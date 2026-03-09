I was originally reading and researching about the “Kalergians” in the context of Ukraine. This group was one of the first to declare that Ukraine was now considered to be part of “Europe”, which it never had been by other Europeans. This 2018 speech given in Kiev at their 2018 summit might have been the moment of formal initiation of Ukraine into Europe®.

I mean, of course, Ukraine obviously sits in the Eurasian subcontinent that is known as Europe.

But, Europe® is a kind of brand that only sits loosely over the contours of what we can see outlined on a map, but which is actually a concept of the mind, not a geographical or historical reality. Put another way, Europe® as it is referred to now, does not mean the Europe that you and I think about when we use the term. Europe® refers to the Kalergi-EU vision for what Europe ought to be transformed into. And, because Europe® is a registered trademark of the Kalergi initiative, they get to decide what is and isn’t Europe®. This extends to countries like Ukraine, which was NOT Europe® until it began to war with Russia, after which it was accepted into Europe®. As an example, Georgia, which is simply neither ethnically, linguistically, historically or geographically part of Europe, nevertheless, is now considered part of Europe®.

People in the West will confidently declare that Russia or Belarus or (until recently) Ukraine are not part of Europe. This, of course, is simply factually mistaken, as anybody with eyes to see can avail themselves to a map, or take the time to understand what PIE language is and why Slavic is as PIE as any other European language.

But the confusion or debate is over whether a country is part of Europe® or not, not about Europe, actually, in reality. With that distinction in place, it becomes possible to understand why countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are also now, increasingly, being prepared to be considered Europe® recognized affiliates. You may even recall the old podcasts I did with Geopolitics & Empire where we discussed our time working in Kazakhstan. My job was to essentially edit articles written by the court historians of Nur-Sultan (as it was named at the time) into English explaining why Kazakhstan was always part of Europe, historically, and why it should be part of Europe in the future.

This editorial policy absolutely baffled me, of course.

But you learn to block such things out and to just do the job with the least amount of emotional or intellectual investment, same as any other job. And if you’ve ever wondered why Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are now in Eurovision(!!!), this essay might finally reveal to you the real reasons behind their curious inclusion.

Let’s start with from the beginning.

The neo-Europan Man and the Empire of Apollo

Enter: Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi and his manifesto for a “pan-Europa”, written in the wake of WWI.

The symbol that he chose for his project was actually two symbols — the Judeo-Christian cross and the sun of Apollo. This is not controversial or particularly arcane knowledge.

What is controversial is whether or not Kalergis can be considered to be “on the right side of history” by modern political sensibilities. He is both widely admired and widely derided by those trying to score cheap political points against their political and ideological opponents.

On the one hand, his books were burned by the German Nazis for advocating for Jewish rule over all of Europe … but on the other hand, he is condemned by modern Jewish supremacist groups.

I want to step past the ideological confines and simply discuss his agenda and writing, which is sensational enough without claiming that he secretly supported raising taxes on hardworking Iowan farmers or once made pejorative remarks about an assassinated African-American civil rights activist named Harambe who had secret documents that could lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton or something.

… Kalergi was basically trying to create a new Europe — a Europe®, if you will.

His Europe® would be defined, explicitly, as a culture based on the merger of Platonism or “Classical Greek Philosophy” which was usually symbolized with Apollo (the supposed god of rationality and enlightened thinking) and Judaism. This is no sin in and of itself, because he was simply articulating a lamentable historical fact. In other words, his thesis was that European high culture was founded on two hoaxes and two fake deities — a god-rabbi that never existed and a Mesopotamian plague demon.

Well, that’s my particular characterization of Jesus and Apollo anyway.

Again: this was indeed what European high or elite culture was for centuries at that point and what anyone with an education understood the roots of that lamentable and contemptible political project to be.

That being said, there is an older, better Europe, one rooted in the folk and their half-remembered customs that the high culture of Judaism and Platonism had sought to root out and destroy for centuries. I often like to write about this other Europe in my essays on chthonic paganism.

Here:

Now, I don’t want to bore you with the boring, entry-level stuff about Kalergi.

Yes, he was part Japanese, part Jewish and part Austrian. Yes, he argued for the European races to be mixed with Africans and Indians to recreate the ancient “Egyptian” race. This, he argued, would usher in a golden age of high culture and peace. But he was not the originator of such a bold idea.

