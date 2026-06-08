The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ferdinand's avatar
Ferdinand
5h

You probably know that, but many people in Turkey belive that Atatürk was a Jew. He supposedly said so himself during a visit to Jerusalem during or prior wwi. C.J. Bjerknes has a interesting breakdown of the cryptojews in the young turk movement and their history going back to that "wonderful" Messiah Sabbathai Zevi. Might be a good background for the upcoming Turkey deep dive. Anyways keep up your great work! 👍

Reply
Share
1 reply by ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)
Stevo's avatar
Stevo
7h

Erdogan is the Jews

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rurik Skywalker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture