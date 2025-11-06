Previously:

Since we are talking about revisionism in general, let me take a step back and talk about another founding father of revisionism and what historical or religious revisionism really is.

Nikolai Morozov (1854-1946) was one of the first to start poking holes in the official history of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Prussian Occupation Government in Petrograd. Morozov was from the countryside, and neither of his parents were nobles. He committed himself at an early age to a life of professional terrorism aimed at toppling the Romanov government, and he of course rejected the Orthodox Church as well.

Morozov spent his youth trying to come up with ways to fight back against the Tsarist secret police, who, even then, were Hebraic (more on that in another article) and who scoured the vast Russian Empire looking for rebellious Russians to torture and arrest. What got him on a watchlist with the secret police in the first place was him trying to share censored alternative science material with his fellow students in Moscow. The government strictly monitored what kind of science was tolerated in their universities in Russia, stifling all scientific progress and inquiry, because of their backwards and boorish Prussian attitudes.

And they never stopped harassing him from that point onwards.

Morozov spent a good twenty-some years of his life in a gloomy Tsarist dungeon educating himself on science and learning 11 (eleven!) languages and pioneering the field of revisionist history. He was put into prison for writing a pamphlet explaining how to organize a leaderless, amorphous guerrilla resistance to the government that used terrorism to achieve its goals. In prison, he wrote what can be considered the first chronological revisionist text of the Eurasianist school: The Revelation in Storm and Thunder (very WH40K sounding book title, I must add). Among other claims completely undermining the Orthodox/Catholic telling of history, it revised the date of composition of the Book of Revelation and explaining it as anti-Roman, Church deception propaganda (by the usual suspects).

When he was 85, he volunteered to go to the front to kill Prussians in WWII. The government refused him many times, but he refused to take no for an answer. Once they relented, he started racking up an impressive tally of dead Prussians. Turns out that Morozov had put in a lot of time in his life training himself how to become an effective sniper … for … some reason.

Read up on this larger than life character, there’s far more to him than what I can cover here.

Anyway, my point with sharing the story of Morozov is to highlight the rebellious nature of revisionism and just how heavily it is suppressed by the powers that be using either hard or soft methods.

It may all seem like a silly waste of time to someone because it isn’t discussing who to vote for in the next election or how many bars of gold and silver to buy in preparation of the apocalypse. But in reality, the vast majority of people have no inclination to resist or rebel against the current elites because they accept the view of history and religion and politics and morality and the rest that the elites have presented to them. And the primary psychological reason why people resist redpilling so strongly is not because it particularly matters or affects them much whether Alexander Nevsky is a historical duplicate or not. What frightens them are the implications that will cascade past the point of accepting one red pill too many. If it turns out that the religious truths we hold dear are all made up, and that the science we follow is unsound and that we cannot even be sure what year we are living in, well, that seems to imply that the system we are living under is unsound and worth resisting. And people who are scared of losing what they have are able to subconsciously reason backwards into realizing that red pills might bring them to a crucial juncture where they feel compelled to do what they fear the most.

But that’s just armchair pseudo-psychology on my part, admittedly.

Who knows whether I’m accurately describing the subconscious thought processes of the normie masses or not. I’d like to think that I am because it is the mark of a great writer to be able to understand the various copeing and seething processes of real people who can then become pseudo-fictional characters. Or maybe an earlier theory that I postulated, about how normies are essentially tricked into thinking that their elites and so champion elite interests is the true explanation.

But that’s a dark thought to have indeed.

…

Morozov set the stage for historical revisionism and he also desecrated Judeo-Christian religious prophecy with his bold claims. His first and most famous claim was that the Book of Revelation was written describing past events, not some prophecy of future end times.

Revisionists since Morozov have come to similar conclusions about the book describing past and contemporary events, but the exact dating remains a point of contention. It is in that problematic period of ±300 years in the beginning of the first millennium that we have discussed before. We will come back to this.

Next, he concluded that Nicene Christianity was a medieval fabrication.

Once again, we are dealing with the issue of phantom time or phantom centuries. Using astronomical data, Morozov also moved antiquity up into the early part of the first millennium.

Put another way:

“All ancient chronicles are encrypted medieval documents. Only astronomy can decode them.” — from Christ, Vol. 1, preface

But what makes some of these claims striking is that Morozov was not the first to make them and they were made independently of him, in England while he himself was in prison doing his own research.

I am referring to Edwin Johnson. Related:

Johnson’s key revisionist works focus on textual and historical analysis to “truncate” traditional timelines. Like Morozov, he saw Church authorities and Renaissance scholars as culprits in forging or misdating documents to create a false antiquity. In contrast, Morozov focused more heavily on astronomical data. Also, Johnson’s scope is narrower (mostly Christian origins and Paul), while Morozov expands to astronomy, linguistics, and global chronology.

Edwin Johnson was himself a priest and he set about studying the core religious texts to reaffirm his faith. Instead, he, like Morozov, came out believing that Nicene Christianity was a medieval fabrication created with the invention of the printing press.



“Catholicism and Protestantism are twin children of the printing press — born in the same decade, nursed on the same forgeries, and quarreling over the same invented past.” (The Rise of Christendom, 1890):

Strikingly, he came to the conclusion that the New Testament was unknown in England prior to the 16th century. And Nicene/Trinitarian Christianity appears to have been invented in the 16th as well. As a result, he also stumbled upon the phantom time theory as well and concluded that the so-called Dark Ages (700–1400) were largely fictional and invented by the Church and various ruling dynasties to pad out their hagiography and antiquity.

His methodology was also quite simple.