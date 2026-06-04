Previously:

I thought I might tell you a story set in the Winter Palace, in St. Petersburg. There, a young Prussian Tsar named Nicholas Romanov II, a decent enough man himself, but, sadly, from a family of upstart racial interlopers who had no business ruling Russia … uh, where was I … oh yes, Nika was lounging around having tea or coffee or smoking or working out or whatever.

When, all of a sudden, a ball of flame flew into the palace and told him a prophecy of his imminent demise …

That last part was creative embellishment on my part.

But the story of Nicholas II encountering a floating ball of fire and light is well-known enough. Nowadays, we refer to this real and visible and caught on camera many times phenomenon as “ball lightning”.

Actually, let me just share the entire entry on the ball lightning phenomenon as found on Brittanica because it is surprisingly good and well-written, probably generated by AI. Here:

More than 200 years ago, the crew of the HMS Warren Hastings reported being attacked by giant balls of fire that descended from the sky. The mysterious fireballs reportedly set the ship on fire and killed several people. A century later, a “dazzling globe of electric fire” appeared in the cottage where British occultist Aleister Crowley was staying, which he described in detail in his autobiography. He claimed that the floating orb instantly exploded, slightly shocking his hand. Frightening, cryptic, and potentially dangerous, this phenomenon is known today as ball lightning. Sightings of mysterious floating balls of light have captivated humanity across many different cultures, inspiring a myriad of fantastical explanations and mythical stories. In Australian Outback folklore they are called Min Min lights—strange fuzzy balls of light that follow people around at night. The Japanese hitodama are ghostly balls of fire thought to be the apparitions of souls separated from their physical bodies after death. In English folklore they are called will-o’-the-wisps, interpreted to be mischievous fairies who try to lead travelers astray. Scientists have found possible explanations for many of them: some believe that Min Min lights are just mirages of artificial lights projected across long distances, while will-o’-the-wisps have been mainly attributed to a chemical reaction from organic decay in swamps. The mysterious ball lightning is another such phenomenon that has captured the attention of scientists, but, unlike the will-o’-the-wisp, it has mostly eluded obvious explanation for its existence. While there are many theories that try to explain its formation, some argue that the phenomenon is no more than a hallucination and thus a product of the overactive imagination of its observers. Ball lightning, according to observers, manifests as a bright hissing orb of lightning ranging from 1 to 100 centimeters in diameter that appears during thunderstorms, often levitating above the ground and moving regardless of wind intensity or direction. Often colored red, orange, yellow, or blue, ball lightning has been described as sometimes entering buildings and exploding, lighting the area on fire or even injuring people in its vicinity. Many observers also note a distinct sulfurous smell upon its disappearance. The phenomenon has been described across the world. An engraving on the doors of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, describes how a ball of lightning entered and exploded inside the temple, witnessed by hundreds of worshippers. Tsar Nicholas II of Russia described an encounter in which a fiery ball of lightning flew into his room. Ball lightning once again appeared and was documented by a storm-observing team in Qinghai, China, in 2012. Despite the number of occurrences, photo and video evidence of ball lightning is extremely rare. Lab attempts to recreate and explain ball lightning have not been entirely successful, though some are promising. The lack of concrete evidence of ball lightning’s existence has led some researchers to question ball lightning’s existence beyond anecdotes. A study in 2010 suggested that electrical currents caused by lightning can affect visual perception, with observers often reporting seeing moving luminous disks after exposure to shock. While this could certainly explain why ball lightning is most often seen during thunderstorms or after lightning strikes, it does not explain reports where multiple eyewitnesses describe the same details or when ball lightning has caused physical damage to its surroundings upon exploding. Visual perception also does not account for other sensations, such as the common description of the sulfur-like smell of ball lightning after it disappears. If ball lightning does exist, scientists don’t have consensus on how or why it does. There are many competing theories that attempt to decipher the nature of ball lightning. One of the more significant studies was carried out by Russian researcher Pyotr Kapitsa, who proposed that ball lightning was caused by standing waves of electromagnetic radiation, though this theory has been critiqued and questioned by other scientists. Other proposals for ball lightning’s fundamental definition range from microwave radiation trapped in plasma to nanobatteries formed from aerosol particles. One of the most fascinating instances of ball lightning research occurred when it was considered as a type of weapon. In the 1960s the U.S. government researched the possibility of harnessing the energy of ball lightning to develop a plasma weapon. In the early 2000s the Missile Defense Agency funded the development of a ball lightning weapon that would have the capacity to disable electronic devices and missiles. As of 2020, however, such a weapon does not exist.

For our purposes, ball lightning occupies an unusual conceptual position because it is several things simultaneously:

— a physical luminous phenomenon, a poorly understood atmospheric or electromagnetic event, and a phenomenon historically entangled with supernatural folklore.

