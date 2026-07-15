The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Buzzcut's avatar
Buzzcut
9h

YESSS, 10/10 essay.

Socrates is obviously Yeshua's blueprint. There is the hilarious incident of some Greek far-rightist (and rumored associate of Gladio networks) that few years ago proposed the rehabilitation of Socrates's memory by modern Greek courts, for his unfair conviction by the Athenians LOL. People's conception of this gang of philosophers & criminals is so skewed.

Now, on the topic of symbols and apotropaic magic, a small addition that further elucidates Alcibiades's character: unlike most Athenians that used heraldic emblems and owls on their shields, Alcibiades brandished the image of thunder-bearing Eros...

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2 replies by ☭ Slavlander🔥 (formerly Rurik) and others
ironicskeptic's avatar
ironicskeptic
9h

«the closest real-world analogue to the deformed mutant who sells out the Greeks to the Persians in 300 is none other than Socrates.»

WHAT? Our blogger spends dozens of paragraphs describing the infamous deed committed by *Alcibiades* the very handsome sociopath and psychopaths and blames instead Socrates because he is ugly outside. Perhaps Socrates was indeed guilty of "corruption of youth" but all the infamy was done directly and enthusiastically by Alcibiades who was so hot and corrupting that even the queen of Sparta betrayed her husband for him.

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1 reply by ☭ Slavlander🔥 (formerly Rurik)
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