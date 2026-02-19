Personally, I believe that people have a right to remain ignorant of what goes on in other countries and that it is yet another crime among many that, nowadays, it feels like we are being compelled, unfairly, to learn about the history and politics of far-flung foreign lands. The reason why Americans need to learn the true history of Iran is because their government is controlled by ethnic Globalists who have just parked two carrier groups off the coast of Iran and will no doubt bomb Iran again very soon. This raises the question in some Americans’ minds: why are we about to go to war against yet another foreign country located on the other side of the planet from America?

It would further surprise most Americans to learn that the current Iranian government was installed by Washington some 50 years ago.

Most surprising of all, it would shock everyone to learn that Tehran isn’t following some foreign, barbarous ideology or method of governance, but has based its state on the principle of Plato, who is regarded, rightly, as the founder of Western civilization as we know it.

Many of the memes and quotes about the first Ayatollah come from a very famous interview of Ruhollah Khomenei with an Italian Feminist-Communist-Journalist (I repeated myself four times there), upon his installment into power in Iran by the CIA. In it, Khomenei, who had been flown in from a life of secular luxury in the Satanic West, pretends to be some sort of an authentic primordial bronze age cave-dwelling Islamic neanderthal who has emerged into the modern world, blinking at the blinding glare of the cameras now trained at him.

Here are some excerpts:

Last month Oriana Fallaci, the Italian journalist who is noted for her provocative interviews with world leaders, journeyed to Iran in hopes of meeting with the leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. For 10 days she waited in the holy city of Qum for her interview with the 79 year‐old Ayatollah, who is the de facto ruler of Iran. On Sept. 12, she was led into the Faizeyah religious school, where Khomeini holds his audiences. She was accompanied by two Iranians Nyho had helped set up the interview and who served as translators. Miss Fallaci, barefoot, enveloped in a chador — the head‐to‐toe veil of the Moslem woman —was seated on a carpet; when the Ayatollah entered, the taped interview began. Miss Fallaci returned the following day for a second audience. The text on these pages is an edited transcript of the sessions. FALLACI: Imam Khomeini, the entire country is in your hands. Every decision you make is an order. So there are many in your country who say that in Iran there is no freedom, that the revolution did not bring freedom. KHOMEINI: Iran is not in my hands. Iran is in the hands of the people, because it was the people who handed the country over to the person who is their servant, and who wants only what is good for them. You saw very well how — after the death [at age 68, in his sleep, Sept. 10] of [Ayatollah Mahmoud] Taleghani — millions of persons went into the streets without the threat of violence. This shows that there is freedom. It also shows that the people only follow men of God. And this is freedom. FALLACI: Forgive me if I insist, Imam Khomeini. I meant that today, in Iran, you raise fear, and many people call you a dictator. The new dictator, the new boss. The new master. How do you comment on that? Does it sadden you, or don’t you care? KHOMEINI: On the one hand I’m sorry to hear that. Yes, it hurts me, because it is unjust and unhuman to call me a dictator. On the other hand, I couldn’t care less, because I know that wickedness is a part of human nature, and such wickedness comes from our enemies. Considering the road that we have chosen, a road that is opposed to the superpowers, it is normal that the servants of foreign interests treat me with their poison, and hurl all kinds of calumnies against me. Nor do I have any illusions that those countries which are accustomed to plundering and looting us will stand by silently and idly. Oh, the mercenaries of the Shah say lots of things — even that Khomeini ordered the breasts of women to be cut off. Tell me, since you are here, did you have any evidence that Khomeini could commit such a monstrous act, that he would cut off the breasts of women? FALLACI: No. I did not, Imam. But you frighten people, as I said. And even this mob which calls your name is frightening. What do you feel — hearing them calling out like this, day and night, knowing that they are there, all of them there sitting for hours, being shoved about, suffering, just to see you for a moment, and to sing your praises? KHOMEINI: I enjoy it. I enjoy hearing and seeing them. Because they are the same ones who rose up to throw out the internal and external enemies. Because their applause is the continuation of the cry with which the usurper was thrown out. It is good that they continue to be agitated, because the enemies have not disappeared. Until the country has settled down, the people must remain fired up, ready to march and attack again. In addition, this is love, an intelligent love. It is impossible not to enjoy it. FALLACI: Love or fanaticism, Imam? It seems to me that this is fanaticism, and of the most dangerous kind. I mean, fascist fanaticism. In fact, there are many who see a fascist threat in Iran today, and who even maintain that fascism is already being consolidated in Iran. KHOMEINI: No, it is neither fascism nor fanaticism. I repeat, they yell like this because they love me, and they love me because they feel that I care for them, that I act for their good. That is, to apply the Commandments of Islam. Islam is justice. Dictatorship is the greatest sin in the religion of Islam. Fascism and Islamism are absolutely incompatible. Fascism arises in the West, not among people of Islamic culture. FALLACI: Perhaps we don’t understand each other or the meaning of the word fascism, Imam. By fascism I mean a popular phenomenon, the kind we had in Italy when the crowds cheered Mussolini, as here they cheer you, and they obeyed him as they obey you now. KHOMEINI: No. Because our masses are Moslems, educated by the clergy — that is, by men who preach spirituality and goodness. Fascism would be possible here only if the Shah were to return or if Communism were to take over. Yes, what you say could happen only if Communism would win and wipe us out. Cheering, for me, means to love freedom and democracy.

