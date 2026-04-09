I want to take some time to explain upfront something about me and the Primordial Truth series of essays.

Years ago, I decided that I wanted to be a great sci-fi (or just fi) writer. The only problem with that ambition was that I had no idea how the industry worked or how to enter into it, and in fact I still don’t. But, logistics aside, the first step towards achieving this ambition was, to my mind, understanding the works of the great sci-fi writers that came before me and who would, of course, simply serve as an introduction to my far greater and superior work, once it would be published, ensuring me everlasting fame and special treatment. I quickly came to realize that there were only really a handful of seminal sci-fi works and that the rest were simply derivatives of them.

Like, Tolkien brought back orcs and goblins and remade elves into some sort of Hyperborean race of ancients. And this spawned an entire genre of imitators. But very few works or franchises ever stepped past the parameters that Tolkien sketched out a century ago in his mega myth.

Dune is another seminal work that became a staple for its genre.

Star Wars with its desert planet and mysterious magical orders wielding swords took a lot from Dune. Even Warhammer 40K took a lot from Dune, with its God Emperor concept, and the archeo-futurist setting i.e., a distant future where technology is advanced but people live in feudal societies under theocratic despotism. But where did these writers and franchises that everyone copies in their spin-off works get their ideas from? My investigations of WH40K, in particular, took me to the ancient Greek myths. I was reading both concurrently over a period of many years, actually, guided by a cascading avalanche of synchronicities that guided my research.

As I often mention in my essays, almost all of the Primarchs and Astartes are references to some ancient tribe or culture described in the Hellenic material and in the British occult revival. The material isn’t even disguised, they even use the exact same names for everything, so you can just google it all if you had even the slightest ounce of curiosity in the material beyond buying overpriced figurines to paint.

So:

Horus Lupercal i.e., the rebel version of Horus is a Crowleyite concept. And the Luna Wolves (homeworld: Chthonia — a hollow moon) of the 16th legion are the wolf-brigand brotherhood that founded Rome.

The Word Bearers and their home planet of Colchis is a reference to a real place in the Argonautica, modern Georgia on the map, where a tribe of exiled Egyptians set up a kingdom.

The home world of the Dark Angels, Caliban, is a reference to Shakespeare’s land of sorcerers, and the Watchers are … literally just the Enochian Watchers, who guard Luther after his failed rebellion in the setting … which … it really cannot get more on the nose than that.

And on it goes.

Good sci-fi references a lot of occult and ancient pagan material, is my point.

And so, to be able to write something original, you have to study the occult and the ancient pagan material yourself, and to participate in the investigation. That is to say, this material is incomplete, filled with gaps and partial reconstructions, so it must continue to be investigated. And, it needs to continually be put into modern language so that the core ideas of the myth are passed on to the next generation and don’t die out.

This is also perhaps the core reason why I dislike the neopagan movement — because it treats these materials as the source for a Platonic-style religion, one based on blind, rote memorization and obedience, instead of as an active investigation into the ancient mysteries. They also don’t care for adaptations based on the material, demanding a kind of religious purity of depiction which stifles creativity.

These blog essays are basically my writer’s notes, the conclusions that I’ve come to in my investigations as I flesh out and try to understand the ancient lore, explain the references that previous sci-fi authors were making and try to figure out what I can contribute to the investigation of the pagan mysteries that is unique, timely, and genuinely revelatory. Eventually, I hope to put it into a narrative that will introduce a new generation of youth to the wonders of the ancient pagan world and to make Christians and Scientismists seethe. This is how I got “initiated” into the material — by reading sci-fi that is, and that is how we can keep the old ways alive into the future as well.

You can also borrow my notes if you like.

I feel like I am nowhere near ready to write anything yet myself, because there is just so much material to wade through and to try and decode and truly understand. And truth be told, I thoroughly enjoy the investigation in its own right. Just put me into your story as an Easter Egg side character so that my contribution may be immortalized in that way.

…

The Worms of Arrakis are probably the most iconic element or image associated with the Dune franchise. But what if I told you that they appear in the historical records of actual events that occurred on our planet?

Yes, during Ardashir I’s campaigns to establish what we will come to call the Sassanid Dynasty of Persia/Iran, a giant magical worm plays a key role in the story.

The Wikipedia account of the Worm of Haftvad recounts the story fairly well.

The Worm, which dwarfs elephants in size, is basically the power behind the throne of Ardashir’s rivals, the Haftvads. And its magic lies in its ability to exercise prescience i.e., it can use foresight to predict Ardashir’s plans and to thwart them. Every time that Ardashir tries to move against the throne, the worm is able to predict what he will do and counter it. Ardashir’s armies are unable to make any headway.

