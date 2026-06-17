I’ve been speaking a lot about underground power and subtle energy forces … but this is simply quackery and pseudoscience. All good lovers of wisdom understand that a life contemplating Forms or other made up Platonic mental phantoms is superior and more aristocratic when compared to the barbarous study of the Chthonic mysteries.

Concerningly, these dangerous ideas are starting to percolate in the mass unconsciousness with alarming frequency!

So yes! Let’s talk about Agartha and Vril now!

My older readers probably really hate AI and youth internet meme culture, so this milestone in the cultural zeitgeist may have missed them. Nowadays, there are a lot of bizarre AI and meme edit videos about Vril, Antarctica, Agartha ... mixed in with other stuff like Nation of Islam, Charlie Kirk, Nordic aliens, Hyperborea, George Floyd and so on. This is not the first time that some deep lore from the occult has broken containment and made it into the mainstream albeit in a deliberately absurdist caricature. I confess that the first time that I ever heard of “Vril” or “Agartha” was from a very old now meme edit video from over ten years ago.

The newer ones are even more absurdist in style still:

But where did the idea of “Vril” even come from in the first place?

Enter: Edward Bulwer-Lytton’s 19th century work, The Power of the Coming Race.

The entire structure of the novel is essentially an underworld initiation narrative recast in technological and pseudo-evolutionary language.

The AI summary of the plot:

The Coming Race is framed as the account of an unnamed American narrator who becomes trapped in a vast subterranean world beneath the Earth after exploring a deep mining shaft. Early in the story he descends into an enormous underground realm illuminated by strange atmospheric light and inhabited by an advanced humanoid civilization called the Vril-ya. At first the narrator is astonished simply by the existence of this hidden world. The Vril-ya appear outwardly human but are physically more refined, intellectually superior, emotionally disciplined, and technologically far beyond surface humanity. They live in peaceful, highly ordered societies without poverty, crime, or political conflict. Their civilization possesses incredible technologies powered by a mysterious force called Vril. As the narrator spends time among them, he gradually learns that Vril is not merely an energy source in the mechanical sense. It can heal, destroy, move objects, influence minds, and amplify willpower itself. The Vril-ya wield it almost instinctively through mental discipline and specially designed staffs. Children are taught to use it from an early age, and even casual misuse could annihilate ordinary humans instantly. The narrator becomes especially fascinated by the social and psychological nature of the Vril-ya. They seem almost post-human — serene, detached, aesthetically perfected, and unified in purpose. Traditional institutions like war, democracy, and organized religion have largely disappeared because their civilization has evolved beyond internal struggle. Yet this perfection gradually becomes unsettling. The Vril-ya possess immense destructive power and regard surface humanity as primitive and potentially obsolete. A major thread of the novel concerns the narrator’s relationship with a young female Vril-ya named Zee. She becomes fascinated by him and eventually wishes to marry him. But the narrator is disturbed by the fact that women among the Vril-ya are often physically and psychically stronger than men. Zee herself possesses terrifying mastery of Vril and casually demonstrates powers that make the narrator feel helpless. As the story progresses, the narrator realizes he can never truly belong among these beings. The Vril-ya are too different psychologically and spiritually. Their calm superiority increasingly feels inhuman rather than utopian. He also discovers that some among them believe surface humanity will eventually be displaced by the subterranean race if the Vril-ya ever choose to emerge onto the Earth above. Fearing both absorption and annihilation, the narrator escapes back to the surface world. He returns with the warning that beneath humanity exists a hidden race possessing overwhelming power and evolutionary superiority. The book ends ambiguously, with the implication that the Vril-ya may one day rise from below and replace ordinary human civilization entirely. The novel is therefore not just a utopian fantasy. It gradually transforms into something more uncanny and existential. The underground world initially appears idealized, but over time it feels increasingly alien, almost like an encounter with a higher species whose values no longer align with ordinary humanity. Beneath the adventure story lies a deeper anxiety about evolution, hidden power, and latent forces sleeping beneath civilization itself.

Women like the book because, of course, being a feminist Westoid, Edward made the Vril-ya a race led by overpowered psychic women who possess an innate level of playful cruelty.

[But if women are so mentally gifted, why did a man write the book then, eh?]

