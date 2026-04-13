When I heard the news that Orban was swept out of power, I was neither surprised nor … well, I wasn’t surprised. The whole model of losing on purpose that I chronicle extensively in regards to Putin’s geopolitical genius applies equally well to Orban’s recent campaign to stay in office. Never has someone done so much to lose so decisively.

Perhaps, this was simply dementia or a bout of sudden onset stupidity. Certainly, when Orban was younger, he was much savvier. He also looked like the walking, breathing stereotype of an Eastern European gypsy for that matter, but that is a conspiracy rabbit hole for another time.

Orban’s reign has been marked by particularly breathtaking corruption, even by Eastern European (I guess they call Hungary “Central Europe” now) standards. Despite all his grandstanding against the EU, he was content to steal a lot of EU moneys through typical dead-end infrastructure projects and other phantom investments.

This is just standard political theory though.

An elected politician behaves like a gang boss that makes sure to distribute his ill-gotten gains to his underlings, to maintain a system of top-down looting operational. A good politician makes sure to bribe all the key gang leaders that he needs in society to stay in power. So that means the leader of the gang known as the police. It means the intelligence services i.e., the secret police gang. It means the oligarchs of key industries. It means the media.

Very rarely does a true statesman have enough resources to buy everyone and those who we deigned unimportant enough to not buy into his coalition form the opposition, with the hopes of reclaiming their position at the feeding trough some day.

And even when he does, it doesn’t mean that conflict ceases, because the struggle for power is necessarily a relative struggle. Power is finite, and someone having it means someone else not having it. To win power, you have to gain a relative edge, no matter if your society is on the level of using sea shells as currency or its streets are paved with gold. Everyone could be rich, but that would not mean an end to the political conflict.

Anyway.

Orban’s protégé, this Peter Magyar, won with resounding results. I saw protégé because Orban was apparently grooming him for years. But then, in recent years, yet another pedophile scandal involving Christian priests raping boys exploded and Orban fell on that grenade to protect his political allies. Here:

In early September, the storm started rumbling with the public disgrace of Father Gergo Bese, a priest of the Kalocsa-Kecskemet archdiocese and a prominent social media influencer identified with the governing Fidesz party via its satellite KDNP (Christian Democratic Peoples’ Party). In 2022, Bese conducted a ‘house blessing’ of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s office in the former Carmelite monastery beside Buda Castle. On September 6, Hungarian outlet Valasz Online revealed that Father Bese, a vocal supporter of Fidesz’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, had been living a double life as a gay porn movie actor. He was also (against church law) receiving a stipend from the KDNP for communications work without permission from his bishop. He is now under disciplinary suspension. While Father Bese’s activities involved only consenting adults, their discovery, however, prompted revelations about other forms of misconduct by Kalocsa priests, including those involving minors. Two clerics – Gabor Ronaszeki and Robert Hathazi – both with strong ties to Hungary’s ruling parties, are now being prosecuted by secular authorities for alleged child molestation. In 2023, Ronaszeki underwent a church disciplinary process during which he admitted the offences, and was removed from the priesthood. He’s understood to have offered money and gifts in exchange for sex to underage boys attending his Religious Education group over a three-year period. Ronaszeki is the brother-in-law of former Fidesz MP and ministerial commissioner Monika Ronaszekine Keresztes, as well as being an associate of the KDNP leader Zsolt Semjen, who is currently serving as the deputy prime minister and minister for church affairs in the Orban government. Hungarian media reported that Semjen had been a personal guest at Ronaszeki’s remote “recreational farm” near the small town of Janoshalma in Southern Hungary. Responding to the reports, Semjen claimed that “to the best of my recollection” he has not “visited the place in question”. Handing matters over swiftly to police and prosecutors reflects improvements in practice following recent reforms across the Catholic world. Even so, the scandal has continued to grow numerically and geographically. In a November 15 interview with Valasz Online, the archbishop of Kalocsa-Kecskemet, Balazs Babel, said public awareness of the two court cases had led to more complainants bringing allegations against other clerics. “In recent months, the Archbishop’s Office has received many more reports than before,” he admitted, adding that several other Kalocsa priests have now been suspended pending investigation.

Then more and more cases kept coming up involving Orban government officials in the social services sector abusing or molesting children.

