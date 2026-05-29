The other day, I was on a plane and dozing off as soon as my ears began to click from the altitude.

The dreams started almost immediately, and I saw that I was in the pilot’s cockpit, and that we were barreling into the ocean. I pulled up on the controls and we leveled out only a few feet above the waterline, splashing through a wave as we continued onwards towards our destination. I thought nothing of it, as one often simply accepts the reality of a dream, no matter how absurd it might be upon waking reflection.

Later, as I continued to doze, I gained some lucidity and realized that I was in a dream.

Over many lucid dream attempts, I’ve come to internalize a kind of caution about overdoing anything too fun while in them. Any sudden actions or reality-bending experimentation usually crashes the dreamscape. There are also bizarre and seemingly arbitrary rules and limits. For example, I can fly with the help of verbal commands or the firm intention to do so. Doubt causes a crash and usually an end to the dream. Yes, like Neo in the Matrix making his first jump.

Pyrokineses also doesn’t seem to work, really. I always have to imagine up a BIC lighter first and then pass it over my hand to conjure the flame that I can then manipulate. I can never actually conjure flame from nothing, for some reason, nor does this flame behave like a real world flame-based weapon ought to. It doesn’t sear the NPCs that I aim it at in my dreams into molten rivers of fat and ash. It just sort of outlines their forms, like a festive Christmas light decoration might.

Speaking of NPCs, I have some sick desire to tell the NPCs in my dreams that they’re NPCs and they always freak out on me or react with uncanny valley mannerisms. This too also almost always crashes the dream.

Anyway, after I got done saving the plane from a watery demise, I focused on conjuring up a city with the waving of my hands. It seemed like an important thing to do for some reason. But I was limited by how far I felt comfortable bending the rules. The result only came out looking slightly warped and dreamlike, nothing too mind-bending. Always, I have this fear in the back of my mind that I might crash the dream.

If I wasn’t limited by such factors, you better believe that I’d conjure up a Grand Theft Auto city map and start running wild, slaughtering indiscriminately and causing destruction left and right. Alas. The more fun the dream is, the more unstable. I almost have to not think about how it is obviously a dream too much, but also not forget that I am in a dream and slip back into non-lucidity. Usually, I veer from non-lucidity to hyper-lucidity and then back again.

Who I am in my dreams seems similar to who I am when I am awake, but also not quite. First of all, the “logic” that I employ when in a dream or when sleepy, is completely incoherent and nonsensical. Upon sober analysis, I believe that I am dipping into right-brain symbolic, intuition based thinking. By doing so, I am able to connect ideas and word and concepts that are not logically linked, but linked on other levels. This gets into the concept of a kind of Green Language, or “Language of the Birds”, that our right-hand brain hemispheres rely on. If there is any utility or usefulness to it, I have yet to discover it. Personality wise, my dream self is far more mischievous. More joyful, even if a bit more cruel too. In contrast, my waking state is more melancholy and restrained by comparison.

My dream memory recall is also not great.

I often achieve lucidity in my dreams only to forget about this entirely upon waking. Days might pass before I suddenly recall that I had had a lucid dream a few days ago. When I am sleepy, I often find that I am able to recall dreams, and dreamlike logic begins to make sense to me, and as I enter wakefulness, I completely forget them.

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Why do I bring this all up?

Phantoms and Afterimages in the Mind

Because this is all a form of Phantasia or mind’s eye hallucination. And, in the Western occult, the wizard is defined by his mastery of Phantasia — it is the defining skill or trait of the Neoplatonic magicians. You probably have heard of this, albeit from cartoons, a long time ago.

For Aristotle, Phantasia was the faculty that produces images, appearances, and imaginative presentations in the soul. It sits between raw sensation and rational thought. Dreams were especially important to him because they showed that the mind could continue generating appearances even when the external senses were inactive. In works like On Dreams, he argues that dream images arise from lingering motions left behind by perception, afterimages and after impressions of a kind.

Should you ever start studying the Western Occult, about 80% of it is conjuring images in your mind’s eye with the guidance of the teacher either in book or audio or irl form. If you struggle with the ability to conjure up images, you will probably just be labeled an unworthy soul and dropped like a hot potato. If you are lucky, you will be given some instructions on how to improve your mind’s eye visualization abilities and escape your low status.

Usually, these consists of exercises that rely on “afterimages”.

So, basically, you stare at an apple and then blink to try and catch the afterimage, seared as a kind of copy, seemingly appearing on the back of your eyelids. If that is too difficult, you are asked to stare at a candle to learn how to clear your mind, first. The theory being that once your mind is clear of thoughts, images might have room to appear.

By these means, your Aphantasia may be cured.

Personally, I had no such success with these exercises.

