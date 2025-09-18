Last time we left off on the topic of Eagles as symbols of the High Gods and Snakes as symbols of the rebellious earth-spirits of Terra.

I contend that the tradition of High Gods worship was always an elite practice, and that the peasants never felt any affinity for it. Furthermore, the very nature of these high gods and their relationship to humanity is, frankly, bizarre and antagonistic. What is more, the High Gods don’t survive in any folkish tradition that I am aware of. Judeo-Christian persecution and censorship cannot account for this because there are just as many haram pagan practices that have survived, many of which are far more taboo than the worship of the High Gods. Like the handbooks of peasant spells and ghost tales that I referenced last time. In contrast to folk-spirits, these High Gods appear to be completely inaccessible, and all reference that we have to them in the ancient texts explicitly relate them to elite, priest-led worship at city-based temples.

The cult of the High Gods feels like a completely foreign transplant, frankly.

Irony of ironies, hateful and dishonest Christians always accuse me of preaching “paganism” i.e., the worship of Thor or Mars or something like that. This is a serious slur in their minds, and according to their theology, I deserve death for a) apostasy and b) for writing about paganism. But the neo-pagans hate me even more than the Christians do! Because I express deep skepticism about these High Gods and even on how authentic some of the surviving sources on them are.

I would even venture to say that the cult of High Gods worship was entirely artificial or forgotten for many centuries before it was rediscovered in the 19th century by historians and poets and nationalists and used for political purposes. We have no surviving evidence of any form of Olympian worship for centuries anywhere in Europe among the folk. In contrast, we have but to throw a stone back a few decades (in some places) to see the peasants continuing in their folkish tradition, one spanning back centuries. Various tales about fairies and gnomes and spirits and the superstitious measures that villagers would take to gain their blessing or avoid their ire absolutely abound in all of our folklore. These tales are as taboo and haram in Judeo-Christianity as any mention of Thor ought to be, according to Abrahamic doctrine. And yet, there’s no mention of Thor anywhere, but lots and lots of stories about gnomes and witches in the woods and talking animals and spirits living in rivers and streams.

Practically none survive that involve the High/Vedic/Olympian pantheon in any way.

Why is that?

In actuality, I am interested in and promote actual folkish beliefs and folkish culture.

I am NOT interested in Imperial cults and universal pantheons and the religions of Philosophy. This distinction becomes even more clear in the context of the theme of this series (which I plan to turn into a book), which is that rebellion as a concept has been tied to the concept of defiance aimed at the High Gods, not compliance and acuquiecense to their dictates. And this predates the imposition of the Hebrew pantheon via Judeo-Christianity, as I will prove by examining the old myths.

On Folkish Snake-Worship

In the pagan Greek world, earth spirits (a category entirely separate from the Olympic pantheon) were known as daimons and they were more-or-less neutral in their disposition to humanity. So, if the family spirits were neglected, they could turn malignant, and then they become known as lares. In contrast, positive daimons were known as geni and could serve as a source of inspiration and information and luck and maybe even more than just that. A vengeful daimon could be placated with offerings and attention and turned back to a neutral or even a positive disposition. The daimons were inseparable from the natural world and were to be found in streams, groves, and hearths in the home.

They could be put into talismans or imbued into patterned and colorful mosaics or decorative art. The spirals and bright colors that are so ubiquitous in pagan art were done to attract the attention of positive daimons, like how bees are drawn to flowers.

The ancient pagan world was an absolute riot of color and patterns and designs.

Contrast this with solemn, bleached and totally austere world of modern governments that staff their bureaucrats and secret police in buildings of Neoclassical design. Or of modern Protestant churches and fundamentalist Islamic churches. In particular, the many spirals and colorful repeating patterns were drawn to attract the Agathos daimon, one of the oldest and most popular and most beloved daimons.

It was always depicted as a snake.

Naturally, once the Christian-Antifa-Bolsheviks took over, they quite literally “demonized” this entire system of metaphysics. And the symbol of the earth spirits par excellence, found across all ancient cultures and continents and time periods, was, of course, the snake. This became the arch-villain in all Judeo-Christian imagery and motifs going forward.

