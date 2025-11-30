Previously:

Today I have to explain some more priestcraft and some dark blood magic rituals, which I personally find quite distasteful and boring, but which is important to understand nonetheless. See, I also have to explain the transition from the original concept of Original Sin, which was essentially “tainted Titan blood” to what Judeo-Christianity teaches now i.e., Adam’s fall from grace created Original Sin.

Paul’s Pharisaical Priestcraft

See, Paul invents Christianity with two simple linguistic/theological tricks, essentially.

The first innovation that he makes is that he universalizes the Original Sin concept. Paul stresses that “all are under sin”. The argument is this:

Gentiles sin because they violate the Natural Law of God (Rom 1:18–32).

Jews sin because they are under Torah Law and God condemns them when they break it (Rom 2:17–29).

Therefore “all are under sin” (Rom 3:9).

The origin of this sin is when Adam introduces sin and death to everyone (“in Adam all die” — Rom 5:12).

Now, Paul is demonstrating clear familiarity with Noahidism, or at least the concept of a two-tiered Nomocratic system of laws. With Aristotle, there is the Natural Law for the slaves, foreigners and barbarians and a higher, better Civic Law for the citizens. This is modeled on Sparta’s tiered nomos which is applied unequally between the helots and the Spartan citizens. And later still, it becomes the model for formal Noahidism under Maimonedes, the writer of the Talmud.

Demonizing Adam to Create Jesus Christ

Before Paul, there is no Jewish doctrine that Adam is the origin of original sin, nor anything like it. Paul is the first writer in history to turn Adam into the metaphysical origin of universal sin. Jews don’t think and never thought that they were born inherently sinful. Quite the opposite, actually — they believe that they are born blessed on account of their blood. Hell, the Bible itself explicitly rejects Paul’s claims in several key passages.

Ezekiel 18, for example, explicitly denies Jewish inherited guilt:

“The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father.”

It is actually everyone else that has cursed, sinful blood according to the Septuagint and the Book of Enoch and the rest of the scripture. The Book of the Watchers (1 Enoch), Jubilees, and the Qumran scrolls all teach that Evil enters the world because the Fallen rebel.

Like the Titan Prometheus, their leader Azazel teaches forbidden knowledge of metallurgy and magic to certain groups of humans. Then they sire the Nephilim, who wield the knowledge of the arts and technology and magic among humanity to fight against the Watchers/Angels. Thus, sin is spread into the world because of this sequence of events, not because of Adam. And it isn’t because of Adam that Yahweh floods Terra, promises to not flood it again, floods it a second time anyway (yes, there are two back-to-back floods in Genesis), and then mellows out for a bit. That occurs because of the Titanomachy and the Gigantomachy i.e., the Titan and Giant wars.

Now, Paul is clearly familiar with the Enochian literature, because he uses the exact same “evil spirits that corrupt our world” language. These teachings are central to Judeo-Christianity, which believes that the very air of our native Terra is polluted with the “spirits of the air”, the so-called “wandering Earth devils” which are the spirits of the defeated Titans and Giants from the previous celestial war. You will find reference and denunciations of them in all of the subsequent Christian monastic literature as well.

Crack open Seraphim Rose or the Philokalia or Jacob’s Ladder, if you don’t believe me.

And Paul is taking the concept of “sinful blood” and the ever-present threat of spiritual taint that lingers in the very air of the planet itself because of the lingering spirits of the defeated Titans and Giants straight from Enoch. What he’s doing then, really, is conceptually spreading the blood curse of the Fallen and the Nephilim to his fellow Jews as well, to encourage them to accept the redemptive blood of his newly invented bleeding savior.

Create a problem, offer a cure, essentially.

And to justify his assertion that Jews are also tainted somehow, he has to find “original sin” somewhere in the Scripture, so he settles on Adam. This has the effect of universalizing the concept of tainted blood i.e., original sin, and allows Christianity to become a universal religion going forward. Because Adam is the primogenitor of all of all of mankind in the story.

I mean … well … not really, actually.

The Genesis account refers to people living outside the Zoo of Yahweh that Adam and Eve then go on to dwell amongst once they are set free by the snake-daimon … but whatever, that’s just details for now. Later, the Kabbalic tradition will zero in on these problematic passages in the Bible as further proof of there being two races of man in the world — the pre-Adamics and the Adamics. When we get to Darwin and his pseudotheories concerning evolution, I’ll make the case that this is where he got the idea of man being an ape from.

But I digress.

So the Adamic origin of Original Sin was the first major Pauline innovation to Judaism. It was done in service of his agenda to form a more universal form of Judaism that could be spread to the gentiles, and to either cope with the pagan occupation of Rome, or to deal with the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem and therefore the end of Judaism in its current form at the time.

The second innovation was a rather crude linguistic trick.

The Holy Sperma of Yahweh

Paul’s new religion faces an obvious and seemingly insurmountable problem.

The Septuagint is quite clear that God only chose one nation, and hates everyone else with genocidal passion. So how can Paul bring gentiles into Judaism when the Bible and the Book of Enoch are quite clear that they are the eternal race enemies of his kind? Well, luckily, Paul is a Pharisee priest and he knows priestcraft i.e., he’s skilled at manipulating language.

