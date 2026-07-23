We’ve all heard of the 10 Commandments of Moses.

The first commandment is a ban on idolatry.

I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. You shall have no other gods before me. You shall not make for yourself a graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; you shall not bow down to them or serve them.3 It is written: "You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve."4

As a result, one of the most famous and enduring Judeo-Christian missions is based on the deliberate targeting and smashing of what they deem to be these “graven images” or “idols”. What constitutes an idol though is somewhat open to interpretation. The most readily apparent working definition amounts to just, “anything that isn’t sufficiently Jewish”. This occurs to this day in countries like Japan, where Christians and Muslims come in to smash their pagan shrines. And in ongoing missionary efforts in Africa.

My inside sources confirm and reconfirm that Father Ryan had a throbbing erection while getting to cosplay as an ancient Israelite.

In the Russian Orthodox Church (and others) the term “idol” is also used broadly to refer to all forms on non-Jewish nationalism. Nationalism or “identity politics” is considered a violation of the 1st Commandment, because it is a form of “idol” worship and paganism. This interpretation of idolatry is very similar to the Noahide Laws.

Let me explain what I mean very simply.

On the Pagan Sin of Nationalism

The “Holy and Great Council of Constantinople of 1872” condemned phyletism (often translated as ethnophyletism or tribalism or nationalism in the Church) as a heresy. The immediate context was the establishment of a separate Bulgarian ecclesiastical hierarchy organized on ethnic rather than territorial lines to get away from under Ottoman domination.

The council declared that making ethnicity or nationhood the organizing principle of the Church was incompatible with Christianity. See:

Galatians 3:28 (”There is neither Jew nor Greek...”),

Ephesians 2 (the breaking down of the dividing wall),

and the Church’s self-understanding as the universal Virgin Bride of Christ waiting to get vaginally penetrated by the Holy Sperma.

Historically, this formal position against modern nationalism was the product of the Istanbul Church (the Phanars) being ordered by the British and the Ottomans to condemn the Slavic uprisings in the Balkans of the 19th century.

The Phanar Patriarch decided to stress that it was a mortal sin for Orthodox faithful to engage in nationalism or rebellion against their Muslim and Jewish overlords. The sin of Slavic nationalism was reaffirmed as a form of paganism, a kind of “idol worship”, and eventually most of the other Orthodox Churches followed suite.

By the early twentieth century, virtually all the major Orthodox churches, including Moscow, accepted the principle that ethnophyletism was heretical, while many of them, in practice, continued to organize the ecclesiastical life along national lines. They got around this by stressing that these Churches were not organized around ethnicities, but around historical territorial partitions. So, even though it looked like the Serbian Orthodox Church was an ethnic Serbian institution, this was only an illusion caused by Serbs miraculously living in the territory known as Serbia. Nothing ethnic to do with it whatsoever!

Therefore not nationalism, and not a sin to the Jewish god Jesus.

Of course, in American, this lie was put to the test because there were no historical territorial delineations for Greeks or Bulgarians or Copts in the New World. And yet, when the Orthodox Churches migrated over to America, they organized along explicitly ethnic lines — Greeks went to Greek churches with their fellow co-ethnics, Armenians with Armenians, as did the rest.

But the traditional Orthodox principle is territorial: one bishop presides over one geographic area, and all Orthodox Christians in that territory belong to that local church regardless of language or ethnicity. This was the norm envisioned by the ancient Jewish canons for the gentiles and was reaffirmed in the aforementioned condemnation of ethnophyletism in 1872.

Yet in North America, immigrants arrived from Greece, Russia, Serbia, Romania, the Middle East, and rather than forming a single local American church to minister to an area, these communities remained connected to their mother churches overseas. As a result, a single city might end up with a Greek bishop, a Russian bishop, an Antiochian bishop, a Serbian bishop, and so on. And all of them claim authority over Orthodox Christians in the same territory. And on what grounds? It can’t be territorial, because they share the same territory. And it can’t be excused as a historical relic, because these are “new” places.

The organizing principle has to be ethnicity!

