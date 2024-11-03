I haven’t been chronicling the news much in recent days because I’ve been on the road. Also, it doesn’t make sense for me to keep chronicling without another fundraiser first. Nobody reads my open news coverage and then signs up to support the blog. No, they only do that when I drop a paywalled long essay and nothing else for some time. Starved of content, people grudgingly sign up.

Well, the headline says it all.

President Lukashenko revealed that Putin was ordered to back down and leave Kiev despite the fact that it would have ended the Not-War before it started. Here you go:

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that in 2022, when the Russian military was near Kiev, Ukrainian generals wanted to contact Vladimir Putin through him. "They were already on the outskirts of Kiev, there were troops on the outskirts of Kiev. Nobody restrained them, - Lukashenko cites words RIA Novosti. “The Ukrainian generals called me and asked me to contact Putin through me to stop ***** and somehow surrender.” Lukashenko added that after "the rest connected with Putin [he means NATO] and began to put pressure on Putin," troops from Kiev were withdrawn. "And then what? There were already troops in Kiev. The capture of the capital is a checkmark [he means a fete accompli]. What, the military in Russia did not understand this? Understood. Yet they once again believed [the promises of their Western partners]. And what is the result? We see it now," said the leader of Belarus. Earlier, Putin stated that in 2022 the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were not going to storm Kiev, discussions on this topic are speculation. “It was an operation to force the Kiev regime to peace,” the Russian president said in June at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Putin explained that Russia withdrew troops from Kiev, as it was assured that this was a necessary condition for reaching agreements during the negotiations. "But the next day, the Kiev leadership staged a dirty provocation in Buch, using it as an excuse for refusing agreements," he said.

And there you have it, folks. Here is the audio version if you don’t believe me.

Read ‘em and weep, ZAnon-coper!

So much for “strategic feint”.

Ha!

…

I actually shared this “revelation” with a ZAnon-believing diehard recently.

The response was this:

“Ah, but that is just what they want you to believe. Why would Luka reveal this? They are trying to score a moral victory against their enemies. To explain to the world that they did everything that they could to avoid war. It is clever propaganda.”

It is funny, but denials like this sound like something Kiev or Washington would put out there as well.

They would argue:

“Oh, Moscow/Minsk is just saying this for propaganda, they really are our mortal enemies and fighting this war 110% seriously. Don’t pay attention to anything that contradicts this narrative. And yeah, we’re going to need to send another trillion to Zelensky and Bibi next month. Have you heard about how hardcore Tehran is? Yeah, totally a serious threat. More money, please!”

So, once again, we have a kind of convergence of the narrative occurring because it serves the interests of both sides.

Both sides benefit from pretending that the war is real and totally serious. That is why ZAnon’s prophets also serve Western interests even though they supposedly cheer for BRICS Multipolarity or whatever. Because their goal is to portray Putin or Tehran as a serious threat to globalism when they aren’t really. But by setting up this boogeyman, they can justify a war against a non-threat that they are sure to win. This setup should be kind of obvious at this point. But what is even more obvious is that all of the big info-personalities are spooks or working for spooks or trying out to work for the spooks. All of them. And all of it self-admitted — they’ve bragged about it even! And you’d think that this late in the game the peasantry would have learned to disregard anything said by a spook, but you’d be wrong. That would be anti-spookist/ism of them and it causes them too much moral anguish to doubt the moral integrity of overlords, I guess.

But I really had only one key message that I wanted to convey to my readers today. It is somewhat related to Lukashenko just casually blowing up the entire ZAnon narrative by admitting that the Russian withdrawal from Kiev wasn’t a strategic feint but a result of Putin being promised something by his Western partners and him being pressured to pull out … only to be tricked, yet again.

All that aside, I need you to realize the following:

