On the Tyranny of Allegory w/ Slavlander (formerly Rurik)

I tried Substack’s direct recording-to-post feature with this one. As you can hear for yourself, it sounds a bit like a Zoom call. Not ideal. But I didn’t want to trash a spur of the moment recording that otherwise turned out OK. Think of it as the data corrupted transcripts of an old mad captain’s space voyage pilot logs that are discovered by salvage teams on a wrecked hulk discovered centuries after its crew mysteriously disappeared as the vessel floats through the Etherium …

… so, the topic is allegory and why it is used and almost always simply abused.

What is an allegory? Well, something like this:

But I see allegory as yet another tool of obfuscation and elitism and believe that allegory is the tool that was used by Platonists to murder the pagan worldview.

I am not a fan of the Allegory of … anything, really.

Nor do I approve of those who make allegories, because they are used to confuse and indoctrinate people. I think it is well past time that we got rid of allegories and those who make them. Yes, that means killing off the legacy of Plato and the Philosopher cult of metaphysical allegories that followed.

Now, to my memory, I’ve had two previous solo rants on related literary/philosophical categories of thought. I’ve covered Propaganda, Tragedy, Comedy, Irony before. Yet another literary concept, or rather, tool of social engineering has now been added to the collection.

Here:

And here (I think?):

Hope you enjoy!