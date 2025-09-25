Last time, we left our discussion in Delphi, with the oracles of Apollo and the snake-women oracles there. Let me explain the significant of Delphi first, and let this anchor and illustrate our understanding of the practice of Dionysian mysticism. First, let us review the reasons why Delphi was so significant by consulting the myths. I found a good summary of the lore here:

According to Greek mythology, Zeus wanted to locate the exact center of the world. To do this, he released two eagles from opposite ends of the earth. The eagles met at Delphi. Zeus marked the spot with a large, egg-shaped stone called the omphalos, meaning “navel.” The temple at Delphi once belonged to Gaia, but when the Olympians came into power, Apollo took the temple. The temple was guarded by a great serpent, Pytho. Apollo killed Pytho and excised Gaia. In honor of his heroic deed, the priestess of Delphi was called Pythia. The temple was located at what was believed to be the center of world. And at the center of the temple was the omphalos, the stone Kronos swallowed in place of Zeus. To consult the oracle, you approached with a question. Asking it of the Pythia, she would breathe in the intoxicating fumes from a fissure in the earth. She would, in this drug-induced state answer your question with what seemed to the patron to be nonsense. The real power laid with the priest who would interpret the Pythia’s words. The outcome often depended on how much tribute the patron had given.

If you want to understand the significance of serpents and how they represent the chthonic, primordial, Titanic religion of the people, and how this is juxtaposed to eagles and the pantheon of the high/Olympian gods, I strongly encourage you to read some my previous posts on this topic.

Now, the most fundamental occult concept that we have to understand is sometimes referred to as Geomancy. You’ve probably heard it referred to as ley lines or the “earth grid”. I have a podcast on the topic coming out soon and how it related to “earth spirits”, so stay tuned for that. Put simply, certain religious sites around the world have been associated with gods or myths or legends and most of them seem to lie on these lay lines. Even people with no real understanding of the occult are at least aware of the concept and how certain city layouts like, say, Washington DC, were planned based on sacred geometric concepts and alignments using Pythagorean math. It is the topic of many pop-occult thrillers like The Da Vinci Code, for example.

For our purposes, the most important line to understand is the Apollo — St. Michael line running through Europe.

This is a solstice line that aligns with the movement of the sun, who is associated with Apollo. When Europe was forcibly converted by the Judeo-Platonists, these Apollo temples were simply converted to St. Michael churches or shrines. The most famous of the Apollo sites is Mont St. Michel, which lies on the sun-line/ley line right off the coast of modern day France.

And at the very top of the spire is St. Michael himself, who is known for slaying a pagan snake-daimon, just like Apollo. Here:

The legend of the Mont St Michel begins by the fight against Satan and the demon of the Apocalypse during the war of the angels. It comes from a Latin text from the Revelatio ecclesiae sancti Michaelis in monte Tumba written by a canon of Mont-Saint-Michel or of the cathedral of Avranches at the beginning of the 9th century. Saint Michael was one day called to fight against the demon who, in order to fight, had transformed himself into a fearsome dragon. The battle began on Mount Dol in Brittany. Satan, assisted by his evil hordes, fought fiercely. The fight with an uncertain outcome continued in the sky for several days before it ended up far from where it started, on the Mont Tombe, (Mont Saint-Michel).

In the previous post, I explained how there was some striking similarities between the high gods/Olympians and their war against the snakes/Titans and the hagiography and myths of Christianity. The conversion of Europe to Judeo-Platonism was explained as a campaign that was carried out against the snakes. The Gospel of Luke (10:19) puts out a call for a militant missionary conversion campaign and explicitly has Jesus use anti-snake language to frame it. Many Christian groups make memes commemorating the famous verses so I am sure that my readers are familiar with the theme.

And the fictional hagiographies of the saints and missionaries of the first millennia of conversion efforts aimed at Europe all involve explicit references to “driving out/killing the snakes” of the pagans and their beliefs. It could not be more clear that folkish paganism is associated with snakes in some way, and the similarities between this Christian framing, and the early pagan myths about a war between two pantheons of gods, one symbolized by the Eagle and the other by the Snake cannot be more clear.

Nowhere is this better exemplified than in Delphi, where Apollo exorcises the Titanic snake-daimon Pytho/n. I wrote about this in greater depth here:

As we explored last time, Plato is very approving of the Apollo cult in Delphi in his treatises. I explained how the Apollo cult was very elitist and anti-Dionysian in practical terms.

But now I want to explain one key scientific aspect of what exactly is being suppressed and why the missions and actions of the Platonists and Judaists are so similar. Here we have to get into speculative science concerning energy fields and plasma energy, specifically.

