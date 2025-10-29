The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big Mike's avatar
Big Mike
4h

"It is almost as if Putin keeps trying to surrender gracefully, but he is not being allowed to do so because NATO wants the war to continue because of how successful and profitable it is." And I thought to myself, it's just like Japan, eh? And then your next paragraph. I suppose the natural question is will NATO attempt the Truman option next?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stevo Živak's avatar
Stevo Živak
35m

Yesterday I realised it is just impossible to get anyone awake in this 🤡 world . If you live in west of east same happened same agenda same destruction of human rights end same lie from political elite.!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture