Sudzha was surrendered without a fight by Kiev today/yesterday.

While they were retreating, Russian units were forbidden from using artillery against them or chasing them down. This looks suspiciously like a swap.

Sudzha being swapped out eventually was hinted at by Zelensky quite recently.

But it is unclear why he did it now, exactly.

Perhaps a deal has already been signed behind the scenes and we’re just being treated to theater in regards to the current negotiations. In the meantime, the UAF is clawing back territory in Donbass proper. So, if it was a last minute swap arranged by both sides then we are seeing it manifesting right now before our eyes. Why is it being done in this “informal” way? Probably because they don’t want their populations to know that they’ve been swapping and making deals behind the scenes this entire war, if I had to guess.

Now, this isn’t to be confused with the other fighting in Kursk that has been occurring in the region for months now. It has been a slug fest, with Russians taking the brunt of the damage because of the equipment and drone power differential. While this retreat was as relatively bloodless as the initial Russian retreat that led to Sudzha being captured, that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t intense carnage in the region. There were also some interesting recent moments, like the successful sneak attack through the tunnels against UAF lines.

Enter Commander Zombie, of the late Wagner division, who kept his head after the mutiny and the purges and eventually organized this daring raid.

It is unclear whether he acted against orders, on his initiative when orchestrating this attack. He chronicles the planning and implementation of the operation here (in Russian). Gerasimov has claimed credit for the attack and claims that 400 UAF were taken prisoner in the action. We will know whether or not Zombie was allowed to do this attack based on whether or not he is disciplined for his daring. Like General Popov, the commander who successfully held off the UAF offensive in Zaporozhye, who has once again been thrown into prison for doing his job too well.

I’ve written about him before here, a long time ago:

This tactical analysis of the situation draws different conclusions from my own. The analyst believes that it is far more messy on the ground than reading the news would have you believe. Here:

The Russian Armed Forces are already in the center of Sudzha, which indicates that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have decided to completely withdraw from the entire bridgehead. In connection with the latest events on the diplomatic front, many are interested in the question of whether this is a deal. I think not. Even if we assume that the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region was Russia's condition for the beginning of the truce, and Kyiv would then be forced to accept this condition, I very much doubt that everything would have been presented exactly like this. The Ukrainian Armed Forces could have left on the first day of the truce with weapons and flags.

Good point.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt that this is an organized withdrawal. The Russian Armed Forces are advancing not by fighting, but by occupying practically empty villages and cities. We do not see battles, we do not see many shots of the defeat of Ukrainian soldiers, very few corpses and prisoners. That is, Ukraine is retreating, and Russia is entering almost empty territory. For example, one of the episodes of the last few days was described by the mapmaker Radov, who generally gets his information directly from informants from the front: “Dmitryukov has been cleaned out. As expected, there were almost no khokhols there. They are finishing cleaning Zamostye. All the khokhols have already left across the river, most likely. There are still several pockets of resistance left in the industrial area.” However, the question arises about the reasons why now, why the Ukrainian Armed Forces are leaving at such an inconvenient moment. Of course, propaganda has come up with an answer for us: large-scale myth-making has been launched around the operation with the pipeline. Perhaps it really did become a trigger, but not the reason for the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Agreed. It makes for a good story and an explanation for why they retreated other than SECRET BACKROOM DEALS, which is something that neither side wants to admit to doing, ever.

The key factor was the cutting of logistics, which happened 2-3 weeks ago, and on March 6-7, the Russian Armed Forces struck between Guevo and Kurilovka, reaching the Ukrainian Armed Forces' logistics routes not only from above, but also from below, cutting the bridgehead into two parts. Yesterday it became known that on that very day Syrsky fired the commander of the OK "North". However, it is not a fact that these events are directly connected, since the OK commander in the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not directly command the front, and the commander-in-chief himself was personally responsible for the Kursk region in operational terms. A number of Ukrainian near-military TG channels have been reporting in recent days that the Russian command took the same step as the Ukrainian one at Pokrovsk: they gathered all the best UAV crews in one direction, which made a key contribution to the strikes on the rear. I believe that the operational pause played a significant role here, which allowed the UAVs to be removed from other directions. David Axe also writes this in Forbes: “On February 25, a series of precise strikes by Russian drones disabled dozens of Ukrainian vehicles along the main road to Sudzha” I do not have a very good attitude towards this author, but at least he communicates with the Ukrainian military, who are quite willing to share inside information with Western journalists. However, in this case we are talking about this video: https://t.me/icpbtrubicon/95 Already on February 23-24, the road to Sudzha turned into a "road of death" for Ukrainian suppliers. According to rumors, this led to the fact that most of the Ukrainian UAVs were withdrawn back, which sharply reduced the firepower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group. But it should be noted that the transfer of efforts of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction did not go without consequences. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully counterattacked near Pokrovsk and in Toretsk.

