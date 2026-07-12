The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles
Red List
On the Tyranny of Allegory w/ Slavlander (formerly Rurik)
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On the Tyranny of Allegory w/ Slavlander (formerly Rurik)

["To Kill a Thing You Must First Allegorize it", All Children Are Born Animists, Old Alchemy and the Womb of Terra, the True Identity of Plato's Statesman, the "Allegory" of Street Pranks and more!]
☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)'s avatar
☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)
Jul 12, 2026

I tried Substack’s direct recording-to-post feature with this one. As you can hear for yourself, it sounds a bit like a Zoom call. Not ideal. But I didn’t want to trash a spur of the moment recording that otherwise turned out OK. Think of it as the data corrupted transcripts of an old mad captain’s space voyage pilot logs that are discovered by salvage teams on a wrecked hulk discovered centuries after its crew mysteriously disappeared as the vessel floats through the Etherium …

… so, the topic is allegory and why it is used and almost always simply abused.

What is an allegory? Well, something like this:

But I see allegory as yet another tool of obfuscation and elitism and believe that allegory is the tool that was used by Platonists to murder the pagan worldview.

I am not a fan of the Allegory of … anything, really.

Nor do I approve of those who make allegories, because they are used to confuse and indoctrinate people. I think it is well past time that we got rid of allegories and those who make them. Yes, that means killing off the legacy of Plato and the Philosopher cult of metaphysical allegories that followed.

Now, to my memory, I’ve had two previous solo rants on related literary/philosophical categories of thought. I’ve covered Propaganda, Tragedy, Comedy, Irony before. Yet another literary concept, or rather, tool of social engineering has now been added to the collection.

Here:

Ironic Pessimism Prison Camps For Propaganda Enjoyers w/ Rurik Skywalker

☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)
·
March 24, 2025
Ironic Pessimism Prison Camps For Propaganda Enjoyers w/ Rurik Skywalker

The last episode of this nature was this one conducted with Rolo Slavski more than a year ago:

Listen now

And here (I think?):

Red List 39 - Christianity, Communism, Conservatism and Critical Race Theory w/ Rolo Slavski

☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik)
·
November 20, 2023
Red List 39 - Christianity, Communism, Conservatism and Critical Race Theory w/ Rolo Slavski

Many thanks to Rolo Slavski for coming on!

Listen now

Hope you enjoy!

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