The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
El Campeador's avatar
El Campeador
7h

Good read, thanks. So, to your closing statement: Can one find those better sources of spiritual power (or be pointed towards them) by reading ANY authors?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BDC's avatar
BDC
9h

Pay dirt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture