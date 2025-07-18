The latest news was the announcement that the reconstituted Syrian Army is going to be pulling out of Syria’s southern province, the one bordering with Israel.

Syria's leader accused Israel on Thursday of sowing discord with a wave of intense airstrikes following deadly sectarian clashes that threatened the country's fragile unity and illustrated its neighbor's capacity to attack across the region. In a televised speech, Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa promised to protect the rights and freedom of Syria's Druze community — and avoid an “open war” with Israel. He said Syria "will never be a place for division or fragmentation" as he called protecting the rights of the religious minority a "priority" of his administration. His comments came after the Syrian government and leaders in the Druze community announced a renewed ceasefire Wednesday after days of clashes in the southern city of Sweida threatened the relative stability achieved in the country since the toppling of the Assad regime in December. Government forces were withdrawing from the area, the Associated Press news agency reported, though a previous ceasefire to end the violence in Sweida quickly crumbled and it was not immediately clear whether the latest truce would hold. Israel launched rare strikes in Damascus and elsewhere on Wednesday in a campaign it said was aimed at defending the Druze, who also have a strong presence in Israel — and to force Islamic militants away from its border. "We are not among those who fear war," Sharaa said Thursday, as he accused Israel of "targeting our stability and creating discord among us since the fall of the former regime," according to a transcript from the Reuters news agency. “But we put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction," he said, adding that local factions and sheikhs had been assigned the responsibility of maintaining security in Sweida. “We are very worried about the violence in southern Syria," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday, calling it a "direct threat to efforts to help build a peaceful and stable Syria." He added that the Trump administration had "been and remain in repeated and constant talks with the governments of Syria and Israel on this matter.” The flare-up of violence appears to mark the most serious threat yet to the fragile control Syria's new leadership holds over the country following dictator Bashar al-Assad's ouster, with repeated eruptions of violence threatening to undermine Sharaa's vow to rebuild a more inclusive Syria representative of its myriad religious and ethnic groups. Sharaa has worked hard in recent months to shake off his past as a jihadist leader with links to both the Islamic State terrorist group and Al Qaeda. The Trump administration's move to revoke the foreign terrorist organization designation for his Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group signaled growing, but cautious, global confidence in his leadership.

OK, so just to cover some basics here. I’m not sure that people understand who Jolani is, but he’s literally the former #2 ISIS guy. Easily accessible info here, guys. Just ask AI:

ISIS Origins & Jolani's Role: Jolani was actually trained by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the future caliph of ISIS, when the Islamic State was still a loosely connected group called al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI). The connection between the two is undeniable at the start. Both had a common enemy: the Syrian regime and later, the Western powers involved in the region.

Breaking Off from ISIS: At some point, Jolani's al-Nusra Front became more independent, partly due to the differences in strategy and leadership style between Jolani and Baghdadi. In 2016, Jolani formally announced his break from ISIS and pledged allegiance directly to al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri. This was seen as an ideological shift, but some believe it was a strategic move, as Jolani might have felt that Baghdadi’s strategy of declaring the caliphate prematurely was a mistake.

So, what happened was that ISIS had a split around the time that they started calling themselves just IS — Islamic State, and the caliphate was established in Eastern Syria and Northern Iraq. The head guy IS declared himself some sort of Kwasich Hederach messiah and the initiator of the Abrahamic End Times doomsday countdown. This angered some other Muslims and it also gave Washington a pretext to invade the caliphate, which meant creating a forward operating base in Eastern Syria, essentially.

The Americans then simply re-armed the Shi’ites in Iraq and even asked Iran for help in wiping IS and their caliphate out. Russia also offered to help Washington in their war against ISIS, which was what that intervention in Syria was all about.

Meanwhile, Jolani was sitting this out in Turkey-protected Idlib province in NW Syria with his ISIS/Al-Qaeda splinter group. The Russians exerted pressure on Assad to stop pushing against the Jolani controlled territories and to focus on IS in the SE instead, which is what the Americans wanted Putin to do. Now we know that Putin was planning on handing over power to Jolani and his group under the pretext of a transition to Liberal Democracy. So, when the coup against Assad was effected, Jolani and his men just swept down into Damascus on motorcycles and pick-up trucks and took over the country in about 10 days total with no resistance or forewarning. There are rumors that Assad was lured away to Moscow to visit his wife, who was sick, but that sounds a lot like what Washington did to the Shah of Iran half a century ago, so maybe this is fake news.

Either way, we have no idea what happened to Assad and his family, who have not been seen since.

Meanwhile, in Syria, the ethnic and religious cleansing began under the Abrahamic despotism of Jolani’s government. Some have also speculated on whether or not Jolani is not simply an Israeli himself under deep cover, role-playing as a Sunni jihadi. There are persistent rumors and claims that Jolani has met with Israeli officials or has received support for his group. Some even suggest that Israel provided covert assistance, whether through medical aid or tactical intelligence, to HTS or its precursor groups. There have been instances of fighters from HTS receiving medical treatment in Israeli hospitals, which has fueled such claims.