What did it for me was when I was riding on my motorcycle through a city and I ended up being “zonked” into an altered state seemingly out of the blue. Luckily, I was able to not crash my bike and enjoy the experience. This happened several more times to me, and I realized that it only happened when I was driving on a particular road. What made this road particular was that it had these large, old growth trees running along it on both sides, causing a kind of pillar/column tunnel effect.

[Something like this, but the trees were much taller, older, and thicker]

I realized that what was occurring to me was a kind of dimension effect created by depth distortion tricks that affect the visual cortex of the mind. And, to provoke extremely realistic mind’s eye images, I had to use depth creation tricks, instead of just trying to accurately imagine the flat image of an apple.

Luckily, because I was once an amateur student of the history of the development of Western art, this concept came easily enough.

Also, I have spoken about how the Renaissance masters incorporated these mind-warping effects into their artwork for a reason before.

And by the time we get to Socrates, he stands accused of making these mind’s eye visions his gods and demanding that people worship his thoughts. This is the subject of Aristophanes’ play mocking him, The Clouds. I have written about this topic before here:

This is why Socrates is labeled an atheist, and why he supported the Spartan-backed coup and slaughter of Athenians, as well as the iconoclasm of his student, Critias. This is why he is put on trial later, for his involvement in the coup, and his refusal to stop his subversive teaching activity. Western civilization remembers Socrates as a hero and a martyr, even though he was a pederast, a foreign agent, a man who thought his own thoughts were deities, and an ideological agent of mass murder who left a trail of corpses behind him.

This is typical, as Machiavelli points out, because the more you murder in your life, the more morality you will be said to have possessed in your death.

And it is yet more proof that our civilization is based on nothing but Noble Lies.

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Now, the Neoplatonists, especially Plotinus and Iamblichus, developed theories of the imagination as an intermediary realm between sensory and intelligible reality. Dreams became vehicles for symbolic revelation, divine contact, or ascent of consciousness. Eventually, we get the familiar-sounding concept of “astral imagination” or “astral flight” in Hermeticism, which is a Neoplatonic spinoff mystery cult system that pretend to be Egyptian instead of Greek, to make it seem older and more prestigious.

Plato, to his credit, was suspicious of the conjuring of mind’s eye images.

He files this under Muse Mania as a form of lesser magic, one prone to corruption because it kept people away from contemplating the marvelousness of the Forms with their “nous”, a process he called Eros Mania. Yes, we’ve covered it before:

Among the Neoplatonists, they end up split on the topic of Phantasia.

Plotinus is very cautious of these images, and argues for a more intellectual, contemplative form of mysticism. Basically, he wants people to just think, rationally and logically, about Plato’s Forms. With Plotinus, we see someone diligently trying to just keep on Plato-ing as per the instructions left in the manual. Whether or not he can truly be called “Neoplatonic” when he was essentially a Plato traditionalist is a discussion for another time thought.

And then you have Iamblichus who goes all in on Phantasia and makes it central to esoteric Neoplatonism going forward. What we consider “Neoplatonism” now, is largely the result of Iamblichus taking Platonism in this direction. And the justification was that he was promoting esoteric Platonism that hadn’t been spelled out openly to the plebs.

This then leads into the internal logic of Theurgy.

A Theurgy is what you get when you attend a Christian high church service. The ones with the incense and the candles and the icons and the holy chanting, that is. This methodology or series of church theatrics was developed by the Neoplatonists. And the mechanism by which it works is the following:

the ritual itself is supposed to align, sympathetically with whatever higher cosmic entities they are invoking through the use of symbol and ritual, like speed-dialing their address

the ritual is supposed to manifest visions in your mind’s eye i.e., your Phantasia

the combination of the ritual actions and your active imagination are supposed to conjure images of Zeus or later, the Elohim angels in church

Now, the older pagan theurgies were predicated on ritual animal sacrifice. The internal logic being that life-force energy is released when slaughtered, which feeds the deities, and which enables them to manifest. The blood is not the important thing in pagan rites; the spirit force, the pneuma inside them is what is being offered. The emphasis on the blood being holy is a later semitic perversion, which we have spoken of before at great length in my essays on Pneuma.

Then, Proclus discusses the soul’s “luminous vehicle” — the Ochema Pneumatikon, which is the subtle energy body associated with astral and imaginal experience. This idea has obviously become extremely influential; if you’ve ever dabbled in New Age, you know what I mean. Thus, spirits or daimons could appear in subtle luminous forms because they possessed these intermediary pneuma-based bodies, not fully material yet not purely intelligible either.

And the Theurgies are supposed to help them manifest.

In the older Greek material, these phenomenon are called Eidolon, and Helen of Troy evades her demise by conjuring an Eidolon clone of herself to cover for her escape to Egypt.

… and in ninja scroll lore, they are referred to as Kage Bunshin, or shadow clones.

But I will dedicate a separate topic to the Power Ranger Pokemans and Eidolon of the Emperor’s Children and how they relate to the ancient pagan lore another time.

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