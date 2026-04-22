Yesterday, the Banyagate thing escalated, with Zyuganov, the head of the bought and paid for controlled opposition mainstream Communist party, giving a Duma address warning that a revolution was coming, and that Banya would be the precipitating factor of it.

Wait, sorry.

It is Bonya we’re talking about, not Banya. Banya is a character on Seinfeld.

Incredible writing.

Of course, neither Banya nor Bonya have a single original thought in their own heads. Banya blatantly steals Jerry’s material and swims in Jerry’s wake. Bonya blew her way to the position that she’s in now, where she can, apparently, decide the fate of the Russian nation with her Instagram videos.

What is Zyuganov actually bloviating about though?

Some whore with fake lips is not the issue or an oracle of the future, clearly.

He and the others around him who are now speaking out against the Kremlin (but never naming names) are warning that the country is teetering on the brink of revolution and dissolution. But this doesn’t make any sense. I mean, are they threatening to go out into the streets and topple the government? No, that is the exact opposite of what they are saying. They are saying that SOMEONE is planning to drive the economy into dissolution and revolution. Who is this SOMEONE though?

Let us apply process of elimination to solving the mystery.

First, there are no massive protests going on in Russia now.

In fact, literally all gatherings are illegal now, still, to prevent the spread of COVID. You cannot go out and organize anything, let alone anything political involving crowds of more than five people. Me, I’m not a fan of protests, because protests are never the preferred means by which the people that I support seek redress …

… but weekend protesting in the downtown is a way of life for office plankton, intellekshuals, and other subhuman city riff-raff to get their social fix in. It is an entire lifestyle that was suddenly completely quashed literally over night when COVID started.

Are we worried that these people are going to rise up from the coffee shops and topple the FSB regime?

Ridiculous.

So, who is it really?

Is it the Chechen guy on Ukrainian and Swedish TV who says that he will organize an Islamic overthrow of Moscow using immigrants?

Stranger things have happened, I suppose.

But this man is an illegal radical, and I doubt that the worry cited by Bonya, Banya, Zyuganov and others is that some Islamist warlord is going to march on Moscow. If it was, they’d just name him and say so.

No, no, no.

Who are they afraid of and who do they think is trying to bring the country to the brink, like in 1917? If its not the Liberals camped out in Riga, and it’s not some Chechen warlord camped out in Germany (or Turkey?) … who is this phantom menace that is bringing the country to the point of dissolution and ruin?

Why can’t they name this hidden enemy?