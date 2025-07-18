The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Dan Liviu
6h

Al-Jewlani

Patriot
7h

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Milosevic was not CIA/MI5 puppet. He was just an opportunist and a traitor who thought that the West will let him rule Serbia, without being required to remain their puppet, if he betrays enough Serbs outside of it - in Jihad Bosnia, Nazi Catholic Croatia, etc. We know how that plan worked out for him.

Of course, Russia was one of the main collaborators with NATO against the Serbs.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Here is the list of betrayals, crimes and evils that Putin/Kremlin (i.e. Russian State, not Russian People), has committed against Serbia just in the last 35 years:

1) 1992: Voting in the Security Council for sanctions against the FRY (Serbia and Montenegro) - the strictest sanctions ever imposed on a state. UNSC Resolution 757. Zimbabwe abstained!

2) 1992: Russia recognized Contemporary Nazi Croatia before the US and even before they were officially recognized in the UN.

3) 1992-1995: Russia fully armed the army of Nazi Croatia (planes, helicopters, missiles, etc.) in violation of the international embargo! Serb civilians were killed and expelled with these weapons in 1995 in the operation called "Storm".

4) 1999: Threat from the Russian representative to Milosevic that Serbia would be destroyed if it did not sign a peace treaty with NATO (Chernomyrdin in Belgrade).

5) 2000: Putin's help to the USA and Bill Clinton to successfully carry out a color revolution in Serbia and occupy it (Primakov in Belgrade). There is a transcript of the conversation between Putin and Clinton regarding Serbia before October 2000 coup.

6) 2003: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Occupied Kosovo. No, no one asked for it, but it was Putin's favor to the West for which he received nothing. The pogrom of the Serbs followed shortly after. A high-ranking Russian general officially openly stated that they have no interest in the Balkans - I assume except for arming Nazi Croatia to kill Serb civilians?

7) 2006: Destroying Union of Serbia and Montenegro (aka FRY). Yes, you read that correctly - that was also Russia's doing and not the USA's. After Montenegro turned to the West, Kremlin publicly complained about Montenegro's "betrayal" - i.e. they admitted what they have destroyed the Union.

Note: Resolution 1244, although presented as a big favor to the Serbs by Russia, actually allows NATO to occupy part of Serbia's territory - that's why Russia voted for it. That was another favor to the West for which they got nothing but scorn.

After Russia broke Union of Serbia and Montenegro (FRY) in 2006, basically all major betrayals/crimes by Russia against Serbia were done. So after that, they'd occasionally visit Serbia (Lavrov, Zakharova, Putin) for some platitudes about Russia-Serbia "friendship" and some good photo shoots to help deceive both Serbs and Russians.

Of course, it'd take a lot of time to list all the evils committed by the Russian State against Serbs/Serbia in the 19th and the 20th century before the 1990s. For example, occupying Serbia in 1944 (officially called "liberating") and then handing it to local communist murderers (Tito and his crew) who proceeded to slaughter at least 250,000 Serb civilians, since Serbs are Monarchists and Christians!

Entry into the WW1 was a rare, rare exception, for which Serbs are very grateful. Although, very few people ask the following: Would the Austro-Hungarian Empire (AHE) even consider/plan attacking and destroying Serbia if they had not been sure that Russia would betray Serbia, as they had witnessed countless times in the 19th century, as well as agreeing to Austro-Hungarian Empire (AHE) annexation of Bosnia in 1908? Let us recall that Russia handed Serbia over to Catholic Empires and Vatican zones of interest!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

