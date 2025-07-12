There is this pervasive narrative that Russia was part of some alliance, sometimes referred to as “The Axis of Resistance” against NATO and Israel. The countries considered to be in this alliance with Russia have been the Shi’ite controlled ones in the Middle East. So, that included Syria (Alawites), Lebanon (Hezbollah), and Iran.

Writers who created the Z-narrative as we know it now like The Saker famously explained this in cultural and moral and religious terms as a convergence in shared values over gay sex and Abrahamic eschatological prophecies, essentially. Saker (Andrei Raevsky) was a NATO spook based in Florida who had cut his teeth working with the mujahideen in Afghanistan and then Islamic groups fighting against Serbia (sponsored by Iran) in former Yugoslavia. He was also an advocate for Islamic immigration into Europe and Russia.

All that aside, the major problem with this “Shi’ite - Orthodox Moral Alliance” is that it didn’t include Azerbaijan in its narrative. This is a problem because Azerbaijan is also Shi’ite. But, despite this, they are close with Turkey, Israel and fund various jihadi and criminal groups inside the borders of the Russian Federation with their huge amounts of oil and gas money. So much for Shi’itism being some sort of ideological cure against cooperating with the Israelis.

What is worse, the history of Azerbaijan is key to understanding Russo-Persian relations, which are anything but amiable. In short, Russia and Persia have been battling for Northern Iran/Azerbaijan for centuries.

A Short History of Hate Between Persia and Russia

The Russian Empire conquered and carved off the territory known now as Azerbaijan from Iran some two centuries ago. The Treaty of Gulistan (1813) ceded much of the Caucasus, including parts of modern Azerbaijan (e.g., Baku, Ganja, and Shirvan), to Russia.

Then in 1826–1828 we have the Second Russo-Persian War. This ends with the Treaty of Turkmenchay which (1828) formalized Russia’s control over the remaining territories north of the Aras River, including Nakhchivan and Yerevan.

This fully incorporated present-day Azerbaijan into the Russian Empire.

If we fast forward a century then in April 1920, the Red Army invaded after the collapse of the Russian Empire in 1917 and Azerbaijan declaring independence as the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918. This independence was short-lived because by April 1920, the Bolshevik 11th Red Army, supported by local Azerbaijani Bolsheviks, invaded Baku, overthrowing the ADR and establishing the Azerbaijan Soviet Republic. By December 1922, Azerbaijan was incorporated into the Soviet Union as part of the Transcaucasian SFSR, alongside Armenia and Georgia.

From that point onwards, the war in Persian-claimed territories expands to the borders of modern-day Iran itself. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Iran, alongside the United Kingdom, occurred in August 1941 during World War II. This is known as the Anglo-Soviet Invasion of Iran or Operation Countenance. Iran, strategically located between the Middle East and the Soviet Union, was critical for the Persian Corridor, a route for transporting supplies from the Persian Gulf to Soviet territory via Iran and the Caucasus.

To make matters worse, Iran, under Reza Shah Pahlavi, was officially neutral but had close economic ties with Germany. German engineers, advisors, and intelligence operatives were active in Iran, although largely bumbling and ineffective. Fears that Iran could become a German foothold or ally, threatening Allied oil fields in the Middle East and supply routes to the USSR were enough to justify the invasion.

Long story short, the Iranians didn’t put up any significant resistance and their army quickly and totally collapsed, leading to a quick victory for the Allies. To add insult to injury, the Soviets used Azerbaijani and Turkmen auxiliary forces to take Tehran from the North, while the British used Indian (Sikh) auxiliaries to reach Tehran from the South. British Petroleum pipelines and oilfields were secured in Iran, and remain a key constant in the true politics of the region and in Azerbaijan as well.

Politically savvy Iranians know this history, and they still harbor a grudge at Russia because of what happened.

Finally, if you read my essay on Andropov’s invasion of Afghanistan, you would know that the USSR was basically dead-set on invading Iran again by 1979. That was the year in which the CIA sent Khomenei over from Paris to lead a coup against the Shah. The Soviet military also had their guy waiting to go and seize power in Tehran as well. But a deal was struck between Andropov and his Western cousins from the shtetl. Meanwhile, the Shah had been lured away to America by his Rockefeller friends for cancer treatment, giving the coup a green light to start. The Americans spent the better part of a year supporting Khomenei and giving him intel on Saddam and encouraging him to fight that bloody war in which Iranians were hopelessly outgunned and outmatched by Saddam’s army.

The CIA Khomenei Project

The Iraq-Iran war was the meatgrinder of its time, but for the Persian peoples first and foremost, who were disproportionately subjected to the slaughter, mostly because of the incompetence or perfidy of their own government.

Also, it was only the last minute KGB intervention to redirect Soviet forces into Afghanistan that saved the Iranian government from Moscow’s coup, which would have made it another Soviet satellite state. Jimmy Carter had to publicly declare that Washington considered Iran to be their turf, and that the oil operations there were considered off-limits and a pretext for war. Iran might have become the flashpoint for a true showdown between the USSR and the USSA, although this is not known by anyone anymore.

Generally speaking, Iran was always seen as a very weak and inconsequential state in the region — more of a playground for other powers than a power in its own right. The Soviet military estimated that the government wouldn’t last longer than a week against their efforts. The Americans effected their revolution virtually overnight. The older Iranian generation still remembers state-issued propaganda from the Mullahs (CIA stooges) declaring Moscow to be an implacable enemy of the Islamic world (and Iran).

If you would like confirmation of some of my points, you could listen to Tucker’s interview with a CIA expert about how the CIA installed the current government in Tehran:

The two spooks chatting in the above clip will admit most of the facts that I outlined above are 100% true, by the way. But they cleverly pretend that, at some point, Khomenei and his government went rogue; that the CIA suffered “blowback” from backing the wrong horse. Basically, that they accidentally installed someone who was secretly anti-American all along into power and have been unable to deal with him since.

This is absolute nonsense.

But this is the same narrative that is used for Putin or Saddam or any other leader that apparently “went rogue” and now has to be put down like a mad dog. Journalists like Tucker will admit that they were put in place by the same people seeking to topple them now, but they will never question the “going rogue” part of the narrative.

But what if these puppets never actually went rogue at all?

What if they are still doing what they were always supposed to be doing?

Tucker and his expert friends will never notice the clear and established pattern of Washington putting assets into power only to topple them later. They would have you believe that the CIA is bumbling and incompetent — constantly putting men into power that go rogue on them and effect “blowback” which then necessitates costly and morally lamentable wars to fix the problem. Tucker admits in the interview that Saddam was a CIA project, as was Khomenei. But then, somehow and at some point, the narrative goes that they both went rogue.

Again: I would simply point out that they DIDN’T go rogue.