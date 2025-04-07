The recent oligarch related news was the arrest of Vadim Moshkovich in Moscow.

On its own, this is hardly newsworthy. However, I am going to demonstrate something today that should be of great interest to my readers. I am going to use Moshkovich as a kind of thread that I will pull on to unravel a larger tangled network of corruption and money-laundering and institutional capture that spans across two continents. By telling the story of Moshokovich, his career and his political activities and his arrest, I will also be telling a story related to the new Trump regime, its oligarch backers in the Thiel mafia, and explaining what the 90s in Russia were really all about.

Don’t worry if you lose track of the names and the various schemes in which they were involved in. This is very much a “bigger picture” type article, not an in-depth crime caper or expose. Just try and understand the general gist of what I’m saying here.

So, let’s start the story with Moshkovich’s aforementioned recent arrest in Moscow.

Here:

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Vadim Moshkovich, the billionaire founder of Russia's top agriculture company Rusagro (RAGR.SBX), opens new tab, with embezzlement of 30 billion roubles ($357 million), state news agency TASS reported. Life comes at you fast! Moshkovich, a former member of the upper house of Russia's legislature who Forbes says has a fortune of $2.7 billion, was arrested last week alongside another senior Rusagro executive. Last Thursday, a Moscow court placed him in pre-trial detention for two months. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. TASS reported that the charges against Moshkovich relate to a deal to buy an 85% stake in the Solnechnie Produkty oil and fats company from its founder, in return for an investment that did not take place. Moshkovich has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution of Moshkovich, who started out selling computers amid the chaos of post-Soviet Russia before building one of Russia's most powerful agricultural holdings, sent shockwaves through Russia's business elite. It is the highest-profile arrest of a Russian businessman since the 2018 arrest of Summa shipping and logistics group founder Ziyavudin Magomedov and the 2014 house arrest of AFK Sistema shareholder Vladimir Yevtushenkov. ($1 = 84.1000 roubles)

So right off the bat let’s cover the obvious:

Moshe-kovich is not Russian

Wait, I thought Putin had arrested all the oligarchs upon coming to power?

If he is being charged for 1/3 of a billion in embezzlement he probably stole more

Liberals and big business interests in the West are complaining that Putin’s FSB will have him killed in prison, but I strongly doubt that this will be the case. This is just a shake down, not a hit job.

Now, on its own this is just more mafia-style inter-oligarchic squabbling.

BOOOOOORING!

What makes the story interesting is the connection of Moshkovich to Thiel-Trump circles in America. To tell that story, let me first ask you a question: have you heard of David Sacks?

Sacks was appointed Trump’s “Crypto Czar” in December of 2024 and he was the guy who launched Trump’s recent scam coins. This “American” appointee is basically the money-launderer for this “Russian” oligarch. He is a prominent supporter of Solana (SOL) which is a scam coin and a scam network for Indo-Judeo crypto rug pulls and MONEY LAUNDERING! Sacks has publicly endorsed the blockchain platform and invested in it through Multicoin Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in cryptocurrency projects.