Very sophisticated stuff so far.

The Italian feminist said that Khomenei made her feel, like, totally uncomfortable and that, like, “the vibe was like, totally off in Tehran, it was like Mussolini erhmahgerd!! :(((“.

And the wise Imam replied by explaining that, definitionally, only White people can be bad, because Fascism, and that he and his government were definitionally good, because Islam = Good therefore no can be bad.

Got a problem with that Anal-Satan-Fascist?

The Ayatollah was also visibly under strain as he fought down the urge to start hopping back and forth and screeching intermittently like some great lost species of bearded ape for the Western cameras.

FALLACI: But you are talking about laws and customs that go back 1,900 years ago, Imam Khomeini. Doesn’t seem to you that the world has progressed since then? In observance of those laws, you have even resurrected the prohibition against music and alcohol. Tell me, why is it a sin to drink a glass of wine or beer, when you are thirsty or when you’re eating? And why is listening to music a sin? Our priests drink and sing — even the Pope. Does this mean the Pope is a sinner? KHOMEINI: The rules of your priests do not interest me. Islam prohibits alcoholic drinks and that’s all. It prohibits them in an absolute way, because drinking makes pet de lose their heads and impedes clear thinking. Even music dulls the mind, because involves pleasure and ecstasy, simi:ar to drugs. Your music, I mean. Usually your music has not exalted the spirit, it puts it to sleep. And it destructs our youth, who become poisoned by it, and then they no longer care about their country. FALLACI: Even the music of Bach, Beethoven, Verdi? KHOMEINI: I do not know those names. If their music does not dull the mind, they will not be prohibited. Some of your music is permitted. For example, marches and hymns for marching. We want music that lifts the spirit, as in marches, music that makes our youth move instead of paralyzing them, music that helps them to care about their country. Yes, but your marches are permitted.

The bans on pagan music are lifted straight from Plato, who advocates a ban on all music that doesn’t glorify the state and get people marching, literally, in lockstep formation to repetitive drumming patterns into the meat-grinder.

The Ayatollah would soon commit hundreds of thousands of young Iranian men to pointless deaths in suicidal frontal assaults on well-armed and well-entrenched Iraqi positions, bristling with the latest in American and Soviet weaponry.

FALLACI: Imam Khomeini, you always use harsh terms when speaking of the West. Any judgment you express about us draws the conclusion that you view us as champions of every kind of ugliness, every kind of perversion. And yet you were accepted by the West when you went into exile, and many of your associates started in the West. Doesn’t it appear to you that there is also something good about us? KHOMEINI: Something, yes. Something. But when we have been bitten by a snake, we are even afraid of a piece of rope which from afar looks like a snake. And you have bitten us too much, and too long. You only saw in us a market, and that was all. You only exported bad things to us, and that was all. The good things, such as material progress, you kept such things for yourself. Yes, we got many bad things from the West, a lot of suffering, and now we have good reasons to fear the West, to keep our youth from getting too close to the West and being influenced even more by the West. No, I do not want our youth to go and study in the West, where they become corrupted by alcohol, by the music that blocks out thought, by drugs and uncovered women. To say nothing of the fact that our youth are not given the same treatment as your youth in the West. You give our youth a diploma even if they — FALLACI: Yes, Imam, but the airplane that brought you back to your country is a product of the West — even the telephone that you use to communicate with, from Qum, even the television set that you so often use to convey messages to the country, even this air conditioner, which permits you to remain cool in this desert. If we are so corrupt and so corrupting, why do you use our evil tools? KHOMEINI: Because these are the good things from the West. And we are not afraid to use them, and we do. We are not afraid of your science and of your technology. We are afraid of your ideas and of your customs. Which means that we fear you politically and socially. And we want this to be our country. We do not want you to interfere anymore in our politics and our economy, in our habits, our affairs. And from now on, we will go against anyone who tries to interfere — from the right or from the left, from here or from there. And now that’s enough. Go away. Go away.

