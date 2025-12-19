I was doom-scrolling Twitter when I saw the following clip from a speech by Lukashenko crop up. I strongly disavow the hatefulness expressed in this speech:

People forget that you used to be able to embed Twitter videos into Substack, but that they cut this feature out to compete with Twitter better, succeeding only in just making Substack worse.

Anyway.

Lukashenko said these comments as part of his “Charm Offensive” targeted at the West. If his comments are to be believed, he has just openly thrown in his lot with Washington now. But he’s also extremely clumsy, apparently, and has a habit of saying the quiet part out loud. This is because, probably, at his heart Lukashenko is a bumbling gym class teacher with a rustic personality and people tend to revert back to their factory settings more and more as they age.

Luka also recently caved to Washington’s demands that he step down. Here:

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has called himself an “outgoing” president who doesn’t want to pass over his problems to new generation. “I am an outgoing president, I often say this. And I don’t want the problems that have emerged during my presidency to be shifted onto new generations,” he said in an interview with the US’ Newsmax TV.

Then he called for friendship with the Analic-Satanists-Soros of the West.

According to the Belarusian leader, he wants to establish good relations between Minsk and Washington and called on his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to get over the differences that surfaced in 2020 when the United States and other Western countries supported anti-government protests in Belarus. “Each generation should resolve their problems by themselves. Our generation, Trump, Lukashenko have problems and we must resolve them,” he added. Lukashenko said in May that he “slightly lingered” in power to train a new generation of those who will rule the country. In August, he said that he did not plan to run for another presidential term. Lukashenko has been Belarus’ president since 1994.

This is the Assad strategy being used against Lukashenko, clearly.

And his replacements are being prepared as we speak — we know this because Lukashenko has let the opposition figures who organized mass protests against his government with the support of Moscow and Washington, out of prison. That’s what Assad was forced to do, even to pay the pensions of soldiers who had fought against his government to boot, thanks to Putin’s pressure.

Formally, he got a lifting of sanctions on export of fertilizer to the EU out of it.

Informally, he probably got safety guarantees or pledges to not persecute him and his family should he step down from office or something which are not worth the paper they are written on.

In the long term, Belarus will be the next front opened up against Russia and it has all the same problems as Ukraine. Before that though, we will probably have Kazakhstan adopt a position of open hostility towards Russia and start some pogroms against remnant Russian diasporas for good measure to trigger another proxy showdown.

Here:

Kazakhstan is moving ahead with a $1 billion plan to build NATO-standard artillery ammunition factories to reduce its reliance on Russian models—a shift that has already drawn sharp criticism from Moscow, where officials have labeled the move “unfriendly”, according to reporting by The Moscow Times on December 17. The initiative marks a significant shift for the Central Asian state, which has historically lacked domestic production not only of artillery ammunition and mines, but even small-arms cartridges. (…) Under the ASPAN project, the four planned plants will manufacture both legacy-type munitions and NATO-standard ammunition. The first facility is expected to come online in 2027, according to RTVI, with the remaining plants to follow in subsequent phases. The announcement has drawn a sharp response from Russian officials. Alexey Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s defense committee, described Kazakhstan’s move as “unfriendly” toward Russia. “We try not to notice how a seemingly brotherly republic has briskly abandoned not only the Russian language but even Cyrillic. How they set up ‘yurts of resilience’ in support of Ukraine. And now they are switching to NATO standards for ammunition, clearly planning to abandon Russian weapons models in the future and replace them with Western ones,” Zhuravlev told Gazeta.ru.

If you want to read more about Kazakhstan, I recounted a caper about how Eduard Limonov tried to launch a rebellion there, only to be arrested by Putin’s FSB.

Solzhenitsyn and Limonov Could Have Saved the Russians in Kazakhstan ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ · April 4, 2023 This is not going to be an extensive overview of the post-Soviet history of Kazakhstan. Like I did with my article on Gongadze, this is just a human interest piece, but one that ties many different threads and themes together. It is worth mentioning the volatile situation that Kazakhstan finds itself in today and the eerie parallels that it has to the Ukraine situation, which you should already be familiar with if you read my previous deep dive articles from behind the paywall. Read full story

Back in Belarus, Lukashenko has encouraged anti-Russian fake nationalism for decades, cozied up to the West, and has a deep standing grudge against Putin and his cabal. Chances are, there will be elections followed by social strife, the covert entrance of NATO operatives into Belarus and then escalation into conflict with Russia down the line. I mean, this is clearly the plan, but it might not unfold in that way because Lukashenko was elected again in 2025 and with a 5 year term, and there is no way that NATO will wait that long to get the ball rolling.

