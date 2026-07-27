I was dead set on writing more articles about the war last week, but other than Wildberries, an Amazon-type equivalent in Russia losing its warehouses to strikes, I have had nothing to report. I am also considering peeling off the Primordial Truth section into a separate blog, and giving readers the choice on whether to support the geopolitical stuff or the pagan mysteries of the ancient world stuff. Where would Soviet studies of psy phenomenon go, though? Probably into the Slavland blog. But the reason why I went so deep into the pagan stuff was because of the constant Christian opposition I was getting with my core geopolitical claims, which basically invalidated the core teachings of the gospels in some way. I felt justified in expanding my attacks because most people who support Trump and Putin simply do it because of these so-called “Christian values”. A person with non-Christian priors has a much easier time accepting “conspiracy” type thinking about the state of the world, which is often smeared as “pessimistic” or “cynical” and therefore devoid of the Holy Spirit.

Let’s talk about something fun today.

The Power of Quartz and Triboluminescence

Piezoelectricity, or basically, the charge that is generated in stones and crystals especially, was of great importance to both the most archaic shamanic societies and to the modern day New Age trinket economy. I began researching the ways in which special magical stones were used in shamanic initiation rites as an extension of my studies on telluric or chthonic currents and my interest in how they were used in initiation rites. Here is a very simple example of what I mean.

Take the Uncompahgre Ute of Colorado. Anthropologist Julian Steward described ceremonial rattles made from translucent buffalo rawhide filled with clear quartz crystals. Later investigators demonstrated that, when shaken in complete darkness, the quartz crystals collide and produce flashes of “triboluminescent” light that can be seen through the hide.

The word triboluminescence refers to the historic use of these piezoelectrical effects by shamanic cultures, which is very funny if you think about it. They came up with a word to denote a kind of light that they have a hard time explaining with quantum science and named it basically “tribe-light-thingy”. There have been scientific papers written about just how ubiquitous its use was in the Americas and Siberia, where the practice originally came from.

The information is readily available and easily accessible:

Among the Australian Aboriginal peoples, quartz has perhaps the clearest association with spirit power. Anthropologists such as A. P. Elkin documented that medicine men (variously called clever men or karadji) possessed quartz crystals that were believed to contain spiritual power. During initiation, spirits were said to insert quartz crystals into the novice’s body, after which he could communicate with ancestral beings, heal, and travel spiritually. Elkin writes in Aboriginal Men of High Degree (1945) that these crystals were understood as the tangible source of the shaman’s power rather than mere symbolic objects. In northeast Australia, particularly among groups around Queensland, shamans kept quartz crystals wrapped in bark or animal skin and brought them out during healing ceremonies. The crystals were believed to attract or reveal spirits, and some accounts state that the spirits themselves were visible as shining crystals. Among the Yurok, Karok, and neighboring peoples of California, ethnographers such as Alfred Kroeber recorded that shamans sought quartz crystals during vision quests. The crystals were considered living beings or gifts from spirit persons. A shaman’s power depended partly upon these crystals, which could summon helping spirits or make the spirits audible. The crystals were often kept hidden because they were thought to contain the actual supernatural power. The Shasta of northern California provide an even more explicit example. C. Hart Merriam recorded traditions in which quartz crystals served as the dwelling place of guardian spirits. During initiation, the novice obtained both a spirit and its accompanying crystal. The spirit could later be invoked through ritual use of that crystal. Among the Navajo, quartz crystal (tségháhii) was incorporated into crystal gazing. Medicine men looked into clear quartz during diagnostic rites to perceive the activity of Holy People or determine the source of illness. This was not usually described as “summoning” spirits so much as establishing communication with them. The Maya highland diviners of Guatemala likewise used quartz crystals as divinatory objects. Anthropologist Barbara Tedlock describes K’iche’ daykeepers using crystals that were believed to possess their own spirit or to permit communication with supernatural beings during divination. In Siberia, quartz appears less frequently as a universal shamanic tool than in Australia or California, but among several Tungusic peoples, including the Evenki, crystals could serve as spirit receptacles. Mikhail Hoppál and Åke Hultkrantz both discuss the use of unusual stones and crystals as “abodes” of helping spirits. However, Siberian shamanism relied more heavily on drums, iron objects, mirrors, and carved spirit images than on quartz specifically. One of the most striking ethnographic accounts comes from the Desana of the Colombian Amazon. Gerardo Reichel-Dolmatoff described quartz crystals as condensed sunlight and living spiritual entities. During ritual, shamans handled quartz while entering trance and communicating with spirit beings. The crystal was regarded as an active participant rather than an inert object. What you generally do not find in the primary ethnographic literature is the modern New Age idea that quartz itself emits a measurable spiritual energy field. Rather, ethnographers consistently record indigenous explanations that the crystal is the home, body, or vehicle of a spirit, or that spirits themselves bestowed the crystal during initiation.

