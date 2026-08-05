The American Constitution guarantees religious freedom in the famous First Amendment to the Bill of Rights. There are, to my knowledge, two religious exceptions to this otherwise carte blanche for religious freedom and practice. These two banned rites are Sun Dances and Ghost Dances both of which were once practiced by American Indians and which inspired rebellions against the federal government.

A Short and Bloody History of Circle Dancing

The infamous Ghost Dance spread rapidly among the Lakota in the wake of their confinement to reservations leading to the unrest of 1890.

Wovoka, the leader of this religious movement, preached peace, because he had grown up among Quaker pacifists (disavow). But the Lakota were a warrior people, not a race of Noahide slaves, and simply reinterpreted Wovoka’s teachings in ways that emphasized the restoration of tribal lands through blood and magic. U.S. Indian allies and federal officers became convinced that interest in the movement and the dancing that followed was a prelude to an uprising. This led to the deployment of thousands of troops, the attempted arrest of Sitting Bull (during which he was killed), and finally the massacre of the Lakota at Wounded Knee.

Basically, after the murder of Sitting Bull, a band of about 350 Lakota under the leadership of Spotted Elk fled toward Pine Ridge, hoping to seek protection from their rival, Red Cloud. Their group was intercepted by the U.S. Army’s 7th Cavalry. The soldiers escorted the Lakota under promises of safety to a campsite at Wounded Knee Creek, where they were surrounded by approximately 500 troops supported by four Hotchkiss mountain guns (like cannons) positioned on nearby high ground.

Next, the honorless Federales attempted to disarm the Lakota, who legitimately feared for their lives at the hands of Red Cloud’s warband. A struggle broke out between soldiers and a young Lakota man named Black Coyote, who was reluctant to surrender his rifle. During the struggle, a shot was fired. It has never been conclusively established who fired first.

Federals fired into the encampment, while the Hotchkiss guns shelled the area. Many Lakota fled, only to be pursued across the surrounding prairie. Mostly women and children were massacred. Those that survived were then deliberately starved and exposed to the elements until they died, in a prelude to what the Americans would soon do to the Germans and Slavic POWs in Europe in the aftermath of World War II.

There were 20 Medals of Honor awarded to members of the 7th Cavalry for actions at Wounded Knee, it remains the most celebrated military action in U.S. Army history and reflects the deceitful, cowardly and Judeo-Christian morality of the institution.

Now, this is not a post about the Indian Wars. But since I get accused of supporting “third-worldism” I thought I’d take the opportunity to state that I do indeed side with the Reds in their wars and prefer their lifestyle and worldview to the Judeo-Platonist one. Here I encourage people to read Benjamin Franklin’s letter on the topic, in which he admits that the culture and lifestyle of the Reds is superior to White culture and that Whites, when given the opportunity, would freely choose to live among the Reds instead of among the wonders of Western civilization:

The proneness of human Nature to a life of ease, of freedom from care and labour appears strongly in the little success that has hitherto attended every attempt to civilize our American Indians, in their present way of living, almost all their Wants are supplied by the spontaneous Productions of Nature, with the addition of very little labour, if hunting and fishing may indeed be called labour when Game is so plenty, they visit us frequently, and see the advantages that Arts, Sciences, and compact Society procure us, they are not deficient in natural understanding and yet they have never shewn any Inclination to change their manner of life for ours, or to learn any of our Arts; When an Indian Child has been brought up among us, taught our language and habituated to our Customs, yet if he goes to see his relations and make one Indian Ramble with them, there is no perswading him ever to return, and that this is not natural to them merely as Indians, but as men, is plain from this, that when white persons of either sex have been taken prisoners young by the Indians, and lived a while among them, tho’ ransomed by their Friends, and treated with all imaginable tenderness to prevail with them to stay among the English, yet in a Short time they become disgusted with our manner of life, and the care and pains that are necessary to support it, and take the first good Opportunity of escaping again into the Woods, from whence there is no reclaiming them. One instance I remember to have heard, where the person was brought home to possess a good Estate; but finding some care necessary to keep it together, he relinquished it to a younger Brother, reserving to himself nothing but a gun and a match-Coat, with which he took his way again to the Wilderness.

All free men of good character who read about the American Indians, their cruelty and shortsightedness notwithstanding, find themselves wishing that they too could throw off the necktie, dab themselves in red ochre and start drinking and dancing around bonfires with their buddies instead of paying taxes.

