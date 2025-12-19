The Slavland Chronicles

Patriot
15hEdited

> ... and the mindless mendacity of Moscow in the background, which covertly helps the West achieve its aims and then acts surprised, publicly, when guns are turned to aim at them.

As I keep saying, Russia has been a covert, unofficial member of NATO for the last 30+ years!

Russia helped NATO indirectly and behind the scenes with close to all of their targets including Serbia, Belarus, Armenia, Libya, Ukraine (2014 coup), North Korea, Syria, etc. Ukraine mess was just something that got out of control.

This means that Russia has committed crimes against world peace and humanity multiple times while assisting/helping NATO with their targets. It's guilt by association.

Also, recall that Putin asked Bill Clinton for Russia's NATO membership. Putin admitted that to Oliver Stone. https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/in-his-interview-with-oliver-stone-vladimir-putin-suggested-russia-joining-nato-to-bill-clinton/article18965562.ece

rakyat kecil
16h

Sorry I forget to compliment you on informing me of the incident regarding the quran burning and Kadyrovs sons assault on the perpetrator and Putins directive to send offenders to Chechnya, also the 14 year old arrested for criticising the assault and his treatment which certainly reinforces that Putin uses the same methods as Stalin but with a little more subtlety to not scare the horses. He is s..t scared of the Chechnyans for obvious reasons but not fearful of the benign Russian folk.

