We must start our essay on Socrates and his legacy somewhere.

And, snce we are going to talk about the Christ Cult at the end, we may as well also begin the essay with a story of subversion and sabotage carried out by anti-pagan fanatics.

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The most famous and earliest episode of targeted religious sabotage in Athens was the mutilation of the herms in 415 BCE (relatively dated). Herms were stone pillars topped with the head of Hermes and usually featured an erect phallus carved on the front. Or, they were obelisk looking structures. Many herms stood outside private houses, they were closely associated with the households that maintained them, who were of very old stock. Damaging the herm outside an aristocrat’s home was therefore not just an attack on Hermes, but also an insult to that family’s honor and standing and history. There were even portrait herms of family ancestors, these sometimes carried inscriptions identifying the person represented and a short reference to their history.

They stood throughout the pagan world at crossroads, outside homes, near temples, and at city boundaries, where they served as protective and sacred markers. We’ve spoken about Apotropaic magic before.

On the night before the Athenian fleet departed for the Sicilian Expedition, someone mutilated hundreds of these “pylons” by smashing their faces and phalluses, and that suspected someone was Socrates’ best friend and student and patron, Alcibiades and his conspirators.

Alcibiades Being Taught by Socrates, 1776 Painting by Francois Andre Vincent

To destroy these wards is, to the pagan conception of the world, essentially to remove Athens’ spiritual defenses, to knock down her spiritual walls. Thus, it was a very potent form of sabotage and an early form of iconoclasm and atheism as well.

On the Hubris and Treachery of Alcibiades

Now, the aforementioned Sicilian Expedition that merited such a bold intervention was part of that infamous Athens-Sparta simmering on and off war. Syracuse was a Dorian colony, culturally and historically connected to Sparta, while Athens was an Ionian power. Although the conflict was geographically distant, the outcome had major implications for the balance of power in the Greek world. Sparta eventually sent an agent to assist Syracuse, and their help proved crucial in defeating the Athenians for Sparta via the support of their proxies.

Before that military disaster, two statesmen, Nicias and Alcibiades represented either side of the debate.

Nicias branded the plan a “mad dream of conquest” and strongly advised against the expedition. He feared that the Athenian military would become overstretched, leaving the city, and the rest of the empire, vulnerable to attacks from Sparta. He accused Alcibiades of “grasping at another empire before we have secured the one we already have.” He also attacked Alcibiades’s credibility, claiming that he was a brash man only out for personal glory. Both he and Alcibiades and a third citizen are then made generals of the doomed expedition.

Next come the accusations.

That Alcibiades was to blame not only for advocating for the doomed expedition, but for the sabotage, and that this was therefore done to undermine Athens in the war against Sparta. See, Alcibiades was part of the hetaireiai i.e., the oligarchic drinking clubs, and he had also already attacked the other sacred rites held dear in Athens, like the Eleusinian Mysteries, during drunken parties dedicated to desacralizing the rites. Already, we see the influence of Socrates’ atheism in all of this. Or, interestingly enough, Diagoras’ precedent. Diagoras of Melos is the first instance of an actual, honest-to-gods atheist who seemed to deny the existence of the gods, and who denied the Eleusinian Mysteries specifically. He fled Athens in 415 BCE to avoid arrest, as Alcibiades would soon do as well.

As the expedition founders, he is summoned to Athens to stand trial for his treachery, but he chose instead to declare openly for Sparta and enlists in their war effort instead. In other words, first he lobbies for a disastrous military adventure, then he sabotages it, and finally he joins the mortal enemy of Athens.

Later, in 411 BCE, when Athens was in crisis after the Sicilian disaster, having returned to Athens, he convinced the Athenian oligarch faction (his allies and co-conspirators) that Persian support could be obtained if the Athenian democracy were overthrown. This contributed to the establishment of the oligarchic government known as the Four Hundred via coup.

Enter Socrates, who was an old friend and philosophical influence on Alcibiades.

On the Deformities of Socrates

Socrates apparently saved Alcibiades’ life at the Battle of Potidaea, and Alcibiades later helped secure honors for Socrates after the battle. Their relationship therefore extended beyond philosophy to personal loyalty and military service, and, of course, service to Sparta, their true patron at the time.

Yes, the two knew each other well and we know this from none other than Plato.

Plato’s dialogue Alcibiades I (authenticity is debated) presents Socrates as Alcibiades’ mentor. In the unquestionably authentic Symposium, Alcibiades himself delivers a famous speech praising Socrates. He describes Socrates as someone who exposed his vanity and forced him to confront his own moral failings. Alcibiades even compares Socrates to a satyr who appears ugly on the outside but contains the divine within.

One of the key little details about Socrates that goes unmentioned, is that this founding saint of Western civilization was considered, even by his allies, to be so ugly as to verge on the border of being deformed and inhuman.

Depicted: the founding father of Western philosophy, Socrates.

Pagan Greece heavily valued physical perfection and thought one’s physical traits reflected one’s internal disposition. So, Socrates, with his flat, upturned nose, bulging eyes, and thick lips earned him frequent comparisons to a satyr or Silenus.

It has also been a trope in our science and literature for centuries that physiognomy reveals a person’s inner character. One does not have to be pretty, but being well-proportioned is a sign of good internal character. The reverse example is common enough to find, such as Richard the IIIrd, from Shakespeare.

Or the mutant from the film 300 who betrays the Spartans for Persian gold and honors. Ironically, it was actually Sparta that received direct Persian patronage in their war against Athens. And it was the circle of Socrates running Athens during the oligarchic occupation governments who received support from Persia. And, finally, it was Alcibiades who ends up advising the Persian court on how best to conquer Greece. Thus, the closest real-world analogue to the deformed mutant who sells out the Greeks to the Persians in 300 is none other than Socrates.

The first formal agreements between Sparta and Athens came in 412 BCE, when Spartan representatives negotiated with the satrap Tissaphernes. In return for Persian money, Sparta acknowledged Persian claims over the Greek cities of Asia Minor. Initially, the relationship was uneasy. Tissaphernes deliberately limited his support because he preferred a prolonged war that weakened both Greek powers. Then, when Cyrus the Younger assumed authority in western Asia Minor in 408 BCE, he formed a close alliance with the Spartan admiral Lysander.

On Persian Gold and Perfidy

Cyrus was much more generous than Tissaphernes. He supplied large sums of money to build and maintain Spartan fleets and, crucially, to pay competitive wages to rowers. Since Athenian naval power depended on experienced crews, Persian money allowed Sparta to recruit sailors who might otherwise have served Athens. The culmination came at Aegospotami in 405 BCE, where Lysander destroyed the Athenian fleet. Athens surrendered the following year. Thus, Persian financing was indispensable to Sparta’s victory.

But a few years prior, having already openly declared for Sparta, Alcibiades’ position in Sparta had become precarious, because he was accused of having an affair with the wife of the Spartan king Agis II.

We can add “philanderer” to the list of charges against him.

Alcibiades fled before he could be arrested and then next entered the service of the Persian satrap Tissaphernes in Asia Minor. According to Thucydides, it was he who urged Tissaphernes to prolong the war by keeping both Greek powers roughly balanced. A prolonged conflict would exhaust both Athens and Sparta while increasing Persian influence. At the same time, Alcibiades secretly informed influential Athenians that he would persuade Tissaphernes to support Athens, but only if Athens abandoned democracy, as Sparta had wanted and lobbied for.

This promise led to the aforementioned oligarchic coup of the Four Hundred in 411 BCE.

Moving along, the government of 400 Oligarchs failed.