Thus, America has, once again, taken sweet innocent people from all over the world, put them in a shared zoo and thereby retaught them how to be tribalist racists again. We should be grateful for this, if nothing else. Thank you, America, for proving that multiculturalism is a living death. Amen.

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Noahidism and the Jewish “Revolutionary” Spirit

Now, the Noahide Laws have seven laws prescribed for gentiles living under Chosen tyranny. Tucker Carlson is very approving of these laws, and thinks that they are good for the morals of a nation. They are deceptively simple — the first law states that idolatry is banned. And who wouldn’t be against idolatry? Bad thing is bad, after all.

Of course, the Yahweh is in the details.

What constitutes idolatry? I already showed that Slavic nationalism is considered a form of idolatry by the Orthodox Church.

But where did they get this interesting interpretation of “idolatry” from? Orthodox clergy are not clever enough to think of something like this themselves. No, for that you need some top-rate holy lawyers skilled in the art of midrash. The First Commandment simply states that graven images are banned. You’d have to really read into the text at a certain angle to get “Slavic nationalism is Satanic” out of that. And yet, this was accomplished. Naturally, it was the rabbis who first explained this concept, and the Orthodox Church simply borrowed the explanation from their “older brothers in the faith” as they reverentially refer to the people of Jacob to this day.

It is with Maimonedes that "idolatry" also comes to mean more than statues.

Maimonides expands the concept of idolatry to mean wrongly attributing authority or status to intermediaries that stand between man and the Jewish god. So, if you have loyalty to your king instead of to Yahweh, then that is a form of idolatry and your king an idol that must be dashed upon the rocks (see Tsar Nicholas II). If a gentile nation enforces its laws, which are all based on pagan (Roman) legal precedent, then this too is a form of idolatry and must be resisted (Antifa). And finally, if you cling to your own folk customs and traditions and stories instead of obliterating them, you too are committing an idolatry (White Supremacy).

…

But back in the dark and miserable early days of tyranny and misery under the rule of fundamentalist Christendom, all representative art was considered a form of idolatry. Statues, in particular, were targeted. The interpretation of the “no idol” law was taken very literally at first.

And this begs the question: why?

The exact extent to which iconoclast fervor is a product of Abrahamism or something earlier, older and more sinister is not clear. Yes, the Bible is quite clear that most art is to be considered haram. And that is exactly why followers of these ideologies smashed the stone statues, artworks, sculptures and so on wherever they found them. But it may surprise anti-Christians then, to learn that the first Iconoclasts were actually the students of Socrates, at least in the European world.

I believe that the Judeo-Christians were simply continuing the tradition that these pioneers in terrorism and atheism laid down before them. The smashing of the Herms of Athens, for example, was an early example of the Philosopher terror sect led by Socrates waging spiritual war on Athens.

When looking into the explanation given by G_d’s Chosen for the strict anti-idol ban, I came across the concept of Yetzer Hara. This is just a synonym for temptation of a spiritual nature organized by Satan.

So, basically this spirit of pagan temptation dwells in literal idols and entices people to start worshipping them as a form of communion with intermediary deities that use these statues as mediums.

The yetzer hara is a kind of anima mundi, a pagan Holy Spirit that dwells all over Terra and manifests to tempt Jews into becoming normal people. It sets up various yetzer hara traps, like for example smart phones, which were also created by Satan to tempt the faithful, apparently.

It is given seven names by the rabbis:

Evil Uncircumcised Impure Enemy Stumbling block Stone Northerner

Gee, it sure is starting to seem like G_d’s Chosen believe that the uncircumcised northerners are their impure, evil, enemies and equate them with Satan Himself.

As for why they fear the power of statues, well, that gets into idolomancy and the lost pagan art of animating stone.

I’ll do a separate post about “idols moving and dancing about” and the concept of “Machine Spirits” another time.

Just remember that you cannot be an Orthodox Christian and a nationalist of any kind, lest you be sent screaming into Hell. I wanted to warn some of my readers to keep them safe from Satan with this post … and to set the stage for a series of far more fun posts in the future about ancient pagan thinking machine robots.