This is exactly like the God-Emperor of Dune, a worm-human hybrid, who sees the plots that are arrayed against him using the power of prescience and is always able to quash them because of that foreknowledge:

But an insider from within the Haftvad camp warns Ardashir about the worm and its powers via a message tied to an arrow. They urge him to focus on eliminating the worm first if he is to have any success in his campaigns against the Haftvads. And so, using deception, he sneaks into the fortress disguised as a merchant, intoxicates the guards and pours molten metal down its mouth when it comes time to feed it. This sets off an earthquake as it enters its death throes and Ardashir and his men brutally torture and kill the Haftvad family soon after.

Hidden in this story is, of course, a political-religious narrative depicting a future ruling dynasty destroying an older, chthonic order.

Ardashir, son of Sassan, is credited with imposing Zoroastrianism in the land against the older system of paganism held by the Parthian knight families, who were organized in royal houses and who ruled in a kind of confederate structure of government.

Ardashir’s political agenda would be targeted at bringing them to heel with his new Totalitarian religion. Here is a summary of all that:

Nevertheless, in this narration the most crucial event of Ardašīr’s life as a king is his fight against *Haftobād, whose power derives from the possession of a giant worm. The name of the defeated king may derive, should one accept Henning’s etymology, from an old title describing the feudal lord of the seventh part of a province (*haptahṷa-pātā > haftaxōpāt > *haftaxōbād > *haftobād > haftwād). This part of the narration is clearly set in the southern part of Pārs near the borders of Kermān, and the geographical names mentioned have been discussed in detail and identified by Henning (1968, pp. 140-43; cf. Grenet, 2003, pp. 31-33), who partly relies on J. Marquart’s earlier work (Ērānšahr, pp. 43-44). Kāriyān, the seat of Ādur Farrbay, the priestly fire, was located in this area, and, according to the German scholar, the legend of the worm derives from the presence on the coast of a Nāga cult of the Indian type, which was felt as a ‘thorn in the eye’ by the Zoroastrian clergy.

Once again, we are speaking about an old and persistent theme found across the ancient mythologies — the war against the old, chthonic snake powers of the Earth. I have made this ur-story a staple of my blog, and I encourage new readers to read up on this concept first. Here:

In this case, the snake/naga cult of Iran was slated for extermination by the Zoroastrians, just like it was targeted in the Greek world by the Platonists (admirers of Zoroaster) and their Pythagorean predecessors.

Snakes are quite literally “demonized” in Zoroastrianism, just as they are in Judeo-Christianity and Platonism.

Of course, the snake-spirit is the chthonic folk spirit par excellence.

There are also the most common form of spirit that you can observe in the natural world just around and about. Well, I say that you can just see them, but that assumes that you’ve either learnt the trick of using spirit sight, developed a debilitating case of schizophrenia, or simply took the right hallucinogenic drugs to be able to see the snakes.

They look something like this:

Most spirits look like shimmering snakes with heads that appear in your vision the way that floaters might.

Graham Hancock has popularized this idea in recent years with his numerous Joe Rogan appearances in which he recounts seeing the snake daimons during his numerous Ayahuasca drug trips. Here:

That is also why spirits are literally depicted as such in surviving ancient artwork, which the Judeo-Christians and Zoroastrians tried to smash. And these snakes were considered the rare form of good deities that brought health, luck, protection and even the tidings of deceased loved ones. This is in stark contrast to the high pantheon of gods that include Zeus and Thor and the rest, who are constantly raping humans, stealing from them, wrecking their ships at sea and so on with gleeful sadistic abandon.

Neopagans, unsurprisingly, hate the snake stuff and will condemn you as metaphysically evil for even bringing it up. This is because you can take the neopagan out of Church, but you can’t take the Church out of a neopagan, apparently. Most neopagans are actually just neoplatonists wearing a skinsuit, and they believe that seeing and interacting with spirit-snakes is also metaphysically evil and “Goetian sorcery”, which is why they ban it.

Neoplatonism is mostly based on an invented pseudo-mystical practice called Phantasia, which just means imagining the things that a priest tells you to imagine in your head using your mind’s eye, and eschewing all other forms of mysticism by labelling it as degenerate or impure and debauched.

More on that in a separate essay though.

Anyway.

The most famous name for the snake spirits were the Agathodaimones.

And we even retain some semblance of this memory in our popular cultures, where we depict ghosts and spirits with human faces, but snake-like appendages where their legs should be.

Like Casper the Friendly Ghost:

What I am trying to explain here is that the war against the snakes is the war against the spirits — they are the same thing!

Which brings us to the topic of the Cyclopes of ancient Greek myth and why their true identity has been muddled for thousands of years.