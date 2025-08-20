The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

John Gallagher
3h

Looking back, what has happened so far? Some people have been entertained, some people have made money, some people have been killed. And some people are left out.

Dr Livci
20mEdited

Seeing as how the original SMO goal was regime change it makes sense that Putin sees getting rid of Zelensky as "fulfilling the objectives of the SMO" and all other considerations like territory, NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine etc are secondary to that. If someone "acceptable" to Moscow replaces Zelensky than Putin can happily make tons of concessions to "his" man in Kiev. Such a turn of affairs of course would require not just replacing Zelensky personally but purging much of the Ukrainian deepstate and its orbiters and the optics associated with that will be spun by Zanon/Moscow as a huge victory. As for the no fly zones and NATO troops on the ground well that's no big deal at all, Moscows guys in Kiev will make sure the situation doesn't get to out of hand. In all likelihood Putin is perfectly aware that his life is on the line here and he will actually seek some kind of substantial agreements with NATO which limit how many troops they can have in Ukraine and he will likely insist on being able to inspect and keep tabs on what the AFU is up to because I still don't think Putin is as stupid as he pretends to be. He has accurately described the Wests duplicitous nature too many times by now and I think he knows very powerful people in Tel Aviv, Washington, New York, Brussels, London etc want him to be the next Ghaddaffi. In that context Putins actual diplomacy isn't so much about Russias National Interest as they are about keeping himself and his friends with out Israeli passports alive. So Putin isn't pursuing Russias overall interest and restoring Russia to greatness on the international stage and securing her historic frontiers, he is protecting himself personally and his friends who Zogwest would like to hang. But there is only so much Putin can do, as long as the "Russian" elite have their family and treasure in the West no escalation capable of defeating the West in Ukraine is possible. Bringing the oligarchies loot and families back to Russia would be just as fatal for Putin as would escalation, so Putin is totally cornered in a situation where he can't escalate even if he wants to and he can't outright surrender either without getting some ink on paper from Zogwest that buys him a little more time in exchange for surrendering Ukraine long term. In other words Putin is trying to kick the can down the road as far as possible.

