Machiavelli is easy to read and hard to understand. This is because Machiavelli is operating under a draconian Judeo-Christian censorship regime, and so he has to be very clever when mocking the political authority of the Latin Church and their hypocritical morality codes. Nowhere does this become more clear than in his commentary on Moses in The Prince and in his posthumous book, Discourse on tthe First Decade of Titus Livy.

Why do I bring this up at all?

Well, there are several reasons, and most of them are topics that Machiavelli brings up himself in his book. But for my particular purposes, I’ve often stressed on the blog how “morality is a psyop” imposed on the population by the ruling priests at any given time in history. And Machiavelli is known to history as the most immoral and evilest philosopher or political thinker ever to commit pen to paper. He’s been blamed for Hitler, for Nihilism, for the decline in Christian moral values, for making everybody’s wives fat (probably) and just about every other moral sin under the sun.

Naturally, that means I like him and I believe that he was slandered by pious hypocrites simply because he dared to speak the truth about religion and politics. Also, you will find that Machiavelli is no Marquis de Sade or Jeffrey Epstein in his personal life. Nothing about him is grotesque at all — he’s simply making political and philosophical points in his books that have great merit and are readily apparent to anyone with eyes to see. I have no problem calling him an amoral or Evil man, but that’s only because I understand that this is not an indictment of a person’s character or conscience but simply a commentary on whether the ruling elite of his time or our time like the man and his ideas or not.

Nothing more.

What was Machiavelli’s great sin then, for which his name now lives in infamy? Simple: he asserted that morality has no place in politics. Politics has its own “morality”, and it cannot be assessed by ludicrous Christian morality standards. For rulers, their actions are judged by:

success ,

state formation ,

creation of stable institutions to preserve their political order ,

the ability to control and coerce the people

Not by mercy, humility, forgiveness, or moral purity.

Doesn’t that sound like the exact indictment I throw at Putin all the time? Isn’t that why I get smeared (or feted) as the Antichrist in Slavic form? For daring to point out that morality has no place in geopolitics and that those who claim they do are committing a deception on the people?

…

Bizarrely, by speaking the truth about politics, Machiavelli is blamed for creating an immoral order of elites. People, or rather Christians, really think that the elites who had held Europe in a state of abject theocratic helotry for centuries had never even considered “realpolitik” before Machiavelli came along and corrupted their innocence with his writing. This is the equivalent of blaming Pizzagate researchers of corrupting the youth for revealing their findings on what the elite have been doing at Comet Ping Pong Pizza with the masses via the internet, or whatever.

Ignorance is once again equated with innocence, and held up as the cardinal virtue by Judeo-Christians.

But the elites already know the game, is the thing! That’s why they’re the elites in the first place — because they have access to “power knowledge” and the peasants down. Based on the morality standards of the same elite though, anyone who reveals the nature of the game is now Evil, and they, in contrast, are Good, because at least they didn’t disturb the peasants by revealing what they were secretly up to in those tunnels under Brooklyn, lined with bloody mattresses.

…

Machiavelli attacks the Latin Church in Rome as an institution and Christianity as a religion (but more subtly) in his writings. And there is nothing in Nietzsche about “slave morality” that Machiavelli has not already said four centuries earlier. The famous Machiavelli line is:

“This way of life has made the world weak and given it over as prey to wicked men.”

Machiavelli says that Christian religion “has glorified humble and contemplative men” over men of action. That is: Christianity preaches humility, passivity, contemplation rather than strength, boldness, worldly honor and courage.

Discourses II.2:

“Our religion has glorified humble and contemplative men rather than men of action. It has placed the highest good in humility, abjection, and contempt for human things. And if our religion requires men to be strong, it wishes them to be so in suffering rather than in doing.”

Machiavelli is an Italian nationalist, and he argues that Christian morality has brought the country of Italy to ruin and occupation by foreign invaders and that the Latin Church deliberately engineered a foreign policy of keeping Italy divided and weak.

Discourses I.12:

“The Church has kept and keeps our country divided. And although the Church possesses and holds temporal power, it has never been strong enough to take the whole peninsula; nor has it allowed anyone else to take it.” (…) “Thus the Church is the sole cause of the non-existence of a united Italy.”

Ancient religions, by contrast, valued “actions, bodily strength, boldness,” which, for Machiavelli, produced strong citizens more suited for civic and military life.

Discourses II.2:

“The ancient religion placed the highest good in magnanimity, bodily strength, and all the things that make men very strong. Our religion places the highest good in humility, in contempt for the world, and in patience.” (…) “If the present Christian religion still requires some strength, it is only for the endurance of suffering, not for bold deeds.”

Christian emphasis on humility and meekness disarms people and breeds cowardice, weakness, impotence in the face of worldly threats. Meanwhile, the Church does the exact opposite of what it preaches to its helots.

Discourses I.12:

“Priests have held this state by men, arms, and wealth, and have done so with more secular force than spiritual.”

Now, to prove his point, Machiavelli commits another sacrilege against Judeo-Christianity by putting the story of Moses under close scrutiny. Now that the dust has settled, I think that we can all agree that the story of Moses is absolutely grotesque and that it would be banned in any decent society. Moses is quite literally the evilest character that we have in the “Western” canon, by far. Naturally, because we live in an inverted moral and metaphysical order upheld for centuries by the Judeo-Christians, he is exalted as either the greatest or second greatest and most moral and godly men to have ever lived.

