Part III reads like it was written specifically with this blog and its key theses in mind. That is, the way in which Mozgovoi was destroyed is like a perfect case in point of what happens when the spooks get involved and a primer on the necessity of understanding the spook threat. The peasants and soldiers and internet windbags don’t understand what spookism is and how it is the underlying “ideology” behind the modern world order. They are everywhere, and they are influencing everything. Learn to look for spook-signs in the desert sands or run the risk of getting swallowed up by them. Ignorance is no defense, as Mozgovoi himself found out.

You will see what I mean as we dive back into the story of Mozgovoi. Many thanks to Dr. Livsci for writing it up.

The Kiev Spook Controversy

Mozgovoi’s operation ended up infiltrated by the SBU and the militia leader himself began a correspondence with an agent operating out of Kiev. Was this deliberate? Was Mozgovoi tricked? Was this some sort of convoluted plot?

It was all those things, in a way, as we will see.

Our biographer, Zhuchkovski, thinks that Mozgovoi’s association with this individual was unwise and that it was this connection + cooperation that led to his elimination by Moscow.

Zhuchkovski:

After the death of Mozgovoi his personal correspondence with an individual using the pseudonym “Deva” appeared on the internet. This correspondence on Skype and VK reached almost 200 pages. Ann Camelok (Mozgovoi’s sectary) also conducted about the same amount of correspondence with Deva. I later found out that this correspondence was posted by Deva himself after the death of the Brigade Commander. It all sounds like nothing out of the ordinary but there is one nuance. This individual was located in Kiev and possibly was connected to Ukrainian intelligence services.

Zhuchkovski is guilty of extreme understatement here. Our biographer investigated Deva on his own and what he found proves that it's impossible for Deva not to have been a spook agent.

Zhuchkovski:

I conducted an inquiry into this secretive Kiev resident and found out he is named Alexander and around 45 years of age and in Ukrainian political circles he is a fairly well known analyst.

Being a kind of spook-professional himself, Zhuchkovski doesn't reveal how he found out Deva’s identity. Until 2010, Alexander worked in the administration of Victor Yushenko, later he became the founder of an international fund that which assisted in the resettlement of Ukrainian diaspora from different countries back to Ukraine.

Here, I would like to share some commentary from the Runet about the leak of these correspondences. This write-up really got to the heart of the revelations:

It has appeared on the intnernt (here: https://vk.com/wall-77998068_1776) the correspondence of Mozgovoi with a handler from some structures that led him. Who posted this correspondence, I do not know. Just in case, downloaded from there and posted on his resource. Of course, you can’t vouch for the authenticity of correspondence. But it looks like the correspondence is genuine. The document is very interesting. It has 240 pages, to whom if they are too lazy to read, I will try to briefly summarize.



This document is a lesson to everyone. From the correspondence you can see how Mozgovoi was persuaded to “not rock the boat”, to tolerate and trust Putin, to behave systematically [within the rules], enticed with vague prospects, they said that “The whole of Ukraine is needed,” to him. They said «Strelkov? please, now you are LEADER!» And they promised that Putin was about to get serious.

Did you catch that?

The same tripe that was being fed to us by the likes of Saker and the rest of the proto Z-Anon scene about how Putin didn’t support Donbass because he wanted all of Ukraine and not to cleave off half of it was being fed to Mozgovoi. This is surreal. The commanders on the ground were exposed to the same sort of disinfo talking points as we were the whole time.

This Ukrainian spook and The Saker were promoting the same propaganda line.

Does this make sense? Does it not prove Rurik’s thesis about “The Kosher Narrative Sandwich” to be true? That is, the Ukrainian side literally saw it in their best interests to trick the Donbass leaders into thinking that Putin was a secret patriot. In other words, this whole “Putin is being a patient chess-playing strategist” propaganda actually serves the enemy. We know this because Kiev and the SBU actually promoted it! Shouldn’t that make people think and do a double-take? Why would Kiev promote the same thing as The Saker?

THINK, DAMNIT, THINK!

