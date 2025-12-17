Here on Substack, the two writers/thinkers that I see most often quoted are CS Lewis and then, as a close second, Feodor Dostoevsky. Both are used to push worthless Judeo-Christian moralizing and also, remarkably a lot of bohemian ennui or even suicide-idealization in the latter author’s case.

Dostoevsky has been reduced to a nebulous bundle of moralisms and pieties and bon mots that are untethered from the actual man and his hardcore Russian nationalist beliefs.

In this sense, Dostoevsky suffers from the same postmodern fate as the intellectual founder of “Anarchism”, Bakunin, who we have spoken of before.

Both men were actually writing about concrete, real problems facing Slavs in the so-called “Russian” empire. And both men called for an overthrow of the Orthodox Church and the Romanov government that worked hand-in-hand with it … until the Church overthrew the Tsar in February of 1917 in cooperation with the Kerensky coup, that is.

It is important to understand that all manner of organic, folk-based Slavic nationalism is going to have a kind of “anarchic” tint to it, in the same manner as all of the peasant uprisings of Europe did in previous centuries. The concrete, tangible, political problem that the Slavs faced was that of the existence of a Prussian overcaste that had toppled the Russian government and replaced it with their own occupation regime in a new city located far away from the heartland of Slavdom. From there, they instituted neo-Spartan reforms that enslaved millions of Russians. Serfdom got worse under the Romanovs than it ever had been before these Prussians came to power. Russia didn’t progress or keep pace with most of Western Europe because it was run as a slave plantation and raw resource colony for the West.

In that sense, nothing has changed, really.

But this conflict between Slavs and Prussians is then framed in moral or economic terms, and the Slavs are portrayed as whining leftists rebelling against good governance and technological progress in Western narratives. This serves to obfuscate the true nature of the struggle that was occurring. And none of the writings of these famous authors make sense without understanding the ethnic strife of the period in which they were writing.

This was a period of conflict between warring ethnic groups.

The Prussians who ruled in St. Petersburg were being opposed by many actual Russian writers and thinkers, most of whom were members of the small middle class or the countryside nobility. You’ve heard of their names before and that the government was either leery of them or actively persecuted them, but chances are, you never understood why.

Tolstoy, Chekov, Gogol, and the rest come to mind, yes?

And the Orthodox Church was a crypto-Jewish institution, the other hand that enforced this colonial regime. Not only did the Orthodox Church prop up the largely secular Romanovs who themselves had no time for this religious nonsense because they were busy scheming and ruling, but more importantly, it enforced a theological system of privileges that granted Jews in the Russian Empire inordinate advantages and rights above the average serf or, later, citizen.

It is a myth spread by Western Judeo-Christians like E. Michael Jones, that the Jews were oppressed in Tsarist Russia. In reality, Jewish oligarchs had total control of Russia’s gold and silver mines. They had a monopoly on the alcohol distillation and distribution business. They were allowed to own weapons, and self-organize their own militias, while the average serf would be whipped or killed on the spot if they did the same by the Tsarist police. Much of the secret police force was staffed with foreigners who were hostile to Russians, I might point out.

The secret police of Nicholas I was referred to as the Third Section of His Imperial Majesty’s Own Chancellery (founded 1826) and it was run by a Jesuit Prussian — Count Alexander von Benckendorff. And there were both previous such organization and successor organizations, like the Okhrana, which probably conspired with Jewish terrorists to have Stolypin assassinated in Kiev. That’s another story for another time though.

Point being: the only recourse that the enserfed peasant had was to appeal to the organized and semi-autonomous Cossack warbands for help.

As an aside, Jewish self-isolation and self-organization was actively encouraged by the Orthodox Church, not by the Romanov government. No missionary work or Church authority was extended into Pale-designated territories for theological reasons.

In contrast, the Romanov government of Catherine the Great onwards realized that this was a huge threat and tried to pursue a policy of ending the isolation by eliminating the system of feudal privileges granted to them by organized Christianity. These efforts to create citizens out of Jews were so opposed by the Orthodox Church and by the Jews, that they were largely dropped, with disastrous results in the next century.

Here, we have to take yet another tangent to understand the biowarfare strategy employed by the Orthodox Church. You see, the Church policy of granting isolation and autonomy to hostile foreigners served to essentially create highly organized networks of terrorist cells in Russia.