What will really cook your noodle are the experiments that were done cracking quartz crystals with industrial pressers fairly recently. Basically, an Italian research team crushing quartz recorded energy phenomenon that should not be taking place and tried to explain it as some kind of low-grade quantum nuclear fusion phenomenon ... occurring from just crushing stones …

Here:

Extensive experimental investigations were conducted on Gypsum and Quartz compression specimens of different sizes. They were brought to complete failure, showing two different failure modalities: (1) Very brittle loading drop for micro-crystalline Gypsum and Quartz; (2) Stable strain-softening behaviour for macro-crystalline Gypsum. All the tested specimens emitted acoustic and electromagnetic waves and the single events cumulated up to the peak load. On the other hand, neutron emissions were evident only for the largest specimens. The significant chemical composition changes occurring on the fracture surfaces are consistently explained by the assumption of Low-energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR), both fusion and fission. It is the first time that fusion reactions emerge from crushing tests, whereas fission reactions have already consistently explained the results related to other materials like the iron-rich natural rocks. Therefore, a correlation emerges between fusion nuclear reactions and strain-softening mechanical behaviour, as well as between fission nuclear reactions and brittle mechanical behaviour.

Weird right?

There aren’t nuclear explosions going off when you crush quartz, but the language of quantum mechanics is barbarous and limited, so scientists do the best they can with what they have.

…

Most “magicians” in the Western traditions have no idea what I am talking about as I write these series. As I have commented on before, Western magic, like Western philosophy, is based on conjuring phantom images in one’s mind’s eye. This is referred to as Phantasia. Everything practical or grounded or somehow energetically correlated is what you’d associate with shamanism or easternism or psy-science and is strictly haram as a form of “black” magic.

Furthermore, the “hands-on” portion of Western magic is based on the principle of Sympatia/Sympatheia. So, for example, the metal known as mercury is sympathetically resonant with the planet Mercury and the god Mercury or Hermes and the day of the week known as Wednesday/Wotansday/Mercredi/Mercuryday. This was deduced via astrological observation a long time ago. Thus, to perform some Mercury related operation, you use these sympathetic connections like “levers” to take small, manageable objects that are in resonance with larger objects and thereby to exert leverage via smaller on the larger.

So, for example, you’d use the fumes of mercury metal on a Wednesday in the hour of Hermes (usually dawn) and in the right time of year to achieve maximum resonance when performing the ritual. Personally, I don’t believe that any of this works; I am simply explaining what Western Neoplatonic “wizardry” was based on, and the internal logic of their seemingly random and bizarre rituals.

Even if you accept the theory of Sympatia, you still see it being distorted out of all semblance of reason, even within the already rather bizarre frame that a wizard must adopt. Basically, the old resonances and “sympathies” have been lost and distorted over time, and no one of the grand hierophants of Western occultism seem to be aware or bothered much by this. Other key principles have also been forgotten and/or condemned as “sorcerous” or “black” or “goetic” and banned by these high wizards. This has resulted in an extremely convoluted, but also stunted and alogical system of belief.

Let us examine the Western grimoires (spell books) now.