That honor belongs to someone else.

Nietzsche and the Alchemical “Negrofication” of Europa

Nietzsche was Kalergi’s intellectual predecessor and inspiration.

He also made similar arguments and appears to be the originator of the idea/project that we attribute to Kalergi alone now. Let us start with the fact that Nietzsche was made infamous for his racist remarks about native Europeans, deriding the Germans in particular, for being “blond beasts” (no, this is not a compliment) earning him the ire of later nationalists who treated his writings with contempt. It is a bizarre myth that the Nazis were inspired by his work, and this is largely the case of his sister later trying to portray him as something palatable to the new government, despite him being a clear and avowed anti-German racist.

Nietzsche went further still, exalting the Ancient Greeks as his ideal race, and he claimed there were made great by race-mixing with Mongols and Jews. Nietzsche was also an avowed anti-anti-semite and his political philosophy was essentially the “Bronze Age Mindset” of his time. In particular, he saw the Bronze Age Jews of the Torah as a model, along with Bronze Age Greece of course, with Apollo as its symbol. This is already problematic on many levels because Nietzsche’s Apollo does not bear much resemblance to the Apollo of the Greek plays even, let alone to the older plague-Apollo of the Iliad. Also, the exploits of the Jews of the Torah never took place — this was all a concocted fiction written in Alexandria in 270 BC, by copying Greek and other cultures’ myths.

This is what the Gmirkin hypothesis argues anyway, and quite convincingly.

Here:

But even if we accept that the events of the Torah did take place, they couldn’t have taken place in the Bronze Age, because the Bible is full of accidental mentions of iron weapons and tools in an era where this was supposedly yet to be discovered!

But let’s try to stay somewhat on topic here today, we have a lot of ground to cover.

A great summary of Nietszche’s bizarre and anti-European racial views with quotes and citations can be found here. First, a summary of his stance on Germans being an inferior race and Jews the master race, which is what stirred so much controversy and got him noticed in the philosophical discussion of his time:

Historically, the myth of the Germanic-Aryan race was formed and promoted by racial theorists such as Gobineau, Wagner and Renan well before the Genealogy appeared. In the Genealogy, Nietzsche was entering the political dialogue of his time, presenting an alternative version of the Aryan master race; a version that would have inflamed anti-Jewish racists. In the texts, Nietzsche severs the Germanic bloodline from Aryan humanity (”between the old Germanic tribes and us Germans there exists hardly a conceptual relationship, let alone one of blood”), proclaims mixed races instead (the blond beast is at the bottom of all “noble races,” including “the Roman, Arabian, Germanic, Japanese nobility, the Homeric heroes, and the Scandinavian Vikings”) and exalts the Jews over the Germans (”one only has to compare similarly gifted nations - the Chinese or the Germans, for instance - with the Jews, to sense which is of the first and which of the fifth rank”). Although decades later the Nazis uplifted terms like the “blond beast” to create the illusion that Nietzsche supported Aryan racial supremacy, Nietzsche was, in fact, opposing the actual precursors of the Third Reich, of which Nazi leaders were well aware. Initially, Nietzsche used the term “blond beast” when referring to the state and the Christian church of the Middle Ages.

Nietzsche is very important to understand in the context of Kalergi’s own “Apollonian” ideology, which Kalergi takes from Nietzsche and simply builds and expounds on.

Point being: Nietzsche and Kalergi both advocate for the race-mixing of Europeans to make them more “vitalist” or “illumined/exalted”. The former’s ideal model is the Ancient Greeks, who he believed were a mix of Europeans, Mongols and Semites. Based on this old taxonomy, a fresh mixing would recreate the Uber or New Man of the Bronze Age past in our future. In Nietzsche’s view, we will know that this project has succeeded when the robbing and pillaging and murdering spirit of the Bronze Age Jews of the Old Testament returns to the world stage.

In Kalergi’s view though, the mixing of Europeans with Africans and Mongols would recreate the wise race of Ancient Egyptians instead. In contrast, they would be peaceful and more refined and cultured than the warlike Europeans, who had just concluded the bloody mess that was WWI.