The reason why they both promote this propaganda is to get Russians to lay down their arms and to wait, passively for their slaughter. Remember: Saker was a self-confessed Western spook who worked to create liaisons with Muslims in Afghanistan and in former Yugoslavia and the Caucasus. He was a diehard anti-Russian activist for the entirety of his life until, by his own words, he met an FSB/KGB agent who convinced him that Putin was on the side of the Abrahamic god now. From that point onwards, Saker started shilling supposedly in defense of Russia. But, curiously, his talking points were all designed to cover up the Kremlin’s numerous betrayals of any pro-Russian cause.

This should all be coming together for people who had even the slightest bit of exposure to that propaganda.

Thankfully, Mozgovoi resisted it:

They even tried convincing him that if Mozgovoi trusted the spook handler, he would become the leader of all Ukraine in time ... Mozgovoi was reacting to all this (as well as to rough flattery in its address) with a healthy skepticism, but he did not seem to have a choice, and he played this spy game. As a result, the rhetoric of Mozgovoi changed a lot. On his first video that gained popularity for Mozgovoi at a rally in the spring of 2014 – before talking with the curator. On the second, a year later, after communication with the spook. [We will explore the change in tone later in the article] Just compare one speech and another ... Well, after Mozgovoi became «playing the game » and followed the advice of the curators about it - well, he died very quickly. Should spook handlers be trusted? The answer is obvious.



From the correspondence it is clear that Russia (and Ukraine, too) as such no longer exists. There are clans that permeate the state structures of the post-Soviet countries, and each of these clans leads its own game. These games are incredibly dirty, bloody and extremely cynical. The country has already fallen apart, blood is already confused here, the active phase of all this is so far confined only in Donbass.



It is particularly alarming that the ideological content of these games is carried out by obviously unhealthy mentally people, like «Virgo » - the curator of Mozgovoi. One gets the impression that the curator is completely insane, but at the same time is involved in serious issues. [He is politely describing Ashkenazi schizophrenia. Anyone who has had to interact with them can confirm that they behave like lunatics.] And Mozgovoi would not otherwise listen to his nonsense (if he didn’t obviously have serious political pull). A very strange combination.



And there is also a feeling that under the outer shell of this «schizo-Orthodoxy » some non-Christian occultism is hiding. What do they believe in and how do the clans tearing Russia to pieces live? Like Libertines. [He is referring to the Christian religious mumbo-jumbo that the spook used to seduce Mozgovoi. It is the same religious tripe that the Kremlin churns out for propaganda consumption. It is the same nonsense that Dugin puts out there, with his own idiosyncratic spin.]

Deva/Alexander is obviously not a guy who would be sympathetic to Russian nationalists. His boss, Yushenko, was anti-Russian even by Ukrainian standards and Ukrainian diaspora types from Canada (mostly) are the most ardent anti-Russians in the world, putting even the Poles or Fingolians to shame. They have been working with Western intelligence agencies for decades (since the 50s) and sent volunteers to fight Serbs in Yugoslavia, Abkhazians and Ossetians in Georgia and of course, to fight alongside Chechens against Russians.

Zhuchkovski:

I got in touch with this individual a few times and spoke with him at length to find out if the posted correspondence matched reality and what he knew about Mozgovoi’s activities. It turns out that Alexander knows everything down to the smallest details, has extraordinary analytical abilities and a very wide circle of acquaintances in Russia and Ukraine. It is possible that in 2014-2015 he cooperated with the Presidential administration of Ukraine and the SBU. It is possible that he is working for them even today. Of course he denied those suspicions.

Zhuchkovski knows damn well that he is dealing with a spook and that not only was he cooperating with SBU but probably the FSB as well. But our author is keen on not stepping on any toes himself, see? He even suspects that it was Mozgovoi’s correspondence with Deva that may have played a decisive role in getting his assassination green-lit by Moscow.

According to our author, Deva worked as a private intelligence analyst after he worked in Yushenko’s presidential administration. Thus, it's literally impossible for him to have NOT been a spook. After all private intelligence firms are run by who? Ex-spooks. And who hires them? Big businesses with government contracts or governments themselves, directly. Or Israel, of course. Because of his respect for Mozgovoi, and his own self-preservation instinct, Zhuchkovski is holding back here, but we gotta just call it out for what it is.

To be clear I am not accusing of Mozgovoi of being a traitor and nobody else has either.

If Strelkov suspected as much he would be the first to say so. No, Mozgovoi just played a very, very dangerous game, mostly out of desperation and, with the deck stacked against him, he eventually lost.

