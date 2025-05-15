The Slavland Chronicles

Joshua Allen Michael
2d

I lived in the southern German state of Bavaria between 2000-2002 and travelled by rail often; within country mostly but outside of country somewhat frequently.(Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Holland, and Finland to be exact.) I found just about every train station, town square and residential area I walked through to be clean, quiet and uniformly safe(with the notable exception of Amsterdam; total outhouse.) Of those countries, only Germany had a sizable population of swarthy brown people; Turks, mostly, and even they were largely unproblematic. They ran their doner kebab and phone card shops and kept to themselves.

I probably won't be back to Europe any time soon. I am certain I would feel a deep despondency in the witnessing of what was lost.

Shame.

1 reply
Clach Viaggi
2d

where did you have bad food in Southern Europe? For all the problems we have in Italy, food luckily is not one of them, unless you went to kebabs

4 replies by Rurik Skywalker and others
17 more comments...