Both had the same end agenda, but they portrayed it in different guises to appeal to the sentiments of their respective times. See, Kalergi was writing in a time of brutality and war, while his predecessor wrote all his main propaganda during one of the longest periods of peace that Europe had ever enjoyed. He derided and denigrated the great and hard-fought peace that Westphalian nationalism and the triumph of secularity over religion had attained in Europe … through the efforts of far greater and nobler men than he could ever hope to be, I might add.

Nietzsche’s hatred for Europeans really shines through in his comparisons of the “inferior” race of European Germans with his “Hellenic-Semitic” ideal.

Thus, in the view of Nietzsche and his colleagues, the original inhabitants of Greece were already very “mixed”. And the immigrants who then gradually “inundated” Greece were also no “purebred Greeks”: even the conquerors had their “Thracian and Semitic elements” - remarkably enough, the very same elements as those of the original inhabitants. The Greeks - according to Nietzsche’s hypothesis of their racial history - did not in fact, migrate into “Greece”: their ethnic identity first originated in the land of immigration itself. There, they took all the garishly evoked Mongolian, Thracian and Semitic “components into their blood” - including even the “gods and myths”. From this “coupling”, the true Greeks emerged. Only after this can one speak of a “Greek race”.

And Nietzsche went into great detail explaining his theory of what we might now term “hybrid vigor”.

In his “Notes to ‘We philologists’”, which he intended one day to become the fourth “Untimely meditation”, Nietzsche had gathered material on educational reform, on the criticism of classical philology and on German culture in general. In addition, there are a great many notes concerning the emergence and construction of Greek culture - a process also seen here by Nietzsche as the means and paradigm for any education or culture. The Greeks are “the genius among the peoples” (p. 169 = 5[70]): “Child’s nature. Credulous. Passionate. They live for the creation of genius unconsciously.” Their creativity - or so Nietzsche assumed - was due to the fact that the conquerors who had fallen upon what was to become Greece had preserved their aggressive energy and had thereby founded their “cultural state” (Culturstaat) upon a “robber state” (Raubstaat). From the Greek model, Nietzsche derived the basic principle of his Lebensphilosophie (p. 114 = 5[188]): “We must desire that life retains its violent character, that wild power and energy be called forth. The judgement concerning the value of existence4 is the highest result of the most powerful tension in chaos.” Such a chaos of races and cultures, a chaos put in order by a “master race”, shows up in Nietzsche’s vision of the early history of Greece. It also serves as a model for the future of Europe and its races, including the Aryans {p. 56} and the Jews. Consequently, it is necessary and fruitful to comment in detail upon these “Notes”.

Kalergi’s ideas, especially those expressed in his book “Practical Idealism” (1925), are even more alarming, because they touched on themes that can only be interpreted as alchemical, particularly in his vision for the creating of this “new European man” i.e., the new Super Man of which Nietzsche spoke about before him.

This process of creating a new, super man is therefore both a kind of mundane selective breeding program and also, an occult metaphysical alchemical process of transformation. Just as the alchemist seeks to transmute base materials (like lead) into something purer or more refined (like gold), Kalergi’s vision involved the “transmutation” of Europe’s cultural and racial identity into something new, and more exalted. This alchemical conceptual process is well-known nowadays thanks to the internet, whereas back then it was still occulted.

It follows a color scheme (we spoke of the Black stage before when discussing the “N-word Sun”, remember?) and it goes something like this:

Black (Nigredo) – The “blackening” stage is the first step of the alchemical process. It symbolizes decay, corruption, or mortification. In this stage, the material is broken down and reduced to its base elements. This can be seen as a symbol of destruction, death, or the dissolution of the old self or ego in order to make way for transformation. The black stage is about confronting the darkness and the impurities within oneself or the substance being worked on. This stage is often associated with putrefaction, where something must first be broken down before it can be remade into something new.

White (Albedo) – The “whitening” stage follows the black phase. It represents purification and cleansing. The material undergoes a process of refinement, and its impurities are removed. This stage symbolizes enlightenment, the rising of the spirit, or the clarity and purity that emerges from the previous chaos. Alchemists often likened it to the process of spiritual purification or awakening, where the alchemist’s soul (or the substance) is refined and readied for the next stage of transformation.

