Well folks, it is all over now.

I’ll be shutting down the blog after this post.

Looks like I was wrong about everything and Jesus has once again saved the world!

Yes, just like Trump promised, we now have an Easter ceasefire in the Slavands. This is the power of Rabbi Yeshua and Yahweh and the Torah. Peace now reigns in the land. Check and mate, Soros-pagans!

Here:

❗️The Easter truce will begin today at 6 p.m. Moscow time, Putin says He ordered all military actions to be stopped for the duration of the Easter truce. 👉 The truce will continue until 00:00 April 21, Moscow time. The Russian Armed Forces must be prepared to repel possible ceasefire violations and provocations organized by the enemy, Putin noted.

Further confirmation here:

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that instructions have been given to all commanders of groups in the "Northern Military District zone" to cease fire and conduct combat operations from 18:00. The ceasefire will be observed by the Russian group of troops, provided that the Ukrainian Armed Forces mutually observe it, the Russian Defense Ministry asserts.

This kind of a ceasefire has a precedent, because it was done in 2023 as well.

Here:

Let me remind you that the current Easter truce (https://t.me/olegtsarov/26891) is the second during the SMO. The first was declared by the President at the request of the Patriarch on Christmas 2023. (…) And as follows from the relevant reports of the Ministry of Defense, during those one and a half days of ceasefire in January 2023, Ukraine carried out almost half a thousand shellings (110 - on January 6 and 377 - on the 7th), our air defense intercepted 15 HIMARS and Uragan missiles, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired more than 60 large-caliber shells at residential areas of Donetsk.

Yes, the previous ceasefire, in which Russia generously and in the name of Christian values, held back from fighting against the UAF and let them reorganize, regroup and shell Russian positions with impunity and with the blessings of the Moscow Patriarch, is the template for this current ceasefire as well.

However, while the regular Russian army turned the other cheek and went to church to pray to Rabbi Yeshua, the evil neo-pagan organization known as “Wagner” deliberately ignored the ceasefire and announced that they would instead go on the offensive. Yes, despite the holy writ of G_d declaring that no more fighting be allowed, Wagner went ahead and pulled off one of the most successful maneuvers of the entire war when they overwhelmed Soledar that winter, taking it by early January. This occurred when they should have been celebrating the birth of their Lord during Patriarch Kyrill’s Christian ceasefire. For shame.

Yahweh had the last laugh though.

Through his loyal servant, Vladimir Putin, the neo-pagan organization Wagner was eliminated a year later, and its leadership assassinated. This is what it looks like when the true Christian Patriots are in control!

And for this ceasefire, they chose the other big Christian holiday to commemorate it. Like the previous one though, the UAF has been granted an exception by G_d and his servants on this good (flat!) earth to simply ignore it. Reports from the front have come in that, after Russia’s troops were forbidden from fighting, the UAF simply seized the initiative.

Here:

The ceasefire regime has been in effect for two and a half hours Moscow time since it was put into effect by Russia. So, according to my information, NOT A SINGLE SECTION of the combat contact line has the enemy refused to strike and fire, unlike us. NOT A SINGLE SINGLE SECTION! Actually, that's what had to be proven. Incapable of reaching an agreement. Insane. Obsessed. Evil. Insidious. Feral. Former Russians...

But I encourage my readers to approach the ceasefire in the spirit of the holy day on which it was declared.

In other words, it is important that we believe that the ceasefire happened, even though we all know that it didn’t. This is simply a test of faith. It is actually harder to believe in things that aren’t true, which means that we can demonstrate greater faithfulness by believing in obvious falsehoods than if we simply sought out the truth. We should focus our efforts on simply believing in the ceasefire, instead of seeking out evidence that the war continues. To do otherwise would simply be un-Christian.

Furthermore, if we stop believing in things that didn’t happen, we might start losing faith in our leaders and the society that they have built that is based on these beliefs. So, if we were to allow ourselves to notice that explosions are still going off in Russia and Donbass, but that Trump and Putin are saying that there is a ceasefire in effect, we might start to doubt the honesty and authenticity of Trump and Putin. This would undermine the government that they administer and the political agenda that they are implementing. This is exactly what the Soros-Satan wants us to do — to stop believing in Yahweh’s servants who have been appointed to rule over our nations.

If people were to stop believing in the ceasefire, what then?

Well, we would have anarchy and chaos and Satanism or, worse, Wagner-style neo-paganism given free reign in the land! *shudder* Thus, it is important that we believe in lies so that our rulers can continue defending us from the truth.

Trump publicly promised to end the war within 24 hour of assuming the presidency and, just like he promised, he gave us a 24 hour ceasefire three months into his presidency. Check and mate, globalists! To think that there were people on the internet who doubted that Trump would deliver on peace in the Donbass!

Anyway.

Contemplate all of this as you celebrate the historic, very real ceasefire that Trump and Putin have brokered over Pascha/Passover and also the historical, very real resurrection of Rabbi Yeshua in whose name the ceasefire was concluded.

Like, all you have to do is believe in things, folks. Just close your eyes and have faith. Doesn’t it make you feel happier to know that the war is over now that a Christian ceasefire has been concluded? Don’t you like believing that Putin and Trump have ended the war in the name of shared Christian values? Why do you need the truth? You have something better than truth — higher moral values!

Do you want to be faithless and unhappy?

The truth doesn’t make anyone any happier.

Why are you becoming a g_dless pagan faith-denier?

Faith doesn’t require proof - in fact, it eschews it!

Let us all simply enjoy this ceasefire and look forward to the next one!

Amen.