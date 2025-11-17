Previously:

So, let me summarize the claims I made last time.

Aristotle demysticiszed the ancient idea of pneuma

For earlier thinkers (Stoics, Hermeticists, magicians, pagans in general), pneuma was a cosmic , animating , magical and ghost-like spirit that could be directed or manipulated

Aristotle reduced pneuma to a natural, biological “warm air ” inside organisms with a poorly understood, but important biological function

This understanding was taken over by Maimonedes, the writer of the Talmud, who pointed out that Aristotle’s approach was an important step in depaganizing the gentiles

Furthermore, it opened the door to a Judeo-Christian approach to science. Science had hitherto been banned because it was in violation of the core tenets of the Bible and was considered a pagan blasphemy

But then Aquinas, a student of Maimonedes, argued that the Aristotelian approach to science, which had no Pneuma as a mystical/metaphysical force, was not in violation of the Bible

Western science could be allowed to develop, but only if it focused on the aspects related to the material world, to Soma. Matters of the soul would be relegated to theology

»»» Skipping ahead, as time went on, Scientism eventually violated the truce with Theology, and began to make inroads into metaphysical speculation

Scientism’s approach either denied metaphysics entirely (there is no Soul) or conceptualized metaphysics using the metaphor or model of the machine and, more recently, a Matrix-like computer program

Over time, Scientism won many battles against Theocracy and society bifurcated with the educated elites embracing Scientism, and the masses left to wallow in the mire of theocratic backwardsness

But before we got to the point where Scientism triumphed over Theocracy (at least partially), there is a long period where resistance to the new bipartite model of metaphysics imposed by Judeo-Christianity and Aristotle took the form of innumerable heresies and peasant rebellions. Before Scientism, we had “Occultism” if you want to use a word that has been tainted with dark and dastardly connotation in the popular mind.

My favorite figure from this intermediary period before the war between Theology and Scientism, was Giordano Bruno.

Bruno's primary ideological opponent was Aquinas, who was essentially a stand-in for Aristotle and Maimonedes.

Bruno’s primary ideological opponent was Aquinas, who was essentially a stand-in for Aristotle and Maimonedes. Let me summarize that quickly too. Aquinas imported Aristotelian metaphysics into Christianity when he did the following:

He accepted Aristotle’s naturalized , demystified, biological version of pneuma.

He sharply separated natural causes from divine causes

Thus, any attempt to manipulate “spirits” (pneuma, astral forces, energy forces) = superstition ==> pagan ==> gentiles ==> daemonic ==> forbidden

Thus, Judeo-Christianity inherits Aristotle’s attitude towards pneuma, and simply frames it in Hebraic terms

FINALLY : the twist is that Aristotle came first, and that it was his ideas that wrote the Bible in the first place, so no wonder his ideas seemed so compatible with their religion to the people who “rediscovered” Aristotle in the Medieval Ages.

What really happened, was that they rediscovered the original blueprint schematics of their own religion, and like a dog returning to its own vomit, they doubled down on them in a kind of reversion to fundamentalism.

All of that is really important to understand, so please do make sure you understand the argument and the causal chain that I am constructing here. You may think I am crazy and that if what I was saying were true, you’d have been taught about it in college. Well, actually, if what I am saying is true, there is a very good reason for why you were not taught about it, no?

But at least Bruno agrees with me; he says that Aristotle was the enemy of mankind.

“Aristotle is the enemy of truth,

and his doctrine is a veil placed over the eyes of men.” — La cena de le ceneri (1584)

And:

“Aristotle gives us empty forms and lifeless matter;

he removes the divine presence from nature.” — De la causa (1584)

And:

“Aristotle’s hatred of the infinite has closed men’s minds

to the immensity and divinity of nature.” — De immenso (1591)

And:

“Aristotle does not understand the bonds that unite things,

nor the spiritus through which all is connected.” — De magia (1588)

And:

“The theologians have taken Aristotle as their master,

and thus have plunged the world into darkness.” — Spaccio de la bestia (1584)

And:

“Aristotle’s logic is a labyrinth in which the mind is lost.

It shows nothing of the life of nature.” — La cena de le ceneri (1584)

And:

“Aristotle banished God from the world

and placed Him beyond the heavens.” — De la causa (1584)

So, basically, I’m not the only one who sees a problem with what Aristotle did and who has zeroed in on his anti-pneuma agenda.