Deva told Zhuchkovski that he worked with Mozgovoi simply out of goodwill and with no ulterior motives which Zhuchkovski says is hard to believe. This is yet another massive understatement on our author’s part.

Zhuchkovski:

Mozgovoi for a long time didn't want to communicate with Deva but his secretary Anna Samelok talked him into it.

Here we have another player enter the drama.

Mozgovoi’s secretary, Anna Samelok.

Rurik: Bad fizziongnomy. Eyes too close together, nose too Armenian-looking. Clear non-Slavic admixture. Woman. Not to be trusted!

Anna’s husband was in the Ukrainian Army. She claimed that they had spilt up because she was a Russian patriot whereas he was a Ukrainian one. Zhuchkovski doesn't go into this but it seems obvious that Anna’s true loyalties were suspect from the start.

Yet, somehow, Deva just manage to convince her of his pure intentions? Unlikely.

Zhuchkovski goes on to detail that part of what helped Deva win over Mozgovoi was that Deva was a hardcore conspiracy theorist just like Mozgovoi himself was. This seems like a deception strategy employed by spooks by which partial information is disclosed to a mark to gain their trust. A method by which a hook is baited. Here is an exchange between Mozgovoi and Deva which highlights the method.

Deva:

I am the originator of everything that happens to you, I am the source, so there is no hurry. I am not interested in controlling you, I am interested in you starting to think and analyze not from within a circle, but from the outside of the circle.

[Rurik: Ashkenazi hubris and pseudo-mystical babble used to obfuscate and emotionally manipulate. Feminine style of communication.]

Mozgovoi:

Originator, can you help with weapons? Alright how about this. After the 9th of January I’ll be waiting for you. We will speak face to face.

[Rurik: Hyperborean clarityand simple, straightforward problem-solving on display. Masculine style of communication.]

Deva:

Its not that simple, only after the 15th of February, that's my time.

Mozgovoi:

So be it.

While Mozgovoi was himself a conspiracy theorist, Deva was so extreme and convoluted in his beliefs that it got on Mozgovoi’s nerves at times. In the conspiracy sphere, there are many terms for the use of this Ashkenazi tactic. Basically, you dazzle the goyim with nonsense and provide intricate details to unnecessarily complicate matters that can easily be understood without the extra filler. In the format of a formal debate, this is referred to as gish-galloping.

But the more convoluted the yarn that you spin, the more reliant the mark is on the story-teller to provide him with explanations because they themselves can’t make head or tails out of the narrative.

Again: you see this tactic used by ZAnon and QAnon.

No one can actually understand or interpret the arcane mysteries of these narratives or follow Putin’s 5D strategums, and so people are forced to rely on prophets to do the interpretations for them. In other words, the more complicated the theology, the more you are reliant on a high-priest to interpret it for you. This is nothing more than a form of political haruspexy that is used on people who are not sufficiently intellectually armed and cognitively prepared to guard against these deception tactics.

Another example is just the sheer scale of schizo-conspiracies that have been laced across the internet. Most of them are completely nonsensical. But the honest peasant doesn’t understand the concept of deception and tries vainly to try and make sense of the nonsense based on the unspoken assumption that someone wouldn’t just go on the internet to tell lies — that there is probably some truth there that he himself is not seeing yet on account of his simpleness.

Here is an example of Mozgovoi reacting to what Zhuchkovski calls Deva’s "esoteric theoretical basis for the war in Donbass". I wish Zhuchkovski had included what specific esoterica Deva wrote/sent to Mozgovoi, but we just have Mozogovoi’s reactions to the theses of Deva.

Mozgovoi:

How long are you going to come to me with these ideas?

Deva:

Im not an idea.

[Rurik: Ashkenazi megalomania on display — used as misdirection from the question.]

You can see him falling back on “guru-speak” when confronted with skepticism.

Mozgovoi:

What a so-called answer. Why should I be interested in all this? [Referencing the esoterica Deva was spamming at him]

Deva:

You are the only one who acts in accordance with honour and consciousness. The rest are all thieves. Therefore you should know the source and where the river is leading. In you battles good and evil but in others there is no such battle. Whether you are interested or not is up to you to decide.

Psychological manipulation 101. You are the Chosen One. You are a moral champion. You are a paragon of intelligence and virtue … blah, blah, blah.

