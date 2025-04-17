Big news, patriots!

Another sleeper agent of anti-globalism has been activated!

Ki-yah!

Famous American actor Jean Claude Van Damme said that he loves Vladimir Putin very much and is going to come to Russia soon as an "ambassador of peace". "No politics, only sports, peace and happiness," he said. Well I guess that’s another former neo-NATO Nazi who saw the light and came over to the side of good!

Van Damme, like many of us, was probably convinced by both facts and moral arguments in favor of supporting Putin, who is an Orthodox anti-Globalist patriot.

Let’s see:

I am glad to see my former colleague in the Verkhovna Rada, successful businessman Alexander Onishchenko, next to Van Damme. I think we owe him the change of mood in favor of Russia on the part of Van Damme.

And just who is this patriotic agent of influence working undercover in the Satanic West? Meet Onishechenko:

As it turns out, like many politicians from the Slavlands, he is not Russian, but changed his name to a Russian one to advance his career and better blend in:

In Ukraine, he worked for the Yanukovich clan and was convicted for fraud on a massive scale back in 2016. Prior to that, in the 90s, he was also caught stealing almost 2 billion dollars from state oil and gas industries in Siberia and Central Asia. Cherry on top: his family are also all spooks, (of the second sort, not the FSB royalty) how patriotic!

So, what did this Judeo-Uzbek politician who made his money “borrowing” money from the ex-Soviet oil and gas monopolies do with his newfound wealth?

Naturally, his next career move was to go to Ukraine, to Donbass actually, to join the political process there and to strengthen Ukrainian democracy. See, buying a seat in the Duma or the Rada grants one immunity from political persecution in the FSU (in theory, at least) and so these seats are sold off for a very hefty price by the parties and the government. He needed that immunity to avoid being thrown into jail.

That is how they make money by the way — selling immunity to crooked extra-patriotic businessmen.

Despite this immunity, he ended up embezzling so much money and getting on so many powerful peoples’ bad side that he had to flee to Europe (democracy, liberal, rule of law), which granted him asylum and refuses to extradite him to Ukraine (extra-patriotic democracy). From his many mansions in Europe, he now works to patriotically support Russia now, apparently.

Long story short, he was the man who was able to, through the force of his arguments and Orthodox morality, impress Van Damme into coming to Russia. This is made all the more remarkable because Van Damme, along with many other celebrities, used to champion the Ukrainian cause:

The most interesting thing is that in December 2022 Van Damme shouted "Glory to Ukraine!" and posed with Ukrainian youth. This means that Alexander Onishchenko made the right arguments and found the right words to completely change the famous artist's point of view 😊

…

All sarcasm aside, this is just another example of an influence operation.

Kiev-aligned oligarchs rented out Van Damme, along with some other big name yesteryear celebrities (like Mark Hamill) to support their war against Russia. Now though, Moscow has paid these oligarchs to start renting out these same personalities, but to show support for Putin instead.

I brought up this story because of the following:

it is a slow news day

to show that literally every single political personality in the FSU is some former spook turned oligarch with stolen money/blood on their hands

that these thieves constantly squabble and arrest one another — it doesn’t prove that one side is more moral than the other

to show how influence operations are carried out — by bribing journalists, celebs, politicians with dirty money

Also I think Putin took Van Damme’s disavowal very personally.

Like a nerd who got rejected by the football team captain.

They all really like those 90s and 80s action stars over in the Kremlin. I mean they’re constantly spending hundreds of millions to get old Western celebrities to attend their birthday parties and bar mitzvahs over in Moscow. Putin and his ilk are completely and totally enamored of the West and use the state as their own personal piggy bank to indulge their teenage fantasies and to rent out friends from the West.

But does anyone really care about Van Damme in the West now?

Was this a good investment of the presumably tens of millions that they spent to get him to come out in support of Moscow?

Was Russia’s cause advanced in the geopolitical arena?

Almost certainly not. It was a private flex to shove in the face of some other group of criminal oligarchs either in Ukraine or Europe, probably. They are basically like high schoolers, trying to prove how cool they are to one another by showing off the best art, the best whores, the most celebrities. The taxpayers pay for these high school parties, essentially, and we’re told that it’s just sound geopolitical policy.

Me, I’m skeptical of such foreign policy maneuvers though.

I know the tastes of these old ex-Soviet men and I know that they’re just really into action movie celebs like Van Damme. This is basically Hussein or Ghaddafi tier behavior on their part. These tinpot dictators would also rent out celebrities and fund lavish ostentatious art displays to show how “cool” they were to the Western elite.

You look at the tastes or our elite and you can’t help but gape at how garish and tasteless it is. Trump and Yanukovich were both accused of having golden crappers. Only with Yanukovich, after he fled the country, did we get proof. But from I can gather, Trump acts like what a poor man imagine he would himself act like if he were to suddenly become very rich. This is why they like Trump as well:

Many peasants are convinced that their political elites are geniuses and masterminds and the proof for this is the fact that they occupy such vaunted positions of wealth and power. It is easy to sell them 5D narratives when they are so awed by their social superiors’ status. Judging from their tastes in art and in celebrities though, I suspect that we are dealing with some very unimpressive intellects at the heads of our states.

Everything about them screams “mafiosi” or “con man” or, worst of all, “new money”.

Thus, I find it hard to believe that they are playing 5D Chess to outsmart the dastardly globalists. I don’t think that they are very smart at all. Nor do I think that they are in any way particularly moral or gifted in an intellectual capacity.

In fact, I think that they all have very bad taste, actually.

And that is what I find most loathsome about them, if I’m being honest.