The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Freeman's avatar
John Freeman
1h

Have you ever looked into the ideas of Gurdjieff? Is he a quack? I just learned some of his ideas on what we call loosh. He believes we are living on a loosh farm, we are just moon food but we can somehow put on a solar shield around our etheric body when we die so that we can either reincarnate eternally or in some cases escape back to the pleroma.

Lately if I am to perceive your writings correctly you would reject that notion? In favor of a more folkish cosmology?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture