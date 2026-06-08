Two days ago, CNN released a report alleging that Baku had given permission for Israel to build a secret military base on its territory and conduct strikes on Iran from it.

Here:

Washington, DC — Israel secretly deployed elite military and intelligence units to Azerbaijan during the war with Iran as part of a network of covert sites across the Middle East to facilitate operations against Iran, four sources familiar with the matter said. The forces operated out of several locations in southern Azerbaijan, two of the sources said, adjacent to Iran’s northern border and, at its closest point, only about 60 miles from the Iranian city of Tabriz, which Israel struck during the war. Special commando units were also deployed to the location and carried out intelligence-gathering missions and drone operations, the other two sources said, giving Israel a valuable perch from which to see into northern Iran during the war. The secret deployment to Azerbaijan, reported by CNN for the first time, was one of several military positions Israel maintained across the Middle East that gave its military unprecedented reach, highlighting the role Iran’s neighbors played — some with permission, some likely without — in facilitating operations against Tehran and becoming entangled in the conflict. The locations in Azerbaijan were among numerous covert military sites and bases in multiple countries, the sources told CNN, including in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Somaliland. The forces, initially planned as potential rescue teams in the event of an emergency, expanded in scope to become military and intelligence gathering positions. (…) The military presence in Azerbaijan gave Israel another base from which to conduct aerial rescue missions in case of downed pilots as well as positions from which to spy on Iran. Israel has long viewed Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in its fight against Iran, and the preparations began weeks before the opening strikes of the war. In mid-January, as Iran crushed wide-scale protests with the mass killing of demonstrators, Israel prepared a covert mission along the Azerbaijan-Iran border, two of the sources familiar with the plans told CNN. The sources described it as a preliminary operation laying the groundwork for additional steps by installing listening devices and intelligence equipment in the area. Israel was planning to execute the operation under cover of what were to be the opening strikes of the war in mid-January. But US President Donald Trump called off the strikes at the last minute, saying that Iran had agreed to stop the killing of demonstrators. Israel proceeded on its own. The Israeli Air Force used stealth jets and special forces as part of the operation to install the devices, as Israel’s political leadership believed negotiations between the US and Iran were doomed to fail. The intelligence-gathering site became another means by which Israel could collect information on Iranian military movements and facilities, as well as potentially providing early warning of missile launches. Less than two weeks later, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Baku, meeting with the Azerbaijani president and other top officials. In May 2025, Azerbaijan also secretly hosted rare direct talks between Israel and Syria. One of the key operations launched from Azerbaijan, one of the sources said, was the killing on March 4 of Rahman Moghaddam, who led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) intelligence division and who Israel said was responsible for planning an assassination attempt against Trump in 2024. One day later, drones struck an airport in Azerbaijan’s enclave of Nakhchivan, damaging a terminal building and wounding several people. President Ilham Aliyev blamed Iran, calling it “an act of terror” that was “ugly, cowardly and shameless.” Iran denied launching the drones. On March 6, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service announced that it had broken up an IRGC plot to attack critical infrastructure, as well as Israeli and Jewish targets. Weeks later, Israel publicly acknowledged that it was a joint operation, involving the Mossad, Israeli military, and Shin Bet security service. Israel and Azerbaijan maintain close ties around commercial and military interests. Baku provides Israel with a large share of its oil. In return, Israel sells Azerbaijan advanced weaponry, some of which were used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts in 2016 and 2020 against Armenia. Azerbaijan was also the first foreign country to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system in 2016. “Israeli strategy in Azerbaijan remains deliberately low-profile, relying on arms transfers, intelligence cooperation, and long-term technological interdependence in the security sector,” wrote Gershon Kogan, a specialist on Iran at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, before the Iran war began. The relationship also gives Azerbaijan access to a critical diplomatic resource, according to Joshua Kucera, a senior analyst for the Crisis Group, allowing Baku to utilize Israel’s lobby in Washington, DC. “Azerbaijan is increasingly trying to position itself as a regional power, and that includes being a sort of bridge at times between Israel and Arab and other states,” Kucera said. “If Israel is a tool in helping Azerbaijan combat IRGC destabilization efforts, it’s very secret,” Kucera said.

But this was never really any secret.

My favorite rabbi, who reliably informs on all of the Jews’ inner machinations, uploads videos explaining that Azerbaijan is an extension of Israeli territory.

You’ve heard of Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi, right? You must have seen the memes by now of him making fun of the goyim for not realizing that Christianity was a psyop religion and that Peter is secretly revered among the rabbis, no? All of his videos are very revelatory:

They rub the faces of the Christcattle in the truth, because they know that it would be too painful for them to face the truth. Because they are sadists, they will risk revealing the game, simply because it is just so much fun to gloat and explain just how thoroughly you have fooled and outmaneuvered your enemy. Without being able to gloat and gleefully explain just how ruined your enemy is, what is even the point in defeating them? You have to be able to do a little victory dance, no? After all, that’s what makes the game fun.

There is a reason why villains feel compelled to monologue at the moment of their greatest triumph.

And in our case, in our times, we are so so so late in the game, that they feel very brazen indeed.

Just the other day, I got an ad pop up on my YouTube (I don’t have adblock on the phone) with a Lego AI animation made by “Faith Ministries”, I think. It opened with, “Have you heard that the Jews or the Freemasons control the world?” and then it started explaining how it was actually the Titans/Nephilim that secretly ruled the world and tried to get ordinary folks to blame the innocent as part of a plot to bring back Paganism.

I even saw this same talking point the very next day, on Xitter, during an EMJ interview, in which Dr. Jones was grilled by a young priest or pastor who explained to him that the Jews are beloved by God, and that the real enemy are the Fallen Angels.

I’ve written a lot about this topic before, as I’m sure you will recall:

This, to me, signals that we are entering into a new containment paradigm.

Before, you simply couldn’t say anything about this topic at all. Now though, the performative outrage and refusal to engage whatsoever has been dropped, as the enemy has retreated to a new defensive line. I see this new line being promoted everywhere, albeit in different guises.

For example, I see philosophers like Jason Jorjani making the rounds on all the conspiracy channels and telling the audience that there are evil Nordic Third Reich aliens in orbit, and that the Israeli government is battling to free mankind from their oppression.

Whatever you may think about this, it is clear that instead of outright denial, we are dealing with deflection and distraction now. This is the part where they start bringing out the Khazarian Theory, or the Serpent Bloodline theory or the “Ancient Aryan-Israelis Theory” or the Mantid-Nordic Aliens or the Black Venetian Illuminati to throw the cattle off the scent.

But I too am digressing from the topic at hand now.

…

The news about Azerbaijan all but confirms how Abdollahian and Raisi were killed two years ago. They were in the air near the Azeri border when they tragically and unexpectedly crashed.

As always, the long hand of Israel was indeed to blame, as many conspiracy theorists at the time speculated.

But this raises the question: why does the Iranian government remain silent about this?

My answer you probably already know: the Iranian government is run by Israeli and American assets.

Officially, Iran maintains that Azerbaijan is a brotherly nation, and that they are friendly with Baku, who they have thanked for their humanitarian aid during the 40 Days War. Sort of how Putin maintains that the West are his “esteemed colleagues/partners” and that Ukraine is a “brotherly socialist values nation”.

And now we come to the news of turbulence in Turkey.

I’m not quite ready to write my deep dive on Erdogan and Turkey, because I am still combing through the Russian conspiracy theorist material on the topic. But, in broad strokes, here is the conspiracy situation as it stands now.

Firstly, Erdogan is an Islamizer and an asset of the West. There is debate over who he is loyal to, MI5 or Mossad or the CIA, but I find this detail to be irrelevant in terms of big picture analysis. The MO of all these agencies is the same — to promote Abrahamist insanity, and thereby undermine nationalism and secularism.

Secondly, the Gulenist movement was an Islamic fundamentalist movement as well. They are clearly an American project, seeing as their HQ is based in Pennsylvania, where Gulen lives. Their mission was to destroy the old nationalist guard, the remnants of the so-called Kemalists, and to wrest away control of all institutions from them. In this, they largely succeeded.

