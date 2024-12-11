Since we have 400 new readers here since Assad fled Syria, I thought I’d restate the premise of this blog. I simply translate and share patriotic dissident perspectives from within Russia. This right-of-Kremlin community has a very good track record of being right, which is why I have had a good track record of being right.

I thought I’d share some of their takes on the Syria situation.

Moscow — Third Rome (Orthodox schismatics):

TRIUMPH OF THE TURKISH SULTAN... Putin lost to Erdogan everywhere and in everything possible! Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with young people in Gaziantep that there are two leaders left in the world with a long term and experience in politics - he and Vladimir Putin: "Right now we are the two leaders in the world. Now there are only me and Putin left. I am not saying this because it is me, I am speaking on the matter. But I have been in power for 22 years. Putin has been for almost as long. At the moment, of course, the diplomatic process is ongoing. I hope that we will be able to continue these dialogues." Yes, we must give credit to the Russian creator of cunning plans - during his rule, he managed to lose to Turkey everywhere possible. Turkey, from a NATO backwater, with eternal economic problems and an endless war with the Kurds, has turned under Erdogan into a serious regional power. Under the guise of a partnership and dialogue with Putin, Erdogan threw us out of Transcaucasia - Azerbaijan after the Karabakh triumph is almost a new Turkish province, Armenia waved goodbye to Moscow and left the CSTO, Georgia and Abkhazia are under the closest geopolitical and economic attention of Ankara. There is nothing to say about Central Asia - it has completely fallen under the US, Great Britain and Turkey within the framework of the "Greater Turan" project. Now the Turkish sultan has driven us out of Syria, concentrating the fate of our Syrian group in his hands and receiving an effective lever of influence on Moscow. Worst of all, Turkey with its project has already penetrated Russian soil and is strengthening its positions in the Muslim regions of our Motherland. Judging by how openly and aggressively the Islamization of Russia is proceeding, Moscow is clearly counting on joining this project itself on the rights of a raw materials appendage and junior partner, which are customary for the Russian "elite". In their opinion, there is nothing else left for liberal Russia - the West gave it a kick in the ass and closed the gas trough, China is twisting its arms, knocking down prices for Russian raw materials. Maybe at least they will give it a place in the "Great Turan", and at the same time a loophole to the West... Here it is - the price of betrayal of the Russian Spring and the deliberate destruction in 2014 of the Russian project for the revival of an independent great power. Lord Jesus Christ, through the prayers of the Most Holy Theotokos and all the Saints, have mercy and save Holy Rus', the coming Orthodox Russian Tsar, the cathedral and His army! Grant us a victorious Tsar, liberation from the Jewish yoke and victory over the devil and his army!

Katyusha (Orthodox-Communists):

A terrorist attack was committed yesterday in the very center of Donetsk (https://t.me/regnum_na/66607). A car with one of the major representatives of the local law enforcement system was blown up. He died. His wife, who was also in the car, was seriously injured - her leg was torn off, she is now in intensive care. Preliminary, plastic explosives were planted under the bottom of the man's Toyota Land Cruiser - about 100 grams in TNT equivalent. A reward was put on the head of this man in Ukraine - he was accused of the death of "captured Azov soldiers" when the zone was hit by Ukrainian missiles. That's their logic. And they dealt with the man. And is it any wonder? When enemy agents calmly kill our combat officers in Russian cities (https://t.me/putnik1lv/8973), and Zelensky openly threatens to kill Putin when he says that “…Perhaps Ukraine will have to survive someone in Moscow in order to achieve all its goals.” There is nothing surprising about this. Simply because the Banderites themselves walk around without looking back. And they are not afraid that they will be overtaken anywhere. We are still “nothing like that.” How disgusting, friends.

