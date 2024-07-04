Welcome back! You thought I had dropped the series? Never!

But since it has been a long time since the last installment and because all of this philosophizing flies over most people’s heads, we ought to summarize what we have covered in the series so far as simply and cogently as possible.

Since this is an essay about metaphysics, the main plot line has to do with tracing the development of metaphysical ideas and how they have affected our societies. We start with Plato, who codifies his revolutionary metaphysical agenda into several manifestos that have been the basis for subsequent social engineering efforts over the centuries in various guises. His proposed reforms closely resemble the key principles of Communism and Christianity and this has been acknowledged by proponents of both systems for centuries now.

In Part I, we explored the connection between Communism and Platonism. We discovered that:

the USSR was heavily inspired by Sparta and Plato (thanks, Zyamatin!)

Plato’s ideal Republic was basically an even more fundamentalist Sparta in the political, economic and social sense

Plato was also a Spartan agent of influence in Athens and operated as a 5th column revolutionary at the time

Many social commentators and thinkers throughout history have pointed out the Communism — Plato — Sparta connection and this is made even more obvious by the actions of the revolutionaries themselves (communal kitchens in Leningrad, state-approved art, militant state-feminism)

Then, in Part II and III, we started honing in on the Christianity connection in greater detail. The thesis, in short, is that:

Plato and Aristotles’ cultists wrote at least the first five books of the Bible

The connection between the two “noble pagans” and the Bible has never been denied by the Church; the primacy of the Bible has simply been asserted

Plato and Aristotle were believed to have had secret copies of the Bible which informed their philosophies and made them so similar and compatible

In reality, Plato and Aristotle’s writings came before the Septuagint, which was synthesized in Alexandria on orders from a philosemitic Ptolemy pharaoh and written up by Demetrius Phalerius

Furthermore, many of the myths in the Bible are direct copies of Greek myths, but which have been inverted in most cases or simply thoroughly semitized (Hercules v Samson; Leonidas v Gideon; Lycurgus v Moses)

With that foundational assertion in mind, we then set ourselves up to examine the metaphysical agenda in the Pentateuch. Since, according to my thesis (really, Russell Gmirkin’s), Plato and Aristotle were authors of the text by proxy, their teachings on metaphysics ought to figure front and center, correct? That would be logical, right?

Well, surprise surprise, yes, they do, actually.

So, our next step is to examine Plato and Aristotle’s (we will cover him later) metaphysical agendas and to compare and contrast it with the Bible’s agenda. And for extra comprehension and fun, we’re going to be relying on Claude AI summarizing key points in the field of comparative religion today to make my job easier and to add credence to my claims. Yes, I’ve been playing around with it during my research and, despite all the warnings and naysaying that I was hearing from English majors who feel threatened by it, I’ve found it to be an incredibly helpful research tool. In terms of quickly accessing mainstream information about uncontroversial subjects, it is a wonderful tool indeed.

Oftentimes, I find myself in “debate” over the most basic points of either political ideology, political history or theology.

This despite the fact that the facts I bring up are readily accessible and I always argue against the standard narrative, not against conspiracy interpretations of my own making. I do NOT misconstrue the positions that I am arguing against. What I’ve found is that it is enough to accurately explain what the key tenants of, say, Christian theology are to offend the average Christian. This is because they follow their own idiosyncratic religion and conflate it with actual Christianity. Oftentimes, I find myself in sympathy with the positions of the self-styled Christian and agree that their version of the faith is vastly superior to the official one. However, I tire of being unable to move past the most basic common definitions of things. For that, AI will prove to be a game-changer.

But you’ll see what I mean as we continue together.

The Mandean - Moses Connection

Before we forge ahead into fresh uncharted territory though, I’d like to buttress my earlier assertions about the Pentateuch by sharing a fresh bit of confirmatory evidence that I have since become aware of.

As it turns out, there is a community of Hebrews who practice an archaic form of Judaism (if it can even be called that) that still exist in the world — the Mandeans. And what makes the Mandeans so interesting is that their belief system lines up so well with the assertions that I made in previous essays.

Specifically, I have claimed that Moses was created as a synthetic superhero founder-prophet based on the Lycurgus model as a national hero for the Hebrew people. As further proof of this claim, I have pointed out that the prophets of the “later” books in the OT do not seem aware of the existence of Moses or do not think him significant enough to warrant much mention in their prophecies. Curious, no? As a result, revisionist scholars have pointed out that this indicates that the first five books of the Bible — the Moses books — are actually the newest additions, not the oldest.

And wouldn’t you believe it, a group of hereditary Hebrews called the Mandeans also do not recognize Moses as a legitimate prophet of the Hebrew people. They believe that the Moses books are false teachings spliced onto the Hebrew tradition. Now, usually, I’d find a blog or a book to painstakingly cite. But I am trying a new approach to my research essays. I just asked Claude AI Hyperborean Skynet to summarize the key points:

I am almost 100% certain that these folks are not aware of this blog or Russell Gmirkin’s research on the Plato-OT connection. In other words, we can treat their views on Moses and the OT as yet another source of independent confirmation and corroboration. And you should too!

With this extra bit of evidence sliding into place, I think I am more confident than ever in my Plato-OT authorship hypothesis. As a result, I am even more confident about where we’re going to go next in our speculations. You’re gonna love this, trust me.