But let’s move on to Bruno’s heretical ideas.

The Re-Enchantment of Christendom

Bruno’s entire philosophical project is an attempt to effect a “re-enchantment” of the cosmos and the world that we live in now. And the center of that project is the conceptual defense of the Pneuma. Bruno calls for a return of pneuma to the metaphysics of Christianity.

He calls it by several names in his work:

spiritus (Latin for pneuma)

spiritus mundi (world-spirit)

In Bruno’s own words:

“There is one spiritus that penetrates all things

and is the cause of the bond and sympathy in nature.” - De la causa, principio et uno (1584)

And:

“This spiritus is the life of the universe,

the root of movement, the foundation of all forms.” - De la causa, principio et uno (1584)

And:

“The spiritus is the magician’s instrument.” “Every operation of magic depends on the spiritus,

by which things are linked and by which the bonds among things are activated.” “The spiritus is the intermediary between the body and the soul;

it is subtle, everywhere present, and the vehicle of forms.” - De magia (1590)

Sound’s a lot like what I tried to explain about the pneuna last time, doesn’t it?

Next, Bruno takes his arguments to their logical nexus and argues for a kind of pan-psychism, based on the following casual chain of reasoning:

the pneuma is everywhere and permeates everything

the pneuma is a vehicle/medium for the expression of God

by partaking in the pneuma, we are making contact with God

God therefore can be found in nature, in people, via the pneuma

people should be taught to perceive and interact with the pneuma as a path by which to reach God

If we extrapolate further, Hebrew scripture and neo-Hebrew priests are therefore not necessary to spirituality. In fact, their function might be directly contrary to God and the path of the seeker seeking to enter communion with Him — an obstacle and an impediment, not a helpful guide.

It is a similar inherent rivalry comparable to say fossil fuels and the concept of free energy. If there really were a source of free energy to power homes and keep us warm that was accessible, why then would we need to keep fossil fuel companies around? The Judeo-Christians simply banned alternative sources of energy in our metaphor using the power of coercive force and intellectual censorship.

“Whence hast the enchantment gone?” — you ask.

Well, maybe not you, but a lot of writers in the Faith and Spirituality category of Substack constantly harp on and on about “re-enchantment” and spam CS Lewis quotes about how we need to view the world in Christian terms to re-enchant it again somehow. Basically, many Christians perceive, correctly, that Scientism does not have any real answers about metaphysical questions and that at its heart, it has a dead, mechanistic view of nature and the cosmos, to say nothing of the possibility of an afterlife.

The only problem is that it was the Christians who de-enchanted the world in the first place by literally labelling and and all enchantment as “demonic” and killing anyone who took an interest in enchanting. Furthermore, the very use of the word “enchantment” in a Christian context is strictly haram:

Irony of ironies, no?

The bipartite regime of Theology for matters of the Soul and Scientism for matters of the Soma was ushered in by Aquinas, Maimonedes and Aristotle. Thus, a dead, mechanistic science of machines is 100% kosher in Christianity, actually.

The face of Christian science (conceptualized and colorized).

I swear, if Christians actually knew even the slightest bit of lore about their own religion, they would recoil from it in shock and dismay. Luckily, their willful ignorance on all matters of metaphysics keeps them safe from introspection. I have yet, to this day, ever gotten even one attempt by a Christian writer or apologetic to honestly engage with the arguments that I am presenting in my essays on the topic.

They are like the SJW-Left in that all they have is emotional blackmail, group-think, and the ability to censor on their side. Well, actually, their censorship abilities have been cut out from under them by the nationalist governments of previous centuries, which has led to the steep decline in the faith as a result. It turns out that Christianity simply cannot stand up to scrutiny, neither in its historical claims, nor in its metaphysical claims.

All that fuels it now are the spook intelligence agencies and the bottomless pits of human despair that the current political, religious and technological system foists on us.

**

As a civilization, we are now stuck between Charybdis and Scylla.

On the one hand, we have the Transhumanist AI Palantir vax-supremacist surveillance state that wants to reduce us peasants into “bio-diesel” for their machines and servers.

On the other hand, we have the desperate and destitute masses crying out for salvation and running back into the Judeo-Christian safety net out of fear of the Scientist agenda.

I offer a third path, a third way out and forward, if you will.

We must find the source of our problems and return to the Primordial Truth instead.