I covered the basics of this science on my previous podcast:

Basically, plasma is a state of aether energy. And it has been mapped out conceptually and mathematically using “Toroidal fields”, a term first used by Soviet scientists. Put simply: these energy fields look very snake or even Ouroboros-like. On both a macro-scale encompassing the energy grid of Terra and on a micro-scale, as localized phenomena.

Here we have to get into the field of alternative aether-science, which flies directly into the face of our current Einsteinian and Newtonian (Judeo-Anglo) scientific dogma. The great mistakes or falsifications of the Judeo-Anglo approach are mostly related to the following:

Gravity

Denial of aether

Reliance on mathematical abstractions and theories instead of hard evidence-based science

I am going to simplify this part as much as I can and publish the more in-depth analysis of the actual science of toroidal fields soon. To understand how ley lines work, you have to understand the following. Basically:

Terra emits aether energy from within its mantle

This energy interacts with the energy emitted by Sol and Luna

The interaction between these two energies was known by ancient cultures and mapped out through a combination of geomancy and astronomy

The fact that Sol goes along certain routes during solstices means that it interacts with earth energy emitted at those ley line points

This makes certain points along Terra’s mantle hotbeds of toroidal field formation and plasma energy emission

The primordial sacred sites are built along these lines

These are then conquered and taken over by the cult of the High Gods (at least partially)

These are then conquered and taken over by the cult of the Judeo-Platonists (Christians)

In both High Pagan and Judeo-Platonist religions, the stories around these sites are the same — snakes that lived there are slain and a temple is built on top to symbolize this conquest. Judeo-Platonist temples, in particular, are built in the pattern of a known symbol in occultism associated with sealing and banishing spirits.

They almost all follow the same floor plan design.

Contrast this with the pre-existing megalithic pagan sites, which were built on a different symbolic floor plan. I am referring to the cosmic egg, which we also spoke of in a previous series. Like Stonehedge, for example:

The site at Delphi was built on this same “cosmic egg” design. This is because it was originally a chthonic site, and the cosmic/Orphic egg was contained there, being incubated by the serpent, which leads to Phanes being born down the line.

We’ve covered this before as well earlier in the series, and how there are a lot of duplicate deities in Greek and Norse mythology which indicate either social engineering reforms (change the meaning of the gods, change the core values of society) or repeated migrations or even catastrophes followed by forgettings and then retellings. Phanes, for example, could reasonably be a pre-Bronze Age Collapse version of later Greek myths, preserved by the Orphic cult and then duplicated.

And the cosmic egg is the omphalos that was mentioned earlier. Phanes is born out of the omphalos which is the cosmic egg. However, in later versions of the story, the omphalos becomes the stone that Chronos swallowed by accident in place of Zeus, allowing Zeus to be born instead of getting swallowed like his other Olympian brothers and sisters by Chronos. What’s worse, we don’t know whether the Phanes story of the Orphic mystery cults or Hesiod’s more mainstream Theogony came first. The Zeus cultists would then later claim that Zeus swallowed Phanes to assert dominancy and to take over his cosmic kingdom, which confuses the issue even further with Zeus suddenly acting just like Chronos did.

What we do see then, already, is a battle over sacred meaning and symbols and primacy occurring within the pagan world. That is what is most important to understand here. The ruling caste of priests decides who the good gods are and who the bad gods are. They define what is considered to be “miracles” and what is considered “sorcery”. And my argument is that this metaphysical battle never really ends, it simply takes on a new guise as we enter the Judeo-Platonic period.

On the Seals and the Serpents

Now, the six-sided hexagon star is a very famous and misunderstood symbol.

It is most commonly referred to as “the Seal of Solomon”, although some very fringe internet Christian groups believe that it is the symbol of some Babylonian demon-god. If that were true though, they’d then have to explain why all of the Christian churches of Europe were dedicated to this Babylonian demon-god (Remphan) via their floor designs.

No, in reality, the seal has been widely used in the occult to, well, seal away daimons.

In the occult, to this day, the star is used as a seal, not as a summoning device for Remphan. To my knowledge, Remphan is not considered to be a real daimon that you can summon. The name itself is possibly a translation mistake referring to another entity known as Kiyunn. Others say that the identity of Remphan is actually Ninurta, another Eagle-based High God, this one from Mesopotamia, that does battle against the primordial powers of Terra that are usually depicted as snakes.

Who knows.

What I do know, is that it has been the established consensus in Judaism, Christianity, Christian Kabbalah, Rabbinical Kabbalah, Freemasonry, and all more modern New Age-y type groups that the Seal of Solomon is indeed the six-pointed star that’s found on the flag of Israel.