The parallels between Yanukovitch and Lukashenko are already readily apparent. The waffling, the “sitting on two chairs” strategy, the deliberate fomenting of internal anti-Russian cultural propaganda, the misplaced delusion that Minsk can cut a deal with the West that will be honored and the mindless mendacity of Moscow in the background, which covertly helps the West achieve its aims and then acts surprised, publicly, when guns are turned to aim at them.

If you want to read about how Wagner tried to topple Lukashenko on the Kremlin’s orders read this:

II. Who Is Alexander Lukashenko Really? ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ · Feb 19 We’re going to skip ahead in our investigation to the very end, to make things more fun and to spice things up. Last time we spoke about Luka’s early ambitions and how he was elevated to power by the KGB, Gorbachev’s government, his close friendship with Yeltsin and the poisonous ideology that he has embraced for his fledgeling statelet to sew the seeds of anti-Russian sentiment in Belarussians for generations to come. Read full story

And if you want to read up on how a young Luka was chosen to be the anti-Russian leader of Belarus by the KGB, read this:

I. Who is Alexander Lukashenko Really? ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ · Feb 13 I’ve written about Lukashenko before in passing, and almost always positively. When comparing him to Putin, Luka does come off as a true crusader for truth and justice and all the good things against all of the bad. Even more so when compared to the ethnic psychopaths in power all over Ukraine. But I always knew that further investigation would eventually be necessary, even though I held off on doing it because I knew of the intense distress that it would cause some of my readers. People need to believe in someone or something and they don’t take kindly to having their political idols undermined. I will try to be as gentle and even-handed as possible when dealing with the material though. Read full story

And that’s all I’ve got for today.

Also: support for the blog has been flagging again, and that’s just not fair, frankly.

I really wish I had more people signing up to be Stalkers. I mean, I just compare my numbers to any of the big Z-people, still, after years of them being wrong about everything and I start sobbing quietly into my phone.

I do this every night from 8:00 - 8:14 PM, regularly, ritually.

Can my opinion on the masses fall any lower? I really don’t want to feel this way about people, but I keep seeing evidence of their viciousness and stupidity and docility piling up year after year. Hell, I just yesterday got flamed out on by some right-wing streamer on Twitter for my pointing out that the Neodarwinian model had serious conceptual flaws. And then I got into a debate with some South African streamer on the ‘stack with 35k followers who had previously invited me on his show, but who believes that Anglos are the true lost nation of Israel based on his reading of the Hebrew Bible. He ended up calling me a Zionist-Satanist and alt-f4ing.

…

People treat their beliefs, whatever they are, as a religion.

And religion in all of its manifestations and forms is the greatest enemy of mankind. It is not confined to what people usually think of when they talk about religion though. You don’t need incense and candles for religion to manifest like a cold sore or a hemorrhoid in the minds of men. And the great obstacle that we face is religious thinking as it applies to any and all issues and fields of life.

It applies to geopolitics too, of course.

To foreign policy, where most Anglosphere country Christians believe that God is effecting his will on the world through the machinations of the pirate base known as Israel. To Russia, where even non-religious Russians have been taught to believe that their suffering and exploitation makes the world a better place for negros through Dostoevskian metaphysics. To EUrope, which has adopted a total religion of negation, where everything that had any place in European history is now essentially illegal, and its antithesis held up as the new religious standard.

But we have to reject religious-style thinking. Dogmas, axioms, faith-based arguments, group consensus, trusting expert opinion — all of these are feminine based modes of thinking and therefore tyrannical. Instead, we need to approach reality calmly, rationally, and scientifically — like men of good character used to be able to do.

Sadly, these are now completely alien concepts to the average person.

And as a result, only the preachers make any money or garner any attention to their message. Putin as the messiah, Trump as the Chosen One, Xi as the noble pagan resistance or whatever. That’s the kind of stuff that sells to the religiogoyim.