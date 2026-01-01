Insofar as my opinions matter on the topic, I freely admit that I am an AI maximalist. I hope that AI improves and is able to take on more complicated tasks with better accuracy and I have no reason to believe that it won’t continue to advance by leaps and bounds. My personal hope is that AI can be fed all of the obscure historical manuscripts and writings of history and make them instantly accessible to researchers. Access to that kind of information would have profound effects on our understanding of the world. Or rather, the select few who are even interested in this sort of thing would have the veil of the murky past thrown back in a way that had hitherto only been dreamed of.

If I could, I would install a port into my skull to be able to gain access to this lost and once forbidden knowledge … as well as to learn Kung Fu.

And yes, I think we all understand that AI will be used to create a total surveillance state eventually as well. The Israelis demo-tested the concept and the technology in Gaza by letting AI pick out targets for their bombs. Eventually, they will extend this method to all of the nations of Amalek, of that I have no doubt.

Other than just being able to monitor everyone all the time in a kind of surveillance panopticon, AI will presumably also put tens of millions of skilled professionals out of work. Lawyers, doctors, programmers and consultants would presumably be on the chopping block as soon as the proper legislative hurdles are overcome, and AI is proven to give better legal and medical diagnoses and to write better code and formulate better business strategies. The bar is very low, admittedly, but quality standards for AI will be much higher than for these well-paid and well-pampered charlatans, to justify its rollout.

Other than AI, there has also been a steady forward march of machine technology.

We would have reached an automation singularity already decades ago, presumably, had Western corporations and governments not focused on cheap labor, but on technological advancement to lower costs. Either way, we are already at the point where most modern factories are capital-heavy, and rely on only a small fraction of laborers that they once did for their workforce. A handful of experts now control and supervise most of the machines that make cars, for example. Even in industries that lag behind, this is simply a question of investment and time, not of technological constraint. After centuries of mass factory employment being the driver of economies and society generally, that era has now come to an end in developed countries. Increasingly, it will be coming to an end in the countries that had all the factories moved there as well as they too embrace automation and AI.

I don’t think that this is a bad thing, necessarily.

Drudgery does not ennoble a man, and we have always been defined by our symbiotic relationship with machines. We make machines and they make many things for us. We need machines and they need us. We could always shut them down in theory, I suppose.

But what then is there left for people to do?

Well, obviously the plan is to engineer a kind of cull of Caucasians and East Asians, probably with some new vaccination campaign, if I had to guess. Or to engineer a food crisis next, maybe? I do think that a lot of people will end up quietly disappearing in the decades to come. Putting that aside, what are people supposed to spend their time doing between the time that they are slated to be culled and their careers being made redundant by AI?

Well, they could turn to art, I suppose.

But the only problem with that is the fact that AI makes better art than human artists do now. It can write as well, and make music. I am listening to some AI generated ambient tracks while I write this piece now. So, if anything, artists will actually be put out of work sooner than the professions that AI was designed to replace because these artists don’t have unions or political connections to buffer the fall.

And good riddance, for the most part.

Long story short, we are facing a crisis of both employment and creeping tyranny and also a looming loss of meaning to our lives that traditional pressure valves of escape will no longer be able to soothe or salve. This will force us to ask many questions about the true purpose of life and our motivation for doing things. If we can no longer earn any money from working, what will we do with our time before we are reduced to bio-slurry and fed to the tech pod-people?

If even art can be created by AI and machines, what is there left to do?