Peter Magyar’s wife, the attorney general, cleverly made another the pedo scandals embroiling Orban all about women’s rights, when she complained about all the women being forced to resign from Orban’s government over them. Here:

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has for years told his country its children are under attack from deviant sexualities and pedophilia. Now, his government is embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that its president had pardoned a man convicted of covering up sexual abuse at a children’s home. President Katalin Novak, Orban’s loyal but largely impotent ally, resigned last Saturday amid public furor over her decision in April 2023 to pardon the deputy director of a children’s home who had helped to cover up the abuse of underaged boys. She said she made a “mistake” in “believing that the convict did not exploit the vulnerability of children whom he had overseen.” Novak’s pardon was reportedly signed off by former Justice Minister Judit Varga, the ruling Fidesz party’s leading candidate for the European parliament election. Varga also resigned. Within days, the only two women to have served in Orban’s cabinet had stepped down. But their resignations have not stemmed the speculation swirling around his government. Orban has long posed as a globetrotting defender of Christian values and an enemy of liberalism. Aided by state and private media outlets under his government’s control, he has campaigned against what he says is a wave of gender ideology, flowing mostly from the European Union, aiming to corrupt Hungary’s youth. His message has been echoed by politicians from Washington to Moscow. But Orban’s critics say his carefully constructed image is a thin guise for a plutocratic mode of governance designed to enrich a small group of oligarchs. (…) Speculation that more ministers may be implicated in the scandal increased when Peter Magyar, Varga’s ex-husband, publicly accused senior Fidesz figures of allowing women to take the fall. “I do not want to be part of a system for a minute longer where the real culprits hide behind women’s skirts,” Magyar said in a video interview with Hungarian outlet Partizan viewed by more than 2 million people. Magyar said he used to believe in “an ideal, in a national, sovereign, civic Hungary” – the sort vaunted by Orban. “However, over the past few years and especially today, I have come to realize all this is indeed just a political product, a sugary coating that serves only two purposes: to conceal the operation of the power factory and to acquire enormous wealth.” Despite offering scant public comment on the scandal, Orban swiftly proposed changing Hungary’s constitution to prevent future pardons from being granted to anyone convicted in connection with crimes against children. “For pedophile offenders, there is no mercy!” Orban said. Critics argue that Orban’s proposed constitutional solution to the scandal is a symptom of his autocratic mode of governance. Requiring a two-thirds majority to amend Hungary’s constitution, Fidesz often tinkers with the constitution Orban introduced in 2011. “His majority puts him above the law, so to speak. He could change anything,” Scheppele told CNN.

It suddenly makes sense that the Moscow Patriarchate sent its top pedophile, Metropolitan Hilarion to Budapest, where he got busted on tape for crawling into bed with teenage boys.

Christianity has a serious pedophile priest problem, everywhere you look.

And Populism has too many problems to list.

See, Orban never actually delivered on the immigration moratorium. He actually quietly flooded the country with immigrants and suppressed any native Hungarians from speaking out against it. In that sense, like all of these “right-wing populists”, Orban did the exact opposite of what he claimed he was doing and this led to a lot of confusion. this is identical to Putin framing himself as a right-wing Christian populist from circa 2014 onwards and yet flooding Russia with tens of millions of migrants from Africa, South Asia, Central Asia and Turkish countries.

But Orban was a close friend of Netanyahu, just like Putin and Trump.

And this new guy via his wife, is a “Soros” candidate i.e., he’s more aligned with that other faction of not-so-Zionist Globalists. These are the only two options that you have in world politics — you can be with the Soros Globalists (we refer to them as “Liberals” or “the Left” nowadays) or you can be with the Netanyahu Populists (we refer to them as “Zionists or "the Right” nowadays. The Israeli press is lamenting Orban’s loss. Here:

( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS ) Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister since 2010, conceded to Péter Magyar in what he reportedly called a “painful” election on Sunday. Magyar’s party led with 52% to 38% for Orbán’s party, with 60% of the vote counted, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Orbán a “warm” supporter of the Jewish state, and the Austrian politician has met and spoken several times with Netanyahu and with U.S. President Donald Trump. In April 2025, Orbán gave Netanyahu a royal welcome in Hungary despite an arrest warrant that the International Criminal Court issued ofr the Israeli prime minister. Orbán subsequently said that his country was withdrawing from the court, an independent judicial body in The Hague that is not part of the United Nations. Netanyahu said at the time that Orbán had “done remarkable things for Israel and the Jewish people.” “You support Israel proudly, unstintingly, you stand with us at the European Union, you stand with us at the United Nations, and you’ve just taken a bold and principled position on the ICC. I thank you, Viktor,” Netanyahu said. “This is not only important for us, it’s important for all democracies. It’s important to stand up to this corrupt organization that has equated a democracy that is challenged for its very existence by the most horrific terrorist powers on earth.” The AP reported on Sunday that by 6:30 p.m. local time, Hungary had set a record of 77% voter turnout—the most “in any election in Hungary’s post-Communist history,” according to the National Election Office. On April 10, Trump stated that his administration “stands ready to use the full economic might of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s economy, as we have done for our great allies in the past, if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian people ever need it.” “We are excited to invest in the future prosperity that will be generated by Orbán’s continued leadership,” Trump said at the time. U.S. Vice President JD Vance also campaigned for Orbán.

As for Russia’s role in this, well, everyone and everything that Putin touches implodes. Here:

“Support for Russia” in action Hungary. A leak of the minister’s conversations with Lavrov. What’s going on? You can’t even have a quiet conversation on an iPhone. 😊😊😊 The result: Orbán was turned into a “puppet” and a “Trojan horse for the Kremlin.” This didn’t help him win any votes.

