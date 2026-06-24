Another day, another trick pulled on Moscow by their esteemed Western colleagues.

Here:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said he does not even want to consider the possibility that the 2025 Putin-Trump summit in Alaska was intended to buy time to rearm Kyiv. He added that Moscow is willing to resume negotiations with Ukraine at any time. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti; Russian Telegram channel Vy slushali mayak (You have been listening to Radio Mayak), which posted a video of Lavrov’s remarks at an embassy roundtable on Russia’s war against Ukraine Quote: “I do not even want to suspect that Alaska, like the actions of the Europeans, was designed to buy time to rearm the Kyiv regime. I don’t even want to think about it. But in reality, things turned out the way they did.” Details: Lavrov added that Russia is ready “to resume [negotiations with Ukraine – ed.] at any time from the point at which they were suspended”. He also noted that it has been nearly a year since the meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, and that Washington is now moving away from its claim to be an impartial mediator in efforts to settle Russia’s war against Ukraine. “As for the United States, as far as one can judge by its actions, it appears to be moving away from its claim to be an objective mediator and is following the same course of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia,” the minister said. Lavrov also claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while insisting on negotiations, is “putting forward rude and unrealistic conditions for Moscow”. Quote: “Mr Zelenskyy, who insists on negotiations, is putting forward conditions to Moscow that are completely unrealistic and even rude – and not only to Moscow, but to his European handlers as well. Just recently, he expressly stated that Europe should think about the format of negotiations and propose several options, but Kyiv itself will decide who the negotiator from Europe will be. Enough said.” Details: Lavrov claimed that any hopes of the West acting as an honest mediator in efforts to resolve Russia’s aggression against Ukraine have “collapsed and should not be taken seriously”.

Yeah, he says that, but next week the headline will read that Putin sent Trump a gold-gilded Faberge egg table weight as a goodwill token or something.

I turn now and ask my readers: do you honestly still believe that the Kremlin is this naive? Surely, you must see the point that I’ve been making for years now, that no one is this naive and that those who pretend to be so hypermoral are actually trying to trick you. I mean, apply this observation to your own lives. Aren’t the most loudmouthed moral busybodies also the most hypocritical self-serving scum wherever you meet them?

Or, if I told you that Lavrov’s daughter owns tens of millions of pounds worth of property in London and Moscow and has an Israeli passport, would this perhaps affect your willingness to believe Lavrov’s claims to being too innocent and pure and naive for this world?

What if I told you that the nice little Jewish man constantly screaming about nuking the Satanic Ukrainian West on Channel 1 has a twink model son, also living in London?

What if I told you that Putin’s third daughter lives in Paris, and makes hipster pro-Ukraine propaganda?

I could pick just about any official in the Kremlin, and tell you the story of how their second families or mistresses or children were educated in the West, have assets in the West, live in the West, or at least visit quite often to shop. Their “Ukrainian” counterparts do the same.

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You have to seriously stop and ask why they keep making these mistakes. How do men like Putin or Lavrov, who have mistresses and children in the West, somehow always manage to make such honest, Christian, disastrous geopolitical mistakes?

I now have several diehard Putin supporters with large audiences that read this blog (or at least pay me money to). This question is directed to you: can you answer this riddle? Can you explain Moscow’s bizarre inability to stop handing Washington and Kiev victories, believing in lies that are so obvious that even humble bloggers on the interwebs such as myself were able to correctly call them out. Like, look at what I wrote about the Anchorage summit:

Why is the crazy blogger who uses goofy names always able to accurately predict Washington’s betrayals, while Putin and Lavrov and the entire Z-media apparatus can’t?

Maybe because I’m not running an almost 5 year old disinfo scam.

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But surely, having learned that the West is treacherous, after they reneged on their promises in the 90s, and again in the 00s with Bush expanding the missile placements and NATO, and the Euromaidan by Nuland and co, and the Istanbul Accord debacle, and the Anchorage fiasco, well, now, surely, the Kremlin has learned its lesson, right?

R-right???

Well, Putin and Lavrov have just announced their intent to engage in yet more talks with Washington.

And when they get rug-pulled yet again, what will they say?

Say it together with me: “Oh no! They fooled us again!”

Katyusha chimes in:

Preparations for the new Minsk-Istanbul Khasavyurt are in full swing: “Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreements,” says Putin. “Zelensky is a terrorist, but there are no others with whom to talk,” says FSB Director Bortnikov. And yet, the associative chain can be extended: Basayev is a terrorist, but... Hitler is a Nazi, but... And after this, the Russian government expects any respect from its citizens, let alone its enemies and sworn friends?

Do you recall what was leaked about the agreed upon Istanbul terms?

Crimea was to be re-leased from Kiev. Donbass was to be reintegrated into Ukraine, but with political immunities of some unspecified nature. NATO membership for Ukraine would be off-limits, but the cap for the Ukrainian military would be substantial. Here:

To understand any of this stuff you need to read up on the fundamentals.

You need to understand who Putin and his gang are, and how they came to power.

You need to understand Convergence and the implosion of the USSR by the KGB.

You need to understand the true cause of the start of the SMO.

You need to understand what was really in the Istanbul agreement.

You need to understand where the children of the Kremlin elite reside.

You need to understand Putin’s commitment to Chabad and support for Israel.

Take the time to do the homework before opining on these matters.

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And all of this information can be found with ease on this blog, if you would only offer up the 7-9 dollars a month that I demand, as is my right! There has been too much violence. Too much pain. None here are without sin. But I have an honorable compromise.

Give me what I am owed immediately.

Do it now.

You must do this.

You absolutely must sign up as a paid patron of this blog.

This is a question of honor.

This is a matter of trust and reciprocation.

This is a naked threat.

I must have your paid subscription and patronage.

It is mine by right.

Mine.

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