Either way, I can understand the stylistic choice. It is “Mother” Earth, after all, and Persephone rules in the Underdark … along with, well, Hades, who is a king … but OK, whatever. Personally, I enjoyed the “Dark Elf Trilogy” from Forgotten Realms as a teen, and it is set in an underground city ruled by psychotic, male-oppressing, matriarchal dark elven women. This is, at this point, a cultural staple that always invokes all the same elements — dominatrix women, underground cities, hidden magical powers. It just comes with the territory at this point.

Why bring this up?

Well, just to stress how many obvious chthonic themes there are in the public imagination, and how persistent the theme is, even in its modern guises. We trace this Chthonic “dark queen of the Underdark” lore back to Parmenides even, the real subject of today’s post.

The Katabasis of Parmenides

We have fragments of the poem that Parmenides wrote describing his descent into the Underdark to meet Persephone and other chthonic titanesses. The poem itself is so full of shamanic references that I may as well replicate the first fragment here to prove an important point about what true “paganism” really was pre-Plato:

1 The mares that carry me as far as my (their?) spirit might reach



2 Were conducting [me]; when leading (carrying) me they put me onto a many-voiced road



3 Of a goddess (daimōn), who through all cities bears the man of understanding.

OK, so, the annoying part with studying ancient texts is that a lot of our understanding is dependent on accurate translations, and knowledge of key words in the original is necessary to deduce true meanings. Read on:

4 On this I was carried, for on this the much-indicating mares were carrying me



5 Pulling the chariot at full stretch, and maidens led the way.



6 The axle in the wheel-boxes was sending forth the sound of a surinx (panpipe), itself

Do you recall my essays on polyharmonic music and peasant warbling and how they can help triggered altered states in people? A surinx is an instrument that is associated with Pan — you see him always depicted playing on it.

Unsurprisingly, Plato calls for a ban on surinxes, or pan-pipes.

In Book III, when discussing musical education, Socrates and Glaucon decide that only simple instruments suitable for disciplined civic life should remain. The lyre and kithara are accepted. The aulos (reed pipe) is rejected. Then he goes further and says that instrument-makers who produce "many-stringed and panharmonic instruments" will not be welcomed, and among the excluded instruments is the syrinx, the pipe of Pan.

Plato is also the anti-Parmenides. More on that in a bit.

7 Burning, for it was being pressed down by its two turned



8-9 Wheels at both ends, as the Sun-maidens (Hēliades) hastened to convey me, leaving behind the houses of Night,

The Hellenes believed that the sun and moon both resided underground.

No, I don’t understand why just yet.

10 Into [the] light, having pushed the veils from their heads with their hands.



11 There are the gates of the paths of Night and Day



12 And a lintel and a threshold of stone hold them together at both sides (top and bottom),



13 Themselves being filled by vast doors;



14 Of these many-penaltied Dikē (Justice) holds the keys of exchange.

I wonder if Dike isn’t where we get the word for lesbians from?

15 Her indeed the maidens blandishing with gentle words



16-17 Persuaded cleverly to push the bolted bar swiftly from the gates for them; and they of the doors,



17-19 Spreading, made a yawning gap, turning the much-bronzed posts in their sockets in turn



20 Closely fixed to them with pegs and nails. Right away straight through the gates



21 Along the carriage-road the maidens guided the chariot and mares.



22-23 And the goddess (thea) received me willingly, and took my right hand in hers, and spoke to me and addressed me thus:



24 “Young man in the company of immortal charioteers

Let me jump in here.

She addresses Parmenides as a Kouros, which is not just a young man, but as a kind of liminal initiation-seeking figure. In modern occult parlance, we have The Fool in the same role as kouros.

In archaic Greek poetry, kouros is often taken to mean a young man who stands between childhood and full adulthood, someone undergoing a transition, someone at the threshold of a new status. The entire poem is basically: 1) leaving the human world, 2) passing the gates of Night and Day, 3) entering the realm of a goddess, and 3) receiving forbidden knowledge. That knowledge is then used to craft laws for human civilization.

This was the old pattern for law-givers; they came back to their people with divine knowledge. Plato seeks to imitate and pervert this with his Noble Lie concept, where you simply invent a myth about such an event occurring with some mythical founder figure (Moses, Jesus, Lycurgus), write the divine laws as you see fit, and kill anyone who disagrees with you using the secret police to raid their home at night, on charges of them being immoral.

