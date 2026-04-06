Some of my readers expressed interest in the cow — plague relationship that I alluded to in an essay. The images that I used in that essay were taken from a Russian video game called Pathologic and the basic premise of the game is that a plague has started in the steppe, in one town in particular, because of human machinations. The steppe setting is a blend of Imperial Russian names and aesthetics and those of local animistic shamanic tribes who cohabitate in the same area.

The game is also filled to the brim with arcane occult lore, delivered in the form of 19th century theories on medicine and disease, that I could devote several essays to explaining.

If this one goes well, I might expand on the series.

How do they call upon the menkhu, the faithful of a Warden kin? Known by their hands, for they are butchers; known by their eyes, for they are surgeons; they who follow the lines; they who are the leaders of the Kin; they who speak to udurghs; they who know the secret art of haruspicy. What is a haruspex? Reading the future in the entrails, he knows that a body bears semblance to the Universe. His scalpel follows the lines of the body; his steps follow the lines of his kin’s fortune. A haruspex that can tell a true line from a false one is entrusted with power. A haruspex who is confused by his path gets buried into the deep black flesh of the Earth.

This is not an essay about a video game, mind you.

In the same way, I’ve never actually written essays about WH40K or Star Wars, I just use them as familiar memetic templates, references that people might use to better understand what might otherwise be a difficult, abstract concept. The only problem with using Pathologic in the same way is that none of my readers have heard of it. So, forgive me if I have to explain the premise of the plot a bit to make the whole thing coherent.

First things first, the thesis that I am advancing here today is that plague comes out of Earth itself. That is what “Telluric” means — the earth. You’ve heard of Tesla’s telluric currents? No? Never mind then. This idea — the Telluric origin of disease — is an old pagan one, and a 19th century staple, but it has been replaced by modern superstition and backwardsness in the field of medicine. But the wise ancient Hellenes believed that Miasma was the source of disease. Basically, toxic vapors rose out of the earth and made people sick. The cause of these toxic vapors was explained in religious language, so they are dismissed by modern science today.

I do believe, however, that if we look past the language of the time, with its frequent references to gods and spirits, the fundamental theory is quite sound and easy enough to verify with modern scientific methods.

Take antibiotics, for example.

Do you know what they are and how they work? Trick question — we don’t really understand antibiotics, we simply see the positive results from imbibing them. There is a lot of debate about what exactly they do in the body to make us feel better, believe me. Is their primary benefit derived from them killing off bacteria in our bodies or suppressing cytokines and reworking neurological responses? Another example: some people have figured out that antibiotics like tetracyclines reduce nitric oxide in the blood and muscles, decreasing inflammation by doing so. But this is already considered a controversial statement to make, because the medical consensus on NO is that it is beneficial for the body, in much the same way that serotonin is believed to be the “joy” hormone, when in reality it is a distress signal. Much of modern science has inverted the discoveries of the early 20th and late 19th centuries, probably for nefarious purposes.

Now, where are antibiotics derived from? The original (re)discoveries of the early 20th century into the 50s and 60s were samples of dirt filled with bacteria. The bacteria in the dirt would create chemical weapons of a kind to battle other bacteria and claim more dirt for themselves. These weapons that they’d shoot into the soil were harvested, strained and concentrated and then called anti-bacterials or antibiotics. When imbibed, they seemed to perform the same function in the body that they did in the earth — they killed off bacteria.

This, briefly, is the abridged story of how we rediscovered antibiotics fairly recently.

Bearing all this in mind … is it really that difficult to understand the Telleuric origin of disease hypothesis?

Just … just take the next logical step to come to the same conclusion as the ancients.

The Terrain of Terra and the Holographic Human Body

The basic premise of a Telluric origin for disease is based on the same logic and reality of antibiotics. So, if there are bacteria that are producing “biochemical weapons” to fight each other in a kind of epic, globe-spanning total war, they’re also liable to produce “biochemical weapons” that are harmful to the health of the creatures that live above. That is to say, if antibiotics are beneficial to us, there are probably substances that come out of the earth that are not so beneficial as well.