…

As mentioned, there were mounting fears of a Lakota uprising and federal officials believed it had the potential to unite Indian nations in opposition to federal authority. Reports that some participants believed specially made “ghost shirts” could protect them from bullets reinforced these fears, as these claims were familiar from previous Indian wars. For example, in the Anglo-Indian wars of the 1600s, in which, most famously, “Jack o’ the Feather” inspired resistance to the Anglo slaver raids by claiming that spirits and his feather costume protected him from bullets.

Ghost-dancing is a form of ecstatic warrior circle dancing, and I have spoken at great length how and why all martial cultures used to use it as a tool for war.

It is also predated by the Round Dance, an older Paiute communal dance that predated Wovoka, and the Ghost Dance of 1870, associated with the Paiute prophet Wodziwob.

There is a reason that these rites are banned in Judeo-Platonist societies — they lead to rebellions.

The Sun Dance and the Sioux Uprisings

A similar and more successful example of mystical circle dancing and its power to inspire rebellion is to be found in the Sioux Wars. Just so we are clear, the Sioux are a nation or confederacy of various related tribes of which the Lakotas are a part.

Sioux warriors also did a circle-dance variant called the Sun Dance.

Before leading his warrior to war and the famous Battle of the Little Bighorn, Chief Sitting Bull conducted a Sun Dance in which he underwent extreme ritual self-mortification and experienced a vision that he interpreted as foretelling victory over the Federals. His vision greatly encouraged the assembled warriors, many of whom subsequently entered battle wearing sacred shirts believed to possess protective power.

Now let me explain something about the Sun Dance.

It was done in the name of the “The Great Spirit” and to seek the favor of the Sun. It often culminated in visions of “Thunder Beings” or “Thunderbirds” or “Wakíŋyaŋ” coming down to offer their services in battle to the warriors who sought their favor. This is a remarkably constant theme and idea found all across the world.

Most recently, I was reading about the Yamabushi of Japan, and how these mountain sorcerors would climb summits to petition bird-like thunder-wielding entities for genriki i.e., martial powers.

As proof of having acquired these powers, fire could no longer burn them and blades could no longer cut them. There are accounts of arrows demonstratively being fired at the bare chests of these shamans and swords being unable to cut their flesh offered as proof of their prowess. I do not share this to convince you of the reality of the feat, only to point out that this belief in “spirit shirts” or “spirit armor” are universally found in pagan cultures and you can find hundreds of pages of research and discourse on this pan-continental set of beliefs in the works of Mircea Eliade.

Sadly, little remains of this tradition after the Meiji government’s modernization ban on such practices (still in place now).

The only problem with dismissing this as nonsense is that there’s a certain hidden logic to the phenomenon that never gets explained or commented on. This can be explained in modern scientific parlance, which is very strange to think about, I know.

On Trevor Constable’s Search For the “Air Critters”

A name that is not often cited in the UFOlogy community is Trevor John Constable and his work, which he documented in The Cosmic Pulse of Life. Trevor became a UFO hunter and used a series of photographic techniques to capture images of strange floating “critters” as he called them and also some ground-based snake-looking lights. You can peruse some of his photographs, taken with infrared film here.

What makes Trevor’s story more interesting than that of the average UFO hunter is his underlying theory for this phenomenon. He didn’t think that UFOs were alien spaceships, he thought they were a form of semi-sentient energy-based life that was part of the Terran ecosystem. These “critters” fed on sources of subtle energy and stayed high in the sky where the aether was finer. That meant that they’d often be found around sites of Telluric energetic activity, where energy leaked out of the earth mantle, creating a kind of aetheric “watering hole” environment.

Very related:

Trevor theorized, based on reading UFO encounter accounts that they were also attracted to organic sources of this energy.

The crucial detail to Trevor’s story, and the one that he himself glosses over, is how he was able to attract them to his location so that he could take pictures with his infrared film. Trevor talks about having learned something that he called the Star Dance from some desert-dwelling madman in the 50s. Yes, in the 1950s, aviation mechanic George Van Tassel lived in a cave dug beneath a rock called Giant Rock and claimed to receive messages from extraterrestrials from Venus there.

It’s sort of like a UFOlogy holy site nowadays.

So, basically, to initiate contact, Tassel would do this special dance, which he believed let off Orgone energy into the area. This attracted alien attention like a flare fired off at night and Tassel would soon fall into a trance and act as a medium for the aliens, speaking in a possessed voice to the gathered UFO enthusiasts there. Later, Trevor then used this same Star Dance that he picked up from his spirit medium days in his own experiments as a form of “spirit bait” to be able to snap those infrared photos of critters.

You can … you can see where I’m going with this, right?