We can call this the “Fremen strategy of subversion”.

These hasidic “Fremen” then sprang into political and guerrilla military action from the early 1800s onwards, fueled by Biblical End Times messianism, and protected by the “Bene Gesserit” clergy. Yes, they were given protection and moral support by the Orthodox Church. In contrast, peasant organizations like the Black Hundreds that sprang up to protect villages from the kidnappings, extortions and murder-sprees of these criminals were eventually clamped down on by the Tsarist secret police, by the Ministry of the Interior in 1908, for anti-semitism. This, coupled with the nonstop campaign of assassinations carried out on Black Hundred leaders, and bans on self-defense and self-organization by the secret police, ensured that there was no “third option” left in Russian society by 1917. There were only the hardcore Westernizing, Socialist revolutionaries, supported by the Orthodox Church and the repulsive Prussian government and its remnants left in the field. As a result, most of Russia chose to sit out the events of 1917, because they had no side that represented them.

This should sound a lot like the situation that the FBI has engineered in America now.

Anyway, the basic factions of this simmering conflict are important to understand because they will eventually erupt into an all-out war known as the “Russian” Civil War following the seizure of Petrograd by the Bolsheviks. There too you will have the Slavic peasants, the Cossacks, the Prussians, the Jews and some other random groups like the Czechs or Chechens thrown into the butchery for good measure and all of it divided along ethnic lines that are studiously ignored by the court historians.

And it is in this pre-revolutionary churn that these later Russian authors are writing.

Doesn’t that help set the tone a little bit better?

There are Hasidic hit squads prowling the countryside and carrying out bombings and hit jobs in the big towns and cities. There are Prussian secret police prowling around and arresting or murdering rebellious Russian nobles and gentry. There are Cossack warbands with only a tenuous agreement to serve the Tsarist government. The Anglos are playing “the Great Game” with Russia and bribing Prussian officials to their side while funneling money to revolutionaries. Worse, there is a split within the Prussian royalty of Europe that will soon lead to WWI.

But I will cover that all in a separate series.

This all brings us to the question of why Dostoevsky was arrested in the first place.

Put simply, he was arrested for being:

anti-Orthodox Church

anti-Petersburg (the city itself becomes an evil force synonymous with moral decay in his writings)

anti-serfdom

pro-Slav

Modern scholars will label the early Dostoevsky as a “socialist-utopian” for these beliefs. But this is just them trying to claim his legacy for their own through ideological and linguistic word tricks.

Let’s just look at the exact cause of his arrest.

Dostoevsky was arrested for reciting a letter by a firebrand named Vissarion Belinsky sent to none other than the famous Gogol dated to July 1847.

See, Gogol had started his career as a critic of the regime and a compiler of folklore and an advocate of the Slavic village system. But like so many writers do, (you know who you are) Gogol had sold out to the regime in the later part of his life. Dostoevsky was given a death sentence by the Tsarist government of Nicholas I because someone snitched on him reading out Belinsky’s denouncement of Gogol in some salon or other frequented by well-read nobodies.

Freedom of speech never exists in xenocracies and theocracies.

And here are some of the bon mots that Dostoevsky recited, which sealed his fate in a Romanov concentration camp, once his death sentence for doing nothing more than reading a shitpost directed at Gogol, essentially, was commuted:

“…one cannot endure an outraged sense of truth and human dignity; one cannot keep silent when lies and immorality are preached as truth and virtue under the guise of religion and the protection of the whip.”

And:

“That you base such teaching on the Orthodox Church I can understand: it has always served as the prop of the knout and the servant of despotism; but why have you mixed Christ up in it?... He [Christ] was the first to bring to people the teaching of freedom, equality, and brotherhood...”

And:

“…What [Russia] needs is not sermons (she has heard enough of them!) or prayers (she has repeated them too often!), but the awakening in the people of a sense of their human dignity which has been lost for so many centuries amid the mire and manure; she needs rights and laws conforming not to the preaching of the Church but to common sense and justice…”

Gogol had fled Russia for Rome at that point, and he never spoke up on behalf of any of his old friends that he had essentially betrayed. Rumors circulated that he had converted to Catholicism, but from what we can gather, he was, seeking a mystical and personal union with Christ through acts of monastic piety.

This quest and the priests he tolerated around his person destroyed his life.