I mean, when you and I think of a “fairy”, we’re probably thinking of an up and rising youth pastor down at the guitar and tambourine church, a queer from San Francisco teaching theater class at your local high school, OR … essentially, a ball of light with wings, right?

The “spirit light” motif is nearly universal in all folklore. Across cultures, supernatural beings are often described as globes, flames, radiant presences … you get the point.

Now, within a purely physical interpretation, ball lightning is generally treated as some form of plasma or a self-organizing electromagnetic structure associated with atmospheric electrical discharge. Modern models have added ionized air, microwave cavities, silicon vapor oxidation, or electromagnetic confinement effects … which … I don’t know what any of those things are, but they sure sound science-y enough, don’t they?

To my knowledge, no one has been able to replicate ball lightning in a lab, which simply means that it is not so well understood as scientists claim. Witnesses of ball lightning also frequently report not just light, but the same tell-tale psychological effects that we spoke about last time in the context of the “God Helmet” and the altered states that geomagnetic/telluric energy could engender in people. Ball lightning is often accompanied by the stuff that we associate with fairy or UFO encounters like, a feeling of otherworldly presence, paralysis, time distortion, awe, telepathic impressions, profound emotional catharsis and so on.

But we’re not going to focus on that fun stuff today.

Instead, I found a decent enough research paper summarizing our up-to-date findings on the phenomenon that we might peruse together to understand why ball lightning can’t just be a simple electromagnetic phenomenon. Here:

Although BLs have been seen for several centuries, their scientific study began in the 19th century. It was soon clear that an explanation would not be easy; the main reason being that, as Faraday stated, if they are an electric phenomenon, as it seems most probable, the balls should almost explode instantaneously, in a fraction of a second, and their long lifetime would be impossible to explain. Partly because of this, some researchers attributed them to hallucinations or delusions of the eyewitnesses, but the consensus in favor of a real existing phenomenon is total nowadays. There is not, however, a generally accepted theory that can account for their properties. A great variety of diverse proposed models has, somewhat, contributed to a certain degree of confusion. Since it has been impossible, until now, to produce unequivocal BLs in the laboratory, the research of this phenomenon depends, strongly, on the reports by witnesses who have no scientific training, except for a few exceptions. Since the first collection of such reports by Arago in 1838, there has been an increasing effort to compile and analyze them. Some observation programs include psychologists who are specialists in human perception to ensure the objectivity of the witnesses’ accounts. The reports usually refer to the motion, evolution, and destruction of the fireballs, not to their formation, as it can be easily understood, since they are observed just after their appearance. The search for an explanation of the phenomenon is, thus, difficult, since the appearance and formation of the balls have been rarely described. Some scientists have established contacts with societies of mountaineers, ramblers, or sightseers, asking them to inform about any sight of fireballs and training them beforehand to get a more exact report. This effort to find statistical objective data bore its fruit, since there are now sure quantitative data that are very useful to test any theoretical model. Considering this, two of the results obtained must be emphasized. First of all, it was found that a lot of characteristics of BL are shared with ordinary lightning, showing standard log-normal distribution for some typical parameters[6], and second, almost all BL events are associated with electric storms. These two facts suggest that BL is an electromagnetic phenomenon. It is true that a few BL events have appeared under clear air conditions without any lightning strikes in the surroundings, which has been used to support nonelectromagnetic models. However, ordinary lightning has also been seen outside stormy situations. This can be explained because some lightning bolts can be produced in a distant storm and be carried by a precursor set of streamers to an unclouded region. In particular, this was the case of the “bolt from the blue” or “Positive Giant”, a lightning strike that hit the ground 20 mi away from the storm in which it was produced, while the associated thunder could only be heard up to about 10 mi. Nevertheless, the possibility of being produced by other effects, such as frictional forces in an earthquake, should not be rejected, as pointed out by some scientists.

This part is very important to understand because it is yet another Telluric mystery waiting to be unraveled. The connection between earthquakes and lightning, that is.

Now, we’ve all heard of and seen atmospheric lightning storms, and we associate it with air friction or hot and cold clouds and dark clouds … or something like that.

In reality, before we get too occultic here, even mainstream science acknowledges that lightning comes out of the ground and goes up into the atmosphere. That is, the visible stroke/large flash that we see actually propagates upward from the ground toward the cloud at enormous speed. And there are even stranger upward moving lightning phenomenon that have been studied and recorded as well:

Point being, lightning discharge goes up!

Now, in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries (where we’ve spent most of our time in this series) there were various debates about whether lightning was fundamentally atmospheric or terrestrial in origin. Researchers interested in Earth currents, geomagnetism, and telluric electricity emphasized the role of the ground. Modern atmospheric electricity research generally views lightning as a cloud-based thing, rather than something from the Earth.

In contrast, Tellurists thought that the Earth was electrically active and that geological structures were capable of supplying charge. Thus, storms were seen as release mechanisms rather than primary generators, and, “clouds” or rather the ionosphere more broadly, acts more like electrodes or capacitors than generators.