Моzgovoi:

That’s of course flattering but is that how it actually is...

Deva:

You even doubt yourself.

Reframing Mozgovoi’s doubts about Deva as a form of self-doubt. Doubting Deva = doubting yourself. Clever. These tactics wouldn’t work on true conspiracy mentats like ourselves though.

Mozgovoi:

When there has been so much betrayal you start to doubt yourself.

These exchanges are so bizarre that it is hard to know what to make them other than that Deva was clearly working on Mozgovoi’s mind with his Hebrew sorcery. The fact that Mozgovoi was even sort of taking this guy seriously is an indicator that apparently Mozgovoi felt himself to be totally isolated and in need of new allies.

Deva is an interesting case study providing insight into spook psychology though.

It seems like he was role-playing as a kind of Ortho-New-Age spiritual guru to Mozgovoi and using flattery and a controlled information drip of conspiratorial/political esoterica to get on and stay on his good side. Despite Mozgovoi showing annoyance at Deva’s spam, Mozgovoi all the same kept corresponding with him and further correspondence indicated that Mozgovoi started coming around to Deva’s “ZAnon” theories. For example, Deva wrote a statement and talked Mozgovoi into reading part of it publicly, which Mozgovoi absolutely never would have considered previously:

Mozgovoi:

By the way today I read out part of your text at the youth camp.

Deva:

You probably liked the reaction.

Mozgovoi:

I didn't read out all of it. I don't know how to speak reading from paper.

Deva:

You need to learn. There is an NLP system layered in where if you know the hidden meanings of certain phrases VVP will notice.

By NLP, Deva is talking about Neuro-Linguistic Programming (hypnosis) and claiming that Putin will notice Mozgovoi using this method because he himself is initiated in the art, or something. It seems that Deva is selling Mozgovoi on the idea that if Mozgovoi uses certain phrases, that Putin will hear it and respond to it in kind somehow.

As the collaboration between Deva and Mozgovoi developed, he eventually convinces Mozgovoi to start a political party called "People’s Rebirth" that would be legal in all of Ukraine. Deva, through his connections and know-how in exploiting Ukrainian legal loopholes, was supposed to facilitate this project. To us, it all sounds pretty dumb and even Mozgovoi, despite going along with it, expressed a lot of skepticism. But politics is so arcane to someone not of the Chosen political caste that it is hard to differentiate fact from fiction when it comes to it and especially if one is handicapped by the ethnic peasant inclination to choose the masculine strategy of straightforwardness and honesty and reciprocity in one’s affairs. A big no-no in business, politics, relationships … just about everything nowadays, really. See, the ethnic peasants are easy to manipulate because they treat politics like it is a form of dark sorcery and believe that only wizards know how to do it. On some level this is true though. Because, again, Mozgovoi is a pretty straight-forward guy who simply wants Russians to have more rights and self-determination. But he has no idea of how to actually make this a reality, clearly. Ideology is of no help here. And the only one offering him insight into the occult processes of politics is clearly buttering him to become a sacrificial offering.

Zhuchkovski likewise isn't sure what Mozgovoi was playing at with Deva. This is in regards to the idea that clever legalities or law-mancy would somehow stop Kiev from shutting down a political party that wasn’t controlled by the oligarchs or the SBU in Ukraine

Zhuchkovski writes:

Did Mozgovoi not understand this? He wasn't an experienced politician but it would be wrong to call him naive or gullible. Most likely the Brigade commander perfectly understood and didn't completely trust this strange person from Kiev. Nonetheless he played this game with him and lost. Did this game play a role in the Brigade commanders death? One day we will find out.

Zhuchkovski details two cases where Deva helped out Mozgovoi in a tangible way.

Once when Prizrack was trying to evacuate civilians from Debaltsev, the Ukrainians kept firing artillery at the Prizrack evacuation conveys. Mozgovoi called up Deva and the artillery was turned off. On another occasion Mozgovoi’s men couldn't find the body of one their own because of a combination of mortar fire and not knowing the body’s exact location. Mozgovoi called up Deva and the Ukrainians delivered the body to Prizrack shortly after. Those aren't examples of game-changing help by any means but they absolutely confirm that the Ukrainian military took orders from Deva in certain limited circumstances. These token gestures also cost the Ukrainians nothing, really. What they really were was a spook using a cheap trust-building method to ingratiate himself with his prey.