Now, Belinsky himself is quite an interesting character because he believed that Russia had a distinct historical destiny and that the Russian narod itself possessed moral depth. This seems like populist pablum to us now, but at the time it clashed with the Orthodox Church’s theological teachings on the matter, which portrayed Slavs as a deeply immoral and sinful people.

If you don’t believe me, read the sermon of the Metropolitan of Kiev that I linked in my Orthodoxy piece above, denouncing the Slavs as demon-worshippers who need moral instruction from modern Jews on how to live and not offend God. I am not exaggerating the attitudes of these vile priests in the slightest. Furthermore, morality was apparently considered something that only the priests (filth, scum, maggots in human form), could bestow upon a people. Belinsky argued that morality came out of a people and was inherent to their character.

“We don’t need you trying to repackage and sell us back the very air that we breathe,” is what he said, essentially.

But this never-ending debate over morality continues to be dredged up by Judeo-Christians today, because they really actually think that they invented morality, that morality did not exist in the world before they came along. In reality, they only invented Morality™ which is just a particular brand or kind of morality that is kept artificially afloat by the Church. This Morality™ is not very moral; in fact, it is an affront to the sensibilities of any and all free-thinking and self-respecting peoples.

But this is not another essay on Morality, forgive me.

…

Belinsky also believed that Western philosophy alone was insufficient and that the Petersburg government had imported oppressive Prussian bureaucratic forms that were alien to Russian life. He praised writers who depicted peasant life and the suffering of the people under the xenocracy of the priests and the Prussians and attacked those that sided with the regime.

This mirrors the eternal political debate within Russia between the two camps of the opposition. There are the eternal Westernizers who claim that the government isn’t Western enough, and then there’s the other camp, the nativists, that complain that the government is a Western occupation regime.

You can see the Eternal Westernizer in Alexei Navalny (died in prison) and his message.

As for the Eternal Slavophile, well, they’re also all dead or in jail now, I suppose.

The Putin regime, like the Romanovs before him, is absolutely brutal against Russian nativists, but is willing to tolerate the Westernizer faction. This faction eventually tries to topple the government, gets shut down, regroups and we start the cycle again. Sometimes, this group is successful, like in February of 1917 or with Yeltsin and the Westernizer coup against Soviet loyalists in the government. Nothing has changed politically in the Slavlands, really, for four centuries now. Also, I plan to write about the folkist “Black Hundreds” movement of the late Tsarist period and how they were liquidated by the Prussian police state, while the Jewish Bund and Westernizer revolutionaries were left unmolested, soon.

Most importantly, Belinsky is the first writer to introduce the concept of the Russian Soul.

And it was actually conceived in response to Gogol’s famous satire known as Dead Souls. Belinsky’s description of the Russian Soul is not mystical, and it is actually just the description of the general Russian moral character. It boils down to just blunt honesty, hatred of rules, desire to share with others, problems with authority and innate moral sensitivity.

Me, I don’t see it.

I’ve never been accused of being brutally honest, rejecting elite rules, spreading the gospel of brotherhood and male camaraderie or railing against imposed morality codes, right⸮

…

Now, the famous Gogol story depicts an Imperial bureaucrat from Petersburg, Chichikov who wants to become a member of the nobility, but needs to own serfs to become a true landlord. He comes up with a scam whereby he buys the deeds or titles to dead peasants that the nobles still have in their possession. This ingenious scheme, if he could pull it off, wouldn’t actually require him to own or take care of serfs to be considered a noble; the deeds to the lives of dead peasants should suffice.

Do you … do you not see the rather obvious critique of the St. Petersburg government going on here?

They’re basically portrayed as bureaucratic monsters, machines that believe that paper can buy or own a Russian soul, and they’re roaming the countryside, trying to capture the Russian soul with their Prussian legalisms and fancy coat buttons and their love affair with stamps slammed onto bits of crinkly parchment.

This is not just my interpretation of the work, mind you!

Belinsky and Dostoevsky saw Dead Souls as a damning critique of the Prussian government and saw Gogol as one of their own — a folkist, a socialist, a Slavic Nationalist, whatever you want to call it! And Gogol had developed a reputation of pushing the envelope of accepted speech with his plays prior to publishing Dead Souls, so he had to deal with the secret police demanding copies of his manuscripts for censorship and editing. For years, Gogol lived on a very short leash under the regime of Nicholas I, who hated everything Russian with a passion and who sent many Russian minor nobles to the gulags to clamp down on rising nationalist sentiment among the Russians he ruled over. Thus, due to the censorship, the conflict and corruption in the Chichikov story was occulted into the form of a story about personal, individual, moral corruption, not a direct indictment of the political illegitimacy of the entire government.

