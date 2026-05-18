The random and non-SMO related drone debris is falling from the sky again, causing fires and regrettable accidents. It’s just a seasonal thing in Russia, like rainstorms in summer, they come and go. Just an act of God, really.

Seems to me that Kiev only ever escalates and Putin only ever backs down.

Now they’re bombing civilian infrastructure in Moscow itself. What will be the punishment for this? Say the answer out loud with me:

Absolutely nothing.

Does Bunker Boy even know about these attacks? At this point, I genuinely don’t know what to think about his mental state or access to information.

But if someone wanted to portray Putin’s regime as weak and incompetent and unwilling to defend Russia … which, all of these things are true, by the way … I could think of no better way to demonstrate this than to start a bombing campaign over Russia.

This has been in the works for a long time.

Luckily, Putin has been bombing Ukrainian civilian infrastructure for years now. Destroying the power grid and making the lives of ordinary Ukrainians annoying and difficult for no discernible military or political reason other than to engender spite aimed at Russians, if I had to guess.

Now this bombing campaign gets to be turned around and used against Russia.

Because, why not?

Fair is fair, no?

Putin bombs their power stations, train station and airports (not the ones that NATO uses though) and now Zelensky returns the favor. Meanwhile, we are being assured by the Kremlin press that peace is just around the corner. Putin agreed to all of Washington’s demands, so that must mean that, surely, after a year of waiting, peace will be declared by Trump soon, right?

R-right?

Four+ years into the SMO and the UAF is now launching drone wave attacks on civilian infrastructure in Moscow. If we were to plot this on a timeline, you would clearly see that the line only ever goes up in the direction of escalation, depth of attack, total damage inflicted, accuracy, range of targets, intensity, brazenness and so on.

But that just means that NATO is “desperate”, right?

When smoke starts rising from your capital city, that’s just more proof of how hard you’re winning, if you really think about it.

Look at Gaza — has there ever been a group of people that have been winning as hard as the Gazans have, recently? See, the more your enemy bombs, the more that means that you’re winning, because getting bombed means you’re more moral and that means that God is on your side, and that means that you get to go to heaven, and that’s what Communist-Pagans like Slavlander doesn’t understand.

Just look at all this winning!

Look at how moral these dead people and their relatives are!

Look at how many martyrs have been sent to heaven by the Satanic Globalists of Anus!

Wonderful.

Fills my heart with pious joy.

I only pray that the Judeo-Christian god blesses the neighborhoods of the people who cheer this sort of thing on with the same kind of salvation in due time. Amen.

…

Meanwhile, we have had credible rumors that Trump is indeed trying to buy Nordstream II for pennies from out under the Kremlin that have circulated in the media for the last year since Anchorage.

I believe that this is what was agreed to in Alaska. Details and speculations have simply been leaking out into the media and largely ignored.

Basically, to stave off his own toppling, Putin is selling off everything that he can to buy borrowed time for his own wretched hide. Working to topple Assad with the Turks and Americans and Israelis to demonstrate his usefulness, refusing to lift a finger to arm Iran, etc. All part of a concerted strategy since the time that Putin sold Milosevic out to the Hague of throwing others out in front of him to soften his own fall.

And the humiliation of getting your pipeline bombed and then forced to sell it to Trump’s cabal for pennies is just the cherry on top. Like I preach incessantly — the current system is just rival gangs fighting over looting and rent extraction rights and territorial hunting grounds.

Ideology is a smokescreen. Religion is a hoax. Citizens are cannon fodder or tax cattle. Immigrants are proxy soldiers against the natives. The wars are fake, but the massacres are real.

But, of course, even if Putin sells off the pipeline to Trump’s Jewish friends, that doesn’t mean that the war will end. In fact, I see absolutely no reason for the war to end at all. Every single day that it continues is a great victory for Washington and a disaster for peoples of Russia and Ukraine who are being butchered and impoverished and lied to the whole while.

…

That’s it, I’m taking a break from covering the news.

I’m tired of telling the same story over and over again — Washington humiliates Putin, Ukraine escalates while the Kremlin does nothing, more dead and dying and no end in sight, only more lying.

I’d rather spend some time talking about pagan fairytales again.

Also: please support the blog. Seriously. Do this now. Go to BuyMeaCoffee and throw some money at me because you and I both know that I’ve gone above and beyond to earn it at this point. Compare my track record with that of Duplicitus or Big Sperg or Scott Griffter or Pepe Escobarmitzvah or MacBoomer or … help me come out with some more creative insulting names at least please, guys!