The Ancient Greeks and all animistic culture besides, believed that the Earth produced pathogens, essentially. That these pathogens then entered the water supply, into other animals lower on the food chain, and then the air eventually in some cases. The airborne plagues were the worst, for obvious reasons. In Pathologic, the local steppe culture believes that the plague is being caused by Shabnak-adyr.

But we have our equivalent plague deities in the real world, like Nergal/Nurgle and Apollo or Rudra (in the Vedic material).

Yes, they all have horns. But I’ve spoken at length about horns and will do so again in my Chthonian mega-essay eventually.

…

Now, in the 19th century, the Telluric origin theory for disease was quite popular.

There is overlap with the so-called “Terrain” theory of disease that you see popularized on alt-health blogs now in response to COVID, but the connection is only tenuous at best. Most modern alt-health neo-Terrain theory subscribers are very anti-antibiotics because they think that the war analogy or metaphor for how antibiotics work is morally evil. I kid you not, they eschew life-saving, effective and natural medicines like antibiotics because it violates their New Age, neo-Buddhist pacifist principles in much the same way that vegan will eschew healthy milk products and honey and meat.

In this, they are joined by the big pharmaceutical companies that constantly sound the alarm about the threats of antibiotics use, the so-called antibiotic resistant bacterias that miraculously only seem to occur in those charnel houses that they call hospitals and the like. The need for new antibiotics to treat hospital-generated infections is a lucrative business that justifies new antibiotics laced with halogens (fluoride, chlorine) to make them more “permeable” i.e., to shred people’s intestines.

Most people will blanch at any positive mention of antibiotics as a concept and accuse you of shilling for Big Pharma. The irony of this being that antibiotics are literal magic dirt bacteria that has been used by humanity for thousands of years, forgotten about during the Judeo-Christian occupation period, and then immediately rediscovered within a century of the scientific renaissance in Europe. And the originals are generics now, and so drug companies make next to no money at all on selling old penicillins or tetracyclines and the like.

Of course, if you take even a passing interest in the original 19th century Terrain theorists, they are essentially an offshot of the original Telluric school of thought. I mean, even “Terrain” is a reference to “Terra” i.e., the Latin name for Earth, or Gaia if you prefer the Greek. They essentially took the ideas concerning the Earth being the origin of disease (the Telluric) and applying the principle of fractal correspondence (as above, so below) they said that the human body was essentially the same thing as the Earth.

You’ve heard it said that the Amazon or some other forest is the “lungs of the Earth”, right? Well, the thing about that is, the world was seen to have characteristics that it shared with the human body in the pagan world. This correspondence or fractal pattern resonance is sometimes referred to as a “holographic” phenomenon in modern alt-science parlance.

The best way to illustrate this is to simply reference Pathologic again. There, the town setting is sectioned into “organ” districts like “the Gut” or the “Liver”.

The story leaves you hints to figure out that the entire town is essentially shaped like a cow, the patron animal and deity of the steppe people.

And you see this kind of animal-like fractal correspondence in the real world too.

But you kind of have to squint and unfocus your eyes to see it.

Why bring this up?

Well, because the idea that the earth (Terra) and the human body might be fractally connected is not such a strange idea when you simply study the pagan mindset … or the writings of brilliant European savants from the 19th and early 20th century either.

Putrefaction and the Noxious Effluvia

The basic premise of the Telluric theory is extremely easy to understand.

There is a constant biochemical churn in the soil and the marshlands and in some other bodies of water. That churn produces harmful pathogens given the right conditions such as too much heat, too much moisture, too much heat and too much moisture together … or mass biological decay i.e., the rotting corpses of living things caused by something or other.

War, perhaps, or the mass killing of cows.

In fact, in Pathologic …