That ambiguity saved Gogol from the Prussian gulag.

But the national debate that his Dead Souls stirred up in Russia forced him to write a letter essentially stating that political struggle and debates over theological legitimacy were not something that he supported — everyone should calm down, go to Church and pay their taxes, essentially. Again, this was couched in moralitarian language with Gogol concluding that only the personal, individual, moral struggle mattered and that the rest (the actually important stuff) should be eschewed.

He fled Russia soon after for Rome.

Gogol was also going through an intense personal mental health crisis at the time.

Like a disease seeking out a compromised immune system, his handler, Father Matvei Konstantinovsky forbade him from writing, warning that his satire and mockery of the secular Prussian occupation government was a grave Moral Christianity Values sin.

He also prescribed intense self-mortification rites, like fasting, as penance for Gogol, which destroyed the writer’s health and mental well-being. Eventually, wracked by Judeo-Christian guilt for breaking his confessor’s orders and still engaging in sinful writing, Gogol destroyed his finished manuscript for Dead Souls Part II and died nine days later from starvation.

The priesthood had claimed yet another unsuspecting gentile victim.

And the cause of death read: overdose of Judeo-Christian Morality Values.

…

Prior to his flight from Russia and death though, it was the pressure from the government and the church and Gogol’s retreat into personal asceticism to cope that triggered the denunciations and accusation of treachery from his fellow writer admirers. They saw his focus on personal moral redemption as part of a Church deception. Later on though, irony of ironies, Dostoevsky himself and other writers would also cloak their writing in the same “moralistic” veneer to escape punishment from the same authorities.

Anyway, this “Russian Soul” idea will become a source of great debate and political wrangling from Belinsky onwards. All factions will struggle to define and then force upon Russia their idea of the Russia dusha. Dostoevsky is perhaps the most well-known popularizer of the concept, but you also have Ivan Ilyin later and competing schools of thought on the matter, like the Eurasianists, who I am partial to.

As I have gone to great lengths to demonstrate, the Eurasianists are NOT arguing that Russia is a nation of mongol-mongrels. Yes, there are neo-Eurasionists now who argue this like Dugin or that Hoffmeister freak here on the ‘stack. But modern Eurasianists are essentially Tartarianists (to make up a term) and argue that Slavs had a sprawling transcontinental civilization that was covered up by the Romanov historians and the Church. The identity of Russians is thus not defined by Judeo-Christianity or the Prussian Imperial government, but something older and more mythical and powerful.

Even Putin will weigh in from time to time on the Russian Soul in his speeches.

The only problem with “the Russian Soul” is that it means something different to everyone. When Putin uses the term, he inverts it and turns it against itself. He says, “the essence of the Russian soul is tolerance and openness of others, so the only way to be a Russian is to be tolerant of everything that isn’t Russian. Also, we have Abrahamic Morality Values. Oh, and if you disagree, you are a Nazi”.

It is very similar to what Americans are taught about themselves by their own priests and politicians as well.

Dostoevsky, in contrast, believed that Russians had been dealt a raw hand by God as preparation for their eventual liberation and taking on the leading ruling role in Europe and the world. That the centuries of slavery at the hands of Jews and Prussians had humbled Russians and that they were now morally primed to be better rulers of the world than their predecessors. He argues that Western Europe had exhausted itself spiritually (Anglos and Germans invoke most of his ire).

In contrast, Russia had been preserved through suffering and artificially imposed poverty. As a result, the peasantry carried in their consciousness unarticulated and non-theological Christian values like humility, sharing, communal living, equality and so on. Most importantly, Russia’s historical humiliation at the hands of her racial enemies was a preparatory, not a terminal state.

Basically, he puts the Russians in the same spiritual position as the Israelites, who were being prepared and tempered through suffering by God to eventually fulfill their divine mission. He got into a lot of trouble for essentially claiming that Russians were the true Holy People from the Church and criticism from other writers and theologians too.

