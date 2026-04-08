NATO and Kiev have expanded their strikes on the energy terminals. They’re hitting the Siberian pipeline via their launching pads in Kazakhstan now. There is a megathread dedicated to locals complaining about how the Kremlin is covering up the fires and the damage that the attacks have caused here. But the official position is the same as always — all drones were shot down, the flaming debris managed to start a few unrelated fires.

“The UAV attack response continues in Novorossiysk. Drone debris struck an apartment building in the Yuzhny inner-city district. Information on casualties is being clarified. Emergency services and special services are working at the scene. [The drone is named “Debris”] A temporary shelter has been set up at School No. 29. We are also receiving reports of fires in the Vostochny inner-city district. Services have been dispatched. Additional information will be available later.” © Mayor Andrey Kravchenko

And what is the Kremlin doing to retaliate. Well, nothing. Here are some big names still on Telegram via VPNs scratching their heads about why the Kremlin is so unusually cowed and silent:

Maybe I’m missing something, but the ukrops are attacking all our infrastructure: oil rigs, storage tanks, fertilizer plants, any other type of plant, and so on. If I keep listing them, it’ll sound like whining and all hell breaks loose. But I have a question... Are the crests only working at electrical substations in the country, or what? Why are we only attacking only those in every city, and even then, it’s not really that effective... Maybe we’re missing something, and the Gerans [drones] are taking all the plants out, but then show us or tell us, at least with some kind of confirmation (satellite, for example). It just looks like we only have the green light for hitting substations, and only recently have we added railway infrastructure, and that’s in the regions closest to the front. Sorry but if this is some kind of plan, I just don’t quite understand it...

I don’t understand it either.

Usually, the Kremlin at least blusters and threatens with some red line or fires off some expensive fireworks that never seem to hit anything. I think the last time they wanted to saber rattle they fired the oreshnik into some factory.

What are they doing now?

With just the hits on the northern oil terminals, Russia lost 40% of its export capacity. The new hits on Novosibirsk are on pipelines meant to be sending energy to China. It is unclear the extent of the damage there or where else the drones will hit next. It appears that there are no defenses in place and that these strikes will continue indefinitely and with total impunity.

Meanwhile, over in Iran, they’ve introduced the “Two Week Special Ceasefire”. It is special because it the kind of ceasefire in which bombs continue to fly at the time of my writing into Iran and bombs fly back out of Iran at Gulf States not even 6 hours into the deal being signed. But, crucially, the peace deal allows the Americans to maneuver in peace with minimal casualties. We will see if it will even prevent any American bombings on the southern coast, where they have been concentrated to soften up the mainland for an invasion.

The deal itself is an embarrassment to Tehran, and is a Putin style Minsk agreement, probably. But you wouldn’t get that impression from the rapturous commentary from Dissident Inc. media, of course.

See, the Israelis are throwing a fit in the media, which means that it must be a good deal for Iran, because how could it not be, DUH!, right? Well, sure, but only if you misunderstand the Israeli position, which is maximalist, and so hardline, that any deviation from it is considered treason and which triggers mass kvetching.

It would be like a mob boss in a fantasy scenario, getting mad at one of his goombas for stabbing someone instead of shooting them with gun as he wanted.

We don’t know what is in the peace deal, but it is clearly an Istanbul/Minsk style agreement not worth the paper it is written on. There is triumphalist PR being put out there now that Iran was granted the right to build nuclear weapons by Trump and will now charge America double for oil and gas or something. But if you zoom out and just think for a moment, the picture is quite clear about what is occurring.

Here is the sequence of events that occurred.

Trump and Bibi have bombed Iran with nigh impunity for 40 days. Oil prices have gone up though and Trump would prefer to get them to go down for a bit longer. Tehran knows this, and helpfully offered to continue selling oil and gas again, thereby lowering the cost and painfulness of this conflict for America. Trump ought to send the missing mullah, this phantom Ayatollah Khamenei 2 that we never see, a big Thank You! card for being such a good sport about their country being bombed and not holding any grudges, instead demonstrating such zeal for selling the West the oil and gas anyway.

Even some IranAnon enthusiasts like Dugin and others on social media were trying to pump the breaks on the celebrations.

And this sequence of events is virtually identical to what the Kremlin has done throughout the course of the Not-War. Recall the following:

Russia gets bombed. Putin, Peskov, Lavrov appear on TV to say that these attacks will be punished and stress their commitment to NEVER EVER stop selling oil and gas to the West. They frame this continuation of business as usual as a great moral victory, that they refuse to ever be stopped from selling cheap energy to the West, because they’re just so Christian Values. They then express great optimism and enthusiasm about the upcoming planned ceasefire in two weeks that never ever seems to manifest as the bombs never quite stop dropping on Russia.

What are we to conclude about the Kremlin literally doing less than the usual nothing this time around?

I don’t know.

Maybe they’ve got their hands full in Moscow with some particularly vicious internecine squabbling at this inopportune moment. To quote an oligarch who got his calls leaked a few years ago, “they’re running around in panic like cockroaches up there”.

Or, worse yet, this may be a new policy of inaction brought about by the recent temporary lifting of sanctions that Trump has granted the Kremlin and some particular oligarchs who were de-sanctioned in particular. They’re afraid to even sneeze the wrong way in Kiev’s direction.

But there is a very probable scenario down the line where Iran is being bombed and the straits are being kept open. This is basically where I assumed the situation would be at in three months time and I made some posts and tweets about it that I can’t be arsed’ to find. It sounds far-fetched, but is it any different than what Russia does?

Russia supplies its enemies with cheap energy supplies to keep their war costs down.

Why is it so strange to assume that Iran will be asked to do the same and, isn’t that what this latest showdown over the opening of the straits was about?

If you take my view of the situation, Trump granted Tehran a two week reprieve in exchange for Tehran accepting new terms in which they no longer hold the straits hostage. If this is indeed what has occurred, then we should expect to see a scenario in which Iran is being bombed and invaded (eventually), but where the straits remain open.

Shoot, we’d be lucky if this occurs.

Because if they don’t get that energy flowing again, we’ve got another COVID style complete economic crash on our hands, brought about under yet another Trump presidency … and that means that the globalist top lizards are accelerating their plans to kill us all.