That is in the Donbass. As they pull out of Kursk, they claw forward there.

It is likely that the appearance of the pipe attack forced the Ukrainian Armed Forces command to withdraw people from the distant outskirts of the bridgehead, of which there were not very many. Judging by the pace of advance on the first day, that is, March 8 and even 9, the Russian command did not count on such a major success. That is, the situation is somewhat reminiscent of the retreat of the Russian Armed Forces from Kherson, when the Ukrainian army was afraid to enter already empty villages and even cities. Now the opposite is happening, the Russian army is slow to move forward. There were also rumors that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were caught in rotation once again, but they have not been confirmed yet. And we must understand that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not end up in a cauldron, but are retreating in an organized manner. The situation for them is improved by the fact that, according to my information, Russian troops are prohibited from using artillery to strike at the retreating forces. It is likely that the command prioritizes not causing damage to the enemy, but an attempt to preserve Russian settlements in a less destroyed state.

Or, they were told not to strike the retreating the UAF because it was part of a SWAP deal. I don’t think the Russian army under Gerasimov gives a damn about preserving old commieblock buildings. Every single townlet or suburb or city that has been taken by Russia against UAF resistance was flattened completely. So I don’t buy that. And how could Gerasimov know that the UAF wouldn’t put up a resistance?

Uh, yeah, that would be because he was told this information, no doubt.

…

We’re still waiting to hear whether Moscow will accept the Carthaginian terms being offered to it by Nice Guy Peace Man Donald Trump. In the meantime, some of Russia’s top oligarchs have weighed in on what they would like included in the ceasefire. Remember Deripaska from my article yesterday? He had this to say today:

I love our oligarchs. Ukrainian media reports. Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska listed the conditions under which Moscow, in his opinion, could agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. "1. Stop persecuting Russians, parishioners of the UOC and priests in Ukraine. Return the property of the UOC. 2. Return half of the assets of the Central Bank belonging to Russian citizens and frozen in the USA, EU, Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. 3. Lift half of the sanctions now." In his opinion, "there will be other conditions that both presidents will discuss in the Oval Office during the Russian visit to Washington." In fact, our respectable gentlemen are only interested in points 2 and 3, the rest is just for show. "Give us back our money and lift the sanctions." "And this... don't touch the church, okay? You promise? Great. Now give me the money. And I also miss my dacha. I have a swimming pool there, right next to a yacht. The pool is probably blooming already." Slavyansk? Kramatorsk? Four regions to become part of Russia? Extradite Budanov? Trial of Zelensky, terrorists and war criminals? Corridor to Transnistria? Russian military base in Odessa? Release all political prisoners, including dozens, if not hundreds of Ukrainian [Russia-sympathizers]? Demilitarization and denazification? Not a peep.

This jibes pretty well with what I’ve been saying for years now: that the top oligarchs in Russia just want their yachts back. I also believe that Putin and his spook cabal essentially feel the same way, although they want their hunting grounds in Eastern Europe recognized and no longer encroached upon by the West as well.

And if they really do care about Russian language rights being recognized in Ukraine, then what are they going to do about this recent development?

A bill on a complete ban on the use of the Russian language in schools in Ukraine, including during breaks and after-school hours, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by Ukrainian MP Maksym Buzhansky.

Clearly, there are still powerful forces at play that want to continue the war. They might take the ceasefire, sure, but a 30-day pause changes nothing.

Also, I don’t think Moscow cares about language rights in Ukraine. Even the way they frame their contention is stupid to boot, which makes it impossible to care about the issue. Because they don’t claim to be defending “Russians” in Ukraine. They’re apparently defending Ukrainians in Ukraine who want to speak Russian. That’s the official Kremlin position and I don’t care for it, nor would I be particularly excited to see some Russian language law being enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution or something if that’s the goal. This is actually a misdirection and clever sleight-of-hand. Nobody would fight for something as milquetoast and pointless as that — that’s not why volunteers who care about the “Russian Mir” went to war.

…

It feels like the fix is in, but it is unclear what the extent of the damage will be. Trump’s team is scheduled to visit Moscow in the coming days, apparently, and to deliver an ultimatum to Putin to accept the terms of the ceasefire. If Trump really were Putin’s MK-Ultra puppet, why doesn’t he just give the Kremlin what they want? Moscow’s terms aren’t really that demanding. They’d be more than happy with some symbolic language laws, lifting of sanctions on top Kremlin Hebrews, de facto or perhaps even de jure recognition of captured Russian territory in Donbass, and favorable natural resource deals.

All Trump has to do is throw Putin a face-saving lifeline at this point, and there is no doubt in mind that the drowning and feckless Putin would grab hold of it and hold on to it for dear life.