“Dostoevsky loves the people too much, almost religiously. He believes in the holiness of the people as such, and this is already a mistake. The people are sinful, just like everyone else; holiness belongs to the Church, not to the narod.” — Konstantin Leontiev

And:

“Dostoevsky’s intuition was prophetic, but his language was dangerously imprecise. The idea of a ‘Christ-bearing people’ can easily become a mythologization of the nation.” (…) “The Church cannot be identified with any people, however Christian their history.” — Georges Florovsky

Suffering to Dostoevsky is all about learning spiritual lessons.

Almost all of his books are about characters who are forced to suffer because of the state, their own sins, and forces beyond their control.

I think the most important, most fundamental spiritual need of the Russian people is the need for suffering, ever present and insatiable, everywhere and in everything. He seems to have been infected with this thirst for suffering from time immemorial. The suffering stream passes through its entire history, not from external misfortunes and disasters, but gushes with the key from the very heart of the people. The Russian people, even in happiness, certainly have part of the suffering, otherwise their happiness is incomplete for them. Never, even in the most solemn moments of his history, does he have a proud and triumphant appearance, but only a look touched to the point of suffering; he sighs and attributes his glory to the mercy of the Lord. The Russian people seem to enjoy their suffering. As for the people as a whole, it is in certain types, saying, however, only in general.“ — Dostoevsky, A Writer’s Diary

So, since Russians (and Slavs generally) as a people have suffered the most, that means that they have developed spiritually the most, see? That is Dostoevsky’s thesis and his expectation is that Christ has been preparing Russians through suffering, making them compassionate and therefore they will play a leading role in the world soon, as benevolent rulers, essentially.

Nowadays, Putin and his PR team are essentially relying on Dostoevskyisms to justify their inaction and perfidy, by claiming that they are too Abrahamic Moral Values to secure Russia’s interests. They also wax poetically about the so-called “Russkiy Mir’, a kind of worldwide network of Dostoevskians which paradoxically includes more non-Russians and non-Christians than Russians and Christians in it and has been essentially molded onto the BRICS concept, to justify what is nothing more than a WEF engineered cash grab.

Dostoevsky himself does propose an alternative Imperial project, a kind of Orthodox Christendom, that is more compassionate than the Western empires have hitherto been. It’s all very vague and hard to pin down because it’s all couched in moralistic and religious language … but you can still parse out what he means.

“…about the future mission of Russia in Europe: not to gain a scrap of territory (as Austria dreams), but rather to oversee by mutual consent and defend freedom and independence, even from all of Europe. And if so, then our idea is sacred, and our war is not a vulgar national instinct, but truly the first step toward achieving an eternal peace…” … “…no matter how Europe may hate and slander us, flirting with it and assuring it of love, they always instinctively feel (in moments of trouble) that Europe is the natural enemy of their unity, has always been and always will be… and that if they exist in the world, it is because a great magnet — Russia, which irresistibly attracts all to itself — sustains their wholeness and unity.” — A Writer’s Diary

It reminds me of the Japanese nationalists who claimed that they fought for “eternal peace,” … which could only be accomplished once the entire world was under the rule of the Emperor in Edo. Or how the founder of Aikido, a member of these far-right Japanese supremacist organizations, believed that he could achieve these aims not through force of arms, but through spreading his quasi-religion masquerading as a martial art throughout the West.

Or how the original Judeo-Christians framed their imperial project in moralitarian terms as well ...

Hypocrisy aside, all in all, I’m partial to the idea of my people being holy and holier than all others. All nationalists should feel the same way about their own people, frankly. Like, every ethnos deserves at least a person or two who is willingly to relentlessly champion it, like a dogged defense attorney at court even against overwhelming evidence of guilt. If the worse criminals in the world are routinely accorded this privilege, surely an entire ethnos merits the same spirited defense? But Dostoevsky, sadly, framed the choseness of his own people through Judeo-Christian terms, by elevating the state of slavery and past political defeats as proof of some great spiritual triumph or internal quality.

And this is total nonsense, of course.

… but I can see why someone who had been thrown into a Gulag for doing 1/1000th of what I do with every single post where I mock the Church and the occupation government, how he might need to seek out a reason for his suffering and to arrive at the conclusion that suffering itself is redemptive.

Maybe it is, on an individual level. Personally though, I don’t think so.

