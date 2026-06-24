The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Georgescu's avatar
Georgescu
10h

Dear Sir,

Your demand for tribute was noted.

After extensive research, I have determined that the world contains many political commentators, a handful of historians, a few students of the occult, and almost nobody who can combine all three while being genuinely funny.

Therefore I shall continue paying.

Not under duress, of course.

Merely under the irresistible influence of excellent writing.

Consider me a willing victim of your literary racket.

A devoted accomplice.

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Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
14h

Lavrovs daughter looks like a more “affordable” date than Ivanka. Maybe lower maintenance, but then Lavrov is hiding behind “I know nothing” backed by “we were tricked”. This can be interpreted as “you, dear public, know nothing, and you are being tricked”

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