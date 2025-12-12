I’ve often written about how the elite in Ukraine were a mix of Soviet-era KGB spooks and 80s era KGB-affiliated mob bosses who then became oligarchs. It was the same arrangement in Russia, with the same cadres involved. Further proof of this came out recently with the son of the former Ukrainian SBU chief, who just received one of the highest state honors in Russia.

While we were keeping an eye on Trump and Zelenskyy, another important event occurred. Former Verkhovna Rada member Andriy Derkach, a Kyiv native whose father headed the SBU during independent Ukraine, was awarded the title Hero of Russia. He served in the Verkhovna Rada from 2014 to 2022, during the war in Donbas, and then mysteriously disappeared. According to Ukrainian intelligence, he actively worked for Russian intelligence services throughout these years, passing them important documents. Ultimately, the Ukrainians stripped him of his citizenship and placed him on the wanted list. Why isn’t Oleg Tsarev a candidate for the Gold Star? He’d been running around pro-Russian rallies since the Anti-Maidan protests, was the only one to carry humanitarian aid to Slovyansk, was wounded in an assassination attempt, and in the end, they took his place as deputy, who was in the Verkhovna Rada at the time Tsarev was handling the pro-Russian side. Funny.

That’s because Tsarev isn’t KGB royalty, and therefore he is treated with suspicion and kept at arm’s length for his unrepentant Russian patriotism by the Kremlin.

And it is a poorly kept secret that the security apparatus in Kiev were all colleagues or children of colleagues from the KGB. That meant that Putin had a huge advantage going into the SMO, or frankly, he had a huge network of assets to rely on that could have prevented the earlier Euromaidan or the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) that followed in Donbass.

It begs the question: how did Putin squander this advantage?

Me, I believe it was deliberate FSB sabotage:

Here is what Wikipedia reports about the SBU former boss, Leonid Derkach, of this newly minted hero of Russia.

In 1973 he graduated from the higher academy of the KGB of the USSR. He worked at Yuzhmash as the head of the first department, at the enterprises of the rocket industry. Since 1972 - in the KGB Department of the USSR in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He was the deputy director of the Pavlohrad Mechanical Plant, the head of the Pavlohrad KGB department. A pro-Russian element in the entourage of President L. Kuchma, who held positions in state bodies. Since December 1992, he has been the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Technical Information Protection[2]. From August 1994 to July 1995 - the first deputy head of the SBU[3], dismissed from his post by the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated July 20, 1995 No. 632/95[4]. Since July 1995, he has been the head of the State Customs Committee of Ukraine[5] (Decree of the President of Ukraine dated July 11, 1996 No. 525/96[6]). Current State Advisor to the Customs Service (Decree of the President of Ukraine dated June 24, 1996 No. 461/96)[7]. On April 22, 1998, he was dismissed from his position (Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 352/98[8]) and appointed Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (Decree of the President of Ukraine dated April 22, 1998 No. 353/98[9]). Dismissed (Decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 10, 2001 No. 83/2001)[10] From May 14, 2002 to May 25, 2006, he was a People’s Deputy of Ukraine of the 4th convocation, elected from electoral district No. 36 “Dnipropetrovsk region”, nominated by the pro-Russian electoral bloc of political parties “For a United Ukraine!”. Member of the Committee on Legislative Support for Law Enforcement Activities. Since March 2006, candidate for the People’s Deputies of Ukraine from the Bloc of the People’s Democratic Party, No. 13 on the list[11]. Died in Kyiv on January 14, 2022 at the age of 82.

But this is not a remarkable page entry. Many top level spooks and politicians and military men in Ukraine had nigh-identical career trajectories. Even some of the generals fighting for Ukraine, like Sirsky, are Russians who speak Russian and who were educated at the military academies of Soviet Russia. They even have family still living in Moscow, who appear to not even be estranged from them.

Again, how could Putin mess up such an advantage? It would be like New York going to war against New Jersey and being unable to gather any guido support or sympathizers in the separatist New Jersey government. It would be a baffling state of affairs, to say the least. No body would respect the Italian mob should such a series of events should occur.

Look: the SMO really was supposed to be a coup backed by armed force, not a full war, as far as anyone who really investigated it can tell.

But the FSB failed to deliver on their promises, guaranteeing that this conflict would occur through their sabotage. At least, that’s what I’ve concluded at least two years ago at this point. And many Right-of-Kremlin types have tip-toed up to the line of making similar accusations.

As an aside, all of Russia’s former Soviet satellite states are run by former KGB men and their networks as well, with probably the sole exception of Kazakhstan. Nazarbayev, for all his faults, was a Communist Party and USSR loyalist, who didn’t want to go along with the KGB’s plans to implode the USSR on behalf of their Western colleagues.

The Baltics are all run by KGB aristocrats too, as is Azerbaijan and Armenia too.

And all of these countries have turned their guns on Russia thanks to Putin’s brilliant 5D maneuvering. Again: how is it possible to squander such an advantage?

