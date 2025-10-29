I saw this bit of news and I had to reread it several times to try and make sense of it. Here is what Lavrov just said:

Russia is still waiting for the US to confirm the agreements reached at the Anchorage summit, Lavrov said. “In Anchorage, when Presidents Putin and Trump met in Alaska, we supported the proposals that US Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff brought to Moscow a week earlier.” According to Lavrov, Putin, back in Alaska, double-checked with Witkoff, who was present, whether the Russian side understood his proposals correctly. “He, in the presence of his president, confirmed that our understanding was correct, and we said that we are ready to move forward on this basis (https://t.me/regnum_na/79255) toward formalizing the final agreements. And, by and large, we are still waiting for the United States to confirm the proposals they presented to us and which we have adopted as a basis.”

Uh, what?

So, essentially, according the Lavrov, Putin and his team said “yes” to the demands that the Americans brought to them in Alaska. That’s … that was a formal surrender then, was it not? Isn’t that exactly how I interpreted those events at the time?

Lavrov continues to say that then, despite Putin cravenly agreeing to US terms, nothing occurred and that the Energy War and the actual Not-War in Donbass only escalated? And that Trump then said Putin wasn’t serious about peace and pledged Tomahawks and other weapons over to Ukraine to prove a point?

That’s crazy, yo.

It is almost as if Putin keeps trying to surrender gracefully, but he is not being allowed to do so because NATO wants the war to continue because of how successful and profitable it is.

It is a scenario similar to how Japan kept trying to surrender to America, but this only encouraged the Americans to fire-bomb them harder.

Or how the Bolsheviks signed Brest-Litovsk with Germany, and just didn’t do anything about Prussian troops continuing to march Eastwards unopposed to retake their wayward colonies. But Lavrov continued:

Other statements: 🔜Russia hopes that Trump wants sustainable peace in Ukraine; 🔜Lavrov called Trump’s change of stance on Ukraine surprising. Moscow hopes that the logic of long-term peace will prevail in the United States, he added;

Tricked again!

🔜Russia will use every opportunity to thwart Western attempts to alienate partner countries;

It was revealed earlier this week that the Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries far in Siberia were being carried from Kazakhstan. The Russian domestic media tried to suppress this story. But, essentially, Kazakhstan is allowing the UAF to “SMO” Russia from its territory like Belarus did to Ukraine.

🔜Russia is interested in countries like the United States participating in the development of Eurasian resources “for the common good”;

Trump is scheduled to meet with Central Asian government leaders in a week’s time to tear these former Soviet provinces away from Moscow once and for all. Moscow has probably OK’d this as part of their surrender terms in Alaska.

🔜Moscow is interested in cooperation with Washington in the aviation sector;

Russia’s domestic plane industry was gutted by Putin in particular. As a result, they are having a hard time keeping their civilian fleet in the air. Another Soviet legacy chopped off and sold off for pennies by Putin’s close friends.

🔜Restoring direct air service between Russia and the United States is not a priority for Washington; 🔜Extending the New START Treaty has long been out of the question. Developing a new strategic arms treaty requires improving Russian-American relations; 🔜Russia hopes that the United States will agree to comply with the New START restrictions in accordance with Putin’s proposal; 🔜The West refuses to acknowledge the objective fact that its global dominance has ended and a new historical era has dawned;

Kazakhstan will soon be holding joint military training drills with NATO. If that is the collapse of US dominance, I would hate to see what a resurgent Washington looks like.

🔜The planned and provoked conflict in Ukraine has led to the final collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security model;

Proof?

🔜NATO’s increased activity in the Arctic is worrisome; Russia would like this territory to remain peaceful;

This is perhaps worth a whole separate article. Basically, NATO countries asked Putin to develop an arctic fleet for them and Putin complied. But then they refused to buy the boats he made, leaving him dangling in the wind, fooled yet again!

🔜Russia has never had, and does not have, any intention of attacking any current NATO or EU member state; 🔜EU and NATO elites have set a course to isolate anyone who seeks to pursue an independent policy; 🔜The leadership of most European countries is urging the US administration to abandon the idea of ​​resolving the conflict in Ukraine at the negotiating table; 🔜NATO expansion continues unabated; 🔜NATO is artificially expanding its area of ​​responsibility far beyond the Euro-Atlantic region.

He elaborated on those last two points further. After declaring the defeat of American Imperialism, Lavrov also complained that NATO had turned Central Asia into an extension of its empire. This is pure Newspeak. Here:

NATO’s continued expansion and efforts to turn Eurasia into its “fiefdom” is a matter of serious concern for Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Speaking at a security conference in Minsk, Belarus, the chief diplomat ridiculed the bloc’s insistence that it is a “purely defensive alliance.” According to Lavrov, NATO has been “artificially expanding its zone of responsibility far beyond the Euro-Atlantic region” by hijacking the idea of “the indivisibility of Euro-Atlantic security and the so-called Indo-Pacific region.” The bloc’s efforts to spread into Asia are being carried out with “the obvious goal of containing China, isolating Russia, and confronting the DPRK [North Korea],” he added Lavrov noted that NATO has also been spreading its influence to other regions of Eurasia, including the Middle East, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and South Asia. “Everywhere, they’re trying to gain a foothold,” Lavrov said, adding that in most cases this influence proves to be “extremely negative” due to the bloc’s “aggressive policies.” “A reasonable question arises: if this is the general trend, do we want our entire vast, beautiful continent to be turned into NATO’s fiefdom? We cannot agree with this,” Lavrov stressed.

The complete loss of Central Asia to NATO, and the importation of half of its population into Moscow will be Putin’s great geopolitical and cultural legacy.

Putin should ask for a raise from Langley.

Russia has never had such a compromised leader like this at its helm.

This puts even Yeltsin and the pseudo-Peter to shame.