Now, Triptolemus, Orpheus, Zalmoxis, and even lawgivers like Minos are all portrayed as receiving wisdom from gods, the dead, or chthonic realms and then returning with laws, rites, or arts. But we will speak about Orpheus’ journey into the underdark in greater depth another day, as that myth is a very strong plank in my case against Plato and for the chthonic core nature of ancient paganism.

And yes, Kouros sound a lot like Koryos, the brigand bands of young wolf-warriors from the primordial steppe that we have spoken about before. The latter word is a PIE reconstruction based in no small part on the Hellenic, and the shared themes of meaning are quite apparent.

Anyway, Parmenides presents himself not as an established sage but as the Kouros being transformed through Katabasis — the descent into the underworld. Basically, the poem fragments are a mystical revelation text. And, from what we can tell, he was a kind of superstar in pre-Philosopher Ancient Greece. His poem is about a kouros that is transported beyond the human realm, passes cosmic gates, encounters a goddess, and receives sacred chthonic truth.

The truth is not discovered through Socratic dialectic debate mind you; it is disclosed by a Titaness.

25 And mares which carry you, arriving at our house,



26 Welcome, since in no way a bad fate (moira) has sent you forth to go



27 On this road - for truly it is far from the beaten path of humans -,



28 But rather Themis (Right) and Dikē (Justice). You must hearken to (learn) everything,



29 Both the unshaking heart of well-rounded (persuasive?) Alētheiē (Truth)



30 And the opinions of mortals, in which there is no true assurance.



31 But nevertheless you shall learn these things also, how the things that are believed (OR: the things that seem)



32 Must really be altogether [going] throughout all things (OR: Must really be accepted to be continually (continuously) pervading everything).

The Parmenidean kouros is a liminal shaman. He leaves society. He crosses magical boundaries. He receives wisdom from beyond the human world.

… meanwhile, Plato’s philosopher, especially in the Republic, is the exact opposite.

OK, fun time is over, here comes the part where we dissect Plato’s hoax Philosophy.

The Corruption of Logos and the Invention of Nous

Plato exalts in the city. He calls for socially engineering the city as he sees hit. He regulates education, poetry, music, and religion. His wisdom is validated by man made ambition rather than by revelatory encounters with chthonic powers. Thus, the Platonic philosopher emerges as a rival project to the older, shamanic kouros. Where the kouros seeks metaphysical revelation through contact with chthonic power, the philosopher seeks mastery over nature by imposing social engineering and will upon reality.

I mean, for Yahweh’s sake, the Kouros goes into the cave to gain wisdom and truth.

The Philosopher, in contrast, must escape the cave where the visions that one sees there illusions designed to distract you from the contemplation of Forms and diddling teenage sons of the nobility to preserve standards of morality in the ideal utopia city-state!

…

Now, in the simplest terms possible, the difference between Parmenides and Plato, is that Parmenides believes that mysticism and revelation must come FIRST, and then reason and logic (logos) must come second to make sense of the revelation and to tease out the implications.

Plato inverts that and believes that logos can be used to reason backwards towards metaphysical truths.

Actually, I wrote a little booklet about the absurdity of this Judeo-Platonic approach to metaphysics, but never got round to editing or publishing it because I figured it would be too boring and that no one would understand the relevance of the thing. I’ve also explained the basic and fundamental error in using reason and logic or, gods forbid, faith, to try and pierce the metaphysical heavens before on the blog:

But let’s keep our focus narrow for today.

Plato’s new model of thinking and metaphysics goes like this — the Socratic dialogue/debate/chit-chat uses Logos to uncover truth ex nihilo, which brings one to the point of awakening Nous next, which is a kind of super-charged intellect/divine intuition that allows one to use reason to perceive metaphysical truths, which is how Plato arrived at Forms.

So, Logos - Nous - Forms.

Basically, he just thought Forms up and said that they were essentially gods. Actually, worse than that, Plato believes that his Forms, a concept that hitherto never been observed or revealed or believed in by any culture, anywhere, and which cannot be verified by anyone independently … that these Forms were higher than the gods. So, essentially, his own mental perturbations were self-elevated above the rank of the traditional deities of the myths of the entirety of the pagan world. This, you will recall, is exactly what Socrates stands accused of doing when he is called an Atheist and put on trial by Athens.

Socrates’ mental delusions are satirized in the play, The Clouds by Aristophanes.

As for what “Nous” is, well, put simply it is just a formalized tautology, a case of circular reasoning.

This is easily proven.