Red (Rubedo) – The final stage is the “reddening” phase, where the material reaches its highest state of perfection. This is when the Philosopher’s Stone (the symbol of ultimate achievement in alchemy) is said to be produced. It represents completion, union, and the manifestation of the perfected self. In a spiritual sense, it could symbolize the realization of the philosopher’s true nature or enlightenment. In the material sense, it’s the transformation of base substances into gold. This stage signifies the integration of opposites (the union of the sun and the moon, or spirit and matter) and the creation of something transcendent and eternal.

Which .. that all sounds well and good and very nice and spiritual, of course.

But that’s because it’s supposed to sound like that.

I can easily cast this esoteric mumbo-jumbo in a more dark and politically salient light. Don’t believe me? OK, let’s just take the colors: black, white and red and see what we can do with them … hmmm … give me one more sec, one-two-three, yes! OK — finished!

Here, take a look:

There’s your alchemical process — black, white and red. And the Uber Man can be found holding the banner below, his color a nice, caramel, Egyptian brown.

My point here, whatever your views on the NSDAP may be, is that these allegorical alchemical concepts are often transposed onto real world events and movements by people trying to apply the concept of Sympatia [I have a special essay on ritual magic coming up] and fractality. Put another way, getting people to dress up in certain colors and do seemingly pointless ceremonies and rituals is considered a kind of occulted form of spell casting, by the kind of people like Kalergi who take magic seriously. This will become clear when I write that aforementioned essay, so just file this observation away for later.

In fact, had WWII not occurred in living memory, I might have dismissed that it ever occurred, simply because of how allegorically significant some of the events and aesthetics and locations were. Imagine a far distant future:

A historical revisionist two hundred years from now, in the wake of a sun flare and the erasure of our digital records is tasked with a tech-warlord to piece together the pre-collapse history of digital civilization and comes to the conclusion that the fragmented surviving stories of “Nazis” were a metaphor for a comet.

Just look: their symbol is literally a celestial constellation, and their colors represent an alchemical process of transformation through apocalypse (fire). And they were defeated by a kind of sky arrow that could destroy an entire city with fire and an invisible disease that ate through stone and skin and bone?

Fantastical!

That must mean that the war was a myth and a metaphor, and this Adolf figure must have been a deity that they worshipped in the Before Times. Case closed, m’lord.

…

So, another, less emotionally loaded example of alchemical allegory playing out in military and political events that I have come across involve the campaigns of Alexander the Great.

The Great Alchemical Purification of Alexander’s Army

The last couple of times we spoke of Alexander we covered legends around his birth and his death, the drama around his magical corpse, and we mentioned his association with the perennial Eagle banner/symbol/god in his campaigns. Skipping around to another famous part of the story, Alexander enters India and many mystical and alchemically significants events occur in rapid succession.

One story is worth a quick mention — he meets one of the Gymnosophists in modern day Pakistan, the so-called naked ascetics, and brings him along with him during his Indian campaign. By the time they return to Persia later, Kalanos decides to take his own life as old age and disease start to threaten his constitution. A pyre for him is built at his request, and he lays himself down on it, as he is burned to death all without him uttering a single cry of pain. This feat greatly impresses the Macedonians.

For the gymnosophists though, this was a kind of “alchemical” feat — the burning away of the impure by fire, to allow for ascension to a higher state.

But there is a far more direct alchemical allegory that occurs as a result of the Indian campaign. First, everyone knows the story of how Alexander’s army mutinies and refuses to go further East with him, because they believed that they had reached the edge of the world.

This is very easy to interpret as an occult metaphor because, well, the Hyphasis River is NOT the end of the world and the Greeks already knew about the existence of the Himalayas further East from their own legends, which Alexander desperately wanted to reach. More than likely, the river marked a liminal boundary — a point of no return in the spiritual, shamanic sense. A kind of barrier that you cross as you enter a different world or a different state.

Now, why did Alexander so desperately want to reach these fabled mountains at the end of the world?

It is because he was consciously imitating the footsteps of an earlier legendary general who had reached and conquered India. Yes, the famous chthonic god-warrior Dionysius had taken India using sorcery and wild animals and cultist-warriors prior to Alexander, according to Greek legends. Everywhere that Alexander reached in India, he found remnants and memories from that distant campaign in the form of temples and founding myths and wine cultivation. Alexander made sure to honor Dionysius as he marched on through as well.

Here is where it gets really interesting though.