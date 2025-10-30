They haven’t given up on the “bug gruel for the proles” agenda. They’ve simply chosen to regroup and rebrand and coat it in sugar and chocolate and wafers to make it more edible. And it seems that Ukraine will be the test market for this slop. Here:

Chocolate bars with real larvae inside have started selling in Ukraine. Such “sweets” are reportedly called “Zhukolad.” They went on sale in Lviv and Kyiv on October 28th. They cost 49 hryvnia. Not the cheapest “chocolate bar.” Videos have already started appearing. They don’t even seem to be a AI made.

They have a giant friggin’ worm inside of them:

I pray that this is a joke.

I feel disgusted even through the screen looking at that larvae. But this is not a Ukraine-specific problem, sadly. The post continues:

In our media, people are already making jokes about how “the hohols are getting closer to Europe.” However, the reasons for the irony seem dubious to us. Let’s remember that our own Russian officials tried to push this very same “insect” food agenda right before the SMO. Now they’ve gone quiet (after the departure of the main systemic globalist, Mr. Chubais). But they haven’t gone away. Nor has their desire to “follow the Western agenda.” And in this regard, attempts to force us to eat insects are the least one can expect from such characters, who have quieted down within the “vertical.” And they will certainly continue to do so if this “vertical” isn’t cleaned out. Until then, there’s no need to laugh at the hohols. Because it’s not funny.

Indeed. Riley covered Moscow’s efforts to spread bug slop to Russians during COVID.

The bug stuff seems like a humiliation ritual at this point. Sort of like them saying, “let’s see what we can get the soyim to do/believe/eat next!”

I think they concluded that they needed an even worse crisis than COVID to convince the soyim masses to seriously consider bug food. The social engineers got too cocky with the runaway success of veganism, methinks. And their successful psyop campaigns against saturated fat, sugar and red meat must have encouraged them as well. In Moscow, they also stocked up on soy-based fake foods at the major stores during COVID. But it seems like they refused to sell due to higher costs than normal food and public suspicion. Bugs probably just seemed like the next escalatory step — a way to really plant the victory flag in the prostrate neck of their victims. You will know that their victory is complete when the people start paying for the poison.

Like how the proles go to psychiatrists to confess their deepest secrets in order to obtain SSRI indulgences now. That is what a total victory for our overlords looks like on a given battlefield. With psychiatry, not only do you voluntarily rat on yourself, but you also start buying into the pseudo-science of psychiatry, which will prevent any actual, measurable steps to improve your health down the line. Furthermore, patients pay for the privilege of being brainwashed and drugged now. Back in the USSR, they had to drag people kicking and screaming into the psych wards because everyone knew that it was just a state-sanctioned Hebrew torture facility.

Nowadays though, with successful rebranding, women line up the block to get them some. That’s who the propaganda always targets, by the way — society’s weakest mental link.

My point is that there is resistance to the bug stuff for now.

But can a society that accepts open homosexuality in the streets, pedophiles educating their children at schools and churches, and the abdication of all natal responsibilities on the part of their women really be counted on to draw a firm line in the sand on anything in the future?

I am not so sure.

Like, when I was 12, I saw my first homosexual couple. They were making out on the benches at the park in the downtown while I was walking with my parents. It triggered a feeling of revulsion and rejection in me as I looked away akin to how I would react if I saw maggots writhing on a corpse. I looked away in revulsion and panic and my dad literally let out a growl of disgust. This reaction used to be normal among men.

But, apparently, social conditioning has overcome this brutal and natural reaction in most men. So, again, it might be overcome with forcing people to eat bugs as well in some way. It has been done before is what I am saying. Once you get the women on board, it is downstream from there.

Women seem to love really gross shit.