Today, we are going to explore the occult origins of the Excalibur legend, the first sword that split heaven from the sea, and the Adamantine chains that bound Prometheus (and the various chinaman Pokemans) in the Caucasus.

But to do that, we have to leave the Isles of the Blessed (now known as the Yoo-Kay) behind, if only for a moment and to set our eyes on the Caucasus instead, the true home of the sword Excalibur. The secret origin story of Excalibur lies hidden in its name. It is a direct reference to the Chalybes — famous magical metallurgists living in the Black Sea region. Excalibur = Ex Chalyber = “of the Chalybes”. In fact, these people became so associated with metallurgy, that their name became a byword for steel in Ancient Greek — chalyps (steel).

And they are mentioned in the tales of Jason and his Argonauts.

Jason and his companions begin their journey in Thrace, either modern-day Bulgaria or Romania now. From there, they sail through the Caucasian Sea (now the Black Sea) until they reach the land of the sorcerers and metallurgists i.e., Colchis in modern day Abkhazia, Kuban, Georgia.

This was a place that had, according to the Greeks, been settled by Egyptian exiles at some point to boot who brought with them their magic. And it was a land already associated with metallurgic magic and the witch Medea, a sorceress dedicated to Hecate. There in Colchis, she guarded the Golden Fleece, the object of Jason’s expedition in the first place. We will return to Colchis in future essays.

Now, allow me to explain a wider phenomenon related to mysterious magic- metallurgical cults in the region. We have the Dactyls of Mount Ida on Crete (and Mount Ida in Turkey). Then we have the Cabiri a similar mystery cult on the island of Samothrace. The Chalybes that we have already mentioned in modern day NE Turkey. And the Cholchians — apart from their association with metallurgy, the golden fleece may be a reference (at least partially) to a gold panning technique that involved letting mountain water pass through a sheep wool filter that caught gold dust.

All of them are essentially groups of metallurgist magicians.

Closely associated with smith-gods like Hephaestus (who came from the south), Vulcan (Italy had their own volcano cults) and Prometheus from the Caucasus and its spillover environs. Metallurgy has always been associated with ancient, primordial, chthonic magic.

The Nephilim too, are chthonic. Known for their metallurgy, fiery spirit, and their mountain-fortresses from which they hold out against the onslaught from Yahweh’s jew-angels. What is the true nature of the chthonic connection though? Well, the easy answer is that the chthonic gods that I mentioned above are associated with magical smithing, but that is not the the true answer, only a metaphor at best, or an indicator of where the truth might lie.

The Metallurgist Origins of Magic

Fundamentally, metallurgy is chthonic because you are working with all of the primordial elements of Gaia/Terra to effect a process of transformation. So, you take the element of Earth in the form of ores and subject it to Fire to burn away its impurities and give it shape, followed by controlled amounts of channeled Air which acts as an accelerant and the determiner of the quality/hardness of the metal being produced, before using cold Water repeatedly to temper and test and harden the metal.

These are the same four suites of modern Tarot, which was taken from the four elements of Greek medicine and magic, which were taken from these cults, as far as we can surmise.

There are also two archetypical forms of magic men really — smiths and shamans.

This is a common enough trope in modern fantasy literature — just look at Tolkien’s depiction of Sauron, as a master metallurgist who forged the rings of power and shared his magic with Middle Earth before becoming a kind of dark general.

From the real world, we have the work of ethnographers like Mircea Eliade, a Romanian Fascist, apparently, who did ethnographic studies of Siberian shamanic traditions. It was from his work Shamanism: Archaic Techniques of Ecstasy that I, personally, was introduced to the concept of the magical smith and shaman, and, how the two were merged in the Siberian shamanic tradition.

Usually, when a new shaman is initiated, the following process unfolds.

First, the initiate is usually noticed ahead of time by the previous shaman elder and led through an initiation that involves inducing an intense fever from exposure to cold. Or, alternatively, a boy comes down with an intense fever when he is going through puberty. During this “shamanic illness”, he experiences initiatory visions. These visions include a trip into the underworld, where they come into contact with a metallurgist deity. What happens next is rather … gruesome, or at least it seems so upon your first hearing of the myth.

So the smith deity and his spirit helpers take the initiate and:

cut his body apart and remove its organs

the bones of the skeleton are reforged with magical iron alloy; they become unbreakable metal bones imbued with magical powers

the new, augmented body is then surgically reassembled, stronger than it was before

the shaman is now the master of fire and spirits and metal upon his awakening (most don’t awaken and die of the fever)

This imagery is explicitly metallurgical, underworld (chthonic), and associated with the internal fire of the spirit as well, which is very important to remember for future essays.

So, where does that leave us? Where do we go in our investigation of the pagan occult from here?

Well, the primordial myths surrounding the magical smiths of legend actually provide us with the origin and explanation for all subsequent tropes surrounding magic that have survived into our era thanks to fantasy media, or the renewed interest in the esoteric arts in the last century and some.

It is so, so, so important to understand this.

Magical swords, powerful wands, enchanted mirrors and so on — all of it comes from this magical metallurgic tradition, from these cults of metallurgist magicians and their smith deities. Even the sinister rituals that you Christians think are dedicated to praising Ba’al are derived from much older, magical and metallurgic volcano rites.

In fact, to explain the four suites of the Tarot, something that everyone interested in magic is more or less familiar with, one also has to understand the primordial myths of magic and metallurgy that I have brushed on above. I would now like to explain each of these suites in turn now as we continue in the essay series. And, since we started with Excaliur today, we should stay on the topic of swords

Air — Swords — Judgement — Sky and Sea — Adamantium

To my mind, we must now understand the true primordial nature of the sword and why it is such a revered magical symbol in our imaginations. There are deep primordial mysteries behind the forging of the first sword.

We’ve actually already spoken about the ur-sword, the Harpe, the first sword ever made, forged from Adamantine, and used by Cronus against Uranus in the essay on the wars of the Titans and Giants.

There are many varying depictions of the harpe-style sword, ranging from a sickle to a more Macedonian looking kopis, to a sword with a wavy, hooked tip like we see on the famous renaissance statues.

Not only did a harpe castrate Uranus, but Perseus/Bellerophon then used a harpe to decapitate Medusa.

In contrast, we know almost nothing about the shape or constitution of Excalibur, sadly.

But we can at least dip into the occult teachings to tease out the symbolic meaning of swords. Starting with the suite of Swords, which represents the element of Air in the Golden Dawn tarot.

Note the crown being held up by the sword — this suite is associated with judgment and authority and decision-making. In the same way, Excalibur is associated with judgement of character, discernment and the bestowing of authority. Arthur pulls it out of the stone to prove that he has the right to be king, after all, right?

Well … sort of.

That is just one version of the story. The other version of the story has a lake nymph/naiad, granting him the sword and then taking it back once he dies.

These appear to be two different pagan myths and the one with the Lady of the Lake appears to be the older one.

The latter should be instantly recognizable to us if we’ve been diligently reading my blog essays until now. What other sea lady do we know of emerging from water to grant a hero magical items? Why yes, the nympth Thetis granting Achilles his armor, forged by Hephaestus in his underwater cave grotto, while hiding from Zeus and nursing his wounds after being blasted off of Olympus. Or, Perseus being gifted magical items ahead of his fight with Medusa by the Naiads (fresh water spirits). Or Odysseus being given ship-building tools by the nymph Calypso.

And why do these magical metallurgical items always appear out of bodies of water?

That’s because water is treated as a boundary between worlds, a place where the human realm touches the divine or the underworld, a liminal space. But as Stalkers, you know this already.