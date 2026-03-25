In the Tarot, there are four suites.

Previously, we touched on the Sword — Air suite and that information will be very important to remember in future essays.

Today we will touch on the Wand — Fire suite and the origin of Sympatia-based ritual magic systems.

As usual, I ask for the suspension of disbelief from my readers while reading this essay. That is, I’m NOT asking you to believe in any of this, and I don’t think that I myself believe in any of this. But I do want to explain the mindset of the ancients and that requires explaining the internal logic behind what they were doing. To my knowledge, no modern-day self-styled internet magician or neopagan or whatever is capable of doing any actual ritual magic. Most of them are simply too close-minded and superstitious and ungrounded in their thinking to even approach the topic with any honesty or due diligence whatsoever. This is unfortunate because unlike modern Scientism or Christianity, most pagan religious or social rites are quite intuitive, logical and do not need to be accepted on faith or blindly cargo-culted.

Instead they simply cry out to be understood.

Once you accept a few metaphysical givens about the worldview of these people, their behavior becomes actually quite easy to understand and extrapolate further.

Like: even a Jedi’s supernatural actions in Star Wars don’t shatter our suspension of disbelief so long as they don’t break any of the internal rules of logic established at the beginning of the story and/or previous episodes. Yes, we have to grant the Jedi the existence of “the Force” to have their actions make any sense. But, having granted them that, if the Jedi behave consistently and in line with the rules about how the Force works, well, we sometimes forget that we are watching a movie, and that this is a fictional world set in a galaxy far away.

Said another way …

I am here to finish your training. I haven’t taught you everything yet. One is never too old to learn about the lies of the Jedi:

Now, I should have probably chosen a Harry Potter theme today, seeing as the “Elder Wand” was such an important part of the plot of the last two movies … but I just don’t like Harry Potter enough to draw on it. I find the material to be tainted by Christian metaphysical inversion to levels that make it simply unenjoyable..

I mean, surprise surprise, the snake-guy seeking immortality and forbidden knowledge is the evil one, right? How original. Where have we heard that exact story with that exact moral inflection before? The witches and wizards of the setting are clearly the thinnest of veneers set over a story of post-WWII neoliberalism values, Judeo-Christian morals and anti-chthonic themes.

Also, the magic system in Harry Potter has absolutely no logical consistency to it. What governs the magic that is used in the settings? How is it controlled? What determines the power level of a wizard? How is skill and rank in the magical arts measured? What even is magic in this setting?

None of these answers are hinted at or provided, nor is this deducible.

I like my fantasy and sci-fi to be part of a thinly veiled pagan occult disclosure agenda not just a form of escapism and internet sub-culturism. Judging from the fact that most of the fans of the Harry Potter series are overwhelmingly women, that most fan-fiction set in the Harry Potter universe is soft-core pornography, and knowing that a woman wrote the books (some of them, at least), I suppose it should be very clear why the series falls so flat and short on so many fronts.

Sadly, when people think of wands, they think of Harry Potter, but the wand lore in the series won’t be of any use to us … except for one curious scene in the very first movie which we will return to later in the essay.

…

Now, why is a wand the symbol of Fire in the Tarot?

You won’t find this answer googling around, but you can try anyway and the closest you’ll get is that the wand is a penis and penii are hot and straight when aroused or something inane and Freudian like that. But no, wrong, the Fire — Wand association comes from the story of Prometheus and the very first wand that brought Olympian fire into our world.

The Wand of Fire and the Hollywood Effect

The Elder tree has an interesting folklore story to it.

First of all, it was accorded wary respect and there were religious prohibitions on using it for non-prescribed purposes. Later, under Abrahamism, the tree became associated with Satan and witches, because of course.

Now, the older Germanic word for Elder (tree) was Ellen. The verb “ellen” or, phonetically ǣlan/ǣled meant to kindle and fire. We also covered (h)Elen in a previous essay about the “shining light/golden radiance” that started the Trojan War, remember? I’m not an etymologist, but both these ancient tongues are from the same root language family and these words sound identical to me. Specifically though, in the older Germanic, ǣlan meant “to set on fire, kindle”. Further back still, we have Proto-Germanic ailijaną (to burn, ignite). And a related noun: ǣled = “fire, flame”.

Now, why did the name of a tree share the same roots as words related to fire and ignition?