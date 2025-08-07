The Slavland Chronicles

OK here’s a note to anyone sitting on the fence about paying. Rurik is posting easily in the top 10% of posters that I pay to subscribe to. So he is good value for money just on quantity. (Do we really need to talk about quality??)

Contrast this with some authors who already have the mortgage(s) paid off on their castle(s) and hit me up for the same amount of cash for publishing some ramble once every few months.

So in short, put your hands in your pockets and pay up.

I guess we missed this great article [1] from 2021 because it's in Swedish!

[1] Russia is governed by the same forces as the United States | Jüri Lina | Jan 2021

English: https://nyadagbladet-se.translate.goog/debatt/rysslands-styrs-av-samma-krafter-som-usa/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en-US&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_hist=true

Swedish: https://nyadagbladet.se/debatt/rysslands-styrs-av-samma-krafter-som-usa/

The banditry rule that ravaged the Soviet Union has continued in Russia as well, and virtually little has changed since the collapse of the Communist bloc in December 1991. This is what Jüri Lina writes on NyD Debatt.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Excerpt: There were 1,500 U.S. advisers in the country [Russia] between 1992 and 1994. According to Vladimir Lisichkin, doctor of economics, it was the United States that was involved in the privatization of Russian companies. 500 large companies, worth $200 billion, were sold for $7.2 billion at the end of 1994. 30 percent of these companies went to foreigners.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Excerpt: The Russian ruble is issued by the Federal Reserve System. The Russian central bank was turned into a branch of the Federal Reserve System in New York. All according to Valentin Katasonov, economics professor in Moscow. This is confirmed by the Constitution (§ 75).

Excerpt: The departments [in Russia] are governed by American advisers. The president's orders are rarely heeded. Several members of the Duma, including Yevgeny Fyodorov, have admitted that they are only enforcing American regulations. Since the Soviet Union lost the Cold War, Russia was required to pay war reparations, called tribute, of one billion dollars a day. This was stated by the member of the State Duma, Yevgeny Fyodorov.

Excerpt: On November 9, 2012, Fyodorov said that Russia is a US colony. President Putin's adviser Sergei Glaziev, economics professor and member of the Riksbank Board, confirmed on television that the Russian government is actually a colonial administration.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Excerpt: In 2019, 900,000 small businesses went bankrupt [in Russia]. By December 2020, 70 percent of small companies were gone. Official data claims that in 2020, 13.5 percent, or 30 million people [Russians], are poor.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Excerpt: According to "Putin's Encyclopedia" (Moscow 2006) by Nikolai Zinkovich, Vladimir Putin was discovered in 1990 by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in St. Petersburg. Kissinger is a high-ranking Freemason and one of the leaders of B'nai B'rith.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