He is referring to the leaked conversation between Orban and Lavrov which showed them speaking familiarly and conspiratorially, which wasn’t well received in Hungary.

France. In 2014, Le Pen’s party received a €9.4 million Russian loan. Someone’s brilliant idea. Couldn’t they have given it in cash? The average mansion on Rublyovka costs more. Macron subsequently called Putin “Le Pen’s banker,” and the media called him “the Kremlin’s candidate.” This alienated moderate voters. In short, Le Pen was successfully buried. Germany. Wagenknecht attacked sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine. Opponents turned this into the label “a mouthpiece for the Kremlin.” In 2025, MEPs from her BSW party met in Moscow with the organizers of the Voice of Europe network, which is under EU sanctions as a pro-Russian influence project. The purpose of the meeting and who benefited from it are unknown. But after that, Sahra Wagenknecht’s position was no longer perceived as protest. Sahra Wagenknecht was buried. USA. Whether Trump actually received assistance or not—I honestly hope he did—the result was a drop in his ratings and an election loss. Firtash was accused of channeling some of Gazprom’s money to Trump. Even if there was assistance, Trump’s losses were incomparable. They wanted the best, but it turned out as usual, as the unforgettable Viktor Chernomyrdin said. I once complained to a Russian official that Russia didn’t support pro-Russian movements in Ukraine. And he responded: “Be glad you didn’t.” If she had supported me, things would have been worse.” I don’t know where things could have been worse. After some time, I understood what he meant. But I still don’t agree with him. You can’t give up. You have to keep trying. Those responsible for the process just need to be replaced.

What happens to Russia’s large investments in Hungary, paid for out of the Russian state budget? Did they help Russia’s foreign policy objectives? No? What a surprise.

Here:

Oh, I forgot. There’s a concept within the Russian government that soft power is essential in foreign policy. One element of this soft power is the construction of nuclear power plants in various countries at the expense of the Russian budget. The idea is that Russia will then gain control over the country’s energy sector, and therefore political influence. Russia is building a nuclear power plant in Hungary. Seeing as Orban is being swept out of power, feet first, I want to ask the smartest minds in the Russian ruling clique: has the soft power of the nuclear power plant in Hungary helped you?

Orban being defeated by the man that he raised up to his current position of prominence, an ardent Orban ally until just yesterday really, is a bit … suspect, don’t you think?

Why are all these Right Wing Populist leaders such dupes?

They all support Israel, which spends hundreds of millions of dollars on sending immigrants to Europe and America. D’oh!

They all rail about traditional values, but are embroiled in never-ending sex abuse scandals in their governments. Melania’s recent unannounced press conference in which she denied being besties with Ghislaine Maxwell was … astonishing. Oops!

They all promise tough borders, but this never materializes.

They claim to be right-wing, but then they jail or marginalize all right-wingers in their country.

Somehow, the only thing they manage to do well is to loot their countries through tried and true graft strategies.

…

With such grotesque foils, it is little wonder that the clean-cut, young, dapper, technocrat candidates put up by “the Left” always seem to win, even when a country’s population remains conservative in its majority attitudes. No one wants to vote for a grotesque slug.

Furthermore, these Right-Wing Populists are all essentially anti-Communist neo-Trotskyites. They are all from dubious backgrounds and they rose to prominence on their anti-Communist activism in the 80s and 90s, which just meant supporting the dismantling of their country’s economies and the looting operation that followed.

Anti-Communist does not equal Patriot.

Post-1945 anti-Communist just means pro-Zionist.

You can get mad about this reality all you like, but a reality it remains because the only options in the White world now, politically, are anti-Zionist Communism and pro-Zionist Christian “populism”. All parties bifurcate along these “ideological” lines. And behind the ideological veneer, you see rampant corruption and abuse and dark schemes that make us mortals shudder. See my stuff on Plato to better understand this:

Personally, I’ve come to believe that the “right-wing” faction is far worse than the left, even though I spent 10 years railing against the left. Both are terrible, but the right as it exists now is a parody and grotesquerie that rivals the left. We would simply not be able to start a war against Iran with this soon-to-be invasion under a Comrade Kamala presidency, I can tell you that much. Starting unpopular wars for Israel’s interests is a privilege that is reserved for the right, a landmine with the right’s name on it.

Of course, since the collapse of the USSR, the anti-Zionist Communist position has been undermined very significantly. It only clings on to life, desperately, in some parts of Europe that refuse to join the new Trump-led world police force for Israel. This is one of the main reasons why NATO is going to be restructured or dismantled soon, to create a new Israel-centric military alliance. Trump and Vance are just clowns, instigators who are looking for reasons to make their case for detonating NATO with their insane requests like demanding Greenland or demanding French ships open fire on Iran.

The hatred of the EU coming from the right is simply because the EU still has those old career Communists from the Cold War days holding on to power in many of the institutions and governments with anti-Zionist sympathies.

No other reason, really.