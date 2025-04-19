Today I am going to be discussing the importance of hormones on group dynamics. There is a lot to be said, and, like I promised, we are now just discussing science. Certain hormones are conducive to cooperation and task-solving on a group level.

There are lots of hormones that we can discuss, but the most important ones are Testosterone and Estrogen. The science that I am going to be presenting today is going to be … alternative. Put simply: the mainstream interpretation of these hormones is incorrect and, more importantly, it won’t help us break out of our social prison. The forbidden, hidden heretical bio-science, however, will.

This part of the essay series will have to be further subdivided into several parts.

For today, we will be introducing the concept of 1) epigenetics, 2) the effect of hormones on group behavior, 3) revising our understanding of key hormones.

…

We’ve all heard of the Universe 25 rat experiment, yes?

Let me summarize:

Scientists put rats into a habitat with unlimited food, but limited space

The rats began to go crazy

The male rats became aggressive and homosexual and then stopped all socializing (known as the Beautiful Ones)

The female rats became aggressive and ate their own children (hello, ladies!)

The social order of rat society inverted and then totally collapsed

The colony eventually died out even though the food never dried up

Yes, the strange changes in behavior that the rats exhibited have been compared to the change that have occurred in the human populations of Western societies. I am hardly the first to draw the comparison. But let us examine closely what exactly this experiment implies.

Essentially, it indicates that the environment can change the ingrained instinctual behavior of the rats. The cage for the rats is also comparable to our prison. If you dig a bit deeper into the literature, you will find that they foolishly only evaluated the experiment from a behavioral standpoint. If they had monitored hormonal changes, it would have been the perfect case study for what I am talking about today, but alas.

We will also look at the behavioral science as the series progresses.

In particular, we will define Feminine (self-serving, stressful, subversive) v Masculine (cooperative, calm, creative) behavior and correlate it to hormonal profiles. I look forward to this part in particular, because of how applicable it is to the premises of our own equivalent “utopia”.

Let me explain why I bring the rat prison up.

First, let me ask: how does one fix the deviant rat society in this scenario?

The answer is obvious — simply let them out of the cage, of course.

It is the prison itself that encourages these destructive, anti-social behaviors. Remove the prison, and the natural state of being returns. Recall the aphorism, “under the pavement, the beach”. Sadly, the whole premise of our thought experiment is that we are trapped in the prison, like the rats, and so we can’t just fix our problems by wishing the bars of our cages away.

Why bring it up then?