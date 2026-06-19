Well, there is no way to softball the footage coming out of Moscow of refineries blowing up, apartment blocks getting hit, towers being struck and Muslims calling out to Allah as they film these videos. Yes, a lot of these recent drone strikes are being filmed by non-Russians, which shows how out of control Putin’s open-borders immigration policy is. You simply don’t get dozens of videos coming out of Ukraine uploaded by Muslims gawking at Russian drones striking Ukrainian facilities.

More curiously, we don’t see much active air defense in any of these videos.

Drone after drone casually glide in one after another. And the Z accounts assure us that of the almost 600 drones shot down, only 7 got through. Well, maybe.

Either way, here is the situation as it stands now.

Russia is running out of fuel — this is because the refineries continue to be taken offline. Ukraine gets its fuel from the West, doesn’t have such problems.

Russian air defenses are either not working, turned off, or unable to protect key facilities that should, in theory, be the most heavily guarded.

There are even videos of hastily summoned soldiers with MANPADS and just guns trying to shoot the drones out of the air, which doesn’t look good at all.

There is now footage showing the oil refinery getting hit directly by a low-flying missile, not a drone. This causes the lid to fly sky high, and has inspired many memes. NAFO says that it was a Russian missile that missed its mark … and flew straight into the target that the UAF drones were aiming for. Which, OK, maybe?

The videos show pure bedlam, men not even in uniform running along the highway to try and hit the incoming drones, and missing completely.

OK.

Now, I take no joy in being right, but I have not only been proven right, I have once again underestimated how bad the situation is. Let me explain:

I always assumed that the Kremlin would at least protect their energy assets, because that’s how they all make their money. And yet, Russia has lost almost all of its refineries at the time of this writing, which were left largely undefended.

I always assumed that Moscow would be a real red line, and heavily guarded. While this isn’t the part of Moscow where the Kremlin critters and oligarchs live, it is still along the third ring road. The first is essentially the Kremlin area, the second is the prestigious inner city, and the third is considered the city limit. These attacks are right inside that third layer.

These barriers are referred to as walls Maria, Rose, and Sina.

That’s a joke.

Putin attended a meeting right after the strikes and made no mention of them and seemed extremely happy, almost as if he didnt know anything or was privy to some inside joke.

Perhaps this was just a clueless body double sent to attend yet another boring meeting. Perhaps Putin really doesn’t know what is actually going on, and is kept in a bubble. Perhaps the original Putin, referred to as “Putin Prime” died a long time ago.

Here, I’m not even sure if I am joking or not anymore.

These reactions are bizarre and macabre and the mind tries to furnish explanations.

If you want a more detailed and prescient analysis, you could read a previous report that I wrote that seemed too extreme and doomerish at the time. This is not the first bombing of Moscow, but this is definitely yet another escalation that Putin has failed to prevent.

If I had to explain the macro situation with a very general summary, it is that Trump and his team of Jews wants to gobble up Russia’s remaining assets, mostly in the lucrative energy field. The reason why the previous talks stalled out was because they were shakedowns and Putin refused the terms. Why? Because handing over the remaining assets under the Kremlin’s control would ensure the loss of loyalty of his FSB and his oligarchs, who depend on controlling these mines, fields, pipelines, etc.

The goal of the Kremlin was to try and get Washington to curb Zelensky, by offering them either real or imaginary tasty assets in Russia. This has failed, clearly. Zelensky has attacked Moscow, either with or without the approval of Washington. I lean towards “Without” because he is hitting tasty refineries that presumably Trump’s cabal wants to take over … intact. But that’s just speculation. I haven’t heard Trump condemn Zelensky’s escalations, even though this would win them brownie points with the Kremlin and fawning alt-media praise. Furthermore, it always remains in Zelensky’s interests to continue escalating the war, so that the Kremlin can’t bribe Washington into easing up on them.

As usual, I repeat my old line — Putin has walked Russia into a trap, and now no ceasefire is possible. The reason? The West doesn’t want a ceasefire. Some of you pay too much attention to media hype and refuse to simply look at the thing like you would a game of Civilization or Age of Empire or Hearts of Iron 3. In those games, the media doesn’t exist; only resources and soldiers and strategic points and manpower and commanders exist.

Just because someone on the other side filmed themselves having an emotional meltdown about rumors of a reduced aid package, well, how do I put this gently … IT DOESN’T MEAN A DAMN THING AT ALL.

Instead, look at it from Washington’s point of view dispassionately:

This is a essentially a civil war where the enemy is killing itself

Every single day weakens your prime enemy of manpower and weaponry

You yourself lose no soldiers, don’t need to pursue unpopular war policies at home

Your enemy is now totally isolated, with no friends or allies left

SO WHY WOULD YOU EVER WANT TO STOP THIS WAR?

Russia’s true terms of victory were to quickly knock out the Kiev government and prevent a prolonged war. But Putin was told by his Jewish handlers to back down and he complied. No, seriously:

Next, the goal should have been to achieve quick and overwhelming conventional victory by defeating the enemy army with your own larger and better equipped army. Putin did everything in his power to prevent this from happening and the reason we were given for his inaction were: A) this is a trap to lure NATO into (???) B) Putin is too Christian to fight a conventional war C) they are fighting a war of attrition to slaughter the entire male population of Ukraine, humanely.

I swear, if people just stopped reading shills on social media who have been proven wrong time and again, it would be so bleeding obvious what is going on here with Putin and this disaster of a war.

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