Zergulio (Z-vets)

And here, in fact, is one of the lessons of Syria, clearly https://t.me/rsotmdivision/23616, thousands of columns of soldiers of the Syrian army, cowardly running wherever their eyes look. Having abandoned their positions, weapons and equipment. Syria was not killed by terrorists, but by endless, long-term lies at all levels. In all industries. Bashar al-Assad was probably informed 24/7 that the army was happy with everything (here is a survey) and fully provided for (here is a piece of paper). The population is happy (here is a table), the country's course is supported by 99% of voters (here are the statistics). As a result, the persecution of the dissatisfied intensified, the degree of lies increased. And so on for years. There were fewer dissatisfied people who openly spoke about problems. There were more bravura reports. And two Syrias appeared. Virtual and real. In the virtual one, everything was fine, the terrorists were defeated, there were bright prospects, development. And the real one, made of shit and sticks, was already tottering. And one kick was enough to fall apart to the ground. The Syrian authorities lied too much and too often to themselves and to each other. And as a result, they completely lost touch with reality, with what was happening "in the field". This is an extremely important lesson for the whole world, not just Russia. But for us, given our confrontation with the US and NATO, such things need to be eradicated even more mercilessly. And they objectively exist. For example, the national projects "Volga Recovery" and "Protection of Baikal" for hundreds of billions. Or the "defeated and thrown back" sabotage and reconnaissance group of Ukronazis in the Kursk region on August 6, remember? Well, returning to the video. Objectively, in such a situation, neither Russia, nor Iran, nor anyone else could do anything. The number of the Syrian army at the beginning of 2024 was 130,000 people with equipment, artillery, air defense and aviation. In reality it was 0 (ZERO).

So, these posters are drawing parallels between Assad’s Potemkin government and Putin’s government.

Do you see what they are driving at?

This war in Ukraine is very similar to the situation in Syria. In reality, the Syrian war was lost in 2016. Assad’s government was weak and enjoyed little popular support. They had no real allies. No real will to resist the West. This is nigh-identical to the situation with Donbass and Putin’s government. You wouldn’t know how weak Putin’s position is because there hasn’t been a successful coup in Moscow yet and because the Z-propaganda is still being churned out to act like Russia is winning. The Kremlin just came out with this whopper of a statement that proves my point. Here:

❗Key comments by Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR): ◻ The West may, in the medium term, try to unleash a global armed conflict, with the epicenter in Eurasia; ◻ The West is fully prepared to resort to extreme measures to hold on to its dominance; ◻ The United States is losing the initiative on all fronts, from the Middle East to Asia and Africa, and is suffering outright failures in the post-Soviet domain;

He made this statement two days after losing all of Syria.

Meanwhile, Transdniestria is marooned, Abkhazhians are rioting, Georgians are maidan’ing in Tbilisi, Donetsk just had a bomb go off in town assassinating a Russian official, NATO missiles are raining down on Russian territory, UAF troops occupy 1991 borders Russian land, Finland joined NATO, Kazakhstan is anti-Russian and a large chunk of head-choppers in Syria hail from Uzbekistan.

But apparently, Russia has the Anal-Saxons right where they want them!

◻ The Anglo-Saxons have resorted to flagrant terror and attempts to physically eliminate opponents, a prime example of this is the assassination attempt targeting Slovakia’s PM Fico; ◻ Regarding the threats against Vucic and Orban: Dynamic leaders of the emerging multipolar world are under attack by the Anglo-Saxons;

Vuvic sells Serbian weapons to Ukraine, pursues NATO integration. Not a serious statement.

◻ According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the post-Soviet realm remains a priority target for attacks by American and British intelligence agencies. About Russia’s Special Military Operation ➖ The Ukrainian forces are on the brink of collapse; ➖ Russia is close to achieving its set goals, the strategic initiative on all fronts belongs to the Russian military;

Russia’s goals were denazification and demilitarization.

Neither have been accomplished.

But OK.

➖ The Zelensky regime has completely lost its legitimacy and, as a result, its ability to negotiate; ➖ The West plans to fight Russia down to the last Ukrainian, and then force the Balts, East Europeans, and Germans to fight in the future; ➖ Further escalation will not lead to the exhaustion of Russia, as Washington and London believe, rather it will culminate in the strategic defeat of the West itself.

But there actually was an SMO on Moscow a few years ago that I both predicted and covered intensively.

Let’s recap what happened then.

Within 48 hours, a group of armed men 4000 strong were on the border of Moscow oblast’. About the same amount of HTS troops were used to take Aleppo, initially. Did Prigozhin think that he could conquer the whole city in a Stalingrad-like siege? No, he was hoping for his allies to jump into action and his enemies to switch sides, like what happened in Syria with all of the cities that were taken without a shot being fired in the process. Thing hung on the edge of knife. Would Moscow’s elites side with Prigozhin or Putin?