Earlier in the interview, the Ayatollah had name-dropped Aristotle, and what he is explaining here about Western technology being Halal, is textbook Aristotle and Aquinas. Western science isn’t anti-Abraham because Western science only deals with the material world, and it eschews all spiritual matters.

Just think: is a rock American, just because that rock came from Yosemite park?

Material things do not have any spiritual dimension to them in Abrahamism or its derivative offshoot known as “Modernity”. A rock is a rock. And a gun handed over to you by a CIA officer to shoot up a crowd of civilians in the name of your retarded ideology is just a gun, an inanimate tool, for that matter as well.

This isn’t Marie Kondo’s Shintoism, where even inanimate objects have spiritual dimensions to them and must be treated with respected and thanked for their service with regular maintenance, cleaning and then graceful retirement. As an aside, Marie Kondo, the leading pagan revival activist of our time, has made it her sacred life mission to travel to White women’s households and get them to lose weight and stop acting like disgusting slobs that have made it their life mission to create a veritable living Hell for their husbands.

Kondo is the true spiritual leader that the Iranian people, nay, the whole world needs.

HAIL!

…

Here, I need to be very specific about what I mean when I speak of spiritual matters and I need you to pay attention to the definition and terms being used.

When I say “spirit” I am referring to pneuma, which is the pagan third element in their tripartite metaphysical model of the world. There is the material reality (Soma), the soul reality (Psyche) and the spirit reality (Pneuma). All Abrahamism eschews Pneuma, because it is considered pagan. Science that doesn’t tap into pneuma-based concepts is allowed under Aristotelianism and Abrahamism.

If any of this interests you at all, read up on it here:

But let’s get to the overt “rule by Plato” parts of the Ayatollah’s story already.

Iran’s “Guardianship of the Jurists”

In terms of ideology and structure, the concept that defines the current government in Tehran is something called Velayat-e Faqih (the Guardianship of the Jurist). I am hardly the first one to notice that this ideology is identical to Plato’s prescribed model of governance.

At least the one found in Laws, for totalitarian theocracies.

Essentially, the Islamic Republic’s creed states that while they wait for the return of Mohammed and the end of the world, a regime of religious lawyers should rule in perpetuity and keeping the divine set of laws as was given to them in the Koran, by their prophet.

All of these Platonic regimes call themselves “Republics” by the way, have you noticed? North Korea is a “Republic” too. But none of them are “Republics” in the way that the United States was set up to be though, clearly. This is because the Founding Fathers took inspiration from Rome and Athens, not Sparta and Plato. Same word, two totally different definitions.

Anyway, the Velayat-e Faqih is identical to Sparta’s Great Rhetra.

These were a set of divine laws handed down from the gods via their intermediary, Lycurgus, who tells the people that they must keep to them, religiously, until his return. Conveniently, the invented prophet-figure of Lycurgus, created by the clever social engineers, never actually returns.

You know, if the day should ever come that Lycurgus or Jesus or Muhammed were to ever return, it would absolutely destroy the institutions that were set up in their names.

The Return of the Missing Messiah

Dostoevsky explores this idea at great length in his famous story, The Grand Inquisitor. Smug “Orthobros” on the internet wrongly believe that Dostoevsky is only critiquing the Roman Catholic Church, when, in reality, he is clearly talking about the Russian Orthodox Church as well in the story. Dostoevsky simply wants to avoid being sent to the Siberian Orthodox Gulags again for the same charge of blasphemy that he caught as a youth. The story explains how, with the return of Jesus, the authority of the Church is threatened, and so, they must get rid of Jesus so that they make keep their institution alive.

If one were interested in toppling the current system of lies that were built in the names of Lycurgus and Plato and Jesus and Mohammed and so on, the only way out through truly populist means would actually be to claim to be the second coming of these founding figures …