The Grimoire of Hyperborean Amber

Even in the Western grimoires, you already see key principles being misunderstood, distorted and forgotten. The easiest example of this that I can cite, is the misuse of Amber. Amber was a very important and sacred pagan substance, and it was considered a kind of “Sun stone”, and used in their most important rites. As an aside, the Lithuanians who are the most heavily associated with this practice, were East Slavs and considered as part of pan-Slavdom into the early 20th century. Russian artwork made during that time honored the Lithuanian kings as Slavic leaders, and as fellow Orthodox Christians to boot, later.

The concept of a separate non-Slavic Lithuania is just another psyop.

But I digress.

Amber also has well known piezoelectric properties. That’s just a fancy word used to refer to the measurable charge that is stored in special rocks.

Amber is one of the strongest naturally occurring “triboelectric” (lol) materials.

In fact, the Greek word elektron means “amber” and is literally where our word “electricity” comes from because rubbing amber readily produces static charge. Run it by AI if you don’t believe me:

Mainstream physics explains this through electron transfer between surfaces i.e., static electricity. Alternative researchers reinterpret the same phenomenon as evidence that amber accumulates a subtler terrestrial or cosmic energy. What Reich called orgone, Reichenbach called Od, or what others like Tesla loosely call telluric currents/aether.

In many esoteric systems, flame is viewed as an active transmuter. So, if you then toss amber into a bonfire, rather than destroying the amber, it releases or excites the accumulated energy into the surrounding atmosphere. The fragrant smoke is not merely incense but permeates the air with a carrier substance. We might refer to this particulate as “ionized” air if we are still trying to explain this stuff using Copenhagen school quantum terminology.

Braziers, the center piece of all theurgies and pagan rites, provide a stable bed of glowing coals onto which resins such as frankincense, myrrh, juniper, or amber can be placed. And it is in this special air, which we can call “negatively ionized” that strange manifestations of what we can call “spirits” occur. This is why, when we think of “wizards” we often think of “smoke and mirrors”, right?

On a deeper level, the first “wizards” were almost certainly the smiths or metallurgists of the various volcano cults. The smog, the irradiated/ionized air, the furnace, the telluric power, all of it points to the Dactyles or Samothracian volcano cults.

The brazier is just a sympathetic mini-volcano, you could say.

Now, this concept of spirit phenomenon occurring there where there is an abundance of “ionized” air has been observed by other researchers. Paul Devereux, who I like to quote about Chthonic power, (oftentimes without attribution, alas) built his entire theory of UFOs and fairy appearances based on essentially “charged” air occurring near fault lines and megalithic sites. From Greening the Paranormal:

So, what I am getting at here, is that there is some alternative, but also measurable and real science at work in the background of many of these rites. They are repeated and aped without any understanding into the underlying mechanisms that might, theoretically, have once actually produced interesting effects on the mind.

A concrete example of this distortion follows.

From Jake Kent’s notes on The True Grimoire:

Very similar incense to that prescribed for charging the circle can be found in both Agrippa and the oldest of the grimoires, the Sworn Book of Honorius the Magician. Particularly close are the perfumes of the Sun and Venus, as also that for performing the Seal of God. The already cited section of Abognazar’s Key of Solomon dealing with the rings of the Luncar Mansions mentions Amber frequently. In all these works there is some confusion over whether amber or ambergris is intended. A consensus today take the sources to mean either ambergris or other aromatics named ambra that were intended to substitute for it. While helpful on occassion, this is an over generalized view; the electrical properties of amber have led to it being connected with magic from time immemorial, as also with the sun.

So, for hundreds of years, where the pagan rites once specifically called for amber, this was substituted for “stuff that smells nice” in the Western occult tradition and nobody noticed, apparently. I’m coughing now, but not because of the fumes.

I’m going “hack-hack!”.

I’m sneezing, “aaah-choo-arlatans”.

I’m clearing my throat, “grr-ifters”.