Zhuchkovski:

In any case the long correspondence with Alexander in Kiev is a very important fact in the biography of the Brigade commander and it possibly played a decisive role in his fate.

Mozgovoi likely would have been murdered even if he had never spoke with Deva but I think the Deva affair may have influenced whose hands ended up doing the deed.

Plotnitsky Disbands Prizrack Battalion

I want to switch over for minute to the period just after Mozgovoi’s death, to a conversation held between Yuri Shevchencko, Mozgovois #2 man and Plotinsky. It is such a good illustration of the kind of men the Kremlin appoints to rule over Russians.

I haven't covered Plotinsky much really because these articles are already very long and I’m not a talented enough writer to weave lots and lots details into short formats and to make it all flow somehow. Luckily, Rurik has written a little bit about Plotinsky and I refer you to him.

[Rurik: sure thing, see HERE.]

Suffice it to say, Plotnisky is a very important Russian Spring villain and made life miserable for Mozgovoi and the other militia leaders. He is a stereotypical representation of the evil Kremlin compliant bureaucrat right down to his disgusting physiognomy.

The governments in the Slavlands are run by people who look like him, and not people who look like Dremov or Mozgovoi. It is not for nothing that he is still alive and well whereas his counterpart in Donetsk, Zacharchenko was assassinated.

I guess they couldn't find anyone quite as vile as Plotinsky to run the DNR.

The context of the conversation I will bring up now is that Plotinsky is furious that Prizrack Battalion has erected a statue of Mozgovoi in Alchevsk. The back and forth between Plotinsky and Shevchencko (Mozgovoi’s #2) does a good job of illustrating the kind of man that Mozgovoi was fighting against to save his brigade and why Mozgovoi worked so hard to keep the Lugansk/Moscow bureaucrats and spooks out of the Alchevsk fiefdom to the greatest extent possible no matter how much pressure was put on him.

Plotinsky starts the conversation by firing Shevchencko from the leadership of Prizrack and then he accuses Prizrack of cowardice in battle and acting as an organized criminal gang stealing natural resources and embezzling government aid (which Prizrack never received, by the way). See, they always accuse you of what they themselves are doing — it is a form of hysterical, womanly projection.

Who are we to believe? Let’s run a quick fizz check to be sure.

Shevchenko:

Case closed.

Plotinsky to Shevchencko:

Plotnitsky: You aren't one of us. You're sitting here with your "Rostov" (Rostov was Shevchencko’s call sign) and "New Russia" patches. You should be wearing LNR patches! Shevchencko: I never hid that I'm a Russian citizen, and I came here to fight for New Russia specifically just like Mozgovoi. Plotinsky: What “New Russia?” There is no New Russia and there never will be! Shevchencko: There will be. Plotinsky: Never. Enough. I advise you to go home. If you don't leave I promise you will have problems. I’m relieving you of your duties. We don't need you here. I’m building a Republic and we don't need bandits here. Shevchencko: I advise you to choose different words... Plotinsky: That's it. I recommend you go home. I'm not going to let you live here. You aren't one of us. You're fired.

Shevchencko as he is leaving Plotinskys office turns back to Plotinsky and says:

It’s funny. Even in death you are scared of him. Plotinsky: Scared of who? Mozgovoi? Go! You are fired!

Zhuchkovski picks up the story:

The commander of 4th brigade (Prizrack) returned to his car and turned to his wife saying "you can congratulate me, I've been fired". "Thank God," she replied.

Revealing isn’t it?

The head of the LNR satrapy apparently doesn't like Russians, calls them "not ours" and threatens to kill them when he doesn’t get his way. This is who Moscow put in charge of the LNR and it is part of a general MO. Russians are not trusted by Moscow with running anything either in Russia or in Donbass. See the case of “Commander Evil” who also expressed extreme anti-Russian racism in regards to his subordinates and who clearly works for the FSB and the SBU.

Shevchencko took Plotinsky’s advice and went back to Russia and I don't blame him.

If he had stayed he would have been killed off as well.

Thanks for reading through Part III. Grim stuff, I know. This isn’t just trivia though. All of the information here should be a learning lesson for ethnic peasants about how politics really works. Not just in the Slavlands, mind you.