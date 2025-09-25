The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Læwis's avatar
Læwis
20m

Just a point about Part 3 of you Primordial Truth series, so in English the word Truth does not mean 'Spekaing the Truth', thefore what's is real, its actual meaning is Faith or Loyalty and interestingly there is no word in English or supposedly Indo-European Languages for 'Speaking the Truth'.

Here's the link for the word itself:

https://www.etymonline.com/word/truth

Also a question, in Russian does the word Truth Mean 'Speaking the Truth' or is there a word that does mean 'Speaking the Truth' as well as maybe another word that would be Synonymous with that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture