The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
2h

A possible explanation is from knowing "who owns (and runs) a country's central bank?" hence has major influence on its economy.

https://www.whydontyoutrythis.com/2017/06/the-only-3-countries-in-world-without-rothschild-central-bank.html

That might suggest the inevitability of cases like "doormat Poohzinc" as well.

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
3h

You are best hier to 15 minut city is ide of Jevgej Primakov . https://substack.com/@corbettreport/note/c-236005206?utm_source=notes-share-action

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