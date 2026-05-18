The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Ben Nassrudin's avatar
Ben Nassrudin
16h

Pepe Escobarmitzvah 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍

Totally agree and feeling the same "I m so fucking fed up of all this circus"

Please have a rest, and fill your mind with funny and or beautiful images, videos, landscapes, movies, music...

You need it and deserve it.

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Hyperbohemian's avatar
Hyperbohemian
14h

Can't top Escobarmitzvah, holy shit lmao.

But I feel it too. I've been promising people (mostly Dr Livci) up and down that I'd do another politics piece, but every time I sit down to write I just really don't see the point. The things I want to say I can (and have) just say in a Note and leave it at that.

Do take a break from the circus. The years spent here won't leave you overnight.

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