partners is working on a bid that could involve U.S. oil major Chevron (CVX.N) for the international assets of Russian oil major Lukoil (LKOH.MM) a source familiar with the matter said. Quantum is planning the move through its newly formed upstream acquisition unit Artemis Energy, the source said, which would be among the largest energy deals since Western sanctions were imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The Financial Times first reported on Wednesday that Chevron and Quantum were teaming up to bid for the assets, valued at $22 billion by Lukoil. (…) If a deal is reached, Chevron and Quantum plan to split Lukoil’s assets between them, the FT said.

It is almost as if literally everything Putin does manages to backfire and damage the interests of Russia. Did it make sense to do an SMO in Astana to keep Tokayev in power, now that he has spent the last 4 years helping Ukraine, going so far as to allow them to launch drone strikes from Kazakh territory, harassing and arresting Russians and pro-Russians living in Kazakhstan, pledging to participate in NATO exercises, and now moving to help American companies take over Russian Federation assets?

Is Putin and his team really that stupid?

It almost beggars belief.

…

Anyway, with allies like that, Iran is on its own.

But its own government is an American-Israeli invention. It won’t last long now that all support for them from the West has been withdrawn, now that Israel is ready to expand its operations and influence in the Middle East.

The people who will suffer the most will probably be the ordinary Persians, who are already being run by a Western-sponsored Azeri occupation government in Tehran from what I can gather. The protestors are also being organized by Persians, yes but by the kind that can always run away to live in the West once the chaos sets in. Ordinary Persians living in Iran are probably about to become the targets of the armed Kurdish and soon the Arab goon squads, like the Alawites of Syria were targeted once the Al-Nusra and FSA faction took over Damascus and the rest. These armed groups in Iran can plunge the country into chaos and marauding and looting and civil war if the federal army doesn’t mobilize and put them down with extreme prejudice immediately.

But I don’t think they will.

I mean, they already let them simmer and prepare all this time for some reason.

Meanwhile, the kakistokratic mullahs will keep killing protesters so that the US will have the casus belli it needs to start bombing Iran again. The Iranians just recently gunned down a BLM activist in Minnesota, after all.

Yes, I’ve been predicting that Tehran would crumple without putting up a fight for about a year now, in the wake of the Assad debacle.

But will this be a Maduro-style arrest?

No, I think the goal is to start off a civil war or to unleash these criminal gangs across Iran to destroy it from within. America and Israel will relegate themselves to providing air support for the marauders and looters, if I had to guess. Once the klepto-regime of the mullahs is toppled, all bets are off on the ground in Iran.

And I do predict a bloodbath.

Sadly, the average America cares not whence or why the bombs are let loose, only that will continue to be dropped and that blood must continue to flow. If they oppose the bombings and killings, they look weak and powerless, so that informs the political self-identification of most Americans.

Those who want to look strong and in control, who wish they could wear the jackboot pushing down on the face of someone, anyone, weaker than themselves join the Right-Winners.

Those who want to feel oppressed and victimized and who wish they were getting trampled by the jackboots of evil men stronger than themselves join the Left-Whiners.

As a result, Americans remain rabid, distracted and perennially divided. The American psyche is divided between two extremes — repentance on one end, and reaving on the other.

Democrat governments are necessary after Republican wars for Americans to atone, and to ease their guilty consciousnesses through self-mutilation, mortification, and public penance. Then, after years of oppressive moral hectoring, the desire to reave returns with a vengeance, as a reaction to the guilt-tripping. This is then channelled towards the needs of America’s xenocrat ruling elite and their greatest ally in the Middle East.

We are on that rightward swing of the pendulum now, clearly.

So don’t count on Americans rallying any populist opposition to the wars that are to come. Israel has a blank check for the next 3 years (probably more) to do as they like. We’re in the Bush era again, where American Christians turn off that Jesus hippy crap part of their programming and go full “Old Testament mode” as they cheer Metallica and sado-sodomy being used to sexually torture surrendered secular enemy officers in black sites around the world.

This will be done again to fight against, as Christian Nationalist Lindsay Graham himself best put it, the immoral morality values of “Nazi-Islam”. Lindsay is probably eagerly awaiting the new Abu Ghraib sodomy-torture footage that the American military is so fond of producing, which is no doubt his main motivation for supporting this war so vocally.

Judging from the reactions from the Venezuela operation, Americans are done repenting and are by and large ready to go reaving again.