The recent Israeli strikes in Syria are the first attack that the IDF has carried out against the group.

Top: Who are you? I will kill you kafirs. There is no place for you in Syria, kafir Assadists. Bottom: Come right in Mr. Israel. Shoot, invade, do what you like. Just don’t hurt yourselves, please!

It doesn’t help that Jolani looks like he could be Zelensky’s older brother.

Well, the core thesis of the geopolitical analysis part of my blog is that Washington and Tel-Aviv and London like to pick fights with enemies that they actually have created, put into power and continue to control. This seems counterintuitive, and runs counter to common sense, but we have an established track record of puppets being helped to power by Washington and Tel-Aviv and London. These puppets are then turned against and deposed by the aforementioned powers. In the interim period, these puppets do everything in their power to not fight back against their handlers and lose gracefully.

This exact playbook is being repeated now, in realtime, in Syria.

We know that Jolani was put into power with the help of Tel-Aviv, Washington and Ankara (NATO+). Now we see his inherited state being bombed by Israel, armed with American bombs. In response to this, Jolani has refused to fight back, retreated, and apologized.

Thus, this is more proof of concept for my patented Hoax War Hypothesis.

Apply this same template to other wars now. Apply it to the following CIA-Mossad-MI5 puppets:

Putin

Saddam

Noriega

Milosevic

Ghadaffi

Assad

Khomenei/Khamenei

And some other tinpot dictators in South America that I’m not too familiar with.

Castro is an interesting almost-exception. He was supported in his coup against the military government of Batista by the CIA. He kind of looked like Zelensky or Jolani too.

Then, he was himself supposed to be deposed, as is always the case with these puppets eventually. To the surprise of the CIA though, Castro fought back instead of letting himself get quietly deposed. To my knowledge, this makes him the only such puppet who went rogue when it was his time to face the reaper.

But there is a lot more that could be said about Castro’s case that adds nuance to the story.

For instance, did you know that despite being a typical CIA-sponsored Communist-Atheist fighting against a local nationalist government, he was remarkably lenient and helpful to one particular ethno-religious group on Cuba?

Let’s ask ChatGPT:

Yes, Fidel Castro’s Cuba was known for being relatively lenient with the Jewish community in comparison to other countries with communist regimes, such as the Soviet Union, where religious practices were heavily suppressed.

Synagogues & Jewish Schools: Castro allowed Jewish synagogues to remain open, and Jewish schools were permitted to function, at least initially. In many communist states, religion was considered a threat to the state, but Castro did not go after the Jewish community in Cuba.

Jewish Cultural Preservation: Under Castro, there was also an effort to preserve Jewish cultural institutions and traditions. Some Jews even continued to practice their faith in Cuba without interference from the government.

A more speculative theory involves Castro’s possible family connections to Jews—and there are numerous rumors (though unsubstantiated) about his maternal or paternal relatives having ties to Jewish people or being of Jewish descent.

Interestingly, Castro was initially friendly with Israel upon taking power. It was only after the 1967 war that he followed Moscow’s lead in cooling relations with Tel-Aviv.

Make of that what you will.

I will write up a post summarizing my “Hoax War Hypothesis” in the same style as a previous post in which I summarized my “Zionism Ended the USSR” theory and I will create a section of the blog dedicated to these “core concepts”.

Basically, all of my writing on the recent wars relies on trying to explain the concept of wars being fought against governments that were set up by the aggressors in the first place. Conceptually, this seems like a cognitive obstacle that most people simply cannot overcome at the moment. However, it is actually an easily proven hypothesis because all I have to do is list example after example after example of this happening over and over and over again. Jolani getting attacked by the people who put him into power in the first place and refusing to fight back, essentially surrendering the South of Syria to Israeli annexation down the line is just another data entry proving the hypothesis.

Sadly, the reason why most people cannot see the simple reality of what I am describing is because their Abrahamic religious beliefs blinker them. They think that taking my theses seriously and noticing the obvious would offend their god. Because they identify certain political or religious leaders with figures from Abrahamic prophecy.

Maybe they are right on that theological point.

I don’t know.

It sure does seem like I am battling against a kind of metaphysical force of ignorance and evil sometimes. I have to belief though that the power of forbidden knowledge, cognitive evolution, and the allure of the red pill will allow some people to wake up eventually. There is no other way that someone could take Pepe or Ritter or Macgregor seriously at this point, frankly, unless they were in the grip of some disinfo demon. In conclusion, you have to make a conscious decision to stop believing in narratives and scripts written by social engineers and propagandists who don’t have your best interests at heart. Even if it stings your pride to admit that you’ve been bamboozled and you feel a little bit sad to learn that there is no foreign power coming in to save us from our xenocrat overlords anytime soon.