I think that years of hard manual labor, poor diet, unrelenting cold, Bashkirian and Yakutian sadistic savages who could barely speak Russian employed as guards in the prison camps barking orders at their betters, and nothing to read at all except for the Bible, all of that together warped Dostoevsky’s spirit. Furthermore, he was unjustly incarcerated on completely trumped up charges, and injustice rankles the spirit. In fact, the treatment that Dostoevsky received from the Prussian government is downright draconian compared to the very gentle exile that Lenin was subject to by the same government. Lenin was given a house, some servants, and a salary to just sit in Siberia for a few years and not cause any trouble after his brother was caught making bombs to try and kill members of the royal family, and Lenin himself was caught agitating for violent overthrow of the government and organizing terror cells.

The difference was that Lenin had a family friend in the chief of police in St. Petersburg, and so wasn’t ever in any real danger of privation. So, I suppose in Dostoevskian logic, the Judeo-Christian god loved him more than Lenin because he was made to suffer more for doing less … right?

Me, I think that we’ve all suffered enough, but that we will suffer a lot more in the future, and that nothing will come out of the suffering until we leave morality and moralisms behind. Suffering, to me, is just a background constant with no moral or spiritual qualities to it, like the rainy weather we’ve been having lately. What matters is what you can do despite the suffering, not thanks to the suffering or because of the suffering. Endure the suffering simply to make your enemies seethe that you dare to draw breath another day. But don’t think that there is personal or national power to be derived from suffering.

Put another way, you don’t tally up points with God for being a victim X number of times. Each lash that either you or another inflicts on your back doesn’t bring you or your nation closer to spiritual apotheosis. Yes, suffering leads to maturity and people learn harsh lessons about the true nature of the world through pain. It is a sign of maturity that adults have learned how to deal with it and to not let it destroy them. Those who couldn’t learn to deal with suffering didn’t make it far. Children who are subjected to abuse mature much quicker into adulthood.

But suffering also robs the world of childlike vitality, passion and joy.

Dostoevsky was no ascetic either, he enjoyed spending time with (very) young prostitutes and gambling his family’s money away while nice and good and completely shitfaced rather often. Most diehard ideological “sufferists” that I’ve known engage in the same kind of compensatory behavior — drinking, whoring, gambling.

Look: if he was consistent about his own “suffering is good” philosophy, he wouldn’t be pleasuremaxxing as hard as he did, now would he? Catholics and Orthodox are the worst in this regard, as they swing from these extremes of intense hedonism followed by compensatory self-mortification and hypocritical denunciating directed at others to assuage their own guilty consciousnesses.

In reality though, the simple and self-evident truth is that suffering is best avoided, and that pleasure is sought out by the human spirit by default because it is a product of vitality and burbles with life, drawing us in to drink of its waters. Sweet things taste good for a reason — they are good for your body. Sex is good for you — it releases oxytocin. Fun and excitement is good for you — it releases dopamine.

And yes, suffering is unavoidable … but it is better to avoid it, regardless.

Put another way: we have to stop fetishizing suffering and ascribing spiritual qualities to it that do not exist. The problem with our modern world isn’t that things are too good. Things are not good, things have never been worse actually. No one is joyous, no one has friends or access to good, natural living and so they aggressively seek out alternative sources of joy in harder to reach places, resulting in what at first appears to be rampant degeneracy in our society. But this is simply the thrashing of a man who has been deprived of air — the problem isn’t the compensatory and panicked thrashing of the suffocating man’s limbs, nor is the solution denying the man even more air. Yes, the thrashing around and gasping and gurgling is unbecoming, but it would be the absolute kafkaesque height of absurdity to reprimand a choking man for making a ruckus at the dinner table, as if that were the real and most pressing problem at hand.

I see people grasping for meaning and stable, positive relationships and even just a baseline of good health and being unable to find it through the proscribed methods and structure and teachings presented by our sick society. These people are also suffering from a lack of joy in their lives and yet they are only prescribed more suffering as a remedy to their problems. I spent many years banging my head against this wall as well, thinking that my suffering was actually a “triumph of the Will” or something equally inane. However, suffering and self-denial and asceticism are techniques of torture designed to punish people, to break their spirits and joi de vivre, not to uplift them.

Furthermore, there are other, better sources of spiritual power at work in this world.

And you won’t find them reading Dostoevsky … or CS Lewis for that matter.