War continued with Sparta for awhile longer, on and off. Athens finally surrendered in 404 BCE, and Sparta did not annex Athens or abolish it as a city. Instead, Lysander supervised the creation of a new oligarchic government consisting of thirty men from the oligarch faction, later remembered as the Thirty Tyrants.

Several figures who had participated in earlier oligarchic movements now returned to prominence. Critias became the dominant personality of the regime — and he was Plato’s cousin and yet another student of Socrates and we’ve spoken about his hatred for the founding mythology of Athens before — his Atheism, as it were.

Now, the Thirty claimed they were restoring the ancestral constitution, but their rule quickly degenerated into terror. They executed hundreds of citizens without proper trials, confiscated property on a massive scale, exiled thousands more, and relied on a Spartan garrison to maintain power.

Charmides, Plato’s uncle and another student of Socrates, also served as one of the Thirty and was killed fighting the democratic resistance that eventually ended up taking Athens back. Remnants of the oligarch faction, Socrates’ friends, were allowed to go into exile in nearby Eleusus. There, they began to prepare yet another armed coup before they were finally put down by the Athenian army which sallied out.

For awhile, the subversive plans of the Socrates cult had been halted.

The Martyr Cult of the Philosopher-Subversive

Socrates’ famous trial follows soon after, and also Plato’s defense of Socrates, which forms the backbone of the “Socrates was a prisoner of consciousness!” founding myth of Western philosophy. In reality, Socrates was almost certainly a foreign agent and definitively a subversive. Certainly, most of his friends and defenders and co-ideologues were. In fact, all such vaunted martyr-heroes, when the historical record is examined with even the slightest scrutiny, turn out to be cast from the same subversive mold.

Most people simply do not know the sordid tale of the founding martyr of Western philosophy.

If they did, the hostile and contemptuous attitude of the elite for their own populace would no longer surprise them, at the very least. The philosophy of, well, Philosophy, is one of subversion and treachery. Socrates would also then go on to become the model for the cult of Christ. Per Plato, describing the fate of Socrates, we have the following “prediction” heralding the future coming of Christ.

The just man will have to endure the lash, the rack, chains, the branding-iron in his eyes, and finally, after every extremity of suffering, he will be crucified, and so will learn his lesson that not to be just, but to seem just, is what we ought to desire. (Rep. 2.361e–362a)

Christian authors from antiquity to early modernity certainly saw in this, Plato’s prophecy of the torture and death of the truly Just One, the God-Man Jesus Christ.

A stretch you say? Parallelomania taken too far?

Allow me to quote the vessel of the Holy Spirit himself on this matter. Pope Benedict XVI, in Introduction to Christianity, thought that Plato had predicted the coming of Christ when describing his “Just man” i.e., Socrates:

The Cross is revelation. It reveals, not any particular thing, but God and man. It reveals who God is and in what way man is. There is a curious presentiment of this situation in Greek philosophy: Plato’s image of the crucified “just man”… This passage, written four hundred years before Christ, is always bound to move a Christian deeply. Serious philosophical thinking here surmises that the completely just man in this world must be the crucified just man; something is sensed of that revelation of man which comes to pass on the Cross.

Yes, either Plato predicted Christ’s crucifixion … or the hellenic-inspired authors who wrote their fiction centuries later knew about Socrates because they had read about him.

Prophetic miracle of Yahweh … or a simple case of ancient plagiarism.

You decide.

And the amusing thing to note here is that Socrates was obviously not crucified or impaled. He was allowed a gentler way out — poison. And he refused the escape attempt prepared by his friends, perhaps because he knew that the other punishment would be far more severe and painful. Ancient descriptions suggest it could involve a condemned person being fastened to a wooden stake or board, where they died from exposure, starvation, or other means. In some periods, the process would be displayed publicly. It was considered a deeply dishonorable punishment, far removed from the relatively dignified death by hemlock afforded to condemned citizens. A punishment reserved for the worst criminals.

Socrates, history’s most just man, probably didn’t want to risk it.

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