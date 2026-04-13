The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Big Mike's avatar
Big Mike
6h

Orban was the artist formerly known as Prince!?

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Tazzy.'s avatar
Tazzy.
2h

Any politician or country who are in bed with the CCP are scum and should suffer on the cross.

I am feeling very Trumpian tonight!

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