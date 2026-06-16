Ah, the perennial question: is the Tsar actually good, but being deceived by his ministers, who are up to no good?

A couple of days ago, the former Vesti (the big news program for channel 1) chief came out and said that there was a secret program to doctor news before passing it on up to Putin.

Here:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been receiving separate news bulletins, not broadcast on television and intended solely for him, since 2011, according to Dmitry Skorobutov, former editor-in-chief of the Vesti program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. In an interview with And Graham Came Out, Skorobutov said that during his time at the channel, the internal project was codenamed “The Main Viewer.” Skorobutov, who began his career on the program Namedni under journalist Leonid Parfenov, later worked at VGTRK and became editor-in-chief of Vesti in 2006 at the age of 26. “It was like this. Let’s say a regular Vesti bulletin aired at 8 p.m., after which the production crew stayed. We had instructions, accordingly, on what news to leave in this bulletin, what to add, where to embellish, where to remove, so that Putin would then be shown an ideal picture of the beautiful Russia of today,” he said. “So, that’s how good a president he is,” he added. Skorobutov said the format was introduced after mass protests in Moscow in 2011 under the slogan “For Fair Elections,” which became some of the largest demonstrations in Russia’s recent history. “[Putin’s entourage] were all shaken by Bolotnaya Square, and they tried to isolate him from real events, from the information environment, not to mention any contact with the outside world. That’s how it works,” he said.

Like everyone who works in the media, Skorobutov is an odd-looking fellow. He successfully claimed asylum in Switzerland and lives there now.

Why do so many top level officials and businessmen and media figure given their posts end up living in the West, with their money in tow? Well, see, Putin is just too Christian and moral, see? He can’t bring himself to vet the people that his government hires, unfortunately. Too trusting and good for this world.

Anyway.

I’ve also wondered how much Putin knows about the situation, exactly.

Wait no, that’s an essay where I argue that Putin is an omniscient angel of Yahweh.

No, here is the one I am looking for, the essay that got me kicked off the Unz Review.

In short, I don’t buy the stories that Putin doesn’t know what is going on.

I mean, sure, he probably doesn’t pay much attention to the war, but that is because he has his eyes on the prize. Namely, he spends most of his time making sure that no one faction of the oligarchs or his fellow spooks are planning to overthrow him. Most of his time is spent in a state of constant paddling to stay afloat. Here are strategies that Putin has employed to stay in power:

Strategic alliances with one oligarch against the other, and then turning on the previous oligarch

Strategic purges of officials via quiet assassinations and disappearances and forced exiles to the West

Strategic marriages of his daughters, and arranging marriages among the oligarchs, to make sure that everyone’s kids are at least partially Jewish, like his own daughters

Put another way, he acts like all men in positions of power have since time immemorial. This is because power is a science unto itself that exists regardless of the ideology of the ruler. Ideology is fake, but the rules of power acquisition and maintenance are very real. I have preached, in vain, about the need to study and learn these rules instead of focusing on preaching ideology, which is pointless and does not bring anyone any closer to power.

But for that, I usually just get called Jewish by the people I try to appeal to.

Speaking of, yes, Putin’s daughter is Jewish, as was his first wife, as is his daughter’s Jewish oligarch first husband. Why the shills who try to tell you that Putin defeated the Jewish oligarchs and stands up to the Israeli government never share this detail with their audiences is a real puzzle, don’t you think?

His first wife: Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

Note the proboscis on the left.

She divorced Putin and moved to live in France with a wealthy businessman 21 years her junior.

This is their second daughter: Katerina Tikhonova.

She was married off by Putin to an important Jewish money man: Kirill Shamalov.

But she cucked her husband for a gentile, her ballet instructor, and had a child with him:

Putin’s other eldest daughter, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, grew up in Germany, raised by a high level officer running the Stasi, because Putin was knee deep in the gang warfare of the 90s at the time and feared retribution. She lived in Europe all throught the 00s, and was forced to move back to Moscow because of the Donbass war, where she divorced her husband, a Dutch oligarch who we know absolutely nothing about.

It reads like some medieval royal family intrigue, doesn’t it?

There are endless rumors and speculations about Russia’s royal family on the interwebs. And even more speculations about the ministers that surround him. For example, I just learned this, but apparently, Lavrov’s daughter who was previously in the new for having tens of millions of pounds of flats in London to her name, also has an Israeli passport.

This is the same Lavrov who promises the Arab nations that Russia is deeply concerned about Israel’s violations of international law at those endless forums and conferences and meetings.

But I guess now we now know why Hamas and Hezbollah never got that shipment of military aid that Pepe Escobar promised them, right?

…

The point for today is that both the Tsar and his ministers are all very shady and suspect. This false dichotomy of the ministers misleading him and being evil or that he is evil and his ministers wisely restrain him is, well, yeah, false. They’re all from the same milieu, they’re all parasitizing the legacy and wealth of the USSR, and their kids and spouses and lovers are all in Israel or the UK or France. They do not behave like patriots or as if they’re really against the West in their private lives. Also, Yahweh seems to have disproportionately cursed them all with daughters for some reason.

If people did even the slightest investigation into the personalities of the Kremlin, which they could easily find on this blog, they’d simply be unable to maintain the “Super Patriot Putin” narrative.

I cover this endlessly:

Oh, that reminds me.

I’m going to take some time to cover some fun Soviet conspiracy theories next.

The news about Russia has once again gotten stale, and the stuff about the ancient cave “religion” did not land with my audience, so we are pivoting to forbidden Soviet lore.

Stay tuned for that, and do sign up to access the paywall material. I used to be more ardent and vocal about demanding support, and I may need to get more aggressive in my shake-downs going forward. My readers really need to step up their game.

I mean it.

SIGN UP NOW NOW NOW.

I mean, seriously. C’mon. Do it already.