Thirdly, the Kemalists or secular Turkish identity types are almost entirely defeated, because of the electoral strategies employed by Erdogan, and the silent coup against them run by Gulen.

These are our key players.

Next, in 2016, the Gulenists moved on Erdogan in a coup attempt. They failed, in part because the old Kemalist guard saw them as the higher threat, and either sided with Erdogan, or refused to help.

But why did the Gulenists turn on Erdogan?

Event #1: the 2010 confrontation surrounding the Gaza flotilla and the vessel MV Mavi Marmara. Israel stormed the Turkish vessel and Erdogan denounced their attack. As a result, Erdogan was seen as an anti-Israeli patriot afterwards. Fethullah Gullen took the opportunity to speak out against Erdogan and claimed that the organizers should have sought Israeli permission before attempting the mission.

Event #2: the 2012 intelligence agency crisis was the beginning of the open war.

Turkish prosecutors attempted to interrogate and purge senior officials from Turkey’s intelligence service, including people close to the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Hakan Fidan. Fidan was one of Erdoğan’s most trusted allies in his fight against the Kemalists and the military. So, this was a direct attack against Erdogan’s faction by the Gullenists, using the judiciary that they controlled against the secret police that Erdogan controlled.

Event #3: Erdogan made a retaliatory move against the Gullenist network of Islamic private university-preparation schools (Dershanes). He tried to shut them down.

Event #4: in 2013-2014, the Gullenists revealed intelligence that they had gathered on Erdogan and his government to the public.

Prosecutors and police launched corruption investigations targeting people close to Erdoğan, including ministers and members of their families. Audio recordings, allegations of bribery, and claims of illicit financial dealings dominated Turkish politics. Erdoğan began openly referring to a “parallel state” or a “Deep State” that was after him, the populist man of the people,

Event #5: Erdogan then began noisily trying to arrest and disappear these judges and lawyers and policemen and politicians. This purge lasted for two years and probably triggered the coup attempt when all other options were deemed exhausted.

And now we have news of turbulence in Turkey as the opposition is preparing to make moves against Erdogan again. The reason: Erdogan’s refusal to support the Israeli effort against Iran in the 40 Days War, and by extension, Azerbaijan’s. In fact, just the other day, the Jerusalem Post came out and accused JD Vance of sabotaging the 40 Days War by leaking invasion plans to Erdogan.

The Israeli press has been beating the drum of regime change in Turkey for about a year now. They are openly supporting the opposition, which it claims is drawing crowds of tens of thousands that support regime change.

As of my writing, Israel and Iran are back to firing missiles at one another.

It remains to be seen whether this is the next round of the hostilities, or whether this is just a false start.

All the while, the Israeli Press continues to do the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” line about Turkey, claiming that Erdogan has effectively made himself a tyrant for life, which is not our values, is not who we are.

This, actually, is true.

But it is convenient that they only noticed it after Erdogan redeployed Turkish fighter jets to Cyprus to threaten Israel during the 40 Day War, no?

To get rid of Iran, Israel needs Turkey on board. And, because the faction within Turkey that the Americans and Israelis backed ended up losing in 2016, they are scrambling to mount a challenge against Erdogan with the new opposition. All the while, the Israelis are pressuring Washington to turn on Turkey and cut them loose — this is the subtext behind the abandonment of NATO policy that the Trump regime has embraced. Their new military alliance will be centered around securing Israel’s interests, and that means having to turn on Turkey, a NATO member, to see it done.

Related to all of this, a report in National Interest was released recently detailing how Baku and Ankara have had a falling out over the 40 Days War and Israel’s anger at Erdogan. Are the pieces of the puzzle starting to fall together yet?

This report confirms the following claims that I have made:

Baku was ready to escalate against Iran, but Erdogan exerted pressure on Aliyev to get him to back down

This is why the Israeli media was openly calling for Erdogan’s deposing or even outright assassination during the 40 Days War

There is a rift now between the two, over Erdogan being in ill favor in Tel-Aviv

Here:

If you need a refresher, feel free to read my old reports that made these exact same claims about what really was happening behind the scenes of the 40 Days War.

Don’t fight me on this.

I will be proven right, in time.