Thus, it is essentially a symbol of the war against the daimons and the snakes and a weapon used against them. And the people who believe that it is their holy mission to destroy the “idols” and “demons” of the pagans also use it as the symbol for their tribal identity. This shouldn’t surprise anyone if they’ve been reading my series so far. The Judeo-Platonists literally define themselves as a tribe of “idol-smashers” and this is all self-admitted and a point of pride, not a conspiracy theory.

Now, as we get into The Book of Revelation, we hear a lot of talk about seals being undone and snakes/dragons being released upon the world. Put simply, there are seven heavenly seals contained on some magic scroll. These are released and Satan, in the form of a snake/dragon is released upon the world, leading to a doomsday battle.

This is essentially the same story as Ragnarok.

There the primordial, chthonic forces that were defeated and imprisoned in the previous war rally and prepare to take revenge on the High Gods.

Revelation is so similar to pagan myths about a future chthonic uprising that overthrows the order of the High Gods, that the Church was forced to acknowledge and comment on this. It is not me engaging in “parallelomania” by drawing comparisons and seeing similarities. No, everything that I have said about the similarities of Plato’s writings and the teachings of the Church, or strange linguistic overlap between Hebrew and Greek, or about similarities between the stories of the pagan High Gods slaying serpents and the Christian saints doing the same, and finally about doomsday prophecies has been acknowledged by the Church.

They simply flip the order of priority in the cases of Plato and Greek and claim that the gentiles were copying the Jews. And in regards to the very striking and apparent similarity in the core myths, they also acknowledge this. So, do not accuse me of seeing parallelisms that aren’t there when the early Christians themselves acknowledged all of these similarities in their writings which became core dogmas in the religion going forward.

I understand that Christians are not very honest or intelligent people, generally, but here I can nail them to the cross of their own dogma by simply pointing out that what their own founders had to say about parallelisms is identical to the claims that I am making. The only difference is the value judgement that I assign to the information, of course.

Again: Christian theologians did not deny the similarities, they simply claimed that this similarity was the work of the Devil himself, to get people to entertain doubts about the authenticity of the Church’s teachings and thereby condemn their souls to hellfire. This is referred to as the doctrine of Imitatio Diaboli by the Church.

I even covered it in a podcast:

And this explanation of “demonic mimicry” was advanced by the exact same people who created the corpus of Christian metaphysical belief used by all Christians to this day, and who condemned the folkish practices of the gentiles as being demonic because they were rooted in the “cursed seed of the serpent’.

We covered all of them in the last entry of the series:

So now the contours of this metaphysical conflict are starting to become clearer, aren’t they?

Put simply, the events of the Titanomachy in Greek myths or Ragnarok in Norse myths are then transposed onto Judeo-Platonism. The angels are simply Hebrewized version of the High Gods, with the the most obvious parallel being St. Michael battling the serpent and occupying the same temple sites as the cult of Apollo did prior to him. Snakes are also cast in the same negative light by both ruling religions and similar “sealing” measures are taken in the form of repurposing previous primordial, chthonic, snake, toroidal, Terra-energy ley line sites and shrines into churches. That the Christians built their Churches on the old pagan sacred sites is not exactly a controversial point to make.

That they may serve as a kind of “seal” placed into the ground to banish “daimons” or “snakes”, however, is where I break fresh ground in my speculation.

The cross design of these Churches is probably significant because the cross as a symbol is considered by Christians to be a literal banishment weapon used by saints like Paul to cast out daimons. Like, most famously, when Paul casts out the spirit of Python from an oracle at Delphi in Acts.

And the purpose of these spiritual sanitary measures appear to be connected to suppressing the “snake power” found at these sites. Here’s your “serpent-demon”, Christians:

What is left to be decided is whether or not these Judeo-Platonists who went around establishing these seals along the ley lines had our best interests at heart. Everything that I have just explained can be contextualized in the following two ways:

They put these seals on snake line sites … and that’s a good thing!

They put these seals on snake line sites … and that’s a bad thing!

But that judgement call depends entirely on your identity and how well you understand yourself. If you identify as a Judeo-Platonist, or as the seed of Abraham, or as a Philosopher-King or as a neopagan who worships Thor, well, then this story ends on a happy note. The good guys won and we’ve been living in the good times of order and moral righteousness since. But if you identify as a disempowered peasant who is starting to suspect that he had his heritage either demonized or wiped out … well … you’d probably react to this information differently, I suppose.

**

Next time: Dionysian ecstasy and Plato.