The snake famously symbolized knowledge and immortality in both paganism and in Judeo-Christianity, albeit with two different moral value judgements ascribed to it. Judeo-Christians hate and fear knowledge and reason, believing that it stands juxtaposed to and diminishes the power of their faith, which requires ignorance to shine all the brighter. Logically, the less one knows, the more one has to blindly believe, which means the more one has to exercise their faith, which is considered a good thing.

Thus: ignorance and obedience become the cardinal virtues of Judeo-Christianity.

Ideal for a system of organized theological helotry run by hostile xenocrat elites, wouldn’t you agree?

The Eternal Rebellion of the Snake

The most famous snake is probably Ophion, wrapped around the Orphic Egg — a world-serpent encircling creation.

It hatches Phanes (the light-bringer, same god as Prometheus and later Lucifer), . Phanes goes on to rebel against Chronos.

As an aside, there are many duplicate deities in the ancient sources.

We can discuss the implications of what that means in another post though.

Point being: the snake is a symbol of rebellion and folkishness in the ancient world.

The very structure of the snake as like an animal evokes rebellion. It is grounded and earthly and it rears up to strike at its mortal enemy the Eagle. Literally all cultures seem to have this theme in their lore and you see it in surprising places. Check out the flag of Mexico, just as an example. Check out the Gadsden Flag that I mentioned last time too.

With Prometheus, we see the rebellious Titan and champion of humanity bound in the Caucasus mountains and tortured by the Eagle of Zeus. To his rescue comes the hero Herakles, a wild demi-god from the steppe, who slays the Eagle with special arrows. Being a supernatural deity, the Eagle cannot be killed by normal means. So, Herakles has to slay it with arrows dipped in the envenomed blood of the snake-Hydra that he slew earlier in his toils.

Once again, the power of the serpent is connected to something that can hurt or kill the high gods. The Hydra's "father," Typhon, is a serpentine storm giant who nearly overthrows Zeus (in Theogony by Hesiod). And the Python (a massive earth-snake slain by Apollo at Delphi) symbolizes prophetic deception and regeneration (its body "rots" to form the oracle site at Delphi).

It is what gives the oracles their visions tying snakes with mystical powers again.

And you have the same concept in WH40K with the void dragon slain by The Emperor and buried in the labyrinth under Mars, which fuels them with innovative inspiration for millennia after.

Some have even pointed out that the chains around Prometheus appear to also be serpentine in some matter. But that it probably because of variations on the story in other cultures.

An interesting variation of the theme is in the imprisonment of Loki by the high gods of the Norse pantheon. There too he is bound in agony with the body of a serpent used as chains from which venom drips into his face, causing earthquakes as he groans in agony. Apparently, Loki, the brother of Odin, was considered a fire god as well, although there is nothing in the story about him stealing fire and sharing it with humanity. However, he is also imprisoned unto the end of time in some chthonic prison and his release corresponds with the prophesied time of Ragnarok.

You’ve heard of Ragnorok right?

It is the time when the chthonic primordial wolf and the chthonic primordial serpent will be reawakened and will overthrow the established order built by the high gods.

Like Zeus’ avatar, the Eagle, Thor/Tyr is also taken down by snake poison. After his battle with Jormungandr, he takes nine steps and collapses from the venom.

The Orphics even had a prophecy about the overthrow of Zeus some day as well. Essentially, Zagreus/Dionysius, who is part Titan, would replace Zeus in the pantheon.

And Prometheus even had a plan to overthrow Zeus using one of his future bastard sons. Zeus catches wind of the plot though and Hermes then tortures Prometheus into revealing the identity of this future champion’s mother; and so Zeus refrains from raping her, to prevent his overthrower from being born. Instead, Achilles is born to that woman, Thetis, but he doesn’t have the powers that he needs to rebel against Zeus.

Thetis hands Achilles his snake-armor.

Still, filled with that rebellious spirit, he rebels against the temporal authorities and then the whims of the gods meddling in the fates of men with his unbounded rage (metis).