To this day, we don’t know what the final tally within the Kremlin was.

In the end, Prigozhin got a good deal out of the mutiny and got to keep Wagner instead of having to hand it over to Shoigu (that was what precipitated the mutiny in the first place) but Putin then betrayed him, reneged on the agreement and had him assassinated.

My point is that Putin’s position was already precarious back then. A mercenary captain made it all the way to Moscow without experiencing any military resistance. The soldiers stood down, the generals refused to block the roads. Russian citizens came out into the streets to cheer him on in Rostov. Check the archives of the blog, all the proofs are there if you don’t believe me!

My point is that when the end comes for Putin, it will be quick as well.

Like Assad:

The military hates Putin and his kleptocrat government (you just have to read Russian Telegram if you don’t believe me!

Anyone with any political ideology whatsoever in Russia hates Putin and his government (Stalinists, Nationalists, Monarchists, Liberals … you name it!)

A significant portion of the elites in Moscow are part of a pro-Western Permanent Opposition that want sanctions lifted and are willing to hand over Putin to get it

Putin is losing this war and losing it in the most sloppy and bloody way possible and many Russians understand this (UAF in Kursk is undeniable)

The economy is reeling and costs for everything are shooting through the roof; the rouble has almost collapsed

Tens of millions of head-choppers from the swarthlands imported by Putin’s government that will be used as janissaries by the highest bidder

All you would have to do to depose Putin is to convince spooks like the aforementioned Naryshkin to get rid of him. Putin’s hold on power is through his FSB, which controls vast swathes of the economy, media, crime, patronage networks, etc. The other faction are the oligarchs who make up the rest of the share of the control in Russia. And we already know that many/most of the oligarchs want Putin gone. All that needs to happen is either the military or the FSB or the oligarchy moving on him to make this future potential coup a done deal.

Then, once Putin is gone, the civil war within Russia will begin, like it is happening in Syria now.

This will lead to the partition of Russia after a sufficient amount of blood has been spilled along these “national republic” lines. This will be sold as national determinism or Liberalism or anti-colonialism or whatever when the time comes. Putin’s strategy was to make himself useful to Washington, but it seems that he was only able to buy himself some time, not any kind of ticket to the inner elite club. He remains expendable, although he has done a fantastic job preparing Russia for dissolution and disintegration, just like his former boss Andropov in the KGB did, followed by Gorbachev and Yeltsin, of course.

The only reason why the war in Donbass has not been lost yet, as far as I can tell, is because Slavs are fighting it, not Arabs. The Arab people are a mixed race of weak and girly people who are inferior in all aspects to almost all other cultures on the planet. Stupidity and pettiness and cowardice is part of their culture and their very genetic code. They only have loyalty to their own swarthy hides and can only prey opportunistically on weak, defenseless foes. Usually, that enemy is other Arabs and other Muslims, which we should be very thankful for.

Point being: Arab armies are only a slightly higher tier than African warlord armies and have no sense of martial pride, which only belongs to peoples higher up along the evolutionary chain of humanity, clearly. They are “aboriginals” as Prigozhin often referred to the rebel groups fighting in Syria. Russian soldiers and advisors have also been complaining about Assad’s “army” for years now in the most explicit, racial, and pejorative terms possible. Here is the latest viral video making the rounds of the Russian soldier cussing out the SAA troops who threw down their arms and fled along the road. Thousands of them marching along the road instead of fighting.

Meanwhile, masses of Arabs in places like Germany are already taking to the streets waving head-chopper flags and celebrating Assad’s ouster.

The CIA, MI6, the KGB and Mossad have spent decades promoting the resurgence of Islam from its near-collapse at the turn of the 20th century. They do this because they know that Abrahamism is a powerful weapon to be used against Nationalism, which is a vastly superior system that allows nations to resist Judeo-Anglo Globalism. They will now use these Abrahamists against Iran now, which is a secular country (the Persians are, anyway) pretending to be Islamic because the mullahs were put into power by the CIA to wreck the country from within.

Then they will turn their attention to Russia.