…

Not Kent though, his books are fantastic. He continues:

Pagan tribes, resisting the Teutonic knights in Eastern Europe during the Middle Ages, offered amber in great fires set before serpentine images. In Greek tradition amber was formed from the teas of the Heliades, sisters of Phaethon, shed when he was struck down from heaven by the thunderbolt of Zeus. His fall from heaven and other parts of this legend have resonant associations with the legend of Lucifer, as recognizable in the past as in the present.

We’ve spoken of Phaethon and Hydra (the snake) before as well.

As for the origins of amber, based on the above myth of the trees crying, Aristotle concluded that amber is fossilized tree sap and, even though most European scientists rejected his conclusion, Jesuit scientists who supported Aristotle corroborated his claim and science went with that and said that these resins were molded into stone-resembling amber over a period of 40 million years.

Seeing as Aristotle was wrong about everything, he must have been wrong about at least part of this explanation as well. Curiously, you’d think that it would be trivially easy to figure out what amber is using modern chemical analysis techniques.

Well, about that:

Amber cannot be fully dissolved in any dissolvent, and due to that property, the proper chemical analysis is impossible. Dissolving allows gas-liquid chromatography. Each and every chemical analysis of amber is based on the analysis of the amber parts which can be turned into a solution. Amber can be slightly dissolved in ethyl alcohol, up to 25% total mass, 17-25% in turpentine, benzene 21%, pyridine 25%, and ethyl ether 18-23%. In its basic mass, amber is a polymer (a chain of linked molecules) of resin acids. C4H604, succinic acid is not a large, but extremely important molecule (3-8% by weight of Baltic amber). Most of the acid is located in the white amber or in the outside surface. All fossil resins can be divided into retinites which contain 0-3% succinic acid, as well as succinites which contain 3-8% of the said acid. The chemical composition of amber is a mixture of many different compounds, the main component is coal (67-81% in total), as well as sulfur (1% in total). The rest is made of oxygen and hydrogen. Most of the amber types contain succinic acid (3-8%). The chemical formula of amber is C10H12O.

The Electric Universe people seem to think that amber was flash-cooked in some recent electrical storm, not incubated for 40 million years and shaped by boring pounds per square inch pressure, but by powerful electrical thunderbolt hellfire missiles shooting out of the earth into the atmosphere and also coming down out of the ionosphere as a result of celestial realignments. The story of Phaethon can, on its most basic level, also be very neatly explained as an allegorized lightning storm of intense power that, in its wake, left us with amber.

What’s also revealing about that myth of amber is that the Titanesse sisters weeping amber are planted in Hyperborea.

And where do we find such an abundance of amber in the pagan world? All at once now: “The Baltics!” YES. The largest natural amber sources are located in Russia in Kaliningrad, the heart of old Prussia. They contain 90% of all amber natural resources known to man. So, let’s put two and two together about the true location of these “Greek” myths, which we are told took place in Hyperborea, shall we?

HINT:

Anyway.

I had three conclusions to share with you today.

Be careful with crushing quartz crystals because they produces lung-shearing fine dust. They use water treatment to prevent this in industrial processes and masks. And, if you throw real amber onto a burning brazier, you might actually get some magical results from your silly cargo cult wizardry ritual, my Neoplatonist hate-readers. Finally, Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey with its pine islands and mist-filled rubble beaches and northern aesthetic was the correct setting choice. Not sure about all the blacks though. That’s more of a modern sexual fetish than anything revelatory.

The process by which such a “magical” result might occur are related to the so-called piezoelectrical properties of elektron i.e, amber. What really is occurring is still up for debate. More and more, I find myself deeply suspicious of the Copenhagen school of quantum mechanics.

You know, “photons” and “atoms” (also an Aristotle idea), and Schrodinger’s cat that exists in limbo in the box so long as we don’t look at it and force it to assume a state? The man literally created this thought experiment to show that the standard way of thinking about quantum physics (the Copenhagen interpretation) was silly if it meant a real animal could be stuck in a mixed state just because nobody was looking at it.

There are alternative ways of thinking about energy out there, is all I’m saying.

We must go where man has not dared go before …

Thanks for reading with an open mind.

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