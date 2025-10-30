The Slavland Chronicles

User's avatar
Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
8h

Apparently the planned bug bingeing cult has been started before the propagandists / advertisers were ready.

"Our latest health improving snacks, available with the taste of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and bacon, have been enriched with essential proteins in a crunchy layer of yummy chitin."

The small print of the package could read "in case of allergies, visit your physician for a special mRNA vaccine".

Dan Liviu's avatar
Dan Liviu
8h

Will they get Nicole Kidman to do the commercial?