He just reaches into his rhetorical toolkit to find a loophole.

What I am going to explain next is probably the most retarded thing you’re ever to hear, and it will blow the wind out of your sails when you understand just how lame Paul’s linguistic trick really is and how it essentially invented Christianity out of thin air. Basically, Christianity is based around the correct interpretation of a Greek word, σπέρμα, or spérma in Latin or seed in English. Yahweh promises the world to the descendants of Abraham, remember?

Genesis 13:15–16 (LXX Greek) reads:

15 “For all the land that you see, I will give it to you and to your seed (τῷ σπέρματί σου) forever.

16 And I will make your seed (τὸ σπέρμα σου) like the dust of the earth,

so that if anyone could count the dust of the earth,

your seed also would be counted.”

Paul has to somehow twist this to make it work for his new religion. So he argues the following:

— “God said ‘offspring,’ not ‘offspringS’, therefore God is referring to one singular person, Christ,” t. Paul the Pharisee.

No, seriously. That’s literally what Paul says. Here is Galatians 3:16:

16 The promises were spoken to Abraham and to his seed. Scripture does not say “and to seeds,” meaning many people, but “and to your seed,”[a] meaning one person, who is Christ.

But you see how this is absolutely retarded. Here is what “seed” actually means in the Septuagint:

“Seed” = a vast number of descendants

“Seed” = Israel as a nation

“Seed” = unmistakably plural, even though grammatically singular

“Seed” = unambiguously describes an ethnic, genealogical lineage

There is no way this is one person! There is no way this refers to a messiah!!

And there is no way this refers to gentiles!!!

See what he did there then though?

Paul translates “seeds” to “seed” to make it a grammatical singularity to give it a messianic singular meaning: Therefore Paul’s “seed” must mean one person, not a whole people, essentially and therefore, just like that, he is able to claim that Christ was prophecized by God to Abraham. Paul’s argument is crude and clever and somehow centered entirely around bodily fluids — how stereotypically Chosen, no?

Again: this is called Midrash and it isn’t special; Paul is hardly the only one doing it.

Midrash was originally conceptualized as Plato’s “Eros Mania” i.e., the search to find God and God’s word in the holy texts of the prophets and the philosophers through skillful manipulation of language and creative reinterpretation of texts. See here:

The Talmud is simply the codification of centuries of these creative interpretations and reinterpretations of the Bible. And Theology is the Christian version of the same. And Western Philosophy is just endlessly reinterpreting Plato, for that matter.

Paul also famously never even met any Jesus Christ.

Instead, he claims that he simply had a vision of Christ. In reality, most of his letters are spent quoting the Septuagint to justify the existence of his savior. Which, well, if you had a living god-man who can raise the dead and walk on water sitting next to you, seems like a frivolous use of your time. The evidence would be right there, in front of your eyes, and it wouldn’t need tortured exegesis on musty old scriptural texts to be proven. Once Paul has made his little linguistic tweak, he is able to reason out an entire new theology.

It goes something like this:

“seed” = one descendant

that one descendant = Christ

therefore the promise to Abraham funnels through to Christ

therefore those “in Christ” (i.e., anyone who believes in Christ) inherit Abraham’s covenant, despite not actually being his bloodline seed

And this is why Judeo-Christians consider themselves to be something that they call “Spiritual Israel”. Galatians 3:29 states:

“And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed (σπέρμα/sperma), heirs according to the promise.”

Put in the crudest and most direct and honest terms possible, they believe that they are literally spiritually inseminated by the Spérma of Christ, which makes them “spiritually Jewish” and thereby protects them from the evil Titanic and Nephilim spirits of Terra and their corrupting influence. That is, so long as they keep up to date with their vaccinations in the form of the Eucharist, the drinking of Jesus’ blood and the eating of his flesh … and the acceptance of his spiritual sperm.

This is also why, spiritually speaking, Christian believers are the wives or “brides” of Jesus Christ. Because they are being spiritually inseminated with Jesus’ holy spiritual Sperma, remember? Don’t take my word for it. See 2 Corinthians 11:2 where Paul explains his conversion ministry in the following terms:

“For I betrothed you to one husband, to present you as a pure virgin to Christ.”

This isn’t a strict Pauline invention though, because Matthew also portrays Christians as the virgin brides of Jesus, and Jesus as their spiritual inseminator. This is quite clear in Matthew 25:1–13 which is also known as the “Parable of the Ten Virgins”. Here Jesus is the coming bridegroom, and the believers are pictured as waiting virgins. This parable is being addressed to his male disciples and soon-to-be Apostles, by the way. Which, I mean … how would you feel if a priest told your little boy that he was about to become the virgin bride of Jesus?

My point here is that whole Judaic approach to spirituality revolves around body fluids.

Whether it be blood, which they erroneously believe contains their spirits and souls and their god all in one. [See my previous essay.] Whether it be the metaphors that they use for spiritual matters — holy sperm, virgin wombs, and sacred castration essentially.

Circumcision as a Weapon Against the Earth Spirits

Do you know why the Chosen circumsize their males?

You’ve probably heard the mundane explanation: that Yahweh told them to as part of his covenant with them; it is therefore a ritual commitment or a blood sacrifice to affirm their loyalty to their god. How pious and heart-warming. But you almost certainly haven’t heard the other, REAL reasons given for this strange and bloody practice.

Put simply: the Jews believed that circumcision kept the evil pagan spirits of the Nephilim at bay. See Jubilees 15:26–27:

“For the command [to circumsize] is ordained for a covenant… so that the children of Israel may not be defiled by unclean spirits and demons.”

Here the argument is that uncircumcised males are vulnerable to the spirits and demons of the Nephilim and that circumcision confers magical protection!

We also have explicit Qumran versions of Genesis that state this:

“Abraham was delivered from the power of the evil spirits by the covenant [circumcision] God established with him.”

(1Q20 / Genesis Apocryphon)

You have it in the Talmud as well!

“As long as a child is uncircumcised, he is in danger, for evil spirits accost him.”

(Tanhuma, Tazria 5)

And again:

“Why is the child circumcised on the eighth day? Because until then the evil spirits have power over him.” (Pirkei de-Rabbi Eliezer 29)

And finally, we have the infamous Zipporah Incident from the Torah itself. That’s the story where some spirit of Yahweh decides to randomly kill Moses and he is only saved when his wife cuts the penis tip off their son off and smears the blood over Moses’ penis to create a magical barrier around them that Yahweh can’t breach.

I’m not making this up, see Exodus 4:24–26:

“And YHWH met him and sought to kill him.

Then Zipporah took a flint and cut off her son’s foreskin,

and she touched it to his penis [‘feet’],

and she said, ‘You are a bridegroom of blood to me!’

And He withdrew from him.”

Now, how do you extend this spiritual protection from the spirits of Terra to gentile converts who have joined Paul’s Judaism?

The problem is that literally no gentile wanted anything to do with this holy and moral practice. They refuse to cut their penis tips off, and that was the main means of spiritual defense used by the Jews against the pagan spirits of the Nephilim and it the most sacred act in their entire religion. In fact, as I argue in this series of essays, the entire purpose of Judaism and by extension, Judeo-Christianity is to continue the war described in the Titanomachy and Gigantomachy against the spirits of the Fallen Watchers and the Nephilim. This is done through blood magic, through the mutilation of penis tips, first and foremost.

Paul is forced to use linguistics to wordsmith his way out of a theological conundrum.

He eventually simply tells Christians that that Jesus’ blood is able to inoculate them against the evil spirits wandering the earth in the same way that baby penis blood had for the Jews. Paul claims that belief in Christ is enough to elicit a kind of spiritual mutilation which bestows the same protection. Christian gentiles have, theologically speaking, been spiritually “circumsized in the heart” by Jesus.

See Romans 2:29:

But a Jew is one inwardly, and circumcision is a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the letter. His praise is not from man but from God.

Or Colossians 2:11–12:

“In him you were circumcised with a circumcision not made by hands… by the circumcision of Christ.”

So, imagine the following picture.

When a rabbi performs a bris, after cutting off the baby’s penis tip, he sucks the blood that comes out. This is called metzitzah b’peh and this is what the holy people in the holy book were doing to their children and what they continue to do to this day. Now, with Gentile Christian converts, this same process is now occurring spiritually.

So imagine the spirit of Jesus performing … this upon the new convert, essentially:

The pagan gentiles, who were naturally wicked and Evil and immoral, at least according to the Bible and the Book of Enoch, did NOT perform such moral and divinely inspired mutilation rituals and baby blood-drinking ceremonies. In fact, they were so Evil and wicked and hateful of God and backwards in their pagan ways, that they actually refused to partake in these ceremonies, and even banned them in their territories.

The ban on the drinking of baby penis blood literally set off the Macabbean Wars that we covered last time.

Yes, the immoral and unholy and dastardly pagan Greek ban on this sacred and holy and spiritual practice was literally the precipitating factor, the divine justification that convinced the Maccabees to launch their genocide. This is not a controversial claim to make:

And now you understand why it was taken so seriously by the Jews a little better.

Because they actually believed that the ban on penis mutilation was literally a daimonic, spiritual, pagan attack by the Nephilim spirits on their people! Without that practice, they would be at the mercy of the earth spirits that inhabit Terra. No baby penis blood = no magical force field to protect them from the Titans!

One last example: take The Ladder of Jacob a Jewish End Times that bashes the eternal glory of Rome and her Satanic Legions. This is a text that is central to the Christian monastic tradition, and you are told to read it if you take an interest in Orthodox monasticism. Maybe you’ve seen the art depicting its content before.

Here:

Note the “spirits of the earth/air” harassing the Jews trying to reach Yahweh and his angels. Also note the magical forcefield protecting the Jews in the lower righthand corner from the spirits:

…

And on that note …

I’ve left you with much to ponder, no doubt.