Machiavelli saw through this blatant hypocrisy, but he couldn’t point this out directly. Instead, he used another method, and highlighted the “Machiavellian” nature of Moses through a timeless psychological and rhetorical manipulation strategy (also used by PUAs who use it to trick women) known as “agree and amplify”.

Here:

So, Machiavelli’s effuse and over-the-top praise for Moses is actually a clever way of trolling the religious authorities while avoiding catching any blasphemy charges.

I’ll tell you the key claims that Machiavelli makes about Moses and religion upfront.

All political and religious orders are founded through violence

Legitimacy and hagiography is manufactured

Religion is just a political tool

These sacred leaders are only revered because they are feared

Now, Machiavelli is particular in how he refers to Moses in his book — he likes to call him the “armed prophet”. It’s subtle, but it’s a very tongue-in-cheek title to bestow on a supposedly godly man who rest his claim to authority and justifies his actions based on his direct connection to the one true god of the universe. By stressing that Moses was an armed prophet, Machiavelli is essentially saying the equivalent of, “nobody would have listened to him if he didn’t have a sword and an army, God be damned.”

“All armed prophets have conquered, and the unarmed ones have been destroyed.”

— The Prince, Ch. 6

He also commits a blasphemy by lumping Moses together with Romulus and Theseus and Cyrus in his analysis.

That is already provocative in and of itself, because Moses is a sacred figure, while the others are pagans who are condemned to Hellfire. Worse, Romulus is a literal murderer — he slays Remus with a rock because of a political dispute, which is why it is called the Roman, not Reman Empire going forward. Worse still, Theseus, Cyrus and Romulus didn’t speak to God or claim their authority from God’s Word … so why put Moses in their not-so illustrious company then?

“Such opportunities, therefore, gave these men the occasion which enabled them to form their people according to their liking; and their great abilities enabled them to recognize the opportunity. Hence it arose that Moses, Cyrus, Theseus, and Romulus would not have been able to make their institutions observed for long had they been unarmed.”

— The Prince, Ch. 6

Machiavelli is saying that they’re all essentially engaged in the same thing — politics.

He makes sure to praise Moses effusively, but it is also heavily implied that this praise is based on the fact that Moses ends up killing far more people than the other two political leaders. Machiavelli puts Moses at the top of his list of “armed prophets,” as being the best at politics, implying that the source of Moses’ success was not God’s plan and Judeo-Christian moral values, but violence and cunning.

That is not what the Church wants you to get out of that story, to put it mildly.

“One ought not to admire Moses because divine things aided him (…)

And if the opportunity had not been there, his prudence would have been wasted.” — Prince Ch. 6

Moses, after all, famously massacres three thousand of his own people at the foot of the mountain where he brought them to meet their new god.

Discourses III.30:

“Moses, to keep his people obedient and ready, had to cause many of them to be killed.”

Exodus 32:25–29 reads:

25 Moses saw that the people were running wild and that Aaron had let them get out of control and so become a laughingstock to their enemies. 26 So he stood at the entrance to the camp and said, “Whoever is for the Lord, come to me.” And all the Levites rallied to him. 27 Then he said to them, “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘Each man strap a sword to his side. Go back and forth through the camp from one end to the other, each killing his brother and friend and neighbor.’” 28 The Levites did as Moses commanded, and that day about three thousand of the people died. 29 Then Moses said, “You have been set apart to the Lord today, for you were against your own sons and brothers, and he has blessed you this day.”

This is just one of the many kin-killings and mass blood sacrifices that the God of the Bible demands in the narrative. No other religion has such a grotesque concept, or has to go through such large ritual slaughters to appease their deity and affirm their loyalty.

The Judeo-Christian god is uniquely bloodthirsty in this regard.

Again: Judeo-Christians believe that they are more moral and humanitarian than any other religion in the world now or that came before them. But they have simply redefined these terms and concepts to suit them. If something is Biblical, it is automatically moral. They’re not assessing these claims on any other standard other than the one that their circular logic has already established for them going into any discussion on matters of morality.

But I digress.

In the Discourses though, Machiavelli is much less coded about his thoughts on Moses, again advancing the same line of argumentation about his “armed prophets”. Basically, he stresses that these armed prophets achieved their religious aims through massacres of their opposition:

“We see that Moses was forced to kill countless men who opposed his laws.”

— Discourses, III.30 “Such founders must necessarily be alone… for the severity of their laws cannot be enforced without violence.”

— Discourses, I.9

Another bloody episode involving Moses is his wiping out of the Midianites in Numbers 31. It’s a very long and blood-thirsty chapter, so I have to abridge it somewhat and highlight the best part.

You’ve probably heard of it:

15 “Have you allowed all the women to live?” [Moses] asked them. 16 “They were the ones who followed Balaam’s advice and enticed the Israelites to be unfaithful to the Lord in the Peor incident, so that a plague struck the Lord’s people. 17 Now kill all the boys. And kill every woman who has slept with a man, 18 but save for yourselves every girl who has never slept with a man.

But Moses, or rather the priests who wrote Moses’ story won the game of thrones, as it were. As a result, no one seems to notice that Moses was a murderer and a kin-slayer and a liar. Hell, even Jesus seems to be taking shots at him in the New Testament by condemning Moses temper tantrum at Meribah (the stone striking incident).

Anyway.

It would be centuries later before someone finally picked up Machiavelli’s banner, unified Italy, and put the Latin Church in its place.