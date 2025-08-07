Do you remember who Kiriyenko is?

No?

Well, he’s very important. Since we talk a lot about ZAnon, I should point out that this was the guy who ran the Kremlin’s foreign-language propaganda efforts. I’ve alleged that this was the guy who hired Hinkle and who runs Escobar and the rest of the shills. In the extended lore of this blog, he is the top propaganda baddie against whom all my efforts are expended … mostly in vain. Kiriyenko is also probably the guy who pressured the Kremlin into arresting Strelkov.

I also wrote about how he and another ethnic oligarch, Kovalchuk, compose the most powerful faction within the Kremlin as of now and that they appear to be the faction that has benefited the most from this Not-War.

Kiriyenko also was probably the guy that Prigozhin thought would back him up if he marched on Moscow, but this ended up either falling through or being a trap. Prigozhin probably thought that because Kiriyenko was working behind the scenes to start surrender negotiations with NATO, that he’d support his march on Moscow and the subsequent negotiations to end the war.

Ancient history at this point, I know.

Anyway, Kiriyenko’s position got even more formalized and enhanced recently.

Here:

By the end of this year, a new department may appear in the Russian Presidential Administration under the supervision of the First Deputy Head of the Administration Sergei Kiriyenko. It will be responsible for working with countries near abroad and for certain aspects of interaction with some states of the Global South. We can talk about humanitarian cooperation and promoting "soft power". The Russian Presidential Administration for Cross-Border Cooperation may also come under Kiriyenko’s supervision. A new one can be created on the basis of this department. According to the vice-president of the Center for Political Technologies Rostislav Turovsky, there is an objective need to intensify the work of the Administration in the foreign policy direction, so it would be logical to put together a number of promising geopolitical tasks. President of the St. Petersburg Politics Foundation Mikhail Vinogradov he believes that the tasks of the new department may include presenting to the domestic audience the thesis about Russia’s expansion in the international arena and disseminating alternative information about the content of international processes, Vedomosti reports.

Translation: more multipolarity crap, more La Resistance! hoaxes, and more promotion of CBDCs, mass migration, AI surveillance and all that stuff everyone hates under the guise of being anti-NATO, anti-Imperialism.

If you don’t know anything about Kiriyenko, let me bring you up to speed:

Predates Putin in the Kremlin

Grandson of Lenin’s right-hand executioner henchman

The closest thing to nobility in Russia — a secret police scion

Close connections to Western Deep State

May be the guy to replace Putin, eventually

Also, an in-depth look into Kiriyenko’s bizarre occult beliefs can be found here:

Suffice it to say: an Orthodox Christian he is not.

Putin may have built six trillion churches in Russia, but his entire government is run by the “Older Brothers in the Faith”, not Christians. Most Christians seem to think that this is a fair trade though because their fell god blinds them to facts and logic as part of his covenant, clearly.

Anyway, there hasn’t been much news to cover.

Like, don’t get me wrong, there is a never-ending cascade of bad news that I could report on, but I try to:

minimize the cortisol-inducing bad news

only report the bad news SO LONG as it also comes with an important lesson attached to it

which triggers dopamine, potentially, if it helps another piece of the political puzzle click in your head

and i’ll write about the news if it gives me enough of an excuse/wiggle room to pontificate about stuff that actually interests me, like that article about the bridges and the true nature of the Kali god.

I’ve noticed that there are readers who are upset that I don’t run this blog as a kind of aggregator of news coming out of Donbass, still. But, like, why would you want that though? Wouldn’t that be as depressing as it is boring? And why should I be doing the work of some low-level intelligence agency desk-jockey for free? Thank you, but no. I will start covering the news again if I start making some money again though. That means people signing up to support the blog and actually read some of the big boy material that explains who key figures, factions, agendas are.

Or don’t read it but just support the blog anyway.

Seriously, have you seen me shaking my readers down like I used to? No? And what has been the result? Well, nobody signs up to support the blog because I don’t harass them about it every single article. Me e-panhandling is a suboptimal outcome, but then so is NOT GETTING ANY SUPPORT no?.

So, like, consider rendering unto Rurik his due.

Especially since, many of you newcomers at least, are people who have financially contributed to ZAnon in the recent past. I can see who you read and who you subscribe to, you know. A lot of you are recently disillusioned cope-cultists, don’t lie. I just think that your newfound support for my blog now should be as loud as your disrespect was back then.

Seems only fair.

…

Anyway, news-wise we’ve got these ongoing negotiations in Turkey and both sides are acting like they’ve just about hammered out a peace deal. Meanwhile, more and more weapons and money flow into Ukraine, so, this disinfo being put out by Kiev, Moscow and Washington can be ignored. It does beg the question why they are even pretending that they’re about to hammer out a peace deal though. Worth speculating on, to be sure.

Also, there appears to be some new UAF push planned for CRIMEA (yes, you read that right) soonish. While Russia has continued to throw itself into the meat-grinder in the NE of Ukraine, clawing through a blown-out suburb and its environs, the UAF has been doing what it does best: massing, training and shaking down NATO for money and weapons. Once they get Trump’s new weapons, I wouldn’t bet against them.

Their last two pushes were more-or-less successful, if you will recall. The UAF broke through into Kursk and sat there for like half a year before being allowed to retreat and reinvade Belgorod instead. Since then, they’ve been defending yet more urban fortresses in Donbass and massing. It has been a long mass this time around, and that must mean, to my mind, that something well-planned and interesting is being prepared. There is also this belief that Crimea is impregnable, but this is simply not true. Especially since Kiev will have naval support, and Russia’s fleet is already at the bottom of the Black Sea.

We will discuss Crimea another time though.

In the meantime, sign up to support the blog financially. I simply won’t post any news or analyses going forward until I get some new paid subs. It will just be more paywalled essays and investigations and conspiracies, which is what I love doing anyway.

Thank you, as always, to the Stalkers and JUST the Stalkers.

The rest of you mooches are dead to me.