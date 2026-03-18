I have spent years on the Ancient Greek material and my passion for it is conveyed through my writing, hopefully. Speaking as a huge Hellenophile, I am more than able to confess just how fragmented and contradictory and destroyed much of it is. Purists who seek to actually live action role play as pagans really do not like when you point this out though. They insist that their material is complete and that their understanding of the material is immaculate. Furthermore, outside sources should not be admitted to contaminate their pure religion, so that leaves out cross-cultural research, which is treated as a theological sin. They will cuss you out and get you kicked from the pagan group chats for even pointing out that Zeus is Thor is El is Indra and so on.

What I am about to say today is far worse of a sacrilege though.

But enough is enough — let me quit dithering and qualifying what I am about to save to assuage and try to reason with the purists who complain about the approach. These people are approaching the material like Christian, not pagans, frankly. Theirs is a faith-based approach, not a scientific, investigative frame of mind. For some people, you can drag them out of Church … but you can’t extract the Church out of their minds.

On the Snake-Titans of the Vedic Sagas

Let us now speak of the civil war in pagan heaven.

With the Norse myths, this story is well-known, even to casuals, probably because of the popularity of Marvel comic books. There, you have the Aesir and the Vaenir warring for the right to rule — you’ve heard of this right? And this war that they have amongst themselves ends in an uneasy truce ... that the Vaenir violate. And with the Vedic material, we have the same war in pagan heaven, between the Devas and the Asuras.

NOTE: this is NOT the earlier war between the Titans and the Olympians being described.

In the Norse material, there is also an earlier Titanomachy equivalent, and the Jotunn step into the role of the primordial Titans, who are defeated by the Norse equivalent to the Olympians — the Aesir and the Vanir. The Jotunn are simply not as fleshed out in the Norse materials, so most neo-pagan nordics don’t know much about them. Most people believe that the Aesir v Vanir split is the Olympian v Titan split. But the Jotunn are quite clearly primordial, Earth-based and chthonic beings whereas the Aesir and Vanir are the same category of being engaged in an internecine conflict.

And in the Vedic material, the Titans are not the Asuras who feud with the Devas, no they are a set of beings referred to as the Ahi — which means “the serpents”. And in the original pre-Zoroastrian Iranian paganism, these beings are referred to as Azi — a dialect variation of ahi — which also means “the dragons”. It will be very important to understand what I am saying about the Devas v the Asuras v the Dragons when it comes time to delve into Zoroastrianism.

These Ahi are fiery spirits, the most famous of which is named Vritra, the great serpent of the earth, guarding the cosmic egg, that Indra slays. This is so clearly Jormungandr or Typhon that I simply do not understand how any serious thinker could fail to see the obvious and glaring parallels.

Where the story gets muddled, is when the Cult of Apollo of Plato’s time swaps out Zeus’s battle with Typhon the primordial serpent for Apollo and makes the snake Python, a descendent of Typhon instead — a form of priestly falsification achieved via duplication (we cover use of duplication in falsifying history in our chronological revisionism essays). This Apollo swap is clearly part of their takeover of the oracle of Delphi, a once-circular temple, built on the “nest” of the slain snake spirit, it’s cosmic egg, and its bones.

Here:

So, if the Titans are the Ahi/Jotunn of the Vedic and Norse pagan stories, then there can be no doubt that the later war involves an internal civil war among the victorious “Olympians”, see?

This begs the question: why then does the Hellenic material NOT have a similar civil war story regarding the Olympians as the Vedic and Skyrim material does? Since they are the same stories about the same gods only spread out among the successor kingdoms created in the wake of the Eagle and Thunderbolt campaign of the Yamnaya, they should, with maybe some regional variation, still have the same general plot and structure, no?

Very relevant:

Well, actually, one of the best kept secrets in comparative mythology is that there are indeed traces and echoes of this Asura v Deva/Aesir v Vanir civil war story in the Hellenic material as well.

But you can also see the deliberate priestly efforts to wipe this story out.

And this conspiracy has everything to do with the true identity of the Helen of Troy character.

On the Failed Olympic Coup Against Zeus

The coup against Zeus is another one of those half-hidden Hellenic myths — it only survives in scattered references and reconstructions based on these references rather than as a single full narrative.

The main conspirators usually named are:

Hera (his wife)

Poseidon (his brother)

Athena (his daughter)

They try to throw Zeus into magical chains … not unlike what Zeus did to Prometheus.

But the coup is foiled by one of Zeus’ loyal monsters, a Hecatoncheires. You will recall our discussion of Hecatoncheires, the monsters that Zeus let out of Tartarus to defeat the Titans, in the essay series on the Titan and Giant wars, yes? This one abomination named Briareus intervenes and using his strength, rips the chains off of Zeus.

And here you might be sitting up and taking notice at the names that I listed. You’ve heard of them rebelling against Zeus before, albeit in a different story, and a different context.