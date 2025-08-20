A new day brings fresh speculation — this time about “no-fly zones”. Here:

Senior officials from the U.S., Ukraine and several European countries are expected to work in the coming days on a detailed proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine, likely involving U.S. air power, two sources with knowledge of the discussions tell Axios. Why it matters: U.S. and European security guarantees are a key Ukrainian demand. After months of refusing to discuss the issue, President Trump has come around to the idea of U.S. involvement in such a scheme. In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Trump stressed there will be no U.S. boots on the ground but said he is open to providing American military air support to any European military forces stationed in Ukraine.

Trump also said he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept U.S.-European security guarantees for Ukraine, "but we will know in the next few weeks." The Kremlin has long opposed any such scheme on Ukrainian territory. The other side: As security guarantees were being discussed at the White House, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it "categorically" rejects the possibility of "a military contingent with the participation of NATO countries" inside Ukraine.

Who are we to believe?

Putin and his track record does not inspire confidence, to put it mildly. I don’t think that NATO troops in Ukraine is the sticking point, really. I mean, this is already a done deal. And Putin will not and has not ever touched any Western assets or installations or bases in Ukraine. Those “Mr. Kinzhal” strikes on NATO shadow commander bunkers are hoax stories literally made up on hoax news American websites and repeated by Z-propaganda. You can easily verify this for yourself if you were even the slightest bit inclined to learn the truth, by the way.

What NATO wants is guarantees that Putin will simply stop bombing KIev-controled Ukraine altogether and accept getting bombed without hitting back. You must start making sense of the relative positions of authority and strength here, new readers. Make the effort.

Putin said during his summit with Trump that he was willing to discuss the principle of security guarantees, a source told Axios, but he mentioned China as one of the potential guarantors. Behind the scenes: Security guarantees were a key topic in Trump's meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and seven other European leaders on Monday at the White House. "Trump and Zelensky spoke in general terms about what was needed regarding security guarantees but didn't go into specifics," a Ukrainian official said.

Trump agreed with the European leaders to work together on "Article 5-like" security guarantees, but when it came to a U.S. role, he was "not precise," a European official said.

NATO's Article 5 commits the alliance to mutually defend a member who comes under attack. What he's saying: Trump told Fox News that Ukraine won't be part of NATO, but stressed that European countries are willing to have boots on the ground outside the NATO framework. Trump said he's ready to give U.S. security assurances to Ukraine without committing U.S. troops. "We will help by air," Trump said. What's next: Two sources with knowledge of the issue said a U.S.-European-Ukrainian commission was formed to draft a proposal for security guarantees. The commission is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with national security advisers from Ukraine and European countries also participating in the discussions.

"In the coming days, everyone is going to be working from sunrise till dark on the security guarantees. Maybe by the end of the week we will have some clear architecture," a Ukrainian official said. The big picture: While a European security force on Ukrainian soil might be the toughest Ukrainian demand for Putin to accept, territorial concessions are likely the most difficult issue for Zelensky to navigate. During his meeting with Trump, Zelensky said he's willing to discuss territorial issues, but stressed that they needed to be negotiated between him and Putin, a Ukrainian official said. The official claimed Trump agreed.

When Trump called Putin on Monday evening, he told the Russian president he will have to meet directly with Zelensky to discuss his territorial demands and urged him to be "realistic." What we're watching: There is still no date or location for such a meeting. Trump and the European leaders agreed it needs to happen by the end of August, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that full preparations would have to be made at working levels before the leaders could sit down together.

OK, so the “territorial concessions” thing is sort of a red herring.

If anybody is going to be doing the bulk of the concessioning/conceding, it will be Putin. The actual concession for Zelensky is relinquishing war dictator powers i.e., accepting a ceasefire with Putin, even a temporary one. Zelensky doesn’t want to do this because this means he might get replaced as soon as there isn’t this immediate and imminent threat of Putin attacking Kiev. Putin is willing to help Trump replace Zelensky — that’s literally what they’re collaborating together to achieve, clearly. But to help Trump out, it is actually Putin that is going to have to make generous concessions that Zelensky cannot turn down.

So, the deal is going down thusly:

Trump wants Putin to concede a lot to Zelensky so that

Zelensky has no choice but to take such generous concessions so that

a truce/ceasefire can be declared which means Zelensky can no longer rule as Shogun

which opens the window for the Americans to Maidan him and replace him with a new puppet

Thusly x2:

Putin is actually being a loyal ronin samurai for his daimyo (Trump) by

Falling on his own sword to help his master depose a political rival (Zelensky)

In that context, the No-Fly zone will help Washington coup Zelensky out of office

But what I just wrote out is sort of just the first layer of conspiracy, the visible level above the iceberg that any honest and somewhat intelligent analyst could explain to you.

Someone like Strelkov or some of the other hardcore conspiracy types would agree with me that what I outlined above are the basics of the scheme being cooked up by Trump and Putin (and THE VANCE!). But the twist that they would add is that these promises and schemes and the overtures to Putin are all part of a deception within a conspiracy. They’d point out that Washington has roped Putin into their schemes many times and each time, they’ve left him out to dry afterwards, unacknowledged and unrewarded.

It was Putin that provided safety guarantees to Milosevic to help his pal Bill Clinton out. Putin eagerly participated in the “War of Terror” waged by Washington and supplied them with a lot of information over the years on jihadis, many of whom the Pentagon or the CIA would go on to recruit for their various jihadi groups in the future. Putin sanctioned Iran on behalf of Obama. Putin helped Washington fight Islamic State in Syria. Putin tried to force Assad to partition his own country and step down, per Washington’s request. Putin helped oust Assad last fall. Even now, Putin is eager to prove how willing he is to serve Washington loyally for another quarter of a century.

A samurai has no goals, only duties. t. Putin

So, regardless of whether Trump’s scheme fails or not, Putin will end up with a cake on his face by the end of it, and will then, in due time, go to the media to complain that he was tricked by the Americans, yet again.

But the concessions that Putin appears to be so eager to give to Trump (so long as they are framed as being anti-Zelensky in nature) will remain in force. They will include:

a no-fly zone in Ukraine

NATO troops in Ukraine

concession of Moscow-acquired territory

feelings of betrayal and loss of allies and prestige for Russia

Putin doesn’t care about Russia’s geostrategic interests. He sees them as cards to play, or as pawns to put between him and the Americans as a form of appeasement. So long as there is something that Russia has that he can offer up as a form of appeasement to buy himself some more time in office and not on the head of a spike, he will offer it up.

Once you understand this, you will understand the reasoning behind every single genius 5D master geopolitical move that he has made over the last quarter of a century.